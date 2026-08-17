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Happy Monday 👋 and a warm welcome to this very special Talks Weekly issue!

Below, you’ll find the 100 most-watched software engineering conference talks published so far in 2026 ranked by view count. There are no summaries this time, just the list, so you can quickly skim it and bookmark what’s worth your time.

I hope you’ll find some great talks below and please let me know what you think in the comments!

Let’s jump right in!

“Keynote: After the AI Hype – What’s Real, and What’s Next - Richard Campbell - 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026

+308k views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 59s

“Data vs Hype: How Orgs Actually Win with AI - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026

+208k views ⸱ Feb 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 49s

“How Netflix Uses Java - 2026 Edition” from JavaOne 2026

+157k views ⸱ Apr 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 39s

“Uber: Leading engineering through an agentic shift - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026

+156k views ⸱ Mar 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 39s

“Everything We Got Wrong About Research-Plan-Implement - Dexter Horthy” from Coding Agents Conference

+134k views ⸱ Mar 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 46s

“We built a P2P app with no servers. 1M users didn’t miss them | David Mark Clements, Tether” from JSNation 2026

+73k views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 46s

“Do It With Style: Rethinking CSS - Dylan Beattie - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+71k views ⸱ Feb 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 53s

“Above the Cloud: Building Data Centers in Space - Richard Campbell - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026

+67k views ⸱ Jun 19, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 07s

“Attacking AI - Jason Haddix - NDC Security 2026” from NDC Security 2026

+66k views ⸱ Mar 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 49s

“Bootiful Spring Boot 4 by Josh Long @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026

+49k views ⸱ Apr 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 32s

“Martin Fowler & Kent Beck: Frameworks for reinventing software, again and again” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026

+44k views ⸱ Apr 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 33s

“How to (Re)start Your Java Journey in 2026” from JavaOne 2026

+44k views ⸱ Mar 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 29s

“Modular Monoliths and Other Facepalms - Kevlin Henney - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+41k views ⸱ Feb 5, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 59s

“Simon Willison: Engineering practices that make coding agents work - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026

+40k views ⸱ Mar 19, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 20s

“Headroom: A Context Optimization Layer for LLM Applications - Tejas Chopra, Netflix, Inc.” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026

+37k views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 11s

“Stop Using JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) for Authorization! by Sohan Maheshwar” from Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2026

+36k views ⸱ Apr 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 24s

“How I Tamed Claude - Emmz Rendle - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+34k views ⸱ Feb 9, 2026 ⸱ 01h 06m 11s

“Java for an AI World - JavaOne Keynote” from JavaOne 2026

+33k views ⸱ Mar 18, 2026 ⸱ 02h 22m 36s

“Keynote: Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux & Git with Dirk Hohndel, Founder, DH Consulting” from Keynotes @ Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026

+32k views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 54s

“Keynote: AI-Powered App Development - Steve Sanderson - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+32k views ⸱ Feb 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 05s

“Everything you learned about SSL is deprecated - Todd Gardner - NDC Toronto 2026” from NDC Toronto 2026

+30k views ⸱ Jul 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 31s

“Spec-driven Development: How AI Changed Everything (And Nothing) by Simon Martinelli @ Spring I/O 26” from Spring I/O 2026

+29k views ⸱ May 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 48s

“Keynote: Linus Torvalds in Conversation with Dirk Hohndel” from Open Source Summit India 2026

+28k views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 18s

“The Undersea Cable Network - Richard Campbell - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+28k views ⸱ Feb 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 51s

“The 1 Trillion Pixel Maze: My Decade-Long Obsession with C# Optimization - Davy Davidse” from NDC London 2026

+28k views ⸱ Mar 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 55s

“The Engineering of AI Agents: Context, Harnessing, and Autonomy” from QCon London 2026

+27k views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 02s

“Stop Shipping on Vibes — How to Build Real Evals for Coding Agents” from Coding Agents Conference

+25k views ⸱ Mar 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 09s

“Keynote | KotlinConf ’26” from KotlinConf 2026

+25k views ⸱ May 21, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 34s

“It’s Time To Rethink Everything by @t3dotgg” from CascadiaJS 2026

+23k views ⸱ Jun 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 23m 59s

“Modern UI Patterns - Una Kravets - CSS Day 2026” from CSS Day 2026

+23k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 53m 41s

“Claude Code for Spring Developers by Thomas Schilling @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026

+21k views ⸱ Apr 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 55s

“Machines, Learning, and Machine Learning - Dylan Beattie - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026

+20k views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 01h 04m 19s

“2026 The Year of Agent Orchestration” from Coding Agents Conference

+20k views ⸱ Mar 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 33s

“Java AOT in Production at Netflix” from JavaOne 2026

+20k views ⸱ May 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 35s

“Chip Huyen: Building when it feels like there’s nothing left to build - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026

+18k views ⸱ Mar 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 49s

“Keynote: The dangers of probably-working software - Damian Brady - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+18k views ⸱ Feb 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 44s

“How to Search Through 800 Billion Records in Real Time [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026

+17k views ⸱ Aug 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 30s

“Beyond the AI Hype: What’s Real, What’s Next - Richard Campbell - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+17k views ⸱ Feb 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 57s

“Modernizing Java UIs Without JavaScript: Escape the Multi-Stack Trap” from JavaOne 2026

+17k views ⸱ Apr 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 30s

“OpenAI: How AI is reshaping the craft of building software - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026

+16k views ⸱ Feb 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 35s

“What Claude Code Can Do That You Haven’t Tried - Gui Ferreira - NDC AI 2026” from NDC AI 2026

+16k views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 29s

“Java 26: Better Language, Better APIs, Better Runtime” from JavaOne 2026

+16k views ⸱ May 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 25s

“Module Adoption? JDK Build Tool? Lombok? Backwards Compatibility? - Ask the Architects at JavaOne’26” from JavaOne 2026

+14k views ⸱ Apr 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 08s

“Building for the agentic web with .NET 11” from .NET at Build 2026

+13k views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 47s

“Evan You - State of Vue 2026” from Vuejs Amsterdam 2026

+13k views ⸱ Apr 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 26s

“10 Tips To Level Up Your AI-Assisted Coding - Aleksander Stensby - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+13k views ⸱ Feb 25, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 17s

“The JDK Client Desktop : 2026 and Still Swinging” from JavaOne 2026

+12k views ⸱ May 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 52s

“Decomposing the Agent Orchestration System: Lessons Learned” from Coding Agents Conference

+12k views ⸱ Mar 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 13s

“Paths to New Numeric Types On the Java Platform” from JavaOne 2026

+12k views ⸱ Aug 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 30s

“#JavaNext Language Features” from JavaOne 2026

+12k views ⸱ Jun 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 36s

“10 tips to level up your ai-assisted coding - Aleksander Stensby - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026

+11k views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 01h 01m 19s

“JavaFX 26 Today” from JavaOne 2026

+11k views ⸱ Mar 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 18s

“Three decades of curl - Daniel Stenberg - NDC Security 2026” from NDC Security 2026

+11k views ⸱ Mar 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 29s

“How the JVM Optimizes Generic Code - A Deep Dive” from JavaOne 2026

+11k views ⸱ Apr 19, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 23s

“JDK 8 to 25 Without the Pain - Engineering a Modern Java Platform” from JavaOne 2026

+11k views ⸱ Apr 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 02s

“Building world-class engineering teams in the age of AI - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026

+11k views ⸱ Feb 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 33m 36s

“Upgrading Sea of Thieves From C++14 to C++20 Wasn’t Easy Here’s Why - Keith Stockdale - CppCon 2026” from CppCon 2026

+11k views ⸱ Mar 19, 2026 ⸱ 01h 05m 56s

“AI: It AI-n’t What You Think! - Venkat Subramaniam - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026

+11k views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 03s

“We Got It All Wrong: Why Function Calling is a Dead End for AI Agents | Cloudflare | Matt Carey” from Node Congress 2026

+10k views ⸱ Apr 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 23s

“Java Memory Management Best Practices” from JavaOne 2026

+10k views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 53s

“Engineering leadership in 2026” from LDX3 London 2026

+10k views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 17s

“Better Tools for Immutable Data” from JavaOne 2026

+9k views ⸱ Jun 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 16s

“Spring Debugger New Power: Where Should I Click to Demystify Spring Boot Magic?” from JavaOne 2026

+9k views ⸱ Apr 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 16s

“Nicole Forsgren: Leading high-performing engineering teams in the age of AI - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026

+9k views ⸱ Mar 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 33s

“Spec-Driven Development: The Fast Track to 10x? - Jerry Nixon - NDC Sydney 2026” from NDC Sydney 2026

+9k views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 13m 03s

“Modular Code with Examples in C# - Ian Cooper - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+9k views ⸱ Feb 26, 2026 ⸱ 01h 07m 00s

“Here’s Where Agentic UI Is Actually Going | Wes Bos” from JSNation 2026

+9k views ⸱ Jul 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 20s

“Supercharged Testing: AI-Powered Workflows with Playwright + MCP - Debbie O’Brien” from NDC London 2026

+9k views ⸱ Feb 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 26s

“Simplifying .NET Installs with dotnetup” from .NET at Build 2026

+9k views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 51s

“.NET Day of Agentic Modernization 2026” from .NET Day Agentic Modernization 2026

+9k views ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 03h 53m 31s

“Java Performance Update: From JDK 21 to JDK 25” from Jfokus 2026

+9k views ⸱ Mar 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 30s

“What Running FreeBSD on a Modern Laptop Taught Me - Deb Goodkin, The FreeBSD Foundation” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026

+8k views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 55s

“Reflecting on HAT: A Project Babylon Case Study” from JavaOne 2026

+8k views ⸱ Apr 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 09s

“Do You Really Need Hibernate?” from JavaOne 2026

+8k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 58s

“Spec-Driven Development with AI Agents From High-Level Requirements to Working SW by Anton Arhipov” from Voxxed Days Ticino 2026

+8k views ⸱ Feb 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 51s

“Inside Spring Boot 4: Restructuring for the Future by Moritz Halbritter @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026

+8k views ⸱ Jun 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 52s

“Carbon: graduating from the experiment - Chandler Carruth - NDC Toronto 2026” from NDC Toronto 2026

+8k views ⸱ Jul 22, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 12s

“Java Next - Live Stream from JavaOne” from JavaOne 2026

+8k views ⸱ Mar 19, 2026 ⸱ 02h 34m 14s

“Modern .NET Configuration Practices - Chris Ayers - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+8k views ⸱ Feb 25, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 45s

“AWS Summit Washington DC 2026 - Keynote | Amazon Web Services” from AWS Summit Washington DC 2026

+8k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 01h 31m 26s

“Backlog.md: The simplest project management tool for the AI Era by Alex Gavrilescu” from Voxxed Days Ticino 2026

+7k views ⸱ Feb 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 47s

“Rust is NOT hard to learn! - Francesco Ciulla” from Rust Nation UK 2026

+7k views ⸱ Feb 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 38s

“Stop writing software like it’s 1999! - Hannes Lowette - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026

+7k views ⸱ Jul 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 28s

“Untrusted data in Linux — How Rust is going to save us (Greg Kroah-Hartman at RustWeek)” from RustWeek 2026

+7k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 24s

“Immutable Patterns of System Design; From Monolith to Agentic AI - James Eastham - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+7k views ⸱ Feb 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 55s

“Agent-Agnostic Guardrails: Universal Java Code Quality with AGENTS.MD and Static Analysis” from JavaOne 2026

+7k views ⸱ May 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 03s

“Top 10 Event-Driven Architecture Pitfalls by Victor Rentea @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026

+7k views ⸱ May 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 21s

“Optimizing your HttpClient usage - Nico Vermeir - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+7k views ⸱ Mar 5, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 00s

“FFI in Miri at 8000 segfaults per second (Nia Deckers at RustWeek)” from RustWeek 2026

+7k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 40s

“Modernize .NET Apps with GitHub Copilot” from .NET Day Agentic Modernization 2026

+6k views ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 13m 44s

“How Anthropic uses Claude Code: Agentic Software Engineering at Scale - Daisy Hollman” from NDC Copenhagen 2026

+6k views ⸱ Aug 11, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 25s

“Ramp: Lessons from Building a New AI Product - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026

+6k views ⸱ Mar 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 46s

“I Can See Clearly Now: Observability of JVM & Spring Boot 2-3-4 apps @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026

+6k views ⸱ May 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 49s

“Completing the Rewrite from Hell: Five Years of Technical Debt and How We Escaped - Aaron Stannard” from NDC Copenhagen 2026

+6k views ⸱ Jul 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 55s

“Beyond Pub/Sub - Advanced Messaging Patterns - Poornima Nayar - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026

+6k views ⸱ Feb 5, 2026 ⸱ 01h 01m 11s

“Intelligent JVM Monitoring: Combining JDK Flight Recorder with AI” from Jfokus 2026

+6k views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 39s

“The Past, Present and Future of Programming Languages by Kevlin Henney” from Voxxed Days Ticino 2026

+6k views ⸱ Feb 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 56s

“ZGC: A Decade of Redefining Java Performance” from JavaOne 2026

+6k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 41s

“Reliable AI Agents Using Domain Modeling with Koog in Java” from JavaOne 2026

+6k views ⸱ Apr 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 42s

“Code Once, Use Everywhere: Building a Shared Module used by Multiple Projects @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026

+6k views ⸱ Jul 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 07s