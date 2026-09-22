Move beyond isolated coding tasks and build an entire agent workflow from the ground up.

Industry leaders Ken Huang and Luís Rodrigues will guide you through creating specialised agents for repository analysis, planning, implementation, testing, review, and remediation.

During this practical build-along, you’ll connect agents through structured handoffs, run tasks in parallel, add independent verification, and create recovery paths for failed work.

Leave with a complete Graph Engineering approach you can adapt to real development projects.

Happy Tuesday 👋 and a warm welcome to this very special Talks Weekly issue!

Back in August, I built a list of the 100 most-watched software engineering conference talks published in 2026. A few weeks and quite a few new talks later, it felt like a good time for an update.

At this point I’m not sure if I want to make it a monthly routine, but I think these types of compilations always bring lots of great content to watch.

Just as the last time, there are no summaries this time, just the list, so you can quickly skim it and bookmark what you think is worth it.

I hope you’ll find some great talks below and please ❤️ the post to help me get better visibility.

Let’s jump right in!

The 100 Most-Watched Software Engineering Talks of 2026 (So Far)

🔓 See everything in Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Never miss great conference talks and podcasts again for $7 $5/month.

📁 Search, filter, sort the full archive of talks & podcasts since 2020.

🗄️ Complete category view of new talks & podcasts.

📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Subscribe to Tech Talks Weekly Plus →

This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it!

Enjoy and see you later this week!