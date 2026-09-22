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Happy Tuesday 👋 and a warm welcome to this very special Talks Weekly issue!
Back in August, I built a list of the 100 most-watched software engineering conference talks published in 2026. A few weeks and quite a few new talks later, it felt like a good time for an update.
At this point I’m not sure if I want to make it a monthly routine, but I think these types of compilations always bring lots of great content to watch.
Just as the last time, there are no summaries this time, just the list, so you can quickly skim it and bookmark what you think is worth it.
I hope you’ll find some great talks below and please ❤️ the post to help me get better visibility.
Let’s jump right in!
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The 100 Most-Watched Software Engineering Talks of 2026 (So Far)
“Keynote: After the AI Hype – What’s Real, and What’s Next - Richard Campbell - 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
+389k views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 59s
“Data vs Hype: How Orgs Actually Win with AI - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026
+208k views ⸱ Feb 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 49s
“How Netflix Uses Java - 2026 Edition” from JavaOne 2026
+202k views ⸱ Apr 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 39s
“Uber: Leading engineering through an agentic shift - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026
+157k views ⸱ Mar 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 39s
“Everything We Got Wrong About Research-Plan-Implement - Dexter Horthy” from Coding Agents Conference
+140k views ⸱ Mar 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 46s
“Above the Cloud: Building Data Centers in Space - Richard Campbell - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
+84k views ⸱ Jun 19, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 07s
“AI made me doubt everything about programming by Felienne Hermans - DDD Europe 2026” from DDD Europe 2026
+83k views ⸱ Aug 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 26s
“Do It With Style: Rethinking CSS - Dylan Beattie - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026
+76k views ⸱ Feb 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 53s
“We built a P2P app with no servers. 1M users didn’t miss them | David Mark Clements, Tether” from JSNation 2026
+74k views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 46s
“Attacking AI - Jason Haddix - NDC Security 2026” from NDC Security 2026
+74k views ⸱ Mar 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 49s
“”Please Don’t Put That in a Dict: Better Data Models in Python” - Arshia Sharma (PyCon AU 2026)” from PyCon AU 2026
+53k views ⸱ Sep 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 02s
“How to (Re)start Your Java Journey in 2026” from JavaOne 2026
+53k views ⸱ Mar 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 29s
“Everything you learned about SSL is deprecated - Todd Gardner - NDC Toronto 2026” from NDC Toronto 2026
+52k views ⸱ Jul 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 31s
“Bootiful Spring Boot 4 by Josh Long @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
+52k views ⸱ Apr 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 32s
“Martin Fowler & Kent Beck: Frameworks for reinventing software, again and again” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026
+45k views ⸱ Apr 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 33s
“Principles of Memory Management in Java” from JavaOne 2026
+45k views ⸱ Sep 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 41s
“Modular Monoliths and Other Facepalms - Kevlin Henney - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026
+44k views ⸱ Feb 5, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 59s
“Keynote: Linux in the Land of LLMs - Greg Kroah-Hartman & Fellow” from Open Source Summit Korea 2026
+43k views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 37s
“Simon Willison: Engineering practices that make coding agents work - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026
+41k views ⸱ Mar 19, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 20s
“We doubled engineering productivity at eBay, but couldn’t change culture” from LDX3 London 2026
+39k views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s
“Headroom: A Context Optimization Layer for LLM Applications - Tejas Chopra, Netflix, Inc.” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
+39k views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 11s
“Stop Using JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) for Authorization! by Sohan Maheshwar” from Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2026
+36k views ⸱ Apr 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 24s
“How I Tamed Claude - Emmz Rendle - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026
+34k views ⸱ Feb 9, 2026 ⸱ 01h 06m 11s
“Java for an AI World - JavaOne Keynote” from JavaOne 2026
+34k views ⸱ Mar 18, 2026 ⸱ 02h 22m 36s
“Keynote: Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux & Git with Dirk Hohndel, Founder, DH Consulting” from Keynotes @ Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
+34k views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 54s
“Spec-driven Development: How AI Changed Everything (And Nothing) by Simon Martinelli @ Spring I/O 26” from Spring I/O 2026
+33k views ⸱ May 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 48s
“Keynote: Linus Torvalds in Conversation with Dirk Hohndel” from Open Source Summit India 2026
+33k views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 18s
“Keynote: AI-Powered App Development - Steve Sanderson - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026
+32k views ⸱ Feb 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 05s
“The Undersea Cable Network - Richard Campbell - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026
+32k views ⸱ Feb 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 51s
“How Anthropic uses Claude Code: Agentic Software Engineering at Scale - Daisy Hollman” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
+28k views ⸱ Aug 11, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 25s
“The 1 Trillion Pixel Maze: My Decade-Long Obsession with C# Optimization - Davy Davidse” from NDC London 2026
+28k views ⸱ Mar 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 55s
“The Engineering of AI Agents: Context, Harnessing, and Autonomy” from QCon London 2026
+27k views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 02s
“Stop Shipping on Vibes — How to Build Real Evals for Coding Agents” from Coding Agents Conference
+25k views ⸱ Mar 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 09s
“It’s Time To Rethink Everything by @t3dotgg” from CascadiaJS 2026
+25k views ⸱ Jun 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 23m 59s
“Keynote | KotlinConf ’26” from KotlinConf 2026
+25k views ⸱ May 21, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 34s
“Machines, Learning, and Machine Learning - Dylan Beattie - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
+24k views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 01h 04m 19s
“Modern UI Patterns - Una Kravets - CSS Day 2026” from CSS Day 2026
+23k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 53m 41s
“How to Search Through 800 Billion Records in Real Time [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
+23k views ⸱ Aug 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 30s
“Claude Code for Spring Developers by Thomas Schilling @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
+22k views ⸱ Apr 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 55s
“Java AOT in Production at Netflix” from JavaOne 2026
+21k views ⸱ May 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 35s
“Sets in Modern Go – Luciano Ramalho” from GopherCon UK 2026
+21k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 01h 01m 13s
“2026 The Year of Agent Orchestration” from Coding Agents Conference
+20k views ⸱ Mar 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 33s
“Engineering leadership in 2026” from LDX3 London 2026
+19k views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 17s
“Keynote: The dangers of probably-working software - Damian Brady - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026
+19k views ⸱ Feb 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 44s
“Chip Huyen: Building when it feels like there’s nothing left to build - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026
+19k views ⸱ Mar 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 49s
“Beyond the AI Hype: What’s Real, What’s Next - Richard Campbell - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026
+19k views ⸱ Feb 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 57s
“What Claude Code Can Do That You Haven’t Tried - Gui Ferreira - NDC AI 2026” from NDC AI 2026
+17k views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 29s
“Modernizing Java UIs Without JavaScript: Escape the Multi-Stack Trap” from JavaOne 2026
+17k views ⸱ Apr 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 30s
“Look Inside a Large Language Model to Become a Better Java Developer” from JavaOne 2026
+17k views ⸱ Sep 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 42s
“Java 26: Better Language, Better APIs, Better Runtime” from JavaOne 2026
+17k views ⸱ May 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 25s
“OpenAI: How AI is reshaping the craft of building software - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026
+16k views ⸱ Feb 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 35s
“Building a Web App with Go and HTMX – Haseeb Majid” from GopherCon UK 2026
+15k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 35s
“Full Desktop Environment in Go – Andrew Williams” from GopherCon UK 2026
+15k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 53m 22s
“Module Adoption? JDK Build Tool? Lombok? Backwards Compatibility? - Ask the Architects at JavaOne’26” from JavaOne 2026
+14k views ⸱ Apr 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 08s
“Building for the agentic web with .NET 11” from .NET at Build 2026
+14k views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 47s
“Paths to New Numeric Types On the Java Platform” from JavaOne 2026
+14k views ⸱ Aug 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 30s
“Spring Data JDBC - Taming the Beast by Mikhail Polivakha @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
+14k views ⸱ Sep 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 59s
“Bringing Native iOS Feel to Compose Multiplatform Apps | Mohamed Ben Rejeb” from KotlinConf 2026
+14k views ⸱ Sep 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 13m 05s
“Evan You - State of Vue 2026” from Vuejs Amsterdam 2026
+13k views ⸱ Apr 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 26s
“AI: It AI-n’t What You Think! - Venkat Subramaniam - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
+13k views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 03s
“How google.com/search builds on Kotlin coroutines for highly scalable, streaming, concurrent servers” from KotlinConf 2026
+13k views ⸱ Aug 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 45s
“10 Tips To Level Up Your AI-Assisted Coding - Aleksander Stensby - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026
+13k views ⸱ Feb 25, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 17s
“The JDK Client Desktop : 2026 and Still Swinging” from JavaOne 2026
+13k views ⸱ May 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 52s
“10 tips to level up your ai-assisted coding - Aleksander Stensby - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
+12k views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 01h 01m 19s
“Decomposing the Agent Orchestration System: Lessons Learned” from Coding Agents Conference
+12k views ⸱ Mar 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 13s
“JDK 8 to 25 Without the Pain - Engineering a Modern Java Platform” from JavaOne 2026
+12k views ⸱ Apr 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 02s
“#JavaNext Language Features” from JavaOne 2026
+12k views ⸱ Jun 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 36s
“JavaFX 26 Today” from JavaOne 2026
+12k views ⸱ Mar 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 18s
“Software Abstraction in the Age of AI-Generated Code - Andrei Alexandrescu - ACCU 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
+12k views ⸱ Sep 5, 2026 ⸱ 01h 21m 42s
“AWS Summit Washington DC 2026 - Keynote | Amazon Web Services” from AWS Summit Washington DC 2026
+11k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 01h 31m 26s
“Java Memory Management Best Practices” from JavaOne 2026
+11k views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 53s
“Upgrading Sea of Thieves From C++14 to C++20 Wasn’t Easy Here’s Why - Keith Stockdale - CppCon 2026” from CppCon 2026
+11k views ⸱ Mar 19, 2026 ⸱ 01h 05m 56s
“How the JVM Optimizes Generic Code - A Deep Dive” from JavaOne 2026
+11k views ⸱ Apr 19, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 23s
“Building world-class engineering teams in the age of AI - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026
+11k views ⸱ Feb 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 33m 36s
“Three decades of curl - Daniel Stenberg - NDC Security 2026” from NDC Security 2026
+11k views ⸱ Mar 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 29s
“Better Tools for Immutable Data” from JavaOne 2026
+10k views ⸱ Jun 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 16s
“Spec-Driven Development: The Fast Track to 10x? - Jerry Nixon - NDC Sydney 2026” from NDC Sydney 2026
+10k views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 13m 03s
“gRPC, Made for Kotlin | Alexander Sysoev” from KotlinConf 2026
+10k views ⸱ Sep 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 24s
“We Got It All Wrong: Why Function Calling is a Dead End for AI Agents | Cloudflare | Matt Carey” from Node Congress 2026
+10k views ⸱ Apr 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 23s
“What Running FreeBSD on a Modern Laptop Taught Me - Deb Goodkin, The FreeBSD Foundation” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
+10k views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 55s
“Concurrency and Streaming in the Age of Loom by Rossen Stoyanchev / Dariusz Jędrzejczyk @ Spring I/O” from Spring I/O 2026
+10k views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 49s
“Spring Debugger New Power: Where Should I Click to Demystify Spring Boot Magic?” from JavaOne 2026
+10k views ⸱ Apr 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 16s
“Making Progress on AsyncIterator — by Jack O’Connor — Seattle Rust User Group, August 2026” from Seattle Rust User Group 2026
+10k views ⸱ Aug 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 32s
“Supercharged Testing: AI-Powered Workflows with Playwright + MCP - Debbie O’Brien” from NDC London 2026
+10k views ⸱ Feb 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 26s
“Nicole Forsgren: Leading high-performing engineering teams in the age of AI - The Pragmatic Summit” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026
+9k views ⸱ Mar 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 33s
“Here’s Where Agentic UI Is Actually Going | Wes Bos” from JSNation 2026
+9k views ⸱ Jul 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 20s
“Inside Spring Boot 4: Restructuring for the Future by Moritz Halbritter @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
+9k views ⸱ Jun 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 52s
“Modular Code with Examples in C# - Ian Cooper - NDC London 2026” from NDC London 2026
+9k views ⸱ Feb 26, 2026 ⸱ 01h 07m 00s
“Simplifying .NET Installs with dotnetup” from .NET at Build 2026
+9k views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 51s
“.NET Day of Agentic Modernization 2026” from .NET Day Agentic Modernization 2026
+9k views ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 03h 53m 31s
“Modernize .NET Apps with GitHub Copilot” from .NET Day Agentic Modernization 2026
+9k views ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 13m 44s
“Spec-Driven Development with AI Agents From High-Level Requirements to Working SW by Anton Arhipov” from Voxxed Days Ticino 2026
+9k views ⸱ Feb 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 51s
“Do You Really Need Hibernate?” from JavaOne 2026
+9k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 58s
“Carbon: graduating from the experiment - Chandler Carruth - NDC Toronto 2026” from NDC Toronto 2026
+9k views ⸱ Jul 22, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 12s
“Demystifying Agentic AI Using Small Language Models [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
+9k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 01s
“Java Performance Update: From JDK 21 to JDK 25” from Jfokus 2026
+9k views ⸱ Mar 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 30s
“Testing Spring Boot Applications Demystified by Philip Riecks @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
+9k views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 31s
“Rust is NOT hard to learn! - Francesco Ciulla” from Rust Nation UK 2026
+9k views ⸱ Feb 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 38s
“Reflecting on HAT: A Project Babylon Case Study” from JavaOne 2026
+9k views ⸱ Apr 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 09s
“The Staff Engineer’s playbook: Intellectual shift to systemic impact” from LDX3 London 2026
+8k views ⸱ Aug 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 09s
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