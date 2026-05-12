Happy Tuesday 👋 and a warm welcome to another special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!

I’ve been recently reading the second edition of Martin Kleppmann’s Designing Data-Intensive Applications and it sent me down a rabbit hole. This extra issue is the result of it. I decided to put together a list of distributed systems talks that I think are a must-watch. It initially ended up burried in my notes, but then I thought it’d be nice to share it with you, so here it is!

This is how the talks are organized:

Foundational talks and courses that focues on the theory and includes the full Cambridge course from Martin Kleppmann. Company case studies: how Netflix, Cloudflare, Duolingo, … run distributed systems at scale. Distributed systems architecture: event-driven architecutre, storage engines, consensus, cellular architecture, resilience/HA patterns, … Classics: the iconic talks from Joe Armstrong, Leslie Lamport, Martin Fowler, Caitie McCaffrey, Greg Young, and other legends I simply had to include.

Every talk in this list can be found in Tech Talks Weekly Database which is the tool I used to build this compilation. It includes the full archive of conference talks & podcasts published since 2020, with search, filter, and sort. It now costs $7 $5, so roughly a ☕️ a month.

I plan to create a new edition of this issue every year. Subscribe to Tech Talks Weekly to get future editions:

Just before we start, if this format is useful, hit the ❤️ or reply. I’m planning more themed compilations like this one.

I. Foundational talks and courses

1. “Distributed Systems lectures (Martin Kleppmann)” from University of Cambridge, 2020

Course (8 lectures) ⸱ Nov 4, 2020

2. “Distributed Systems - What Can Go Wrong and How to Get It Right by Florian Mair” from Devoxx Belgium 2025

Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Feb 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 33m 32s

3. “The 3 Golden Rules of Distributed Systems” from QCon London 2025

Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Sep 15, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 50s

4. “The three new fallacies of distributed computing — Thoughtworks Technology Podcast” from Thoughtworks Technology Podcast, 2025

Podcast ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Jun 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 55s

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Apr 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 59s

Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Mar 4, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 30s

7. “24/7 State Replication” from QCon Plus November 2022

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 4, 2023 ⸱ 00h 49m 44s

2. Company case studies

8. “The Microservice Myth: What Monzo Learned About Scaling a Bank” from QCon San Francisco 2025 (Monzo)

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 29s

Conference ⸱ +29k views ⸱ Dec 10, 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 10s

10. “Delivering Millions of Notifications within Seconds During the Super Bowl” from InfoQ Dev Summit Boston 2024 (Duolingo)

Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Aug 21, 2024 ⸱ 00h 47m 49s

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 22, 2024 ⸱ 00h 48m 40s

12. “How Netflix Ensures Highly-Reliable Online Stateful Systems” from QCon San Francisco 2023 (Netflix)

Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Mar 12, 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 32s

13. “Tales of Kafka @Cloudflare: Lessons Learnt on the Way to 1 Trillion Messages” from QCon London 2023 (Cloudflare)

Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Dec 4, 2023 ⸱ 00h 32m 22s

III. Distributed systems architecture

Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Feb 5, 2026 ⸱ 01h 01m 11s

15. “Top 10 Event Driven Architecture Pitfalls by Victor Rentea” from Devoxx Belgium 2025

Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Oct 9, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 54s

16. “How Event Driven Architectures Go Wrong & How to Fix Them • Matthew Meckes • GOTO 2024” from GOTO EDA Day London 2024

Conference ⸱ +25k views ⸱ Jul 29, 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 55s

17. “Complexity is the Gotcha of Event-driven Architecture • David Boyne • GOTO 2024” from GOTO EDA Day London 2024

Conference ⸱ +76k views ⸱ Jul 2, 2024 ⸱ 00h 46m 58s

Podcast ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Apr 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 13s

Conference ⸱ +42k views ⸱ Dec 3, 2024 ⸱ 00h 20m 34s

Conference ⸱ +18k views ⸱ Dec 7, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 11s

21. “Architecting for High Availability in the Cloud with Cellular Architecture” from QCon San Francisco 2023

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2024 ⸱ 00h 47m 38s

Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Oct 5, 2023 ⸱ 00h 44m 44s

IV. Classics

23. “Distributed Sagas: A Protocol for Coordinating Microservices (Caitie McCaffrey)” from J on the Beach 2017

Conference ⸱ Jun 8, 2017

Conference ⸱ Jan 28, 2016

25. “Microservices (Martin Fowler)” from GOTO Berlin 2014

Conference ⸱ Dec 8, 2014

26. “Migrating to Cloud Native with Microservices (Adrian Cockcroft)” from GOTO Berlin 2014

Conference ⸱ Dec 8, 2014

Conference ⸱ Sep 18, 2014

28. “Thinking Above the Code (Leslie Lamport)” from Microsoft Build 2014

Conference ⸱ Apr 15, 2014

Conference ⸱ Oct 29, 2013

Conference ⸱ +81k views ⸱ Sep 18, 2013 ⸱ 01h 10m 23s

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Enjoy and see you next week!