Happy Monday 👋 I’m starting this week with a huge update!

Over the years, while running Tech Talks Weekly, I built a pretty huge database of Software Engineering talks and podcast episodes going back to 2020 with over 48,000 items as of writing this post.

Every week, I use it to build the newsletter and for a long time, I’ve wanted to make it available to you too.

That’s because the data is actually useful for very practical things, like:

“Show me the most-watched talks about X from the last Y days/months/years”

“Build a playlist to help me learn X”

“Give me some good talks and podcasts about Y”

“What is X community currently discussing? What are the current trends?”

“Show me recent talks and podcasts about Rust / Vue / architecture / security / X / …”

“We do a weekly/monthly team brownbag/learning session. Find good talks for my team.”

…

You can’t really do this well on YouTube as it’s not what it’s built for.

So I turned my internal tooling into something you can use too: Tech Talks Weekly Plus

It’s more than just a database and it comes with three powerful ways (imo) to find great talks and podcasts:

1️⃣ Full database access (48,000+ talks & podcasts)

Search, filter, sort, and group conference talks & podcasts from 2020 - today by title, conference/podcast, view count, date, and duration:

2️⃣ See what everyone’s watching

Most-watched talks over the last 7, 30, 90 days, 6 months, and 12 months based on number of views:

3️⃣ Browse new talks and podcasts by category

Find new talks and podcasts organized by 🗄️ category, instead of scrolling through 📆 New Talks and 📆 New Podcasts:

All of it is updated every week.

A few important notes:

Standard Tech Talks Weekly newsletter stays free and unchanged 🎉

If you often think “I wish I could search or filter Tech Talks Weekly”, “I wish I could see the the content grouped in categories” or “I want to see what’s trending”, then this is for you.

If you never think that, then it’s probably not 🙂

That all being said, you can find Plus here:

👉 https://plus.techtalksweekly.io

Tech Talks Weekly Plus comes with a 3-day free trial. After that, it’s $12 $7/mo when billed annually (launch price available until the end of January). It’s likely to be expensed by your company education budget (if you have one).

As always, if you have feedback or feature requests, just reply to this email. I read all of them.

See you on Wednesday ☀️!