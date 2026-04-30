Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #102!

Since this issue, you can comfortably browse, search, and sort all the talks and podcasts from the current issue in Tech Talks Weekly Plus for free! Just head over to the database.

Before we start, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you!

That said, there’s tons of great content this week, so let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

“”Software Fundamentals Matter More Than Ever” — Matt Pocock” from AI Engineer Europe 2026

Conference ⸱ +407k views ⸱ Apr 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 26s tldw: AI coding tools are overhyped and powerful at the same time. Used well they’re extraordinary; used badly they’ll bury you in tech debt faster than any human team could. After 18 months teaching developers to build with AI agents, Matt Pocock, creator of Total TypeScript, has watched the same patterns emerge: the devs who succeed are the ones who fall back on engineering fundamentals. In this talk he walks through the iterative process his students use to ship high-quality apps with agent swarms and explains why decades-old principles like ubiquitous language, vertical slices, TDD and deep modules now matter more than ever. “Jakub Andrzejewski, Evan You - Panel: Beyond The Vibe: Code Quality First” from Vuejs Amsterdam 2026

Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Apr 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 00s tldw: This Vue.js Amsterdam 2026 panel digs into modern frontend engineering, the tradeoffs developers face today and what shifts when AI enters the mainstream. Jakub Andrzejewski, Senior Developer Advocate at Vue Storefront, joins Vue creator Evan You, Debbie O’Brien, Elise Patrikainen and Nuxt Head of Framework Daniel Roe to focus on what software quality really means in the age of AI. They tackle how to keep code maintainable when vibes alone aren’t enough. “GeeCON 2025: Konrad Szałkowski - Organizing chaos - Structured Concurrency” from GeeCON 2025

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Apr 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 46s tldw: When there’s order in our world it’s much easier to navigate, and programmers rediscover this truth every few years. Java 21 gave us virtual threads with the slogan ‘create, start, forget’, but we all know what happens in a kids’ room after a birthday party: chaos. Konrad Szałkowski, a frequent speaker on distributed systems and concurrency, walks through Structured Concurrency, the brand-new API designed to organize the mess. He explains why it works and why it was created, then shows the code in action. “MCP = Mega Context Problem - Matt Carey” from AI Engineer Europe 2026

Conference ⸱ +17k views ⸱ Apr 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 42s tldw: The best MCP server is the one you didn’t have to build. Cloudflare’s REST OpenAPI spec is over 2.3 million tokens, so when teams started building MCP servers they cherry-picked endpoints and shipped a separate service covering a fraction of the API. Matt Carey, AI Engineer on the Agents team at Cloudflare, argues we got it all wrong: the context limit is an agent problem, not an MCP problem. In this talk he walks through techniques the team has been exploring like code mode and tool search to expose complete APIs to agents through MCP, plus work on the MCP TypeScript SDK to make stateless servers the default. “Anthropic Mythos: Hype, reality and the actual security implications” from ThoughtWorks Technology Podcast

Podcast ⸱ Apr 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 50s tldl: Anthropic Mythos drew huge attention when it launched in mid-April this year, framed as an unprecedented threat to global software. But look closely and it starts to feel like an effective product launch as much as a story about the real security risks of today’s AI models. In this episode, new host Nate Schutta is joined by Chris Kramer to discuss Anthropic Mythos and Project Glasswing, unpacking what’s hype and what software developers, security professionals or other technologists should actually pay attention to. Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏 “AI Is Changing Data Engineering Fast” from Data Engineering Central Podcast

Podcast ⸱ Apr 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 58s tldl: The hosts dig into uncomfortable truths: AI can write code but cannot replace thinking, while most engineers focus too much on tools and not enough on problem-solving or system design. “Top 10 Web Hacking Techniques of 2025 and a Hint for 2026 - James Kettle - ASW #380” from Application Security Weekly

Podcast ⸱ Apr 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 44m 55s tldl: PortSwigger’s list of web hacking techniques is a long-running initiative in the web hacking community (it’s 19th edition this year!). James Kettle, Director of Research at PortSwigger, shares his thoughts on the 2025 entries and how he expects LLMs and agents to reshape next year’s list. He also gives a peek into his own blackbox research with LLMs, hinting at what he’ll be presenting at Black Hat USA this summer.

🗄️ New talks & podcasts by category

All the items from 📆 New talks and 📆 New podcasts organized by category.

Go to 🗄️ Categories

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it! Share

Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!