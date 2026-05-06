Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #103!

Almost 20 years ago, Patrick Debois gave a name to a movement that reshaped how we ship software: DevOps. This year, he’s pointing at the next shift, and it might be just as big. What if the artifact we should be versioning, reviewing and observing isn’t the code anymore, but the context we feed our AI agents? You’ll find Patrick’s talk in the 🏆 featured talks.

On a different note, I experimented a little with the structure and included 🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category. I really hope you’ll enjoy the new format!

As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏 and now let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

1. “Context Is the New Code — Patrick Debois, Tessl” from AI Engineer Europe 2026

Conference ⸱ +43k views ⸱ May 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 14s

tldw: Context we supply to the agents is starting to matter as much as code. Yet while code has version control, review, testing, CI/CD and production observability, the prompts, rules and memory that drive agents are still managed ad hoc. Patrick Debois, godfather of DevOps and Product DevRel lead at Tessl, argues context needs its own engineering discipline and introduces the Context Development Lifecycle (Generate, Evaluate, Distribute, Observe).

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ May 1, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 24s

tldw: Four years ago at ElixirConf EU, José Valim, creator of Elixir, announced a plan to develop a type system for the language, divided into three distinct milestones. With the upcoming Elixir v1.20 release, the language is finally completing the first one: type inference across all language constructs. Join this keynote to understand exactly what that means for your daily work and where the project is heading next.

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ May 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 04s

tldw: The C4 model for visualising software architecture keeps gaining traction, with many organisations adopting it as their preferred way to document software architecture. Simon Brown, the model’s creator and author of The C4 Model (O’Reilly), takes you on a tour of the common questions he hears on a regular basis: how to model shared code, microservices, message-driven architectures and more. He also shares how to scale C4 all the way up to an entire system landscape.

Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Apr 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 05s

tldw: What if a decades-old psychology framework holds a useful key to developer productivity? Yanina Ledovaya, DX Research Team Lead at JetBrains and a cognitive psychologist by background, dissects Self-Determination Theory’s three main pillars (autonomy, competence and relatedness) to show how they shape satisfaction, efficiency and communication on software teams. This talk shares practical theoretical framework with strategies grounded in research that boost satisfaction and productivity in your team / organization.

5. “Why Duolingo Abandoned ECS for Kubernetes: Lessons from the Trenches” from InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025

Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ May 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 06s

tldw: Duolingo manages 500+ microservices for 128M users. So why risk moving stable, working infrastructure from AWS ECS to Kubernetes? Franka Passing, Senior Platform Engineer at Duolingo, delivers a Report from the Trenches on their massive EKS migration: the move to Blue-Green deployments and ephemeral environments, the shift to IPv6-only pods, the human element of recency bias during outages and how they automated validation to keep 99.9% reliability through the transition.

6. “30 Years in Tech: Why Your Career Ladder is Actually a Squiggle” from QCon London 2025

Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Apr 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 58s

tldw: The path to Principal Engineer is not a straight line: it is a broken comb. After nearly 30 years in software engineering, Sophie Weston, Principal Engineer at ClearBank and co-organizer of DevOpsDays London, reveals why deep technical expertise is only the baseline for leadership. Whether you are aiming for a Principal role or leading a department, this talk shows how to navigate the Engineer-Manager Pendulum and why the most valuable leadership skills often come from outside the IDE.

7. “AI Literacy for Developers: Thinking Clearly While AI Writes the Code” from JAX London 2025

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 05s

tldw: For decades, software engineering literacy meant mastering languages, frameworks and the mechanics of writing code. Russ Miles, author of Antifragile Software and CEO of ChaosIQ, argues those skills are still required but there is a shift in the value developers now bring: thinking clearly about systems, intent, constraints and feedback loops.

8. “The Human Scalability Problem: Why Your Teams Don’t Scale Like Your Code” from QCon San Francisco 2025

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 4, 2026

tldw: While systems scale, human cooperation often breaks down under communication overload and lost context. Charlotte de Jong Schouwenburg, business psychologist and co-founder of Bravely, dives into the human bottlenecks of hyper-growth and shares some nice tools for behavioral scalability: communication architecture and engineering trust. You will walk away with really interesting strategies to help engineering leaders maintain high-performing, autonomous teams without sacrificing speed or culture.

Podcast ⸱ May 4, 2026 ⸱ 01h 15m 27s

tldl: What does code review mean when AI writes most of the code? The answer is not to review more carefully: it is a fundamentally different process built around rules, agents and governance rather than diffs and comments. Itamar Friedman, founder and CEO of Qodo.ai, traces the evolution of code review across generations, explains why traditional static analysis is no longer sufficient and presents what a modern quality and governance layer looks like. He also introduces the concept of “shift up” (extending quality checks into the planning phase so technical product managers can contribute directly to shipping features) and explains how teams can move from vibe coding to a more viable development.

10. Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

AI Coding Summit 2026 (1), AI Engineer Europe 2026 (22), Android Makers 2026 (2), Conference Talks 2026 (5), Devoxx Poland 2024 (3), ElixirConf EU 2026 (5), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (1), GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025 (1), GeeCON 2025 (3), InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025 (1), JAX London 2025 (2), JCON Europe 2026 (2), JavaOne 2026 (2), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 (1), NDC Security 2026 (1), PyData Boston 2025 (2), QCon AI New York 2025 (1), QCon London 2025 (1), QCon San Francisco 2025 (3), Spring I/O 2026 (10), Vuejs Amsterdam 2026 (7), YOW! 2025 (2)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

AWS

“Serverless Agents: Real-World Tooling with Strands SDK, MCP & AWS • Akshatha Laxmi • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025

Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ May 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 21s

BEAM

“Update from the Erlang Ecosystem Foundation - Dan Janowski | ElixirConf EU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026

Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ May 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 11m 50s

Data Engineering

→ See more Data Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Data Science / Machine Learning

DevOps

“I Can See Clearly Now: Observability of JVM & Spring Boot 2-3-4 apps @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ May 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 49s

Elixir

→ See more Elixir talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Java

→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Kotlin

“Supercharge Spring Boot Tests with Kotlin DSL Power by Urs Peter @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Apr 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 22s

Kubernetes

“Why Duolingo Abandoned ECS for Kubernetes: Lessons from the Trenches” from InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025

Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ May 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 06s

Misc

→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Mobile

React

Ruby / Rails

“Agent-Agnostic Guardrails: Universal Java Code Quality with AGENTS.MD and Static Analysis” from JavaOne 2026

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ May 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 03s

Security

→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Software Architecture

Vue

→ See more Vue talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Web / Frontend

→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Web Assembly

“WebAssembly and the Future of the JVM Ecosystem by Andrea Peruffo @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Apr 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 49s

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!