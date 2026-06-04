If you write API tests, the slow part is the setup: reading the Swagger spec and hand-coding scaffolding before you can assert anything. You'll watch an Amazon SDET and BrowserStack's QA manager use AI agents and MCP workflows to turn a real spec and Jira tickets into the full suite, then keep flaky failures out of the build with self-healing and let AI sort a real failure from a flaky one.

Register now!

Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #107!

We’ve got tons of great content this week, so grab a coffee ☕ and let’s jump right in!

As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment.

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 05s

tldw: At 200,000 projects per day, Lovable runs two continuous improvement loops. The first detects sessions where a nontechnical user got stuck and then unblocked, clusters similar cases, and injects that context upstream; a holdout group measures actual project completion rates to prune stale entries when models or features change. The vent loop runs in parallel: the agent flags missing tools, broken platform behavior, and confusing docs as it works. Vent volume spikes turned out to be a reliable incident detector. A second agent now monitors the channel, deduplicates reports, and opens PRs automatically.

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 31s

tldw: Gunnar Morling once posted a deceivingly simple challenge: how fast can you parse a file with 1 billion rows of weather data in Java? Roy van Rijn, Java Champion and director at OpenValue Rotterdam, took the bait and ended up on a deep dive through parallelism, memory mapped files, SWAR, bit twiddling, branchless code, mechanical sympathy, GraalVM native compilation and yes, even sun.misc.Unsafe. Join him as he walks through every code change and trick that took the runtime from 4+ minutes down to under 2 seconds, because who knew Java could be this fast?

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 17s

tldw: Signals are on track to become a real JavaScript feature via an active TC39 proposal. This talk explains what signals are, why they keep showing up across frameworks and what changes if they finally get implemented in the language.

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 49s

tldw: Dan Neciu used to think micro frontends were stupid, unproven tech and a fad. After interviewing engineering leaders on his Señors @ Scale podcast about how they pulled it off at scale, he started to see how the pattern could solve real problems in his own company. This talk walks through his journey of actually implementing micro frontends: the tradeoffs, the rollout and which tooling choices matter.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

.NET at Build 2026 (5), AI Engineer Europe 2026 (21), AWS Financial Services Symposium (FSI) 2026 (11), All Things Open 2025 (1), Beam College 2026 (7), Conference Talks 2026 (5), Devoxx Poland 2024 (2), EnvoyCon Virtual 2026 (9), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (2), JCON EUROPE 2026 (4), JNation 2026 (42), Jfokus 2026 (1), Keynotes @ Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026 (4), KyvernoCon Virtual 2026 (7), Linux Security Summit North America 2026 (11), NDC Sydney 2026 (4), Observability Summit North America 2026 (42), Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026 (202), Open Source Summit North America 2026 (2), QCon San Francisco 2025 (3), YOW! 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (1)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

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AWS

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BEAM

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C# / .NET

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Data Engineering

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Data Science / Machine Learning

“Lightning Talk: Simple Yet Scalable MLOps: Bridging the Gap Between... Sachin Garg & Sameeksha Garg” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 14s

Databases

DevOps

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Java

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Kubernetes

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Leadership

“The Quantum Tech Lead: Hands-On and Abstract at the Same Time by Cristian Schuszter - JNation 2026” from JNation 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 12s

Misc

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Python

“How AI Erased the Software Implementation Bottleneck (90% Shipped Code)” from QCon San Francisco 2025

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 21s “Standardizing Deterministic Interoperability and Resource-Intelligent Design in... Lilinoe Harbottle” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 41s

React

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Ruby / Rails

Rust

Security

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Software Architecture

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Web / Frontend

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Web Assembly

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📁 Search, filter, sort the full archive of talks & podcasts since 2020.

🗄️ Complete category view of new talks & podcasts.

📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!