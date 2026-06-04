💥 Issue 107
How QA Teams Are Using AI to Generate API Tests 10x Faster (Sponsored)
If you write API tests, the slow part is the setup: reading the Swagger spec and hand-coding scaffolding before you can assert anything. You'll watch an Amazon SDET and BrowserStack's QA manager use AI agents and MCP workflows to turn a real spec and Jira tickets into the full suite, then keep flaky failures out of the build with self-healing and let AI sort a real failure from a flaky one.
Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #107!
We’ve got tons of great content this week, so grab a coffee ☕ and let’s jump right in!
As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment.
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “How Lovable self-improves every hour — Benjamin Verbeek, Lovable” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 05s
tldw: At 200,000 projects per day, Lovable runs two continuous improvement loops. The first detects sessions where a nontechnical user got stuck and then unblocked, clusters similar cases, and injects that context upstream; a holdout group measures actual project completion rates to prune stale entries when models or features change. The vent loop runs in parallel: the agent flags missing tools, broken platform behavior, and confusing docs as it works. Vent volume spikes turned out to be a reliable incident detector. A second agent now monitors the channel, deduplicates reports, and opens PRs automatically.
2. “How Fast Can You Parse 1 Billion Rows in Java? – Insane Speed Test • Roy van Rijn • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 31s
tldw: Gunnar Morling once posted a deceivingly simple challenge: how fast can you parse a file with 1 billion rows of weather data in Java? Roy van Rijn, Java Champion and director at OpenValue Rotterdam, took the bait and ended up on a deep dive through parallelism, memory mapped files, SWAR, bit twiddling, branchless code, mechanical sympathy, GraalVM native compilation and yes, even sun.misc.Unsafe. Join him as he walks through every code change and trick that took the runtime from 4+ minutes down to under 2 seconds, because who knew Java could be this fast?
3. “It’s Time To Talk About Signals - Julian Burr - NDC Sydney 2026” from NDC Sydney 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 17s
tldw: Signals are on track to become a real JavaScript feature via an active TC39 proposal. This talk explains what signals are, why they keep showing up across frameworks and what changes if they finally get implemented in the language.
4. “Micro Frontends & me, a love story by Dan Neciu - JNation 2026” from JNation 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 49s
tldw: Dan Neciu used to think micro frontends were stupid, unproven tech and a fad. After interviewing engineering leaders on his Señors @ Scale podcast about how they pulled it off at scale, he started to see how the pattern could solve real problems in his own company. This talk walks through his journey of actually implementing micro frontends: the tradeoffs, the rollout and which tooling choices matter.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
.NET at Build 2026 (5), AI Engineer Europe 2026 (21), AWS Financial Services Symposium (FSI) 2026 (11), All Things Open 2025 (1), Beam College 2026 (7), Conference Talks 2026 (5), Devoxx Poland 2024 (2), EnvoyCon Virtual 2026 (9), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (2), JCON EUROPE 2026 (4), JNation 2026 (42), Jfokus 2026 (1), Keynotes @ Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026 (4), KyvernoCon Virtual 2026 (7), Linux Security Summit North America 2026 (11), NDC Sydney 2026 (4), Observability Summit North America 2026 (42), Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026 (202), Open Source Summit North America 2026 (2), QCon San Francisco 2025 (3), YOW! 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (1)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“How I deleted 95% of my agent skills and got better results — Nick Nisi, WorkOS” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +78k views ⸱ May 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 43s
“Why (Senior) Engineers Struggle to Build AI Agents — Philipp Schmid, Google DeepMind” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +25k views ⸱ May 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 10m 40s
“Most Enterprise Agentic Projects Are Doomed, Here’s Why — Jess Grogan-Avignon & Jack Wang, Accenture” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +21k views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 35s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
AWS
“AWS FSI NYC 2026 - How Nasdaq Operationalizes AI Across the Enterprise & Trade Lifecycle” from AWS Financial Services Symposium (FSI) 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 48s
“AWS FSI NYC 2026 - Transamerica: Grid optimization and unleashing agentic AI innovation” from AWS Financial Services Symposium (FSI) 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 05s
“AWS FSI NYC 2026 - Nubank: Scaling fraud detection to 450M events daily” from AWS Financial Services Symposium (FSI) 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 38s
→ See more AWS talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
BEAM
“Scaling Iceberg Ingestion with Apache Beam - Beam College 2026” from Beam College 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 11s
“Apache Beam: Powering the Future of Event-Driven Agents at Scale - Beam College 2026” from Beam College 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 30s
“Video Data Processing with Beam - Beam College 2026” from Beam College 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 36s
→ See more BEAM talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
C# / .NET
“Building for the agentic web with .NET 11” from .NET at Build 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 47s
“Simplifying .NET Installs with dotnetup” from .NET at Build 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 51s
“AI Building Blocks for .NET: Add intelligence to your C# Apps” from .NET at Build 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 54s
→ See more C# / .NET talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Engineering
“Scaling Iceberg Ingestion with Apache Beam - Beam College 2026” from Beam College 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 11s
“Apache Beam: Powering the Future of Event-Driven Agents at Scale - Beam College 2026” from Beam College 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 30s
“Video Data Processing with Beam - Beam College 2026” from Beam College 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 36s
→ See more Data Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Science / Machine Learning
“Lightning Talk: Simple Yet Scalable MLOps: Bridging the Gap Between... Sachin Garg & Sameeksha Garg” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 14s
Databases
“The Ultimate Showdown of Database Migration Tools by Pasha Finkelshteyn, Anton Arhipov- JNation 2026” from JNation 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 03s
“Unified Database Provisioning and Management on Kubernetes - Kyle Avants, Percona” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 22s
DevOps
“OpenTelemetry Is the Kubernetes of Observability | Chris Aniszczyk, CNCF” from Open Source Summit North America 2026
Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 57s
“Making AI Personal: Building Context-Rich AI Tools with MCP • Kris Jenkins • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 31s
“Drift Prevention in GitOps Workflows Using Kyverno - Omolade Akinwumi, DevOps Engineer/Founder @MAX” from KyvernoCon Virtual 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 52s
→ See more DevOps talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Java
“Intelligent JVM Monitoring: Combining JDK Flight Recorder with AI” from Jfokus 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 39s
“How Fast Can You Parse 1 Billion Rows in Java? – Insane Speed Test • Roy van Rijn • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 31s
“Bootiful Spring Boot 4 by Josh Long - JNation 2026” from JNation 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 15s
→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kubernetes
“OpenTelemetry Is the Kubernetes of Observability | Chris Aniszczyk, CNCF” from Open Source Summit North America 2026
Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 57s
“Seamless AI-as-a-Service across Kubernetes Clusters With Envoy AI Gate... Karol Szwaj, Kubermatic” from EnvoyCon Virtual 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 27s
“Taming Observability at Scale in a Multi-Cluster Kubernetes Platform at Bloom... Joe Nathan Abellard” from Observability Summit North America 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 24s
→ See more Kubernetes talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Leadership
“The Quantum Tech Lead: Hands-On and Abstract at the Same Time by Cristian Schuszter - JNation 2026” from JNation 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 12s
Misc
“Spec-Driven Development: The Fast Track to 10x? - Jerry Nixon - NDC Sydney 2026” from NDC Sydney 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 13m 03s
“How Stripe Moves Petabytes of Data with 5.5 Nines of Reliability” from QCon San Francisco 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 50s
“It’s Time To Talk About Signals - Julian Burr - NDC Sydney 2026” from NDC Sydney 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 17s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Python
“How AI Erased the Software Implementation Bottleneck (90% Shipped Code)” from QCon San Francisco 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 21s
“Standardizing Deterministic Interoperability and Resource-Intelligent Design in... Lilinoe Harbottle” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 41s
React
“Reactive Web Apps With 100% Java | Leif Åstrand (EN)” from JCON EUROPE 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 37s
“React, Rendering, Performance - Nadia Makarevich - performance.now() 2025” from performance.now() 2025
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 09s
“From 3000ms to 300ms: Lessons learned from optimizing Tanstack ... by Harshil Agrawal - JNation 2026” from JNation 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 28s
→ See more React talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Ruby / Rails
“Policy-as-Code for LLM Inference: Cost & Security Guardrails - Sakalya Deshpande, SAP Labs” from KyvernoCon Virtual 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 38s
“From Guidance To Guardrails: Cost & Carbon Policy-as-Code With OPA... Machiko Shinozuka & Kouki Hama” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 43s
Rust
“Bringing the power of Envoy extensibility to Go and Rust developers - Ignasi Barrera, Tetrate” from EnvoyCon Virtual 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 45s
“From Malloc To Box: A Practical Guide To Rustification - Christina Quast, Independent” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 52s
Security
“Policy-as-Code for LLM Inference: Cost & Security Guardrails - Sakalya Deshpande, SAP Labs” from KyvernoCon Virtual 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 38s
“Lazy Rivers and Open Source Security: Learn About the OpenSSF With... Angelah Liu & Stacey Potter” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 41s
“Secure by Design: Rethinking Test Credentials for Synthetic Monitoring - Katie Kodes, Katie Kodes” from Observability Summit North America 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 34s
→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Software Architecture
“Microservices and Microfrontends: Scaling, Learning, Growing | Lofi Dewanto & Patricia Erdelen (EN)” from JCON EUROPE 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 19s
“Apache Beam: Powering the Future of Event-Driven Agents at Scale - Beam College 2026” from Beam College 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 30s
“Keynote: The First Decade of Open Quantum - Sean Dague, Chief Services Architect, IBM Quantum” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 13m 48s
→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Web / Frontend
“Reactive Web Apps With 100% Java | Leif Åstrand (EN)” from JCON EUROPE 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 37s
“React, Rendering, Performance - Nadia Makarevich - performance.now() 2025” from performance.now() 2025
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 09s
“Ripple: the Good Parts of React, Svelte, and Solid by Erik Rasmussen - JNation 2026” from JNation 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 49s
→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Web Assembly
“WebAssembly and the Future of the JVM Ecosystem by Andrea Peruffo - JNation 2026” from JNation 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 30s
“Building a Shared, Persistent Virtual Filesystem for WebAssembly - Ayako Hayasaka, LY Corporation” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 25s
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