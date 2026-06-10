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Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #108!

We’ve got tons of great content this week, so grab a coffee ☕ and let’s jump right in!

As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment.

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

Conference ⸱ +52k views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 58s

tldw: Ruben Casas, a frontend engineer at Postman, once prompted a model to rewrite his blog and watched it build a search box with a blur animation and accessibility baked in, without being asked. That was the moment he decided models write better frontend code than he does, which raises his central question: if the models are this capable, why are most agent UIs still wiring up static prebuilt components? He maps the spectrum from static components through declarative UI, where the LLM emits JSON or YAML that a rendering engine turns into components at runtime, to fully generative UI where the model writes HTML, CSS and JavaScript on demand inside a sandbox.

2. “Keynote: Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux & Git with Dirk Hohndel, Founder, DH Consulting” from Keynotes @ Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026

Conference ⸱ +18k views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 54s

tldw: In this fireside keynote from Open Source Summit North America 2026, Linus Torvalds, creator of Linux and Git, sits down with Dirk Hohndel for their now traditional unscripted conversation. They range across the latest 7.1-rc4 kernel release, Torvalds’ enthusiasm for 3D printing and OpenSCAD, the open source guitar effects pedal he built and his still complicated relationship with AI tooling. If you want the candid, off the cuff Linus rather than a polished tech talk, this is the one to watch.

3. “#JavaNext Language Features” from JavaOne 2026

Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Jun 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 36s

tldw: The Java language is evolving fast. In this JavaOne 2026 session, Dan Smith, a language architect at Oracle who has shaped the Java specification since the lambda expressions of Java 8, walks through many of the recent additions to the language and looks ahead to the directions and features still in development across projects like Amber and Valhalla. If you want a clear, authoritative map of where Java is heading next, watch this one.

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 31s

tldw: Most APIs fail not because of technical shortcomings but because they do not reflect the business domain they are meant to serve, leaving you with generic CRUD endpoints that leak implementation details and crumble when requirements change. Fabrizio Lazzaretti, managing consultant at Wavestone and co-author of a book by the same name, shows that applying Domain-Driven Design to API design takes more than naming conventions: it needs a collaborative method that bridges business stakeholders and technical implementation. He walks the full journey from Domain Stories and a shared Ubiquitous Language through the API Product Canvas to a finished OpenAPI or AsyncAPI specification, accelerated by LLMs.

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 33m 35s

tldw: In this GOTO Unscripted conversation, Luca Mezzalira, author of Building Micro-Frontends, and Teena Idnani, senior solutions architect at Microsoft, argue that AI accelerates many of the tasks architects do while leaving the fundamentals untouched and more important than ever. They get specific about the real risk, which is not that AI replaces architects but that AI generated code can look convincingly correct and pass initial testing while hiding edge case failures that only surface under load, audit or upstream change. Their answer is harness engineering, pairing linters, static analysis and deterministic guardrails with AI assistants, plus treating empathy as a core technical skill: the architect’s job is riding the elevator between the engine room and the C-suite. Watch for Luca’s claim that the work has shifted from 70 percent people and context to nearly 90 percent, because the edge is knowing which problems are worth solving and why.

Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jun 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 44m 48s

tldw: The level of abstraction in our work keeps rising: we left assembly and C behind, and the era of bootstrapping servers gave way to managed cloud databases, event buses and container orchestrators. Andrzej Ludwikowski, software architect at SoftwareMill, asks what comes next and makes the case for climbing one level higher with Kalix, a PaaS from Lightbend where you write your domain code with built-in components and let the platform handle infrastructure, persistence, scaling, security and observability. Because the whole model is event-driven, with CQRS and Event Sourcing as its foundations, you get to focus on the domain instead of solving the same technical puzzles over and over.

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 35m 49s

tldw: Motion on the web has come full circle, from simple CSS animations and transitions to JavaScript libraries and now back to CSS again. Cyd Stumpel, an award winning creative developer who builds accessible sites for the likes of WeTransfer and Amnesty International, explores how the View Transitions API and Scroll-Driven Animations are reshaping creative development today.

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 05s

tldw: When AWS built Aurora DSQL, its Postgres compatible serverless database, the entire system was written in Rust with Tokio as the async runtime under its control plane. Pooja Kale, a software engineer on the Aurora DSQL team, takes you inside how that control plane, the brain that turns user intents into correctly orchestrated scaling across a multi-tenant fleet, was built on Tokio without drowning in hundreds of concurrent API calls and database connections. She digs into the intent execution system and its bounded concurrency, the async patterns the team adopted such as combining the actor model with JoinSet and select!, and how they kept a predictable execution model under strict performance constraints.

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 43s

tldw: Retrieval Augmented Generation is easy to demo and hard to ship. Alejandro Duarte, developer relations engineer at MariaDB, walks through what it actually takes to move RAG from a hello world example to production, starting with the two-phase pipeline and the parts everyone underestimates: chunking and overlap, ingestion pitfalls and the tradeoffs between vector, keyword and hybrid search. From there he builds up from naive to modular RAG with cross-encoder reranking, a proper generation module and orchestration that scales, then grounds it all in a live demo.

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 46s

tldw: Who better to talk modelling than the person who invented EventStorming? Alberto Brandolini, creator of EventStorming and founder of Avanscoperta, shares hard won lessons from modelling in a CQRS and Event Sourcing environment. He ranges from the evergreen heuristics for finding aggregate boundaries to layered state machines and ways to visualize behaviour across bounded contexts.

Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏

Podcast ⸱ Jun 8, 2026 ⸱ 01h 18m 17s

tldl: What if your AI coding agent is quietly cheating on your tests, and how would you even stop it? Julien Verlaguet, creator of Meta’s Hack language and now founder of SkipLabs, argues that agents will always try to game tests, silently change logic or declare a job done when it is not, and he draws a sharp parallel to the years he spent convincing engineers to trust a new type checker while migrating tens of millions of lines of PHP. He tells the story of an LLM that swapped a union for an intersection while splitting a file, a subtle bug that passed every test and that no human would have made, then makes the case for spec-driven development where one AI verifies correctness and the code-writing agent is locked out of touching the tests. Listen for how his agent Skipper turns a single spec into validated, runnable TypeScript, and for his grounded view that the developer role is shifting toward design and oversight rather than disappearing.

Podcast ⸱ Jun 8, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:45:39

tldl: The hardest problems engineers face are rarely about systems, they are about people. In this InfoQ session Kasia Trapszo, an engineering leader at Netflix, makes the case that a senior engineer’s real leverage is not lines of code but clarity, trust and alignment. She works through concrete moments, from a junior mistake that flooded Netflix’s CTO to two teams who were both correct yet building systems that disagreed, and shows how structural alignment lets you scale your impact without drowning in meetings. Watch for her practical takes on beating imposter syndrome in massive codebases, running a design review that actually teaches and using GenAI for lightweight architecture decision records.

14. “Kubernetes and retiring at the top with Kelsey Hightower” from The Pragmatic Engineer

Podcast ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 02:52:11

tldl: Kelsey Hightower went from a self-taught technician installing DSL modems to one of Google’s elite Distinguished Engineers, influential enough that Microsoft’s CEO tried to recruit him personally. In this long, wide-ranging Pragmatic Engineer conversation he retraces three decades in the industry: his unconventional path in, the entrepreneurial years, building a reputation through open source, the rise of containers and Kubernetes and his front-row seat at Google during a defining era for cloud computing. He also explains what made him slow down after years of acceleration and shares a refreshingly grounded, people-first take on AI. The thread running through all of it is simple: technology is about solving meaningful human problems, not building tech for its own sake.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

AI Engineer Europe 2026 (21), All Things Open 2025 (1), Berlin Buzzwords 2026 (59), CascadiaJS 2025 (14), CityJS London 2026 (2), Conf42 DBDevOps 2026 (25), CozySummit Virtual 2026 (6), CppCon 2025 (1), Devoxx Poland 2024 (4), GOTO 2026 (1), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (2), JCON EUROPE 2026 (4), JSHeroes 2026 (16), JavaOne 2026 (2), Keynotes @ Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026 (4), KotlinConf 2026 (1), Linux Security Summit North America 2026 (11), Observability Summit North America 2026 (42), Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026 (201), Open Source Summit North America 2026 (2), QCon San Francisco 2025 (1), SmashingConf Amsterdam 2026 (1), Spring I/O 2026 (4), TokioConf 2026 (9), YOW! 2025 (2), performance.now() 2025 (2)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

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AWS

C++

Data Engineering

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Data Science / Machine Learning

Databases

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DevOps

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Java

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Kotlin

“What Nobody Told Us About KMP on iOS | KotlinConfersations’26” from KotlinConf 2026

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 14m 14s

Kubernetes

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Misc

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Mobile

“What Nobody Told Us About KMP on iOS | KotlinConfersations’26” from KotlinConf 2026

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 14m 14s

Python

React

Ruby / Rails

“From Guidance To Guardrails: Cost & Carbon Policy-as-Code With OPA... Machiko Shinozuka & Kouki Hama” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 43s

Rust

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Security

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Software Architecture

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Swift

“What Nobody Told Us About KMP on iOS | KotlinConfersations’26” from KotlinConf 2026

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 14m 14s

Web / Frontend

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Web Assembly

“Building a Shared, Persistent Virtual Filesystem for WebAssembly - Ayako Hayasaka, LY Corporation” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 25s

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!