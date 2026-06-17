💥 Issue 109: Crypto Trading w/ JVM, Polars vs SQL, Vector DBs, Functional Domain Modeling, Race Conditions in Rust, Sabotaging Your Culture, ...
Crypto Trading w/ JVM, Polars vs SQL, Vector DBs, Functional Domain Modeling, Race Conditions in Rust, Sabotaging Your Culture, ...
Secure your code, wherever (or however) you write it.
If you’re using an Al coding agent, odds are it just introduced a security vulnerability.
Even the latest generation of Al coding agents all have the same blind spots: They reproduce patterns, but struggle with context.
As a result, they only write code that is both correct and secure ~20% of the time.
Enter: AURI.
It integrates security intelligence directly into your Al coding workflows:
catching flaws,
signaling exposed secrets,
spotting malicious dependencies...
So you can keep building without worrying about security.
AURI connects directly to your Al code editor of choice through MCP, giving agents the security context they need to write safe code.
Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #109!
Let’s start off with an exciting update. Tech Talks Weekly is now available via RSS! 👇
techtalksweekly.io/feed
Subscribe to the feed so you never miss a new issue.
We’ve got tons of great content this week, so grab a coffee ☕ and let’s jump right in!
As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment.
Join 9,900+ Software Engineers & Engineering Leads who receive a free weekly email with all the recently published conference talks and podcasts. Stop scrolling through messy YouTube/RSS feeds. Stop FOMO. Easy to unsubscribe. No spam, ever.
🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “A Fun & Absurd Introduction to Vector Databases • Alexander Chatzizacharias • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 40s
tldw: Vector databases have become the go to choice for storing vectors and they pair naturally with LLMs, but they also shine as search engines whenever you want a natural language interface. Alexander Chatzizacharias, Software Engineer at JDriven, gives a fun and deliberately absurd introduction: he shows how to translate your data into vectors then master querying it across text search, image search and generative search, with live demos.
2. “Shopify Staff Engineer: Why Your Multi-Agent AI Architecture Will Fail” from QCon AI New York 2025
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 35m 29s
tldw: How does Shopify scale AI across thousands of employees without sliding into AI slop? Paulo Arruda, Staff Engineer at Shopify and creator of the Claude Swarm and SwarmSDK projects, shares failed experiments and architecture patterns behind orchestrating many LLM agents at Shopify scale. He explains how his teams cut operational workflows from 22 hours to 7 minutes by breaking massive prompts into lean narrow focused swarms, why treating agents as an agent microservices architecture revives every old networking and debugging nightmare and how an experimental adapter called llm-fuse makes model treat databases as a local file system.
3. “Functional Domain Modeling with Gleam - Eduardo Hernacki | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Gleam Talks - Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 34s
tldw: This talk shows how Gleam’s powerful type system and functional paradigm excel at domain modeling inside Domain Driven Design. Eduardo Hernacki, the organizer of the Elixir and Erlang meetup in Munich, walks through Gleam by example: structs to represent data, union types to model choices and pure functions that mirror business workflows directly. He makes the case that Gleam’s syntax keeps domain logic self evident and approachable even for non programmers while still giving you the robustness and concurrency of the BEAM in production.
4. “Knock, knock. Race condition! Who’s there? — A Refactoring Story (Stefan Baumgartner at RustWeek)” from RustWeek 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 13s
tldw: Stefan Baumgartner, author of The TypeScript Cookbook and an organizer of Rust Linz, tells the story of a humble request to remove some nesting that turned into a nightmare: memory innocently shared across tasks, a supervision task that made everything worse and a race condition just waiting to bite. He applies refactoring techniques that improve structure, ownership and readability while making the real bug visible, then rediscovers proven async patterns that predate async Rust yet still hold up today.
5. “Crypto Trading: JVM Techniques Behind Bitvavo’s Microsecond Revolution | Oleg Lobanov & Marcos Maia” from JCON EUROPE 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 02s
tldw: Achieving single digit microsecond latencies in crypto trading is not just ambitious, it is a game changer. Oleg Lobanov and Marcos Maia, staff engineers at Bitvavo, the largest Euro denominated crypto exchange, explain how the company rebuilt its core exchange on the JVM as it matured from a startup into a mission critical platform. They share the techniques behind it: minimizing garbage collection, BigDecimal optimizations, object pooling, reliable UDP for inter process communication and high performance ring buffers and an in memory replication strategy with hot, warm and cold standby nodes for near zero downtime.
6. “Marco Gorelli - The Polars vs SQL differences nobody is talking about | Pydata London 26” from PyData London 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 02s
tldw: Polars has taken the data world by storm and people love to benchmark it against SQL style engines like DuckDB, PySpark and Daft, but what if we compared semantics instead of speed? Marco Gorelli, a core developer of Polars and pandas and the author of Narwhals, deliberately ignores performance and digs into the underappreciated semantic differences between the Polars and SQL: why Polars lets you subtract a column mean from a column when SQL will not, how filtering with window functions works, where Polars is more dangerous than SQL and why SQL reordered your rows when Polars did not. You will leave with stronger mental models for both and a few simple rules that make migrating between Polars and SQL painless.
8. “Go for Java Programmers • Barry Feigenbaum & Shon Saliga” from GOTO
Podcast ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 33m 04s
tldl: In this GOTO Book Club conversation, Barry Feigenbaum, the IBM, Amazon and Dell veteran who defined the SMB protocol behind Windows file sharing and Samba, discusses his book Go for Java Programmers with IBM Storage Evangelist Shon Saliga. They walk through how developers already fluent in Java can pick up Google’s Go, where the two languages think alike and where Go’s take on concurrency, typing and tooling asks you to unlearn old habits.
https://gotopia.tech/episodes/444
9. “The Hidden Stories Sabotaging Your Culture Change” from Tech Lead Journal
Podcast ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 01h 08m 17s
tldl: Why do 70% of change efforts fail even when leadership is fully behind them? Ronica Roth, author of Practice Makes Culture and cofounder of The Welcome Elephant, argues the blocker is rarely strategy or resources: it is the hidden stories people quietly carry that stall every initiative. Drawing on 25 years of helping teams transform, she explains why culture declarations and vision speeches never work on their own, introduces the emotional, systems and room elephants that surface during change and shows how small daily practices build the psychological ownership that grand overhauls cannot.
10. “DHH: Basecamp 5, Vibe Coding, and the Future of Rails” from Ruby on Rails
Podcast ⸱ Jun 12, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:59:43
tldl: DHH explains why he reversed his write every character by hand stance and now treats taking AI seriously as a professional obligation, and how cheap experimentation, the freedom to git reset and try again, is changing 37signals. Along the way, they revisit why he still calls Ruby the most beautiful language he has ever seen, marvel at a backend so stable that a model file written today sits comfortably next to one from 2013 and preview what is next for Rails, from a Lexical based editor called Lexi headed into ActionText to native passkeys and magic links.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
.NET Day Agentic Modernization 2026 (8), AI Engineer Europe 2026 (8), API Conference London 2026 (1), AWS Summit Bengaluru 2026 (1), AWS Summit Mumbai 2026 (1), AWS at Hannover Messe 2026 (4), All Things Open 2025 (1), Berlin Buzzwords 2026 (17), Blue RIdge Ruby 2026 (6), CascadiaJS 2025 (15), CascadiaJS 2026 (1), Conference Talks 2026 (1), CozySummit Virtual 2026 (6), Devoxx Poland 2024 (3), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (2), Gleam Talks - Code BEAM Europe 2025 (8), JCON EUROPE 2026 (5), JNation 2026 (2), JavaOne 2026 (2), Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026 (4), PLDI 2026 (9), PyData London 2026 (55), PyData Prague 2026 (1), QCon AI New York 2025 (1), QCon San Francisco 2025 (1), RustWeek 2026 (53), SmashingConf Amsterdam 2026 (2), Spring I/O 2026 (4), TokioConf 2026 (10), YOW! 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (1)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“Stop Making Models Bigger, Make Them Behave — Kobie Crawford, Snorkel” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +29k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 56s
“Your Attention Is the Bottleneck, Not Your Agents — Zack Proser, WorkOS” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +21k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 17s
“The agent-ready web: Simplify user actions with WebMCP — Tara Agyemang, Google” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 34s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
AWS
“From Shop Floor Control to Physical AI: Bridging Industrial Connectivity and Intelligent Automation” from AWS at Hannover Messe 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 27s
“AWS Summit Mumbai 2026 Keynote | AWS Events” from AWS Summit Mumbai 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 15s
“AWS Summit Bengaluru 2026: Innovators Edition Keynote | AWS Events” from AWS Summit Bengaluru 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 01h 09m 23s
→ See more AWS talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
BEAM
“You don’t need an ORM - Giacomo Cavalieri | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Gleam Talks - Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 15s
“OTP and Gleam - Louis Pilfold | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Gleam Talks - Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 49s
“Adopting Gleam the Boring Way - Rebecca Reusch | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Gleam Talks - Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 05s
→ See more BEAM talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
C# / .NET
“.NET Day of Agentic Modernization 2026” from .NET Day Agentic Modernization 2026
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 03h 53m 31s
“Modernize .NET Apps with GitHub Copilot” from .NET Day Agentic Modernization 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 13m 44s
“Stop Rewriting. Start with Aspire.” from .NET Day Agentic Modernization 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 50s
→ See more C# / .NET talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Engineering
“Chris Fonnesbeck - Flexible Statistical Modeling | Pydata London 26” from PyData London 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 01h 26m 51s
“Gabriela Kadlecová - Training Small Language Models with Knowledge Distillation (PyData Prague #34)” from PyData Prague 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Jun 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 46s
“Keynote-Martin O’Reilly - LLMs and AI agents demystified | Pydata London 26” from PyData London 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 23s
→ See more Data Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Science / Machine Learning
“Chris Fonnesbeck - Flexible Statistical Modeling | Pydata London 26” from PyData London 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 01h 26m 51s
“Gabriela Kadlecová - Training Small Language Models with Knowledge Distillation (PyData Prague #34)” from PyData Prague 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Jun 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 46s
“Keynote-Martin O’Reilly - LLMs and AI agents demystified | Pydata London 26” from PyData London 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 23s
→ See more Data Science / Machine Learning talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Databases
“A Fun & Absurd Introduction to Vector Databases • Alexander Chatzizacharias • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 40s
“Crintea - Making Databases LLM-Ready Building Semantic Layers with Semantido | Pydata London 26” from PyData London 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 01h 27m 41s
“Context Engineering with Redis and LangChain (Workshop)” from Conference Talks 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 56s
→ See more Databases talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
DevOps
“Racing with Rust: building telemetry tools for racing simulators (Harry van Haaren at RustWeek)” from RustWeek 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 23m 04s
“Observability Now! Building a Case for Hybrid Instrumentation” from CascadiaJS 2025
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 03s
Java
“Do You Really Need Hibernate?” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 58s
“Domain-centric? Why Hexagonal- and Onion-Architecture are answers to the wrong question @ Spring I/O” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 16s
“How Agentic Coding Can Help You Migrate Java Applications Faster” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 34s
→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kubernetes
“Treating Kubernetes as a Linux Distro: APT-Style Packaging with FluxCD | Andrei Kvapil, CEO, AENIX” from CozySummit Virtual 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 32s
“Icinga open source monitoring: Rules, scale, and Kubernetes in one stack” from All Things Open 2025
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 48s
Misc
“Untrusted data in Linux — How Rust is going to save us (Greg Kroah-Hartman at RustWeek)” from RustWeek 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 24s
“Stas Don – Detecting Hidden Bias in Datasets Before Models Fail #bbuzz” from Berlin Buzzwords 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 57s
“[PLDI 2026] Meadows CD - EGRAPHS (Jun 15th)” from PLDI 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 08h 41m 40s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Python
“Your Attention Is the Bottleneck, Not Your Agents — Zack Proser, WorkOS” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +21k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 17s
“How Jupyter AI Brings Agentic Workflows Into Notebooks | Lahari Chowtorri, Amazon” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 02s
“Arthur Andres- Kafka Streaming, the Pythonic Way | Pydata London 26” from PyData London 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 35m 44s
→ See more Python talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Ruby / Rails
“Blue Ridge Ruby 2026 - State is the First Decision You Never Made by Joël Quenneville” from Blue RIdge Ruby 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 35m 14s
“Blue Ridge Ruby 2026 - Learning from Permaculture: Sustainable Software Development by John Athayde” from Blue RIdge Ruby 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 33s
“Blue Ridge Ruby 2026 - Yes, &…: Ruby’s Secret Talent for Improvisation by Ifat Ribon” from Blue RIdge Ruby 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 01s
→ See more Ruby / Rails talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Rust
“FFI in Miri at 8000 segfaults per second (Nia Deckers at RustWeek)” from RustWeek 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 40s
“Common Pitfalls of Rewriting Things In Rust (Cliff L. Biffle at RustWeek)” from RustWeek 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 28s
“When Iterators Aren’t Zero Cost (Xavier Dennis at RustWeek)” from RustWeek 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 38s
→ See more Rust talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Security
“Cloud, Containers & Security • Adrian Mouat, Kief Morris & Sam Newman • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 44m 41s
“Why Open Source Security Can’t Wait: AI Risks Are Already Here | Hilary Carter, Linux Foundation” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 24s
“Rust for Secure and Sustainable Smart Metering (Ron van der Pols at RustWeek)” from RustWeek 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 30s
→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Software Architecture
“Domain-centric? Why Hexagonal- and Onion-Architecture are answers to the wrong question @ Spring I/O” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 16s
“Shopify Staff Engineer: Why Your Multi-Agent AI Architecture Will Fail” from QCon AI New York 2025
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 35m 29s
“The Real DDD: Delusion-Driven Development • Mateusz Trawiński • Devoxx Poland 2024” from Devoxx Poland 2024
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 18s
Web / Frontend
“Gleam + TypeScript: Full-Stack Type Safety with Inertia-Wisp - Michael Buhot | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Gleam Talks - Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 20s
“Accessibility and Performance - Marcy Sutton Todd - performance.now() 2025” from performance.now() 2025
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 09s
“It’s Time To Rethink Everything by @t3dotgg” from CascadiaJS 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 23m 59s
→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Web Assembly
“Debunking Rust Wasm Performance Myths (Andrew Jakubowicz & Taj Pereira at RustWeek)” from RustWeek 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 35m 26s
“Ian Thomas - JupyterLite: run all your code in a web browser using WebAssembly | Pydata London 26” from PyData London 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 09s
🔓 See everything in Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Never miss great conference talks and podcasts again for
$7 $5/month.
📁 Search, filter, sort the full archive of talks & podcasts since 2020.
🗄️ Complete category view of new talks & podcasts.
📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it!
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!