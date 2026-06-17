If you’re using an Al coding agent, odds are it just introduced a security vulnerability.

Even the latest generation of Al coding agents all have the same blind spots: They reproduce patterns, but struggle with context.

As a result, they only write code that is both correct and secure ~20% of the time.

Enter: AURI.

It integrates security intelligence directly into your Al coding workflows:

﻿﻿catching flaws,

﻿﻿signaling exposed secrets,

﻿﻿spotting malicious dependencies...

So you can keep building without worrying about security.

AURI connects directly to your Al code editor of choice through MCP, giving agents the security context they need to write safe code.

Ship secure by default.

Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #109!

Let’s start off with an exciting update. Tech Talks Weekly is now available via RSS! 👇

techtalksweekly.io/feed

Subscribe to the feed so you never miss a new issue.

We’ve got tons of great content this week, so grab a coffee ☕ and let’s jump right in!

As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment.

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 40s

tldw: Vector databases have become the go to choice for storing vectors and they pair naturally with LLMs, but they also shine as search engines whenever you want a natural language interface. Alexander Chatzizacharias, Software Engineer at JDriven, gives a fun and deliberately absurd introduction: he shows how to translate your data into vectors then master querying it across text search, image search and generative search, with live demos.

2. “Shopify Staff Engineer: Why Your Multi-Agent AI Architecture Will Fail” from QCon AI New York 2025

Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 35m 29s

tldw: How does Shopify scale AI across thousands of employees without sliding into AI slop? Paulo Arruda, Staff Engineer at Shopify and creator of the Claude Swarm and SwarmSDK projects, shares failed experiments and architecture patterns behind orchestrating many LLM agents at Shopify scale. He explains how his teams cut operational workflows from 22 hours to 7 minutes by breaking massive prompts into lean narrow focused swarms, why treating agents as an agent microservices architecture revives every old networking and debugging nightmare and how an experimental adapter called llm-fuse makes model treat databases as a local file system.

3. “Functional Domain Modeling with Gleam - Eduardo Hernacki | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Gleam Talks - Code BEAM Europe 2025

Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Jun 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 34s

tldw: This talk shows how Gleam’s powerful type system and functional paradigm excel at domain modeling inside Domain Driven Design. Eduardo Hernacki, the organizer of the Elixir and Erlang meetup in Munich, walks through Gleam by example: structs to represent data, union types to model choices and pure functions that mirror business workflows directly. He makes the case that Gleam’s syntax keeps domain logic self evident and approachable even for non programmers while still giving you the robustness and concurrency of the BEAM in production.

Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 13s

tldw: Stefan Baumgartner, author of The TypeScript Cookbook and an organizer of Rust Linz, tells the story of a humble request to remove some nesting that turned into a nightmare: memory innocently shared across tasks, a supervision task that made everything worse and a race condition just waiting to bite. He applies refactoring techniques that improve structure, ownership and readability while making the real bug visible, then rediscovers proven async patterns that predate async Rust yet still hold up today.

Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jun 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 02s

tldw: Achieving single digit microsecond latencies in crypto trading is not just ambitious, it is a game changer. Oleg Lobanov and Marcos Maia, staff engineers at Bitvavo, the largest Euro denominated crypto exchange, explain how the company rebuilt its core exchange on the JVM as it matured from a startup into a mission critical platform. They share the techniques behind it: minimizing garbage collection, BigDecimal optimizations, object pooling, reliable UDP for inter process communication and high performance ring buffers and an in memory replication strategy with hot, warm and cold standby nodes for near zero downtime.

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 02s

tldw: Polars has taken the data world by storm and people love to benchmark it against SQL style engines like DuckDB, PySpark and Daft, but what if we compared semantics instead of speed? Marco Gorelli, a core developer of Polars and pandas and the author of Narwhals, deliberately ignores performance and digs into the underappreciated semantic differences between the Polars and SQL: why Polars lets you subtract a column mean from a column when SQL will not, how filtering with window functions works, where Polars is more dangerous than SQL and why SQL reordered your rows when Polars did not. You will leave with stronger mental models for both and a few simple rules that make migrating between Polars and SQL painless.

Podcast ⸱ Jun 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 33m 04s

tldl: In this GOTO Book Club conversation, Barry Feigenbaum, the IBM, Amazon and Dell veteran who defined the SMB protocol behind Windows file sharing and Samba, discusses his book Go for Java Programmers with IBM Storage Evangelist Shon Saliga. They walk through how developers already fluent in Java can pick up Google’s Go, where the two languages think alike and where Go’s take on concurrency, typing and tooling asks you to unlearn old habits.

https://gotopia.tech/episodes/444

9. “The Hidden Stories Sabotaging Your Culture Change” from Tech Lead Journal

Podcast ⸱ Jun 15, 2026 ⸱ 01h 08m 17s

tldl: Why do 70% of change efforts fail even when leadership is fully behind them? Ronica Roth, author of Practice Makes Culture and cofounder of The Welcome Elephant, argues the blocker is rarely strategy or resources: it is the hidden stories people quietly carry that stall every initiative. Drawing on 25 years of helping teams transform, she explains why culture declarations and vision speeches never work on their own, introduces the emotional, systems and room elephants that surface during change and shows how small daily practices build the psychological ownership that grand overhauls cannot.

Podcast ⸱ Jun 12, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:59:43

tldl: DHH explains why he reversed his write every character by hand stance and now treats taking AI seriously as a professional obligation, and how cheap experimentation, the freedom to git reset and try again, is changing 37signals. Along the way, they revisit why he still calls Ruby the most beautiful language he has ever seen, marvel at a backend so stable that a model file written today sits comfortably next to one from 2013 and preview what is next for Rails, from a Lexical based editor called Lexi headed into ActionText to native passkeys and magic links.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

.NET Day Agentic Modernization 2026 (8), AI Engineer Europe 2026 (8), API Conference London 2026 (1), AWS Summit Bengaluru 2026 (1), AWS Summit Mumbai 2026 (1), AWS at Hannover Messe 2026 (4), All Things Open 2025 (1), Berlin Buzzwords 2026 (17), Blue RIdge Ruby 2026 (6), CascadiaJS 2025 (15), CascadiaJS 2026 (1), Conference Talks 2026 (1), CozySummit Virtual 2026 (6), Devoxx Poland 2024 (3), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (2), Gleam Talks - Code BEAM Europe 2025 (8), JCON EUROPE 2026 (5), JNation 2026 (2), JavaOne 2026 (2), Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2026 (4), PLDI 2026 (9), PyData London 2026 (55), PyData Prague 2026 (1), QCon AI New York 2025 (1), QCon San Francisco 2025 (1), RustWeek 2026 (53), SmashingConf Amsterdam 2026 (2), Spring I/O 2026 (4), TokioConf 2026 (10), YOW! 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (1)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

AWS

→ See more AWS talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

BEAM

→ See more BEAM talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

C# / .NET

→ See more C# / .NET talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Data Engineering

→ See more Data Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Data Science / Machine Learning

→ See more Data Science / Machine Learning talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Databases

→ See more Databases talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

DevOps

Java

→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Kubernetes

Misc

→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Python

→ See more Python talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Ruby / Rails

→ See more Ruby / Rails talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Rust

→ See more Rust talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Security

→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Software Architecture

Web / Frontend

→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Web Assembly

🔓 See everything in Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Never miss great conference talks and podcasts again for $7 $5/month.

📁 Search, filter, sort the full archive of talks & podcasts since 2020.

🗄️ Complete category view of new talks & podcasts.

📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Subscribe to Tech Talks Weekly Plus →

This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it!

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!