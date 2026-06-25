Issue 110: 10,000 readers 🎉 🎉 🎉
This week, Tech Talks Weekly passed 10,000 readers!
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Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #110!
I’m kicking off with what is probably the most exciting update since the beginning of this project.
This week, Tech Talks Weekly passed 10,000 readers!
What makes this milestone even more special is that this growth has been mostly organic. I’ve spent $0 on marketing or ads. Most of you found Tech Talks Weekly through word of mouth, shared links and friend recommendations.
Thank you for reading Tech Talks Weekly. I’m incredibly grateful you’re here.
There are more exciting updates coming up related to reaching 10k readers, so stay tuned!
Before we start: if you’re an avid RSS user, like me, you can now add Tech Talks Weekly to your feed 👉 techtalksweekly.io/feed
As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Let’s get started!
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “AI: It AI-n’t What You Think! - Venkat Subramaniam - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 03s
tldw: Innovations have transformed human lives in ways that make it hard to imagine how people managed before, yet we rarely embrace them readily and often we shouldn’t. Venkat Subramaniam, the Java legend, examines how our time is juxtaposed with yet another major innovation in our field. Is AI going to take over the world, our jobs or our way of life? This talk steps back from the daily social media AI hype and aims to see what is really going on.
2. “7 Ways You Can Build an Amazing Dev Career in the AI Era” from DevBcn 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 34s
tldw: Are we still relevant in the AI era? That is the question every developer is asking, and Bruno Souza (Java Champion) tackles it head on. Drawing on three decades of helping developers design amazing careers, he shares seven concrete ways to stay relevant, keep growing and thrive as a software engineer in the current era. It is a grounded, energizing take on building a career that lasts well beyond the AI hype.
3. “Victor Rentea — Top 10 Event-Driven Architecture Pitfalls” from DevBcn 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 50s
tldw: You send a message instead of an API call: what can possibly go wrong? Victor Rentea (Java Champion) takes you through the Event-Driven Adventure Park where every message is a rollercoaster ride. Hold tight through the wild loops of duplicate deliveries, out-of-order messages and race conditions, survive the dual-write drop, escape the consumer error maze and find the cure to poison pill messages. These are 10 real war stories collected from the 150 companies Victor has trained, a tour through the quirks and best practices of messaging systems.
4. “From CDC to Stream Analytics: Real-Time Data Patterns for Apache Iceberg and AI” from AWS Events
Podcast ⸱ Jun 24, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 01:00:50
tldl: Dive into real-time data patterns for Apache Iceberg with Ali Alemi, Streaming Specialist Solutions Architect at AWS, and his colleague Francisco. They unpack the difference between append-only and CDC write patterns, explore the read-side challenges and show how Amazon S3 Tables eases the tension between frequent writes and analytical performance. They then present a live demo of a CDC pipeline built on Debezium, Kafka and Flink.
5. “Slow down to speed up: AI and software engineering” from The Pragmatic Engineer
Podcast ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:52:24
tldl: AI agents are writing code pretty much everywhere, and yet most teams and companies aren’t seeing those dramatic productivity gains. Or are they? In this keynote from Craft Conference in Budapest, Gergely Orosz from The Pragmatic Engineer, shows what AI is really doing to software engineering. He also shares practical advice on future-proofing your career.
6. “Biome and the Future of JavaScript Tooling” from Software Engineering Daily
Podcast ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 56s
tldl: Modern web development leans on an ever-growing collection of formatters, linters, bundlers and plugins, each with its own configuration, dependencies and performance cost. As applications grow more complex, maintaining that toolchain becomes a burden. Emanuele Stoppa, creator and lead maintainer of Biome and a systems engineer at Cloudflare, makes the case for Biome: a single open source toolchain that unifies formatting and linting for web projects, and points to where JavaScript tooling goes from here.
https://softwareengineeringdaily.com/2026/06/18/biome-and-the-future-of-javascript-tooling/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biome-and-the-future-of-javascript-tooling
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
AIE Europe 2026 (1), All Things Open 2025 (1), Blue RIdge Ruby 2026 (3), CascadiaJS 2026 (3), CityJS London 2026 (1), Code BEAM Europe 2025 (2), Conf42 LLMs 2026 (33), DevBcn 2026 (17), Devoxx Poland 2024 (3), Future Frontend 2026 (23), JCON EUROPE 2026 (4), JavaOne 2026 (2), LDX3 London 2026 (1), NDC Copenhagen 2026 (8), PyData London 2026 (1), QCon AI New York 2025 (1), QCon.ai Boston 2026 (13), React Summit 2026 (1), Seattle Rust User Group 2026 (3), Spring I/O 2026 (3), YOW! 2025 (1)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“Keynote: After the AI Hype – What’s Real, and What’s Next - Richard Campbell - 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +52k views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 59s
“The Production AI Playbook: Deploying Agents at Enterprise Scale — Sandipan Bhaumik, Databricks” from AIE Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +17k views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 06s
“10 tips to level up your ai-assisted coding - Aleksander Stensby - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 01h 01m 19s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
BEAM
“Elevating Phoenix with OpenRiak - Robert Carbone | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 00s
“The Roots of Resiliency - Meks McClure | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 43s
C# / .NET
“Let’s catch up with C#! Exciting new features in C# 9 to C# 14! - Filip Ekberg - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 18s
Data Engineering
“Nicolas Makaroff - AI Scientist - Hands-On with Tabular Foundation Models | Pydata London 26” from PyData London 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 19, 2026 ⸱ 01h 28m 23s
Data Science / Machine Learning
“Machines, Learning, and Machine Learning - Dylan Beattie - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 01h 04m 19s
“Nicolas Makaroff - AI Scientist - Hands-On with Tabular Foundation Models | Pydata London 26” from PyData London 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 19, 2026 ⸱ 01h 28m 23s
Databases
“Automating Database Operations with Cortex Code | Tim Spann | Conf42 LLMs 2026” from Conf42 LLMs 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 00s
DevOps
“Open-Source Framework for AI-Powered CI/CD Pipelines | Denis Ermakov | Conf42 LLMs 2026” from Conf42 LLMs 2026
Conference ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 35s
“Is your multicloud pipeline compliant? DevOps vs GitOps” from All Things Open 2025
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 04s
Java
“Better Tools for Immutable Data” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Jun 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 16s
“New in Spring Security 7: MFA, OAuth2 and more by Daniel Garnier @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 43s
“Bootiful gRPC by Josh Long & Dave Syer @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 33m 48s
→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kubernetes
“Building Reliable Infrastructure for LLM Workloads on K8s | Sergey Speranskiy | Conf42 LLMs 2026” from Conf42 LLMs 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 58s
“Rachid Zarouali—How I Build a Cloud-Agnostic, Kubernetes-as-a-Service Platform 100% OSS in a Month” from DevBcn 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 33s
Leadership
“Shift to signal-driven software quality” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 32s
“Designing Leadership Growth in Tech Teams (When Developers Just Want to Code)” from Future Frontend 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 05s
“Anemari Fiser—400 tech leads, same problems—none of them technical” from DevBcn 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 20s
Misc
“Above the Cloud: Building Data Centers in Space - Richard Campbell - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +12k views ⸱ Jun 19, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 07s
“AI: It AI-n’t What You Think! - Venkat Subramaniam - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 03s
“Building Better Components - A Journey to a More Resilient Frontend - Daniel Yuschick” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 50s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Mobile
“Giving AI Agents Hands: Mobile Feedback Loops with Agent Device | Mike Grabowski | React Summit 2026” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 46s
“FF26 – Building Resilience: Sustain the Maker - Georgios Diamantopoulos” from Future Frontend 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 49s
React
“Giving AI Agents Hands: Mobile Feedback Loops with Agent Device | Mike Grabowski | React Summit 2026” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 46s
Ruby / Rails
“Blue Ridge Ruby 2026 - 5 ways to invest in yourself for the long haul by Thomas Cannon” from Blue RIdge Ruby 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 56s
“Blue Ridge Ruby 2026 - Your First Open-Source Contribution by Rachael Wright Munn” from Blue RIdge Ruby 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 52s
“Blue Ridge Ruby 2026 - Optimize Your Mindset (Without Overclocking) by Christine Seeman” from Blue RIdge Ruby 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 24s
Rust
“JavaScript Won the Web, Rust Is Taking the Critical Path” from CascadiaJS 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 52s
“Borrowing Beauty — by Jon Snelling — Seattle Rust User Group, June 2026” from Seattle Rust User Group 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 31s
“The Future of Version Control — by Conrad Irwin — Seattle Rust User Group, June 2026” from Seattle Rust User Group 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 44s
→ See more Rust talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Security
“New in Spring Security 7: MFA, OAuth2 and more by Daniel Garnier @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 43s
“Breaching LLM-Powered Applications: Overcoming Security and Privacy Challenges by Brian Vermeer” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Jun 19, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 40s
“Identity-Centric Security for AI Systems | Arunkumar Muthuramalingam | Conf42 LLMs 2026” from Conf42 LLMs 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 12s
→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Software Architecture
“Empowering Teams to Make Architectural Decisions • Andrew Harmel-Law • YOW! 2025” from YOW! 2025
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 26s
“FF26 – Bringing a bit of architecture in your frontend application - Matthew Mamonov” from Future Frontend 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 29s
“Victor Rentea — Top 10 Event-Driven Architecture Pitfalls” from DevBcn 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 50s
→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Swift
“FF26 – Building Resilience: Sustain the Maker - Georgios Diamantopoulos” from Future Frontend 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 49s
Web / Frontend
“The Rise of Agent Experience (AX)” from CascadiaJS 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jun 19, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 48s
“The Last Mile Is Code” from CascadiaJS 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 30s
“Giving AI Agents Hands: Mobile Feedback Loops with Agent Device | Mike Grabowski | React Summit 2026” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 46s
→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
🔓 See everything in Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Never miss great conference talks and podcasts again for
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📁 Search, filter, sort the full archive of talks & podcasts since 2020.
🗄️ Complete category view of new talks & podcasts.
📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!