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Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #110!

I’m kicking off with what is probably the most exciting update since the beginning of this project.

This week, Tech Talks Weekly passed 10,000 readers!

What makes this milestone even more special is that this growth has been mostly organic. I’ve spent $0 on marketing or ads. Most of you found Tech Talks Weekly through word of mouth, shared links and friend recommendations.

Thank you for reading Tech Talks Weekly. I’m incredibly grateful you’re here.

There are more exciting updates coming up related to reaching 10k readers, so stay tuned!

Before we start: if you’re an avid RSS user, like me, you can now add Tech Talks Weekly to your feed 👉 techtalksweekly.io/feed

As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Let’s get started!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 03s

tldw: Innovations have transformed human lives in ways that make it hard to imagine how people managed before, yet we rarely embrace them readily and often we shouldn’t. Venkat Subramaniam, the Java legend, examines how our time is juxtaposed with yet another major innovation in our field. Is AI going to take over the world, our jobs or our way of life? This talk steps back from the daily social media AI hype and aims to see what is really going on.

2. “7 Ways You Can Build an Amazing Dev Career in the AI Era” from DevBcn 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 34s

tldw: Are we still relevant in the AI era? That is the question every developer is asking, and Bruno Souza (Java Champion) tackles it head on. Drawing on three decades of helping developers design amazing careers, he shares seven concrete ways to stay relevant, keep growing and thrive as a software engineer in the current era. It is a grounded, energizing take on building a career that lasts well beyond the AI hype.

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 50s

tldw: You send a message instead of an API call: what can possibly go wrong? Victor Rentea (Java Champion) takes you through the Event-Driven Adventure Park where every message is a rollercoaster ride. Hold tight through the wild loops of duplicate deliveries, out-of-order messages and race conditions, survive the dual-write drop, escape the consumer error maze and find the cure to poison pill messages. These are 10 real war stories collected from the 150 companies Victor has trained, a tour through the quirks and best practices of messaging systems.

Podcast ⸱ Jun 24, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 01:00:50

tldl: Dive into real-time data patterns for Apache Iceberg with Ali Alemi, Streaming Specialist Solutions Architect at AWS, and his colleague Francisco. They unpack the difference between append-only and CDC write patterns, explore the read-side challenges and show how Amazon S3 Tables eases the tension between frequent writes and analytical performance. They then present a live demo of a CDC pipeline built on Debezium, Kafka and Flink.

5. “Slow down to speed up: AI and software engineering” from The Pragmatic Engineer

Podcast ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:52:24

tldl: AI agents are writing code pretty much everywhere, and yet most teams and companies aren’t seeing those dramatic productivity gains. Or are they? In this keynote from Craft Conference in Budapest, Gergely Orosz from The Pragmatic Engineer, shows what AI is really doing to software engineering. He also shares practical advice on future-proofing your career.

6. “Biome and the Future of JavaScript Tooling” from Software Engineering Daily

Podcast ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 56s

tldl: Modern web development leans on an ever-growing collection of formatters, linters, bundlers and plugins, each with its own configuration, dependencies and performance cost. As applications grow more complex, maintaining that toolchain becomes a burden. Emanuele Stoppa, creator and lead maintainer of Biome and a systems engineer at Cloudflare, makes the case for Biome: a single open source toolchain that unifies formatting and linting for web projects, and points to where JavaScript tooling goes from here.

https://softwareengineeringdaily.com/2026/06/18/biome-and-the-future-of-javascript-tooling/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biome-and-the-future-of-javascript-tooling

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

AIE Europe 2026 (1), All Things Open 2025 (1), Blue RIdge Ruby 2026 (3), CascadiaJS 2026 (3), CityJS London 2026 (1), Code BEAM Europe 2025 (2), Conf42 LLMs 2026 (33), DevBcn 2026 (17), Devoxx Poland 2024 (3), Future Frontend 2026 (23), JCON EUROPE 2026 (4), JavaOne 2026 (2), LDX3 London 2026 (1), NDC Copenhagen 2026 (8), PyData London 2026 (1), QCon AI New York 2025 (1), QCon.ai Boston 2026 (13), React Summit 2026 (1), Seattle Rust User Group 2026 (3), Spring I/O 2026 (3), YOW! 2025 (1)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

BEAM

C# / .NET

“Let’s catch up with C#! Exciting new features in C# 9 to C# 14! - Filip Ekberg - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 22, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 18s

Data Engineering

“Nicolas Makaroff - AI Scientist - Hands-On with Tabular Foundation Models | Pydata London 26” from PyData London 2026

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 19, 2026 ⸱ 01h 28m 23s

Data Science / Machine Learning

Databases

“Automating Database Operations with Cortex Code | Tim Spann | Conf42 LLMs 2026” from Conf42 LLMs 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 00s

DevOps

Java

→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Kubernetes

Leadership

Misc

→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Mobile

React

“Giving AI Agents Hands: Mobile Feedback Loops with Agent Device | Mike Grabowski | React Summit 2026” from React Summit 2026

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 46s

Ruby / Rails

Rust

→ See more Rust talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Security

→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Software Architecture

→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Swift

“FF26 – Building Resilience: Sustain the Maker - Georgios Diamantopoulos” from Future Frontend 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 49s

Web / Frontend

→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

🔓 See everything in Tech Talks Weekly Plus

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📁 Search, filter, sort the full archive of talks & podcasts since 2020.

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📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!