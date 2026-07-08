💥 Issue 112
232 new talks + 59 new podcast episodes
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Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #112!
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “Let’s build an AI agent - Phil Nash - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 59s
tldw: Phil Nash, developer relations engineer at IBM, shows how LLMs, functions and open source tools fit together to bring an agent to life, starting simple then moving to a multi-agent model where different components manage and perform tasks. You will leave with a clear idea of what you need to start building your own powerful agents. Highly recommended!
2. “Completing the Rewrite from Hell: Five Years of Technical Debt and How We Escaped - Aaron Stannard” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 55s
tldw: Bad architecture decisions don’t just slow you down. They destroy business value: poor coupling blocks the features customers want and data model mistakes leave you without answers to your own questions. Aaron Stannard, founder of Petabridge and creator of Akka.NET, tells the story of the rewrite he had full authority to prioritize yet still couldn’t finish for five years while money walked out the door. He shares why he abandoned a full rewrite for strategic refactoring, how the actor model could have prevented the mess and how AI accelerated the work *without* vibe coding.
3. “Building a real-time collaborative editor - Mihaela Gheorghe-Roman - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jul 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 43s
tldw: Have you ever wondered what it takes to build something like Google Docs, then add extra layers of security on top? Mihaela Gheorghe-Roman, senior software architect at Systematic and Oracle ACE Associate, walks through an embedded solution for real-time collaborative editing built for military operation planning, where multiple users update the same documents at once under strict security requirements. She explains the advanced operational transformation algorithms behind it and the performance, security and quality challenges her team had to overcome along the way.
4. “How Kubernetes Networking Really Works: A Packet’s Journey Across... Ashwin Sriram & M Viswanath Sai” from Open Source Summit India 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 40s
tldw: Every time one Pod talks to another in Kubernetes, the Linux kernel does a surprising amount of work. Ashwin Sriram, software engineer at Deutsche Bank and a Prometheus Operator maintainer, traces a real packet across a live cluster to show exactly how traffic moves between Pods and nodes using network namespaces, veth pairs, bridges, routing tables or packet filtering rules. Through live demos you will build a practical mental model for explaining, observing and debugging Pod-to-Pod traffic.
Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏
5. “The Creator of Pandas on AI, Apache Arrow, and the Future of Software Engineering” from Data Engineering Central Podcast
Podcast ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 12s
tldl: Wes McKinney, creator of Pandas and co-creator of Apache Arrow, joins the Data Engineering Central Podcast for a conversation on how modern data engineering came to exist and where AI is taking software development. He traces his path from building GoldenEye fan sites as a teenager to writing Pandas at a quantitative hedge fund and launching Apache Arrow, touching on DuckDB, DataFusion, Parquet, Spark and the shift from Hadoop to lakehouses. He also explains why large language models make experienced engineers more productive without replacing them, why architecture and good taste now matter more than individual lines of code and why projects like Arrow remain so hard to recreate with AI alone.
6. “1019: LGTM, Ship It: The AI Code Review Problem” from Syntax
Podcast ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 20s
tldl: This episode discusses the pains of AI-assisted development, from the struggle of reviewing thousands of lines of agent-generated code to the technical debt that piles up when teams merge PRs without meaningful human review. Scott Tolinski and Wes Bos also get into local models, whether jujutsu really beats git, how freelancers should price their work in the AI era and how to get your team on board with external libraries.
7. “1017, We need to stop calling it “AI”” from Syntax
Podcast ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 44s
tldl: Scott Tolinski and Wes Bos raid the listener mailbag to settle the pnpm versus npm debate, decode how web standards quietly make their way into your browser and ask the big one: is “AI” actually intelligent or just fancy autocomplete? Along the way they hit Stack Overflow nostalgia, the Shadcn head-scratcher and why big design systems are sleeping on modern HTML.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026 (25), CascadiaJS 2026 (6), CityJS Singapore 2026 (3), Code BEAM Europe 2025 (3), Devoxx Poland 2024 (1), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (1), GopherConAU 2024 (1), InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025 (2), JCON EUROPE 2026 (6), KotlinConf 2025 (7), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026 (72), NDC AI 2026 (8), NDC Copenhagen 2026 (12), Open Source Summit India 2026 (89), Open Source Summit North America 2025 (1), PyCon US 2026 (44), PyData Prague 2026 (1), PyData Yerevan 2026 (1), React Summit 2026 (1), Spring I/O 2026 (1), YOW! 2025 (1), ng-conf 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (2)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“Field Guide to Fable — Thariq Shihipar, Anthropic” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +38k views ⸱ Jul 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 28s
“WF2026: Autoresearch & Keynotes ft. Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Amazon AGI, Sonar, Arena, Recursive” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +14k views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 08h 51m 56s
“WF26: Harness Engineering & Startup Battlefield ft. Garry Tan, Mike Krieger, @t3dotgg , DSPy” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +13k views ⸱ Jul 3, 2026 ⸱ 09h 11m 15s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Angular
“No Zone, No Problem - Building Angular Apps without Zone.js | Brygida Fiejdasz | ng-conf 2025” from ng-conf 2025
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 50s
BEAM
“MoodBot: Raising a Tiny Robot with Elixir, Nerves, and AI - Carsten Rösnick-Neugebauer | Code BEAM” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 23s
“Formally Based Tools for Safer Erlang - Péter Bereczky, Dániel Horpácsi | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 28s
“From Freakout to Fix: Navigating a Security Disaster - Jonatan Männchen | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 11s
C# / .NET
“.NET Testing Techniques You Didn’t Know You Needed - Dante De Ruwe - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 44s
Data Engineering
“Marcela Brichtová Piptová - Getting reliable text when PDFs lie and OCR fails (PyData Prague #35)” from PyData Prague 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 47s
“Ara Yeroyan - Building a Visual RAG System and Scaling it with Spatial Pooling” from PyData Yerevan 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 6, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 59s
“Run Your Own AI Cluster on a DGX Spark: Kubernetes, GPUs, and DRA - Janakiram MSV & Shreyas Mocherla” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 33s
→ See more Data Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Science / Machine Learning
“Marcela Brichtová Piptová - Getting reliable text when PDFs lie and OCR fails (PyData Prague #35)” from PyData Prague 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 47s
“High Performance LLM Inference in Pure Python with PyTorch Custom Ops - Yineng Zhang” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 26s
“Ara Yeroyan - Building a Visual RAG System and Scaling it with Spatial Pooling” from PyData Yerevan 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 6, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 59s
→ See more Data Science / Machine Learning talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
DevOps
“I Break Things, AI Fixes Them: Building a Self-Healing CI/CD Pipeline - Premved Dhote, Red Hat” from Open Source Summit India 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 26s
“CI/CD, APIs, and Scaling: What Every Cloud Native Developer Needs To Kn... Aditya Soni & Aditi Gupta” from Open Source Summit India 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 40s
“Keep AI on Track: Guardrails + OpenTelemetry Observability - Prabal Rakshit, Infosys Technologies” from Open Source Summit India 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 18s
→ See more DevOps talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Django
“No More Spreadsheets! Building PyLadiesCon Infrastructure with Python and Django - Mariatta” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 00s
Elixir
“MoodBot: Raising a Tiny Robot with Elixir, Nerves, and AI - Carsten Rösnick-Neugebauer | Code BEAM” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 23s
Java
“SIMD Vectors in the HotSpot JVM - Auto Vectorization and the Vector API”
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 06s
“Hybrid Modernization: Combining OpenRewrite’s Precision with LLM Intelligence for Spring @ Spring IO” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 23s
“Petabyte-Scale AI Memory with Serverless Java | Markus Kett (EN)” from JCON EUROPE 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 44s
→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kotlin
“Sony’s KMP Journey: Scaling BLE & Hardware with Kotlin Multiplatform | Sergio Carrilho” from KotlinConf 2025
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 41s
“Bootiful Kotlin | Josh Long” from KotlinConf 2025
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 00s
“A First Look at the Kotlin Ecosystem Plugin for Declarative Gradle | Marcin Mycek” from KotlinConf 2025
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 44s
→ See more Kotlin talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kubernetes
“Trust, but Sandbox: Securing AI Agents in Kubernetes - Sudhanshu Prajapati & Prateek Mishra” from Open Source Summit India 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 27s
“KubeEdge DeepDive: Extending Kubernetes To the Edge With Real-World Industry Use Case - Ronak Raj” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 34s
“How Kubernetes Networking Really Works: A Packet’s Journey Across... Ashwin Sriram & M Viswanath Sai” from Open Source Summit India 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 40s
→ See more Kubernetes talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Leadership
“Keynote: From Consumption to Global Leadership - Open Source Summit - Arpit Joshipura” from Open Source Summit India 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 55s
Misc
“Keynote: Linus Torvalds in Conversation with Dirk Hohndel” from Open Source Summit India 2026
Conference ⸱ +20k views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 18s
“What’s New in Compose Multiplatform | Sebastian Aigner and Márton Braun” from KotlinConf 2025
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 28s
“Stop writing software like it’s 1999! - Hannes Lowette - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Jul 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 28s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Mobile
“Sony’s KMP Journey: Scaling BLE & Hardware with Kotlin Multiplatform | Sergio Carrilho” from KotlinConf 2025
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 41s
“Bootiful Kotlin | Josh Long” from KotlinConf 2025
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 00s
“A First Look at the Kotlin Ecosystem Plugin for Declarative Gradle | Marcin Mycek” from KotlinConf 2025
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 44s
→ See more Mobile talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Python
“Rust for CPython: Making Python Safer and More Robust for Everyone - Emma Smith” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 30s
“Tachyon: Python 3.15’s sampling profiler is faster...- Pablo Galindo Salgado, Laszlo Kiss Kollar” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 15s
“High Performance LLM Inference in Pure Python with PyTorch Custom Ops - Yineng Zhang” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 26s
→ See more Python talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
React
“Next.js Is Changing Navigation Again - To Fix The Click Delay (16.3) | Aurora Scharff” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 07s
“Observability 2.0: Shifting Left From Reactive Mon... Kokilavani K, RK Gupta, Sivakumar K & Suresh K” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 33m 40s
“Event-Driven Platform Engineering: From Reactive Ops To... Josephine Eskaline Joyce & Prashanth Bhat” from Open Source Summit India 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 56s
Ruby / Rails
“Keep AI on Track: Guardrails + OpenTelemetry Observability - Prabal Rakshit, Infosys Technologies” from Open Source Summit India 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 18s
Rust
“Rust for CPython: Making Python Safer and More Robust for Everyone - Emma Smith” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 30s
“Busy Developer’s Guide to Rust • Ted Neward • Devoxx Poland 2024” from Devoxx Poland 2024
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 18s
“Why you, as a Python developer, should learn Rust - Daniel Szoke” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 32s
→ See more Rust talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Security
“Trust, but Sandbox: Securing AI Agents in Kubernetes - Sudhanshu Prajapati & Prateek Mishra” from Open Source Summit India 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 27s
“Security: Why It _has_to Be Open Source - Mike Bursell, Confidential Computing” from Open Source Summit India 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 23s
“No More Secrets With Keycloak’s Federated Client Authentication - Rishabh Singh, Red Hat” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 12s
→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Software Architecture
“Why Prompting Isn’t Enough: Building Stateful AI Architecture” from InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 36s
“Kubernetes Plane Aerodynamics: Breaking the Architectural... Vasu Chandrasekhara & Stefan Schimanski” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 43s
“Unity in Diversity: Architecting “Shared-Fir... Manoj K R, Siddiq Tanveer M A, Rishi D, & Geethika C” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 52s
→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Web / Frontend
“Choosing the Wrong Abstraction (And What It Cost Us)” from CascadiaJS 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 52s
“Shared Components Beyond the Design System” from CascadiaJS 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 23s
“LoAF - Andy Davies - performance.now() 2025” from performance.now() 2025
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 01s
→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Web Assembly
“Ready, Set, Go: WASM-Powered Containers Taking Your AI To New He... Anshika Tiwari & Abhineet Saxena” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 33m 14s
🔓 See everything in Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Never miss great conference talks and podcasts again for
$7 $5/month.
📁 Search, filter, sort the full archive of talks & podcasts since 2020.
🗄️ Complete category view of new talks & podcasts.
📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!