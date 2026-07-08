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Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #112!

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As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment.

Let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 59s

tldw: Phil Nash, developer relations engineer at IBM, shows how LLMs, functions and open source tools fit together to bring an agent to life, starting simple then moving to a multi-agent model where different components manage and perform tasks. You will leave with a clear idea of what you need to start building your own powerful agents. Highly recommended!

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 55s

tldw: Bad architecture decisions don’t just slow you down. They destroy business value: poor coupling blocks the features customers want and data model mistakes leave you without answers to your own questions. Aaron Stannard, founder of Petabridge and creator of Akka.NET, tells the story of the rewrite he had full authority to prioritize yet still couldn’t finish for five years while money walked out the door. He shares why he abandoned a full rewrite for strategic refactoring, how the actor model could have prevented the mess and how AI accelerated the work *without* vibe coding.

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jul 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 43s

tldw: Have you ever wondered what it takes to build something like Google Docs, then add extra layers of security on top? Mihaela Gheorghe-Roman, senior software architect at Systematic and Oracle ACE Associate, walks through an embedded solution for real-time collaborative editing built for military operation planning, where multiple users update the same documents at once under strict security requirements. She explains the advanced operational transformation algorithms behind it and the performance, security and quality challenges her team had to overcome along the way.

Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 40s

tldw: Every time one Pod talks to another in Kubernetes, the Linux kernel does a surprising amount of work. Ashwin Sriram, software engineer at Deutsche Bank and a Prometheus Operator maintainer, traces a real packet across a live cluster to show exactly how traffic moves between Pods and nodes using network namespaces, veth pairs, bridges, routing tables or packet filtering rules. Through live demos you will build a practical mental model for explaining, observing and debugging Pod-to-Pod traffic.

Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏

5. “The Creator of Pandas on AI, Apache Arrow, and the Future of Software Engineering” from Data Engineering Central Podcast

Podcast ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 12s

tldl: Wes McKinney, creator of Pandas and co-creator of Apache Arrow, joins the Data Engineering Central Podcast for a conversation on how modern data engineering came to exist and where AI is taking software development. He traces his path from building GoldenEye fan sites as a teenager to writing Pandas at a quantitative hedge fund and launching Apache Arrow, touching on DuckDB, DataFusion, Parquet, Spark and the shift from Hadoop to lakehouses. He also explains why large language models make experienced engineers more productive without replacing them, why architecture and good taste now matter more than individual lines of code and why projects like Arrow remain so hard to recreate with AI alone.

Podcast ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 20s

tldl: This episode discusses the pains of AI-assisted development, from the struggle of reviewing thousands of lines of agent-generated code to the technical debt that piles up when teams merge PRs without meaningful human review. Scott Tolinski and Wes Bos also get into local models, whether jujutsu really beats git, how freelancers should price their work in the AI era and how to get your team on board with external libraries.

https://syntax.fm/1019

Podcast ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 44s

tldl: Scott Tolinski and Wes Bos raid the listener mailbag to settle the pnpm versus npm debate, decode how web standards quietly make their way into your browser and ask the big one: is “AI” actually intelligent or just fancy autocomplete? Along the way they hit Stack Overflow nostalgia, the Shadcn head-scratcher and why big design systems are sleeping on modern HTML.

https://syntax.fm/1017

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026 (25), CascadiaJS 2026 (6), CityJS Singapore 2026 (3), Code BEAM Europe 2025 (3), Devoxx Poland 2024 (1), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (1), GopherConAU 2024 (1), InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025 (2), JCON EUROPE 2026 (6), KotlinConf 2025 (7), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026 (72), NDC AI 2026 (8), NDC Copenhagen 2026 (12), Open Source Summit India 2026 (89), Open Source Summit North America 2025 (1), PyCon US 2026 (44), PyData Prague 2026 (1), PyData Yerevan 2026 (1), React Summit 2026 (1), Spring I/O 2026 (1), YOW! 2025 (1), ng-conf 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (2)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Angular

“No Zone, No Problem - Building Angular Apps without Zone.js | Brygida Fiejdasz | ng-conf 2025” from ng-conf 2025

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 50s

BEAM

C# / .NET

“.NET Testing Techniques You Didn’t Know You Needed - Dante De Ruwe - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026

Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 44s

Data Engineering

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Data Science / Machine Learning

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DevOps

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Django

“No More Spreadsheets! Building PyLadiesCon Infrastructure with Python and Django - Mariatta” from PyCon US 2026

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 00s

Elixir

“MoodBot: Raising a Tiny Robot with Elixir, Nerves, and AI - Carsten Rösnick-Neugebauer | Code BEAM” from Code BEAM Europe 2025

Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 23s

Java

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Kotlin

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Kubernetes

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Leadership

“Keynote: From Consumption to Global Leadership - Open Source Summit - Arpit Joshipura” from Open Source Summit India 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 55s

Misc

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Mobile

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Python

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React

Ruby / Rails

“Keep AI on Track: Guardrails + OpenTelemetry Observability - Prabal Rakshit, Infosys Technologies” from Open Source Summit India 2026

Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 18s

Rust

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Security

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Software Architecture

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Web / Frontend

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Web Assembly

“Ready, Set, Go: WASM-Powered Containers Taking Your AI To New He... Anshika Tiwari & Abhineet Saxena” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 33m 14s

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📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!