💥 Issue 113
87 new talks + 62 new podcast episodes
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Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #113!
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “Code Once, Use Everywhere: Building a Shared Module used by Multiple Projects @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 07s
tldw: Vadzim Prudnikau takes a deep dive into the structure of one Spring Boot module from a real shared library built at his company. He walks through its design, configuration and documentation with the actual code on screen so you can see how everything fits together and learn to avoid common mistakes like overcomplicating auto-configuration or leaking internal dependencies. He also shares tips that are rarely mentioned in books or official docs.
2. “Build Your Own BEAM - Martin Janiczek | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 48s
tldw: Martin Janiczek, a senior software engineer and Elm enthusiast, builds a toy single-threaded implementation of the BEAM scheduler from the ground up. He runs example programs on it and visualizes what it is doing under the hood, covering spawning, preemptivity, messaging and links.
3. “3 Dimensions of NgRx Signals: Choosing the Best Fit for Your App | Marko Stanimirovic | ng-conf 2025” from ng-conf 2025
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 42s
tldw: NgRx Signals is one of the fastest-growing packages in the Angular ecosystem, offering a reactive and flexible approach to state management. Marko Stanimirovic, core NgRx team member and lead author of the @ngrx/signals library, explores three techniques for managing state with NgRx Signals, each adaptable to different application needs. You will learn how to leverage APIs like SignalState, SignalStore and the SignalStore Events Plugin, then how to pick the approach that best aligns with your project’s requirements.
Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏
4. “EU AI Act. What is this thing? (Part 1) (Ep. 310)” from Data Science at Home
Podcast ⸱ Jul 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 31s
tldl: What exactly is the EU AI Act? In part one of this series, Francesco Gadaleta, senior software engineer and founder of Amethix Technologies, breaks down the regulation and explains what it means for the people building AI systems.
https://datascienceathome.podbean.com/e/eu-ai-act-what-is-this-thing-part-1/
5. “How a query optimization gave birth to infinite scroll” from The Backend Engineering Show with Hussein Nasser
Podcast ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 20s
tldl: The infinite scroll we know from social media today is despised by nearly everyone, yet it began as a backend optimization rather than a UX decision. Hussein Nasser, backend engineer, educator and author of Root Cause, traces how infinite scroll actually originated from a UI change meant to relieve the database from inefficient paging queries. He walks through classic paged results, their limitations, how TikTok pushed the scroll interface forward.
6. “Formal Methods for Every Engineer in an AI-Powered Future” from InfoQ
Podcast ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:23:13
tldl: On InfoQ’s Engineering Culture Podcast, Shane Hastie talks with Gabriela Moreira, research engineer and lead of the Quint specification language at Informal Systems, about making formal methods accessible to everyday engineers. They explore how AI is lowering the barrier to entry for model-based testing and why defining correct system behaviour remains essential human work in the AI era.
7. “The Creator of Pandas on AI, Apache Arrow, and the Future of Software Engineering” from Data Engineering Central Podcast
Podcast ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 12s
tldl: Wes McKinney, creator of Pandas and co-creator of Apache Arrow, joins the Data Engineering Central Podcast for a conversation on how modern data engineering came to exist and where AI is taking software development. He traces his path from building GoldenEye fan sites as a teenager to writing Pandas at a quantitative hedge fund and launching Apache Arrow, touching on DuckDB, DataFusion, Parquet, Spark and the shift from Hadoop to lakehouses. He also explains why large language models make experienced engineers more productive without replacing them, why architecture and good taste now matter more than individual lines of code and why projects like Arrow remain so hard to recreate with AI alone.
8. “1019: LGTM, Ship It: The AI Code Review Problem” from Syntax
Podcast ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 20s
tldl: This episode discusses the pains of AI-assisted development, from the struggle of reviewing thousands of lines of agent-generated code to the technical debt that piles up when teams merge PRs without meaningful human review. Scott Tolinski and Wes Bos also get into local models, whether jujutsu really beats git, how freelancers should price their work in the AI era and how to get your team on board with external libraries.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
AI Engineer Europe 2026 (3), AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (34), CascadiaJS 2026 (6), CityJS Singapore 2026 (1), Code BEAM Europe 2025 (3), ElixirConf EU 2026 (2), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (1), JCON EUROPE 2026 (6), JDD 2025 (1), JSNation 2026 (1), KotlinConf 2025 (1), KotlinConf 2026 (7), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026 (1), NDC Copenhagen 2026 (1), React Summit 2026 (1), Spring I/O 2026 (4), YOW! 2025 (1), ng-conf 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (2)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“What do we build now? — Theo Browne, @t3dotgg” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +71k views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 02s
“The Golden Age of AI Engineering — Alexander Embiricos & Romain Huet & Peter Steinberger, OpenAI” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +38k views ⸱ Jul 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 13s
“Understanding is the new bottleneck — Geoffrey Litt, Notion” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +35k views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 33s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
AWS
“Stop AI Agent Hallucinations: 5 Techniques + Production Patterns - Elizabeth Fuentes, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 19s
Angular
“3 Dimensions of NgRx Signals: Choosing the Best Fit for Your App | Marko Stanimirovic | ng-conf 2025” from ng-conf 2025
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 42s
BEAM
“Reactor Under the Hood: Building a Graph-Based Saga Orchestrator in Elixir, James Harton | Code BEAM” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 06s
“Concurrent AI Evaluation: Scaling Model Performance Monitoring with OTP- Ramiro Matteoda | Code BEAM” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 50s
“Build Your Own BEAM - Martin Janiczek | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 48s
C# / .NET
“.NET Testing Techniques You Didn’t Know You Needed - Dante De Ruwe - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 44s
“The Green Shift: Transitioning .NET Services Across Architectures • Sara Bergman • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 46s
DevOps
“Every Solo Agent Builder Eventually Reinvents a Worse Version of CI/CD - Sumaiya Shrabony” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 10m 51s
Elixir
“Reactor Under the Hood: Building a Graph-Based Saga Orchestrator in Elixir, James Harton | Code BEAM” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 06s
“Hologram: The Journey to Local-First Elixir in the Browser - Bart Blast | ElixirConf EU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 15s
“AI-Powered Search at Scale - Jeff Weiss | ElixirConf EU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 47s
Java
“Code Once, Use Everywhere: Building a Shared Module used by Multiple Projects @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 07s
“Architectural Patterns for Spring Security You Wish Your Tech Lead Knew @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 45s
“Hybrid Modernization: Combining OpenRewrite’s Precision with LLM Intelligence for Spring @ Spring IO” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 23s
→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kotlin
“Local Lifetimes for Kotlin | Ross Tate” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 33s
“TestBalloon: Kotlin testing is easier (and more fun) than you think. Oliver Okrongli, Bernd Prünster” from KotlinConf 2025
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 22s
“Concurrency Patterns for Modern High Performance Kotlin Servers | Bowen Feng” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 53s
→ See more Kotlin talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Leadership
“Architectural Patterns for Spring Security You Wish Your Tech Lead Knew @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 45s
Misc
“Metro Under the Hood | Zac Sweers” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 44m 33s
“Peeling back the Layers: A Navigation3 Deep Dive | Marcello Galhardo and Ian Lake” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Jul 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 33s
“Aviva Peisach - From Hero to Zero” from JDD 2025
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 13s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Mobile
“Local Lifetimes for Kotlin | Ross Tate” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 33s
“TestBalloon: Kotlin testing is easier (and more fun) than you think. Oliver Okrongli, Bernd Prünster” from KotlinConf 2025
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 22s
“Concurrency Patterns for Modern High Performance Kotlin Servers | Bowen Feng” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 53s
→ See more Mobile talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Python
“Understanding is the new bottleneck — Geoffrey Litt, Notion” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +35k views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 33s
React
“Reactor Under the Hood: Building a Graph-Based Saga Orchestrator in Elixir, James Harton | Code BEAM” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 06s
“Next.js Is Changing Navigation Again - To Fix The Click Delay (16.3) | Aurora Scharff” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 07s
Security
“Architectural Patterns for Spring Security You Wish Your Tech Lead Knew @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 45s
“Claws Out: Securing and Building with OpenClaw - Nick Taylor, Pomerium” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Jul 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 12s
Software Architecture
“Architectural Patterns for Spring Security You Wish Your Tech Lead Knew @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 45s
“The Green Shift: Transitioning .NET Services Across Architectures • Sara Bergman • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 46s
“Inside Spring: The Architecture Behind the Framework | Ko Turk (EN)” from JCON EUROPE 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 42s
→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Web / Frontend
“Reactor Under the Hood: Building a Graph-Based Saga Orchestrator in Elixir, James Harton | Code BEAM” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 06s
“Next.js Is Changing Navigation Again - To Fix The Click Delay (16.3) | Aurora Scharff” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 07s
“How Fast is Fast Enough? - Tammy Everts - performance.now() 2025” from performance.now() 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 59s
→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
🔓 See everything in Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Never miss great conference talks and podcasts again for
$7 $5/month.
📁 Search, filter, sort the full archive of talks & podcasts since 2020.
🗄️ Complete category view of new talks & podcasts.
📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it!
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!