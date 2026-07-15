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Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #113!

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As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment.

Let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 07s

tldw: Vadzim Prudnikau takes a deep dive into the structure of one Spring Boot module from a real shared library built at his company. He walks through its design, configuration and documentation with the actual code on screen so you can see how everything fits together and learn to avoid common mistakes like overcomplicating auto-configuration or leaking internal dependencies. He also shares tips that are rarely mentioned in books or official docs.

2. “Build Your Own BEAM - Martin Janiczek | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025

Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 48s

tldw: Martin Janiczek, a senior software engineer and Elm enthusiast, builds a toy single-threaded implementation of the BEAM scheduler from the ground up. He runs example programs on it and visualizes what it is doing under the hood, covering spawning, preemptivity, messaging and links.

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 42s

tldw: NgRx Signals is one of the fastest-growing packages in the Angular ecosystem, offering a reactive and flexible approach to state management. Marko Stanimirovic, core NgRx team member and lead author of the @ngrx/signals library, explores three techniques for managing state with NgRx Signals, each adaptable to different application needs. You will learn how to leverage APIs like SignalState, SignalStore and the SignalStore Events Plugin, then how to pick the approach that best aligns with your project’s requirements.

Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏

Podcast ⸱ Jul 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 31s

tldl: What exactly is the EU AI Act? In part one of this series, Francesco Gadaleta, senior software engineer and founder of Amethix Technologies, breaks down the regulation and explains what it means for the people building AI systems.

https://datascienceathome.podbean.com/e/eu-ai-act-what-is-this-thing-part-1/

5. “How a query optimization gave birth to infinite scroll” from The Backend Engineering Show with Hussein Nasser

Podcast ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 20s

tldl: The infinite scroll we know from social media today is despised by nearly everyone, yet it began as a backend optimization rather than a UX decision. Hussein Nasser, backend engineer, educator and author of Root Cause, traces how infinite scroll actually originated from a UI change meant to relieve the database from inefficient paging queries. He walks through classic paged results, their limitations, how TikTok pushed the scroll interface forward.

Podcast ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:23:13

tldl: On InfoQ’s Engineering Culture Podcast, Shane Hastie talks with Gabriela Moreira, research engineer and lead of the Quint specification language at Informal Systems, about making formal methods accessible to everyday engineers. They explore how AI is lowering the barrier to entry for model-based testing and why defining correct system behaviour remains essential human work in the AI era.

7. “The Creator of Pandas on AI, Apache Arrow, and the Future of Software Engineering” from Data Engineering Central Podcast

Podcast ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 12s

tldl: Wes McKinney, creator of Pandas and co-creator of Apache Arrow, joins the Data Engineering Central Podcast for a conversation on how modern data engineering came to exist and where AI is taking software development. He traces his path from building GoldenEye fan sites as a teenager to writing Pandas at a quantitative hedge fund and launching Apache Arrow, touching on DuckDB, DataFusion, Parquet, Spark and the shift from Hadoop to lakehouses. He also explains why large language models make experienced engineers more productive without replacing them, why architecture and good taste now matter more than individual lines of code and why projects like Arrow remain so hard to recreate with AI alone.

Podcast ⸱ Jul 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 20s

tldl: This episode discusses the pains of AI-assisted development, from the struggle of reviewing thousands of lines of agent-generated code to the technical debt that piles up when teams merge PRs without meaningful human review. Scott Tolinski and Wes Bos also get into local models, whether jujutsu really beats git, how freelancers should price their work in the AI era and how to get your team on board with external libraries.

https://syntax.fm/1019

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

AI Engineer Europe 2026 (3), AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (34), CascadiaJS 2026 (6), CityJS Singapore 2026 (1), Code BEAM Europe 2025 (3), ElixirConf EU 2026 (2), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (1), JCON EUROPE 2026 (6), JDD 2025 (1), JSNation 2026 (1), KotlinConf 2025 (1), KotlinConf 2026 (7), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2026 (1), NDC Copenhagen 2026 (1), React Summit 2026 (1), Spring I/O 2026 (4), YOW! 2025 (1), ng-conf 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (2)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

AWS

“Stop AI Agent Hallucinations: 5 Techniques + Production Patterns - Elizabeth Fuentes, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026

Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 19s

Angular

“3 Dimensions of NgRx Signals: Choosing the Best Fit for Your App | Marko Stanimirovic | ng-conf 2025” from ng-conf 2025

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 42s

BEAM

C# / .NET

DevOps

“Every Solo Agent Builder Eventually Reinvents a Worse Version of CI/CD - Sumaiya Shrabony” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 10m 51s

Elixir

Java

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Kotlin

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Leadership

“Architectural Patterns for Spring Security You Wish Your Tech Lead Knew @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026

Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 45s

Misc

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Mobile

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Python

“Understanding is the new bottleneck — Geoffrey Litt, Notion” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026

Conference ⸱ +35k views ⸱ Jul 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 33s

React

Security

Software Architecture

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Web / Frontend

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🔓 See everything in Tech Talks Weekly Plus

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!