💥 Issue 114: Data Quality at Scale, Performance Engineering, WhatsApp Private Processing, Choosing The Technical Leadership Path, WebAssembly on K8S, ...
235 new talks + 49 new podcast episodes
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “Level Up: Choosing The Technical Leadership Path • Patrick Kua • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 39s
tldw: Patrick Kua, the author of Talking with Tech Leads, has been growing technical leaders for over a decade and shares practical advice on what it means to be a good technical leader and where to get started.
2. “WebAssembly on Kubernetes • Nicolas Frankel • YOW! 2025” from YOW! Australia 2025
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 49s
tldw: WebAssembly began as a browser technology but is quickly finding a home on the server, and its next frontier is cloud-native. Nicolas Fränkel, Head of Developer Advocacy at Apache APISIX, shows how pairing Wasm with Kubernetes can reshape application deployment and open up new possibilities for running cloud-native workloads. You’ll learn where server-side WebAssembly fits today and where it is heading.
3. “How to Think like a Performance Engineer - Harry Roberts - performance.now() 2025” from performance.now() 2025
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 46s
tldw: Site-speed tooling is getting better and better, but has performance testing actually become any easier or more trustworthy? Harry Roberts, independent web performance consultant and Google Developer Expert, audits client projects every day and argues the areas of confusion have only grown: which tools to use, whether to trust them and how to run tests that are realistic and actionable. He walks through practical tools and workflows so every test has a purpose and yields data you can truly leverage.
4. “WhatsApp Private Processing - Kevin Hui, Yunqi Li, Elizabeth Li, Henry Wang & Varun Patil, Meta” from Confidential Computing Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 53s
tldw: WhatsApp is famous for the first large-scale applications of confidential computing when it launched Private Processing, its flagship use case for privacy-preserving AI. Engineers from Meta walk through how Private Processing actually works, the operational lessons of deploying confidential virtual machines at WhatsApp scale and where they expect the stack to evolve in the years ahead. This is a good talk that gives a rare inside look at running confidential computing for one of the world’s largest messaging platforms.
5. “From Reactive to Proactive: How Intuit Credit Karma Solved Data Quality at Scale - Beam Summit 2026” from Beam Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 14s
tldw: At Intuit Credit Karma, the Credit Ecosystem team powers the financial progress of millions of members using massive datasets from all three major credit bureaus and many partners, spanning hundreds of tables and tens of thousands of columns. With daily loads impacting more than 140 million members, manual monitoring became impossible. Puneet Singh and Veenit Shah share how the team leveraged Monte Carlo to move from reactive firefighting to proactive observability, building data quality standards around five pillars: Timeliness, Completeness, Accuracy, Observability and Governance.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (36), AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026 (22), Beam Summit 2026 (25), CONFidence 2026 (1), CascadiaJS 2026 (4), Code BEAM Europe 2025 (3), Confidential Computing Summit 2026 (48), ElixirConf EU 2026 (1), EuroPython 2026 (1), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (1), Global Capability Centers Growth Summit 2026 (1), GopherConAU 2024 (17), InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025 (1), JCON EUROPE 2026 (5), JSNation 2026 (1), KotlinConf 2026 (7), Meeting C++ 2026 (1), NDC Toronto 2026 (5), Oh My Hack 2025 (2), QCon AI New York 2025 (1), QCon San Francisco 2025 (1), React Summit 2026 (1), Tokyo Executive Forum 2026 (3), YOW! Australia 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (1)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“Every company should have a Brain — Garry Tan, Y Combinator” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +26k views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 08s
“The Great Loops Debate — Dex Horthy, Geoff Huntley, Ian Livingstone, Greg Pstrucha, @insecure-agents” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 16s
“Stop Burning Tokens: Why self-improvement needs domain expertise first - Annabell Schäfer, Langfuse” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Jul 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 39s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
AWS
“Voice Agents That Handle Interrupts - Chintan Agrawal and Daniel Wirjo, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 57s
“Tokyo Executive Forum 2026 - A Leader’s Guide to AI Strategy & Implementation in the Agentic AI Era” from Tokyo Executive Forum 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 26s
“Overview of the AWS Nitro System: Building Trust Through Secure Cloud Infra... - M. Wilson, Amazon” from Confidential Computing Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 49s
→ See more AWS talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
BEAM
“Building Fintech Systems That Stay Fast and Stay Compliant - Erik Stenman | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 03s
“Adding JIT to AtomVM - Paul Guyot | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 46s
“Taming 20 Million Oban Jobs in Production - Karlo Smid | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 05s
→ See more BEAM talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
C++
“Lessons learned while coding my first functional type system in constexpr C++ - Daniel Nikpayuk” from NDC Toronto 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 20s
“C++ User Group Organizer Panel” from Meeting C++ 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 57s
Data Engineering
“Medic for Apache Spark - First Aid for Failing Jobs - Drasko Profirovic, Pinterest” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 11m 21s
“From Reactive to Proactive: How Intuit Credit Karma Solved Data Quality at Scale - Beam Summit 2026” from Beam Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 14s
“Building Agentic Data Pipelines: Orchestrating AI Workflows with Apache Beam - Beam Summit 2026” from Beam Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 36s
→ See more Data Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Science / Machine Learning
“GopherConAU 2024 - Rashmi Nagpal - The Gopher Orchestra: Distributed Machine Learning with Go” from GopherConAU 2024
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 34s
Databases
“Your LLM Stack Is a 2008 Database With Better Marketing — Lovina Dmello, NVIDIA” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 36s
Elixir
“Testing Concurrency and Fault Tolerance in Elixir/Nerves - Marta Habdas | ElixirConf EU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 24s
Java
“Mission Possible: The 45-Minute Path to Bullet-Proof Java Container Images | Catherine Edelveis (EN)” from JCON EUROPE 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 31s
“The Wait is Over: Foreign Function & Memory API brings modern Java to the Pi | Frank Delporte (EN)” from JCON EUROPE 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 16s
“When Greed Is Good: Understanding Java Stream Performance | Cay Horstmann (EN)” from JCON EUROPE 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 18s
Kotlin
“Run, Kotlin, Run! | Marc Reichelt” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 14m 52s
“What Nobody Told Us About Shipping Kotlin to iOS | Suhyeon (Leah) Kim” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 29s
“Full-Stack Kotlin AI: Powering Compose Multiplatform apps with Koog & MCP | John O’Reilly” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jul 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 36s
→ See more Kotlin talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kubernetes
“WebAssembly on Kubernetes • Nicolas Frankel • YOW! 2025” from YOW! Australia 2025
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 49s
“GKE Hypercluster: Kubernetes TEEs for AI at Scale - Komei Nakamoto & Keith Moyer, Google” from Confidential Computing Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 18s
“”If It’s Shared, It’s Vulnerable”: Is Kubernetes the Right Platform for ... - Z. Kaiser, NVIDIA” from Confidential Computing Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 43s
Leadership
“Level Up: Choosing The Technical Leadership Path • Patrick Kua • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 39s
Misc
“Talking to terminals (and how they talk back) | Jake Wharton” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 22s
“Context Parameters and API Design | Alejandro Serrano Mena” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 44m 16s
“The State of Amper | Joffrey Bion” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 56s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Mobile
“Run, Kotlin, Run! | Marc Reichelt” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 14m 52s
“What Nobody Told Us About Shipping Kotlin to iOS | Suhyeon (Leah) Kim” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 29s
“Full-Stack Kotlin AI: Powering Compose Multiplatform apps with Koog & MCP | John O’Reilly” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jul 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 36s
→ See more Mobile talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Python
“Trust Is the Next Bottleneck: Why the Agentic Economy Needs Confidential - P. Khandavilli, Microsoft” from Confidential Computing Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 04s
“Beyond the Black Box: How Intuit Credit Karma Runs ML Explainability for 140M Members with Beam” from Beam Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 38s
“The Present and Future of Beam Python Performance - Beam Summit 2026” from Beam Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 58s
→ See more Python talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
React
“Vibe Coding to Vibe Engineering: Kitze On Why Your Agents Keep Producing Slop” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 08s
“From Reactive to Proactive: How Intuit Credit Karma Solved Data Quality at Scale - Beam Summit 2026” from Beam Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 14s
Rust
“70,000 Lines of Code, 7 Languages: How to Scale via Rust Core” from QCon San Francisco 2025
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 46s
“How We Replaced Crystal Reports with Rust & Typst (Sub-2ms PDFs)” from InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 47s
Security
“The Great Loops Debate — Dex Horthy, Geoff Huntley, Ian Livingstone, Greg Pstrucha, @insecure-agents” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 16s
“Agentic Security: Permissions, Provenance, and the Agent Supply Chain — Steve Yegge, Gas Town” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 32s
“Through the AI Fog: The Architectural Decision Agentic Security Depends On — Manoj Nair, Snyk” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 23m 29s
→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Software Architecture
“Your agent architecture has a half-life of 6 months — Dan Farrelly, CTO, Inngest” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 20s
“Through the AI Fog: The Architectural Decision Agentic Security Depends On — Manoj Nair, Snyk” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 23m 29s
Swift
“What Nobody Told Us About Shipping Kotlin to iOS | Suhyeon (Leah) Kim” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 29s
Web / Frontend
“Building Apps With ATProto” from CascadiaJS 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 45s
“Vibe Coding to Vibe Engineering: Kitze On Why Your Agents Keep Producing Slop” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 08s
“The Request Tax: Re-evaluating 20+ Years of Web Performance Dogma” from CascadiaJS 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 08m 36s
→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Web Assembly
“WebAssembly on Kubernetes • Nicolas Frankel • YOW! 2025” from YOW! Australia 2025
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 49s
“GopherConAU 2024 - Kay Sawada - WASM on Edge Serverless; Make Your Life Easier with Go and TinyGo” from GopherConAU 2024
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 14s
🔓 See everything in Tech Talks Weekly Plus
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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!