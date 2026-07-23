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Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #114!

As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment.

Let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 39s

tldw: Patrick Kua, the author of Talking with Tech Leads, has been growing technical leaders for over a decade and shares practical advice on what it means to be a good technical leader and where to get started.

Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 49s

tldw: WebAssembly began as a browser technology but is quickly finding a home on the server, and its next frontier is cloud-native. Nicolas Fränkel, Head of Developer Advocacy at Apache APISIX, shows how pairing Wasm with Kubernetes can reshape application deployment and open up new possibilities for running cloud-native workloads. You’ll learn where server-side WebAssembly fits today and where it is heading.

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 46s

tldw: Site-speed tooling is getting better and better, but has performance testing actually become any easier or more trustworthy? Harry Roberts, independent web performance consultant and Google Developer Expert, audits client projects every day and argues the areas of confusion have only grown: which tools to use, whether to trust them and how to run tests that are realistic and actionable. He walks through practical tools and workflows so every test has a purpose and yields data you can truly leverage.

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 53s

tldw: WhatsApp is famous for the first large-scale applications of confidential computing when it launched Private Processing, its flagship use case for privacy-preserving AI. Engineers from Meta walk through how Private Processing actually works, the operational lessons of deploying confidential virtual machines at WhatsApp scale and where they expect the stack to evolve in the years ahead. This is a good talk that gives a rare inside look at running confidential computing for one of the world’s largest messaging platforms.

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 14s

tldw: At Intuit Credit Karma, the Credit Ecosystem team powers the financial progress of millions of members using massive datasets from all three major credit bureaus and many partners, spanning hundreds of tables and tens of thousands of columns. With daily loads impacting more than 140 million members, manual monitoring became impossible. Puneet Singh and Veenit Shah share how the team leveraged Monte Carlo to move from reactive firefighting to proactive observability, building data quality standards around five pillars: Timeliness, Completeness, Accuracy, Observability and Governance.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (36), AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026 (22), Beam Summit 2026 (25), CONFidence 2026 (1), CascadiaJS 2026 (4), Code BEAM Europe 2025 (3), Confidential Computing Summit 2026 (48), ElixirConf EU 2026 (1), EuroPython 2026 (1), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (1), Global Capability Centers Growth Summit 2026 (1), GopherConAU 2024 (17), InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025 (1), JCON EUROPE 2026 (5), JSNation 2026 (1), KotlinConf 2026 (7), Meeting C++ 2026 (1), NDC Toronto 2026 (5), Oh My Hack 2025 (2), QCon AI New York 2025 (1), QCon San Francisco 2025 (1), React Summit 2026 (1), Tokyo Executive Forum 2026 (3), YOW! Australia 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (1)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

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AWS

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BEAM

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C++

Data Engineering

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Data Science / Machine Learning

“GopherConAU 2024 - Rashmi Nagpal - The Gopher Orchestra: Distributed Machine Learning with Go” from GopherConAU 2024

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 34s

Databases

“Your LLM Stack Is a 2008 Database With Better Marketing — Lovina Dmello, NVIDIA” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026

Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 36s

Elixir

“Testing Concurrency and Fault Tolerance in Elixir/Nerves - Marta Habdas | ElixirConf EU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jul 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 24s

Java

Kotlin

→ See more Kotlin talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Kubernetes

Leadership

“Level Up: Choosing The Technical Leadership Path • Patrick Kua • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jul 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 39s

Misc

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Mobile

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Python

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React

Rust

Security

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Software Architecture

Swift

“What Nobody Told Us About Shipping Kotlin to iOS | Suhyeon (Leah) Kim” from KotlinConf 2026

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 29s

Web / Frontend

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Web Assembly

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📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!