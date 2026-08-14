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Happy Friday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #115!

After a short vacation break, Tech Talks Weekly is back with all the talks and podcasts released since the last issue on July 23rd!

With 750+ new talks and 100+ new podcasts, there’s a lot to catch up. Let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

Conference ⸱ +30k views ⸱ Jul 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 31s

tldw: Remember your first HTTPS server? RSA keys, year+ certificates and some openssl incantation you copied from StackOverflow: every part of that command is wrong today. Todd Gardner, CEO and co-founder of certificate automation company CertKit and the founder behind TrackJS and Request Metrics, gives a tour of modern TLS: TLS 1.3 threw out decades of cipher complexity, Snowden leaks moved Perfect Forward Secrecy from optional to mandatory, Let’s Encrypt made certificates a free API call and browser vendors are pushing certificate lifetimes down to 47 days. He covers what changed, why it changed and what breaks if you don’t make updates.

2. “How to Search Through 800 Billion Records in Real Time [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026

Conference ⸱ +17k views ⸱ Aug 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 30s

tldw: Mirano Tuk and Filip Bacic of ReversingLabs open with a correction: the title says 800 billion records but it is 1 trillion by now, drawn from a threat repository of more than 60 billion files with new insights arriving for more than 150 million files each day. They reveal the architectural trade-offs and practical Kafka patterns used to transform those noisy records into a reliable, real-time searchable dataset: an initial ClickHouse aggregation left a 36-hour delay, so the current design uses ScyllaDB as the source of truth, publishes file hashes to Kafka and buffers them in a custom Python deduplication layer with a TTL and an eviction callback so only the final state of a file reaches Solr. That reduced update latency from 36 hours to under five minutes and decreased ingestion volume from 100,000 messages per second to fewer than 2,000.

3. “Engineering leadership in 2026” from LDX3 London 2026

Conference ⸱ +10k views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 17s

tldw: Scott Carey, editor-in-chief at LeadDev, gives a sneak peek into the third Engineering Leadership Report, built on a survey of 600 engineering leaders. What really stood out to him was the growing body of evidence that engineering management is being squeezed more than he has seen in his career: among organizations that made cuts over the last year, the share hitting middle management climbed from 43% in 2024 to 56% and then 65%, with the great flattening now reaching upper management too. He plots what that means for careers, from CEOs at Coinbase, Meta, Block and Atlassian who are openly hostile to middle management to the rise of the player manager who is part technical contributor, part coordinator and part talent buffer.

Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Aug 11, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 25s

tldw: Over the past year the capabilities of coding agents have expanded massively, and software engineers are demanding more of them than ever. But context window sizes have pretty much stagnated: one million tokens was roughly the state of the art a year ago and it remains so today. Daisy Hollman, who led the design and implementation of Claude Code plugins and agent teams at Anthropic after almost a decade on the C++ standards committee, walks through the design of those plugins and their constituent context engineering primitives, asking of each one the crucial question for software engineering in 2026: does it scale? She gets concrete about the constraints most talks skip, including why the KV cache makes swapping rules in and out of context roughly ten times more expensive per prediction, plus what is and isn’t working for Anthropic’s own code.

Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 31, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 46s

tldw: Open source maintainers are increasingly overwhelmed by “almost correct” AI-generated PRs that introduce subtle bugs, security vulnerabilities or fail to follow contributor guidelines. Roman Zhukov, Principal Architect and Security Communities Lead at Red Hat and co-chair of the OpenSSF Global Cyber Policy WG, opens with a maintainer who asked automated agents to self-identify in the contributing guide and concluded close to 70% of incoming PRs were purely AI-generated. He then lays out a security-first and practical framework for using AI in software development and contribution workflows, covering guidelines from the Linux Kernel, OpenSSF and OWASP, governance templates for managing AI-generated contributions and strategies for handling AI-generated vulnerability reports without shutting down your bug bounty program.

Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Aug 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 28s

tldw: The last few years have seen widespread adoption of Event-Driven Architecture, supported by DDD practices such as event storming. But not every orange sticky note has the same operational needs, and many teams remain confused about the differences between event sourcing, streaming platforms like Kafka and queuing systems like RabbitMQ, resulting in the selection of the wrong paradigm and problems such as head of line blocking, dropped messages and inadvertently increased coupling between services. Chris Simon, startup CTO coach and founder of Contextive, riffs on Alanis Morissette to bring that orange sticky note into the runtime of your system: a deep dive into the similarities and differences between streaming platforms and queueing systems such as RabbitMQ, Azure Service Bus and AWS SNS/SQS, then ways to assess your sticky notes to work out which messaging and persistence paradigm suits each one.

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Aug 12, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 43s

tldw: Publish/subscribe is often the first pattern teams adopt when moving toward asynchronous, message-based architectures. It’s a powerful way to decouple services and enable extensibility, but on its own pub/sub doesn’t solve many of the problems that show up in real distributed systems, such as data loss, broken workflows or systems that struggle under load. Poornima Nayar, software engineer and architect at Particular Software (the team behind NServiceBus) and a Microsoft MVP, goes beyond basic pub/sub to explore a set of proven messaging patterns used in production: how the Outbox pattern prevents message loss during failures, how sagas coordinate long-running workflows without distributed transactions and how competing consumers enable elastic throughput when demand spikes, along with essential safeguards such as retries, dead-letter queues, back pressure and idempotency. By the end you’ll understand when and how to apply these patterns to build systems that are not just decoupled, but resilient, scalable and designed to handle failure gracefully from day one.

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 43s

tldw: For millennia humans have known things, and pretty quickly we started writing them down: our brains aren’t particularly good at storing all the things we know reliably, and we needed something more durable. A long time ago ‘writing things down’ looked like clay tablets with cuneiform on them, and affairs have only got more complicated from there, leaving us a bewildering array of options such as disk drives and magnetic tape storage. Eli Holderness, research software advocate at the Bennett Institute, takes a tour through the history of turning knowledge into physical objects, why some methods have worked better than others and why writing things down for humans is different than doing it for a computer (this is what code is), before getting to what the state of the art is today for keeping data safe and what the future might hold. This talk has no prerequisites, although a fondness for weird facts will certainly enhance the experience.

Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Aug 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 14s

tldw: Building an accurate machine learning model is a challenge, but building a model that succeeds in the real world is even harder. After almost a decade of designing and deploying machine learning solutions across industries one lesson is clear: it takes more than an accurate model to be successful. Megan Robertson, chief machine learning engineer at her own ML consultancy who has helped companies ranging from under 40 people to over 40,000, unpacks the reasons why even well-designed, statistically sound models can struggle, with real-world examples where promising models failed to have the impact expected based on performance in the development phase, covering organizational pitfalls, poor monitoring and more. You’ll leave with practical strategies for scoping ML solutions that are resilient, maintainable and capable of delivering consistent value in production.

10. “Becoming an Engineering Manager Without Losing Your Technical Soul - Paul Williams” from NDC Toronto 2026

Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Aug 13, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 58s

tldw: It is common to hear programmers say “I don’t want to become a team leader or manager because I want to stay technical.” Paul Williams, Head of Terminal Experience at Bloomberg and co-founder of the London engineering department that has grown to over 1,600 developers, has news for you: you can be both. He works through how deep an Engineering Manager’s understanding of their team’s systems should go, how to balance system architecture and design, code review, debugging, project management, mentorship and caring for your people, and the perennial question of how much code you should be writing. He doesn’t pretend to have all the answers, but brings personal reflections from 20 years of managing high-performing software engineering teams alongside his 45 years of coding, which started at 15 on a school Commodore PET.

11. “Guardrails, not gates: Scaling juniors in the AI era” from LDX3 London 2026

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Aug 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 21s

tldw: Automated guardrails let junior engineers ship faster with AI while protecting quality, safety and senior reviewer sanity. Rick Clegg, Developer Experience Lead at Wise, shows the steps his team took across an engineering org of around 1,000 engineers that takes on 50 grads a year: a two-day intensive boot camp on the golden path, a set of Claude Code and Codex skills called WiseStart that explain unfamiliar code with metaphors and turn a 10-file agentic PR into a mermaid diagram of its execution order, mandatory automated canary analysis that rolls back on its own and a PR review bot that knows how to ping every team in Slack. The numbers are the hook: time to 10th PR has halved for agentic juniors, they now ship roughly the quantity of PRs per month that the average senior does, change fail rate is trending down and the PR bot has saved two hours per review across 17,000 PRs a month. His closing argument is that in a layoffs and hiring freeze era, early careers is the market you should be tapping.

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Aug 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 22s

tldw: “At a certain level of abstraction, all complex systems are message passing systems,” said Grady Booch. In software we pass messages between components, services and systems, and if we use Event Sourcing as our persistence pattern we make that message passing across time explicit: everything we write to storage is, in essence, a message for our future system. Hannes Lowette, principal consultant at Axxes and a Microsoft MVP with two decades of .NET backend development behind him, gives an introduction to what Event Sourcing is, how to fit it into a CQRS architecture and what design patterns unlock its full potential, with Marten and Wolverine code showing how little is left in a command handler once the framework owns the lifecycle. The payoff: you sacrifice a lot less information than with a classical relational database, you get point-in-time capabilities for your entities and you’re much more likely to be able to fulfil future business requests based on old data.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (96), ARRAY 2026 (10), CONFidence 2026 (3), CP 2026 (9), CityJS London 2026 (9), Code BEAM Europe 2025 (6), DSC Europe 2025 (151), DevOpsCon 2026 (11), EGRAPHS 2026 (14), ElixirConf EU 2026 (3), EuroPython 2026 (8), GOTO 2025 (4), GeeCON 2026 (1), ISMM 2026 (10), InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025 (1), JAX London 2025 (1), JCON EUROPE 2026 (16), JDD 2025 (1), JSNation 2026 (3), JavaOne 2026 (6), KanDDDinsky 2025 (4), Keynotes - KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan 2026 (1), KotlinConf 2026 (23), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan 2026 (81), LCTES 2026 (18), LDX3 London 2026 (8), LeadDev 2026 (4), Meeting C++ Student Showcase 2025 (9), NDC Copenhagen 2026 (32), NDC Sydney 2026 (1), NDC Toronto 2026 (28), OMH 2025 (1), PAgE 2026 (9), PLDI 2026 (105), PLDI SRC 2026 (6), PROPL 2026 (5), PyCon DE & PyData 2026 (68), PyData St. Louis 2026 (1), QCon AI New York (1), React Summit 2026 (3), SF Python 2026 (1), SOAP 2026 (11), Wasm I/O 2026 (2), WeAreDevelopers World Congress 2026 (5), YOW! 2025 (3), performance.now() 2025 (1)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

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AWS

“Agentic AI in Action: AWS Quick Suite for Precision | Nikola Vurdelja | DSC EUROPE 25” from DSC Europe 2025

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 34s

BEAM

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C# / .NET

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C++

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Data Engineering

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Data Science / Machine Learning

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Databases

DevOps

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Elixir

Java

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Kotlin

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Kubernetes

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Leadership

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Misc

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Mobile

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Python

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React

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Ruby / Rails

Rust

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Security

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Software Architecture

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Swift

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Web / Frontend

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Web Assembly

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📁 Search, filter, sort the full archive of talks & podcasts since 2020.

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📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!