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Happy Friday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #115!
After a short vacation break, Tech Talks Weekly is back with all the talks and podcasts released since the last issue on July 23rd!
With 750+ new talks and 100+ new podcasts, there’s a lot to catch up. Let’s jump right in!
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “Everything you learned about SSL is deprecated - Todd Gardner - NDC Toronto 2026” from NDC Toronto 2026
Conference ⸱ +30k views ⸱ Jul 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 31s
tldw: Remember your first HTTPS server? RSA keys, year+ certificates and some openssl incantation you copied from StackOverflow: every part of that command is wrong today. Todd Gardner, CEO and co-founder of certificate automation company CertKit and the founder behind TrackJS and Request Metrics, gives a tour of modern TLS: TLS 1.3 threw out decades of cipher complexity, Snowden leaks moved Perfect Forward Secrecy from optional to mandatory, Let’s Encrypt made certificates a free API call and browser vendors are pushing certificate lifetimes down to 47 days. He covers what changed, why it changed and what breaks if you don’t make updates.
2. “How to Search Through 800 Billion Records in Real Time [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
Conference ⸱ +17k views ⸱ Aug 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 30s
tldw: Mirano Tuk and Filip Bacic of ReversingLabs open with a correction: the title says 800 billion records but it is 1 trillion by now, drawn from a threat repository of more than 60 billion files with new insights arriving for more than 150 million files each day. They reveal the architectural trade-offs and practical Kafka patterns used to transform those noisy records into a reliable, real-time searchable dataset: an initial ClickHouse aggregation left a 36-hour delay, so the current design uses ScyllaDB as the source of truth, publishes file hashes to Kafka and buffers them in a custom Python deduplication layer with a TTL and an eviction callback so only the final state of a file reaches Solr. That reduced update latency from 36 hours to under five minutes and decreased ingestion volume from 100,000 messages per second to fewer than 2,000.
3. “Engineering leadership in 2026” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +10k views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 17s
tldw: Scott Carey, editor-in-chief at LeadDev, gives a sneak peek into the third Engineering Leadership Report, built on a survey of 600 engineering leaders. What really stood out to him was the growing body of evidence that engineering management is being squeezed more than he has seen in his career: among organizations that made cuts over the last year, the share hitting middle management climbed from 43% in 2024 to 56% and then 65%, with the great flattening now reaching upper management too. He plots what that means for careers, from CEOs at Coinbase, Meta, Block and Atlassian who are openly hostile to middle management to the rise of the player manager who is part technical contributor, part coordinator and part talent buffer.
4. “How Anthropic uses Claude Code: Agentic Software Engineering at Scale - Daisy Hollman” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Aug 11, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 25s
tldw: Over the past year the capabilities of coding agents have expanded massively, and software engineers are demanding more of them than ever. But context window sizes have pretty much stagnated: one million tokens was roughly the state of the art a year ago and it remains so today. Daisy Hollman, who led the design and implementation of Claude Code plugins and agent teams at Anthropic after almost a decade on the C++ standards committee, walks through the design of those plugins and their constituent context engineering primitives, asking of each one the crucial question for software engineering in 2026: does it scale? She gets concrete about the constraints most talks skip, including why the KV cache makes swapping rules in and out of context roughly ten times more expensive per prediction, plus what is and isn’t working for Anthropic’s own code.
5. “”Looks Good to Me”: A Practical Guide to Handling AI-Generated Code - Roman Zhukov” from NDC Toronto 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 31, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 46s
tldw: Open source maintainers are increasingly overwhelmed by “almost correct” AI-generated PRs that introduce subtle bugs, security vulnerabilities or fail to follow contributor guidelines. Roman Zhukov, Principal Architect and Security Communities Lead at Red Hat and co-chair of the OpenSSF Global Cyber Policy WG, opens with a maintainer who asked automated agents to self-identify in the contributing guide and concluded close to 70% of incoming PRs were purely AI-generated. He then lays out a security-first and practical framework for using AI in software development and contribution workflows, covering guidelines from the Linux Kernel, OpenSSF and OWASP, governance templates for managing AI-generated contributions and strategies for handling AI-generated vulnerability reports without shutting down your bug bounty program.
6. “It’s like 10,000 streams when what you need is a queue - Chris Simon - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Aug 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 28s
tldw: The last few years have seen widespread adoption of Event-Driven Architecture, supported by DDD practices such as event storming. But not every orange sticky note has the same operational needs, and many teams remain confused about the differences between event sourcing, streaming platforms like Kafka and queuing systems like RabbitMQ, resulting in the selection of the wrong paradigm and problems such as head of line blocking, dropped messages and inadvertently increased coupling between services. Chris Simon, startup CTO coach and founder of Contextive, riffs on Alanis Morissette to bring that orange sticky note into the runtime of your system: a deep dive into the similarities and differences between streaming platforms and queueing systems such as RabbitMQ, Azure Service Bus and AWS SNS/SQS, then ways to assess your sticky notes to work out which messaging and persistence paradigm suits each one.
7. “Beyond Pub/Sub - Advanced Messaging Patterns - Poornima Nayar - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Aug 12, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 43s
tldw: Publish/subscribe is often the first pattern teams adopt when moving toward asynchronous, message-based architectures. It’s a powerful way to decouple services and enable extensibility, but on its own pub/sub doesn’t solve many of the problems that show up in real distributed systems, such as data loss, broken workflows or systems that struggle under load. Poornima Nayar, software engineer and architect at Particular Software (the team behind NServiceBus) and a Microsoft MVP, goes beyond basic pub/sub to explore a set of proven messaging patterns used in production: how the Outbox pattern prevents message loss during failures, how sagas coordinate long-running workflows without distributed transactions and how competing consumers enable elastic throughput when demand spikes, along with essential safeguards such as retries, dead-letter queues, back pressure and idempotency. By the end you’ll understand when and how to apply these patterns to build systems that are not just decoupled, but resilient, scalable and designed to handle failure gracefully from day one.
8. “A Brief History of Data Storage - Eli Holderness - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 43s
tldw: For millennia humans have known things, and pretty quickly we started writing them down: our brains aren’t particularly good at storing all the things we know reliably, and we needed something more durable. A long time ago ‘writing things down’ looked like clay tablets with cuneiform on them, and affairs have only got more complicated from there, leaving us a bewildering array of options such as disk drives and magnetic tape storage. Eli Holderness, research software advocate at the Bennett Institute, takes a tour through the history of turning knowledge into physical objects, why some methods have worked better than others and why writing things down for humans is different than doing it for a computer (this is what code is), before getting to what the state of the art is today for keeping data safe and what the future might hold. This talk has no prerequisites, although a fondness for weird facts will certainly enhance the experience.
9. “Why Great Models Fail: Lessons From 9 Years of Deploying ML Models - Megan Robertson” from NDC Toronto 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Aug 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 14s
tldw: Building an accurate machine learning model is a challenge, but building a model that succeeds in the real world is even harder. After almost a decade of designing and deploying machine learning solutions across industries one lesson is clear: it takes more than an accurate model to be successful. Megan Robertson, chief machine learning engineer at her own ML consultancy who has helped companies ranging from under 40 people to over 40,000, unpacks the reasons why even well-designed, statistically sound models can struggle, with real-world examples where promising models failed to have the impact expected based on performance in the development phase, covering organizational pitfalls, poor monitoring and more. You’ll leave with practical strategies for scoping ML solutions that are resilient, maintainable and capable of delivering consistent value in production.
10. “Becoming an Engineering Manager Without Losing Your Technical Soul - Paul Williams” from NDC Toronto 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Aug 13, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 58s
tldw: It is common to hear programmers say “I don’t want to become a team leader or manager because I want to stay technical.” Paul Williams, Head of Terminal Experience at Bloomberg and co-founder of the London engineering department that has grown to over 1,600 developers, has news for you: you can be both. He works through how deep an Engineering Manager’s understanding of their team’s systems should go, how to balance system architecture and design, code review, debugging, project management, mentorship and caring for your people, and the perennial question of how much code you should be writing. He doesn’t pretend to have all the answers, but brings personal reflections from 20 years of managing high-performing software engineering teams alongside his 45 years of coding, which started at 15 on a school Commodore PET.
11. “Guardrails, not gates: Scaling juniors in the AI era” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Aug 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 21s
tldw: Automated guardrails let junior engineers ship faster with AI while protecting quality, safety and senior reviewer sanity. Rick Clegg, Developer Experience Lead at Wise, shows the steps his team took across an engineering org of around 1,000 engineers that takes on 50 grads a year: a two-day intensive boot camp on the golden path, a set of Claude Code and Codex skills called WiseStart that explain unfamiliar code with metaphors and turn a 10-file agentic PR into a mermaid diagram of its execution order, mandatory automated canary analysis that rolls back on its own and a PR review bot that knows how to ping every team in Slack. The numbers are the hook: time to 10th PR has halved for agentic juniors, they now ship roughly the quantity of PRs per month that the average senior does, change fail rate is trending down and the PR bot has saved two hours per review across 17,000 PRs a month. His closing argument is that in a layoffs and hiring freeze era, early careers is the market you should be tapping.
12. “Event Sourcing: dealing with an eventful past - Hannes Lowette - KanDDDinsky 2025” from KanDDDinsky 2025
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Aug 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 22s
tldw: “At a certain level of abstraction, all complex systems are message passing systems,” said Grady Booch. In software we pass messages between components, services and systems, and if we use Event Sourcing as our persistence pattern we make that message passing across time explicit: everything we write to storage is, in essence, a message for our future system. Hannes Lowette, principal consultant at Axxes and a Microsoft MVP with two decades of .NET backend development behind him, gives an introduction to what Event Sourcing is, how to fit it into a CQRS architecture and what design patterns unlock its full potential, with Marten and Wolverine code showing how little is left in a command handler once the framework owns the lifecycle. The payoff: you sacrifice a lot less information than with a classical relational database, you get point-in-time capabilities for your entities and you’re much more likely to be able to fulfil future business requests based on old data.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (96), ARRAY 2026 (10), CONFidence 2026 (3), CP 2026 (9), CityJS London 2026 (9), Code BEAM Europe 2025 (6), DSC Europe 2025 (151), DevOpsCon 2026 (11), EGRAPHS 2026 (14), ElixirConf EU 2026 (3), EuroPython 2026 (8), GOTO 2025 (4), GeeCON 2026 (1), ISMM 2026 (10), InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025 (1), JAX London 2025 (1), JCON EUROPE 2026 (16), JDD 2025 (1), JSNation 2026 (3), JavaOne 2026 (6), KanDDDinsky 2025 (4), Keynotes - KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan 2026 (1), KotlinConf 2026 (23), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan 2026 (81), LCTES 2026 (18), LDX3 London 2026 (8), LeadDev 2026 (4), Meeting C++ Student Showcase 2025 (9), NDC Copenhagen 2026 (32), NDC Sydney 2026 (1), NDC Toronto 2026 (28), OMH 2025 (1), PAgE 2026 (9), PLDI 2026 (105), PLDI SRC 2026 (6), PROPL 2026 (5), PyCon DE & PyData 2026 (68), PyData St. Louis 2026 (1), QCon AI New York (1), React Summit 2026 (3), SF Python 2026 (1), SOAP 2026 (11), Wasm I/O 2026 (2), WeAreDevelopers World Congress 2026 (5), YOW! 2025 (3), performance.now() 2025 (1)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“Why Agentic Systems Need Ontologies — Frank Coyle, UC Berkeley” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +259k views ⸱ Jul 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 18s
“Harness Engineering is not Enough: Why Software Factories Fail — Dex Horthy, HumanLayer” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +55k views ⸱ Jul 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 18s
“Building Closed-Loop Evals for a Multimodal Agent at Scale — Soumya Gupta & Jai Chopra, Uber” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +49k views ⸱ Jul 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 39s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
AWS
“Agentic AI in Action: AWS Quick Suite for Precision | Nikola Vurdelja | DSC EUROPE 25” from DSC Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 34s
BEAM
“BEAM Internals: Understanding the Erlang Scheduler - Sanne Kalkman | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 00s
“Proving What OTP Promises: GenServer in TLA+ - Arne Stoll & Annette Bieniusa | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 48s
“Supervisors Saving the Day - Ingela Andin | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 07s
→ See more BEAM talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
C# / .NET
“Everything a .NET developer needs to know about configuration & secret management -Sander ten Brinke” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 17s
“ASP.NET Core Authentication - The Dirty Details - Chris Klug - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Aug 5, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 29s
“Copilot, Cursor, and Custom LLMs: Navigating the New .NET Developer Experience - Isaac Levin” from NDC Toronto 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Aug 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 34s
→ See more C# / .NET talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
C++
“Teaching C++ at the University of Vienna - Professor Helmut Hlavacs” from Meeting C++ Student Showcase 2025
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Jul 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 13m 23s
“Making a Game engine with Godot features using standard C++ - Raphaël Talaïa” from Meeting C++ Student Showcase 2025
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Aug 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 12s
“P2P Distributed LLM Inference Across Browsers With llama.cpp And WebRTC by Kohei Tokunaga @ Wasm I/O” from Wasm I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 38s
→ See more C++ talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Engineering
“How to Search Through 800 Billion Records in Real Time [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
Conference ⸱ +17k views ⸱ Aug 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 30s
“Agentification: Transforming Manual Processes to AI Orchestration | Debmalya Biswas | DSC EUROPE 25” from DSC Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 15s
“Peer-Direct on Gaudi: High-Performance NIC Communication for AI Training | Maria P. | DSC Europe 25” from DSC Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jul 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 09m 54s
→ See more Data Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Science / Machine Learning
“How to Search Through 800 Billion Records in Real Time [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
Conference ⸱ +17k views ⸱ Aug 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 30s
“Agentification: Transforming Manual Processes to AI Orchestration | Debmalya Biswas | DSC EUROPE 25” from DSC Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 15s
“Peer-Direct on Gaudi: High-Performance NIC Communication for AI Training | Maria P. | DSC Europe 25” from DSC Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jul 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 09m 54s
→ See more Data Science / Machine Learning talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Databases
“Rediscovering single-node processing: When does it make sense to move from Spark to Polars?” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Aug 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 52s
“Taming Billions of Rows: Data Lifecycle Management Lessons From a Cloud Native Database… R. Kadyrov” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 08s
“[PLDI’26] SureDistrib: Verifying Almost-Sure Termination of Composite Asynchronous Byzantine(…)” from PLDI 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 48s
DevOps
“Building Trust in Your Data Pipelines with Observability [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Aug 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 36s
“From Tool Calls To Context Fabric: Building AI-Native Observability for… D. Choudhary & D. Kapur” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 19s
“OTel Meets Wasm: Rethinking OpenTelemetry Collector Extensibility - Kotaro Inoue & Tsuzuki Tsuchiya” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 32s
→ See more DevOps talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Elixir
“Practical Data Orchestration in Elixir - Silvia Zeamer | ElixirConf EU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026
Conference ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Jul 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 59s
“Rebuilding Workflow Orchestration in Elixir: The Story of Gust - Marcio Klepacz | ElixirConf EU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Aug 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 33s
“What if you could build production-ready RAG entirely in Elixir? George Guimarães, ElixirConfEU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Aug 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 50s
Java
“Paths to New Numeric Types On the Java Platform” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +12k views ⸱ Aug 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 30s
“Under the HAT: Empowering GPU Acceleration for Java” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Jul 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 29s
“Embracing Virtual Threads with Helidon [I/O] Inside Java Podcast 65” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Aug 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 14m 05s
→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kotlin
“What’s New in Kotlin 2.4 | Featuring: Collection literals | Swift Export | SPM import” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Aug 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 38s
“10 Gradle Best Practices Every Kotlin Developer Should Know | Stefan Wolf” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 04s
“Kotlin as a Safety Net Type Driven Reliability in the Finance Industry | Yuri Geronimus” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 46s
→ See more Kotlin talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kubernetes
“OCI Is Not Git: Rethinking the GitOps Source of Truth for a Kubernetes-Native… M. Crenshaw & R. Lieb” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 13s
“Sandbox for Agentic Application With Cloud Native Stack - Xu Wang, Ant Group & Yu Hu, JAPAN AI” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 22s
“Don’t Start With 500 Clusters: Patterns in Scaling Multi-Cluster Kubernetes… N. Bora & M. Morrison” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 34s
→ See more Kubernetes talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Leadership
“Engineering leadership in 2026” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +10k views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 17s
“We doubled engineering productivity at eBay, but couldn’t change culture” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s
“How to grow your engineers into great leaders” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 40s
→ See more Leadership talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Misc
“Everything you learned about SSL is deprecated - Todd Gardner - NDC Toronto 2026” from NDC Toronto 2026
Conference ⸱ +30k views ⸱ Jul 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 31s
“SVGs, ah yes the crazy files with XML that make pretty figures - Kristoffer Strube” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Aug 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 14m 10s
“Expression-based Programming for Better Code? - Jason Turner - NDC Toronto 2026” from NDC Toronto 2026
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Jul 23, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 06s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Mobile
“What’s New in Kotlin 2.4 | Featuring: Collection literals | Swift Export | SPM import” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Aug 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 38s
“10 Gradle Best Practices Every Kotlin Developer Should Know | Stefan Wolf” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 04s
“Kotlin as a Safety Net Type Driven Reliability in the Finance Industry | Yuri Geronimus” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 46s
→ See more Mobile talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Python
“Your Finance Agent’s Bottleneck Is You — Ramana Siddanth Emani, Auditoria AI” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 13m 42s
“Keynote: Was, Is, Will Be: Python History, Software Engineering, And AI Our Way - Paul Everitt” from EuroPython 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 52s
“Keynote: Securing Python for the next decade - William Woodruff” from EuroPython 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 19s
→ See more Python talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
React
“Own the RSC Pipeline: Cache and Compose It Yourself - TanStack Start | Manuel Schiller” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 24s
“For 7 Years I Taught Devs to Code by Hand. Then AI Made Me Ask What I Was Even For | Adrian Hajdin” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 40s
“Browser Already Does This: Native Web APIs You’re Still Coding by Hand | Scott Tolinski” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jul 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 55s
→ See more React talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Ruby / Rails
“Guardrails, not gates: Scaling juniors in the AI era” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Aug 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 21s
“The Control Stack: Building Guardrails for Enterprise LLMs | Egor Krasheninnikov | DSC EUROPE 25” from DSC Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 34s
Rust
“Is Rust’s Learning Curve Actually Worth It?”
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Aug 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 18s
“From Agent Traces to Agent Simulations — Rustem Feyzkhanov, Snorkel AI” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 24s
“How We Replaced Crystal Reports with Rust & Typst (Sub-2ms PDFs)” from InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025
Conference ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Jul 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 47s
→ See more Rust talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Security
“Evals vs. Evil - AI and Package Security - Laurie Voss” from WeAreDevelopers World Congress 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Aug 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 58s
“The place where leaking abstraction, data races and security vulnerabilities all meet” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Aug 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 08s
“ASP.NET Core Authentication - The Dirty Details - Chris Klug - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Aug 5, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 29s
→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Software Architecture
“Beyond Pub/Sub - Advanced Messaging Patterns - Poornima Nayar - NDC Copenhagen 2026” from NDC Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Aug 12, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 43s
“Legacy Architecture Migration Patterns with DDD - Nick Tune - NDC Toronto 2026” from NDC Toronto 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jul 31, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 46s
“Rethinking Data: Moving From the Traditional Three-Tier Web Stack to Client-Side Event Sourcing”
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 38s
→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Swift
“What’s New in Kotlin 2.4 | Featuring: Collection literals | Swift Export | SPM import” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Aug 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 38s
“What to Do About Hackathons in the Time of Agents - Mike Swift” from WeAreDevelopers World Congress 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Aug 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 04s
“Can Kotlin Swift Interop Ever Be Perfect? | Gleb Lukianets” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Aug 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 54s
→ See more Swift talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Web / Frontend
“Fine-grained everything - Rich Harris - performance.now() 2025” from performance.now() 2025
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 35s
“Own the RSC Pipeline: Cache and Compose It Yourself - TanStack Start | Manuel Schiller” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Aug 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 24s
“For 7 Years I Taught Devs to Code by Hand. Then AI Made Me Ask What I Was Even For | Adrian Hajdin” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jul 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 40s
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Web Assembly
“Kotlin/Wasm: Finally, the missing piece for a full stack Kotlin webapp! | Dan Kim” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Aug 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 36s
“WASM in the Kernel: evolving threat detection at runtime by Mikhail Katychev / Salman Saghafi” from Wasm I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Jul 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 21s
“P2P Distributed LLM Inference Across Browsers With llama.cpp And WebRTC by Kohei Tokunaga @ Wasm I/O” from Wasm I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 38s
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