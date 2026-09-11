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Happy Friday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #116!
With 231+ new talks and 53+ new podcasts, there’s a lot to catch up. Let’s jump right in!
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “AI made me doubt everything about programming by Felienne Hermans - DDD Europe 2026” from DDD Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +60k views ⸱ Aug 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 26s
tldw: The dominant discourse in 2026 makes it easy to believe that AI is unequivocally good, and will make our lives much easier. Felienne Hermans, creator of the Hedy programming language and author of The Programmer’s Brain, opens by admitting that she recently fell out of love with computer science entirely, then takes you through an alternate history of AI, programming and its epistemological development. She draws on over a century of alternative tech voices and discusses what we can learn from that for the current state of programming and its future.
2. “Principles of Memory Management in Java” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +36k views ⸱ Sep 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 41s
tldw: The JDK offers several garbage collectors with different characteristics, but they share important design choices that distinguish them from garbage collectors in other languages. Ron Pressler, technical lead for OpenJDK’s Project Loom at Oracle, explores why the JDK’s collectors work the way they do, the sometimes non-obvious relationship between RAM and CPU and why they must always be considered together. He closes on the question the whole talk builds to: is Java wasteful because it uses too much memory, or are other languages wasteful because they use too little?
3. “”Please Don’t Put That in a Dict: Better Data Models in Python” - Arshia Sharma (PyCon AU 2026)” from PyCon AU 2026
Conference ⸱ +24k views ⸱ Sep 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 02s
tldw: Dictionaries are one of the first tools Python developers reach for: fast, flexible and easy to use when building something new. But when do they stop being enough, and when it’s easy to generate dataclasses and classes, how do you know if that structure is actually useful? Arshia Sharma, lead data analyst at Auto & General, admits that every code base she has ever touched still has a dictionary of hers in prod, then rebuilds a hiking app to show where the whole language being dictionaries in a trench coat stops paying off.
4. “Sets in Modern Go – Luciano Ramalho” from GopherCon UK 2026
Conference ⸱ +21k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 01h 01m 13s
tldw: Set operations can dramatically simplify code, replacing complex nested loops and ifs with declarative expressions that are easier to read and may offer better performance. That is why most popular, modern languages provide sets in their standard libraries, but not yet Go. Luciano Ramalho, author of Fluent Python and Principal Consultant at Thoughtworks, shows how set operations simplify common programming tasks and how to implement a generic set type in modern Go.
5. “Get The Most Out of Virtual Threads in Java 25 -A Deep Dive into the Latest Achievements of Virtual” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 40s
tldw: Structured Concurrency and ScopedValues have been preview features since Java 21, and the small amount of remaining issues and shortcomings were finally fixed in Java 24 and Java 25. Christian Woerz, an Oracle ACE for Java and Microsoft MVP, starts with an empty Java application and in a live coding session iteratively updates it to a fully functioning, concurrent web application by combining virtual threads with StructuredTaskScope and ScopedValue. Along the way you see why you should use ScopedValues instead of ThreadLocals when possible and how to build your own StructuredTaskScopes tailored to your needs.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
ACCU on Sea 2026 (3), AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (66), AI Security Engineers Community 2026 (1), AWS Public Sector AI Symposium Canberra 2026 (1), AWS re:Invent 2025 (1), CONFidence 2026 (1), Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026 (3), Codemotion Roma 2026 (5), Compass AI & Data Summit 2025 (8), Compass UX Session 2025 (4), DDD Europe 2026 (2), ElixirConf EU 2026 (3), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (2), GopherCon UK 2026 (20), JCON EUROPE 2026 (14), JDD 2025 (2), JSNation 2026 (1), JavaOne 2026 (2), KanDDDinsky 2025 (12), KotlinConf 2026 (19), LDX3 London 2026 (12), LeadDev Meetups Edinburgh 2026 (3), Open Source Summit Korea 2026 (67), Papers We Love Brooklyn 2026 (1), PyCon AU 2026 (73), PyCon DE & PyData 2026 (7), PyCon US 2026 (42), PyData & PyCon Yerevan 2026 (34), PyData St. Louis Meetup 2026 (1), QCon AI Boston 2026 (1), QCon London 2026 (2), QCon San Francisco 2025 (1), Seattle Rust User Group 2026 (2), Spring I/O 2026 (13), Xconf India 2026 (10)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“From AI-Assisted to AI-Native: Building a Frontier Development Team — Clare Liguori, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +84k views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 57s
“Keynote: Linux in the Land of LLMs - Greg Kroah-Hartman & Fellow” from Open Source Summit Korea 2026
Conference ⸱ +42k views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 37s
“The Signal Layer: What to Build When Anything Can Be Built — Lena Hall, Akamai” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +28k views ⸱ Aug 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 44s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
AWS
“From AI-Assisted to AI-Native: Building a Frontier Development Team — Clare Liguori, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +84k views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 57s
“Tell the Robot What You Want — Sandhya Subramani, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +10k views ⸱ Aug 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 23s
“Your Code Has Bugs. Lean4 Has Proofs: Formal Verification for Engineers — Varun Pant, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 10m 07s
→ See more AWS talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
BEAM
“Web Apps in Erlang Are Actually Simple - D. Widgren & N. Axelsson | Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026” from Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Sep 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 10s
“Time, Hard Problems, other Hard Problems, Gleam - Kristoffer Grönlund, Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026” from Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 24s
“Bridging the Gap with Gleam & Lustre - Steinar Eliassen | Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026” from Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Sep 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 05s
C++
“Rust for The Curious C++ Developers - Victor Ciura - ACCU on Sea 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Sep 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 38s
“Taming C++23 - The Things About C++23 You Do Not Know - Nicolai M. Josuttis - ACCU on Sea 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Sep 10, 2026 ⸱ 01h 30m 27s
“”Optimizing Scientific Python with C++, CUDA, and Serverless Compute” - Alex Zinovev (PyCon AU 2026)” from PyCon AU 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Aug 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 46s
→ See more C++ talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Engineering
“Demystifying Agentic AI Using Small Language Models [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 01s
“Building Agentic Systems with Python, LangGraph, MCP, and A2A [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 54s
“Tidy Finance in Practice: How Explicit Assumptions Avoid Bad Investment Strategies” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 29s
→ See more Data Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Science / Machine Learning
“Demystifying Agentic AI Using Small Language Models [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 01s
“Building Agentic Systems with Python, LangGraph, MCP, and A2A [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 54s
“Redefining Machine Learning with Kotlin A Device First Approach to AI | Michal Harakal” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Aug 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 41s
→ See more Data Science / Machine Learning talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Databases
“REST is for Agents: Rediscovering Spring HATEOAS by Adib Saikali @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 22s
“Can LLMs Build a 10x Faster Database? GenDB & BespokeOLAP [PWL BK]” from Papers We Love Brooklyn 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Aug 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 58s
“Wrong, Scary, and “Illegal” Things with Python in PostgreSQL” from PyData & PyCon Yerevan 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Aug 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 18s
DevOps
“Demystifying Observability for Spring Applications by Timo Salm / Tiffany Jernigan @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 35s
“”What Happened in Production?! Instrumenting with OpenTelemetry” - David Bell (PyCon AU 2026)” from PyCon AU 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Aug 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 55s
“Live Demo: Event-Driven Terraform Drift Detection With Falco - Keita Higaki, Sysdig,Inc” from Open Source Summit Korea 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 57s
→ See more DevOps talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Elixir
“Model the work: Real Life workloads with Ash & Oban - Zach Daniel | ElixirConf EU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 07s
“Building Real-Time AI Agents with Elixir - Kimutai Kiprotich | ElixirConf EU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Aug 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 59s
“Kafka-Backed Elixir at Scale - Anton Borisov, Piotr Rybarczyk | ElixirConf EU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Sep 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 12s
Go
“Sets in Modern Go – Luciano Ramalho” from GopherCon UK 2026
Conference ⸱ +21k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 01h 01m 13s
“Building a Web App with Go and HTMX – Haseeb Majid” from GopherCon UK 2026
Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 35s
“Full Desktop Environment in Go – Andrew Williams” from GopherCon UK 2026
Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 53m 22s
→ See more Go talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Java
“Principles of Memory Management in Java” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +36k views ⸱ Sep 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 41s
“Spring Data JDBC - Taming the Beast by Mikhail Polivakha @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +13k views ⸱ Sep 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 59s
“Look Inside a Large Language Model to Become a Better Java Developer” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +11k views ⸱ Sep 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 42s
→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kotlin
“How google.com/search builds on Kotlin coroutines for highly scalable, streaming, concurrent servers” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +13k views ⸱ Aug 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 45s
“gRPC, Made for Kotlin | Alexander Sysoev” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +10k views ⸱ Sep 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 24s
“Kotlin/JS: Past, Present and Future | Artem Kobzar” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 07s
→ See more Kotlin talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kubernetes
“KV Cache-Aware Routing and P/D Disaggregation on Kubernetes — Yuchen Fama & Ashish Kamra, Red Hat” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Aug 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 48s
“”Kubernetes as LEGO: Building Platforms one block at a time” - Dipendra Paudel (PyCon AU 2026)” from PyCon AU 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Sep 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 00s
“Clouds on Clouds: OpenStack and Kubernetes With Cloud-Barista - Seokho Son, ETRI” from Open Source Summit Korea 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 49s
→ See more Kubernetes talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Leadership
“The Staff Engineer’s playbook: Intellectual shift to systemic impact” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Aug 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 09s
“The state of AI in software development: Insights across 400+ organizations” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Aug 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 59s
“AI killed the coding interviews. Here’s what Meta built instead” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Aug 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 37s
→ See more Leadership talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Misc
“Software Abstraction in the Age of AI-Generated Code - Andrei Alexandrescu - ACCU 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +10k views ⸱ Sep 5, 2026 ⸱ 01h 21m 42s
“Practical Filament - Reshape your UI! | Nicole Terc” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Sep 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 39s
“RemoteCompose: Building for remote surfaces with Compose | Yuri Schimke” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Sep 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 44m 44s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Mobile
“How google.com/search builds on Kotlin coroutines for highly scalable, streaming, concurrent servers” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +13k views ⸱ Aug 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 45s
“gRPC, Made for Kotlin | Alexander Sysoev” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +10k views ⸱ Sep 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 24s
“Bringing Native iOS Feel to Compose Multiplatform Apps | Mohamed Ben Rejeb” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Sep 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 13m 05s
→ See more Mobile talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Python
“”Please Don’t Put That in a Dict: Better Data Models in Python” - Arshia Sharma (PyCon AU 2026)” from PyCon AU 2026
Conference ⸱ +24k views ⸱ Sep 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 02s
“AI-Native Organisations Run on Skills: How to Structure and Scale Them — Imad Touil, QuantumBlack” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +23k views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 31s
“Building Agentic Systems with Python, LangGraph, MCP, and A2A [PyCon DE & PyData 2026]” from PyCon DE & PyData 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 54s
→ See more Python talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Rust
“Making Progress on AsyncIterator — by Jack O’Connor — Seattle Rust User Group, August 2026” from Seattle Rust User Group 2026
Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Aug 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 32s
“Rust for The Curious C++ Developers - Victor Ciura - ACCU on Sea 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Sep 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 38s
“An Agentic VM in Rust — by Cristian Sánchez — Seattle Rust User Group, August 2026” from Seattle Rust User Group 2026
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Aug 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 43s
→ See more Rust talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Security
“Secure-by-Default Spring Apps: Zero Trust, OAuth2, and Runtime Policies by Ivan Šarić @ Spring I/O” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 22s
“SBOMs Aren’t Enough. Secure Your Software Supply Chain End-To-End - Yongjae Chung & Justin Cappos” from Open Source Summit Korea 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 09s
“”Authentication for humans, why passkeys finally make sense.” - George Coldham (PyCon AU 2026)” from PyCon AU 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Sep 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 56s
→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Software Architecture
“AI made me doubt everything about programming by Felienne Hermans - DDD Europe 2026” from DDD Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +60k views ⸱ Aug 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 26s
“The End of the Static Screen: Architecting Intent-Driven UX — Gus Iwanaga, commercetools” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +19k views ⸱ Sep 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 23m 19s
“Platform Engineering for Developers, Architects & the Rest of Us • Daniel Bryant • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Aug 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 11s
→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Swift
“Bringing Native iOS Feel to Compose Multiplatform Apps | Mohamed Ben Rejeb” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Sep 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 13m 05s
“Expedited Shipping: Accelerating iOS Development with KMP at Amazon | Jessalyn Wang” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Sep 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 58s
“Asegurando y Protegiendo Aplicaciones Python con Open Keycloak - Samuel Palacios” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 30s
→ See more Swift talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Web Assembly
“Building Event-Driven WebAssembly on Kubernetes: Runtime, Observability, and… - B. Kang & N. Hai” from Open Source Summit Korea 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 52s
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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!