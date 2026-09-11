🔓 Never miss a great conference talk again

With Tech Talks Weekly Plus, you get:

📁 Full access to the talks and podcasts archive since 2020. Search, filter, sort.

🗄️ Categorized view of new talks & podcasts.

📈 Most-watched talks over the last 7, 30, 90 days, 6 and 12 months.

All for just $7 $5/month — the price of a ☕️. Easily expensed through your company’s learning budget.

Subscribe to Tech Talks Weekly Plus →

Happy Friday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #116!

With 231+ new talks and 53+ new podcasts, there’s a lot to catch up. Let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

1. “AI made me doubt everything about programming by Felienne Hermans - DDD Europe 2026” from DDD Europe 2026

Conference ⸱ +60k views ⸱ Aug 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 26s

tldw: The dominant discourse in 2026 makes it easy to believe that AI is unequivocally good, and will make our lives much easier. Felienne Hermans, creator of the Hedy programming language and author of The Programmer’s Brain, opens by admitting that she recently fell out of love with computer science entirely, then takes you through an alternate history of AI, programming and its epistemological development. She draws on over a century of alternative tech voices and discusses what we can learn from that for the current state of programming and its future.

2. “Principles of Memory Management in Java” from JavaOne 2026

Conference ⸱ +36k views ⸱ Sep 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 41s

tldw: The JDK offers several garbage collectors with different characteristics, but they share important design choices that distinguish them from garbage collectors in other languages. Ron Pressler, technical lead for OpenJDK’s Project Loom at Oracle, explores why the JDK’s collectors work the way they do, the sometimes non-obvious relationship between RAM and CPU and why they must always be considered together. He closes on the question the whole talk builds to: is Java wasteful because it uses too much memory, or are other languages wasteful because they use too little?

Conference ⸱ +24k views ⸱ Sep 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 02s

tldw: Dictionaries are one of the first tools Python developers reach for: fast, flexible and easy to use when building something new. But when do they stop being enough, and when it’s easy to generate dataclasses and classes, how do you know if that structure is actually useful? Arshia Sharma, lead data analyst at Auto & General, admits that every code base she has ever touched still has a dictionary of hers in prod, then rebuilds a hiking app to show where the whole language being dictionaries in a trench coat stops paying off.

4. “Sets in Modern Go – Luciano Ramalho” from GopherCon UK 2026

Conference ⸱ +21k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 01h 01m 13s

tldw: Set operations can dramatically simplify code, replacing complex nested loops and ifs with declarative expressions that are easier to read and may offer better performance. That is why most popular, modern languages provide sets in their standard libraries, but not yet Go. Luciano Ramalho, author of Fluent Python and Principal Consultant at Thoughtworks, shows how set operations simplify common programming tasks and how to implement a generic set type in modern Go.

Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 40s

tldw: Structured Concurrency and ScopedValues have been preview features since Java 21, and the small amount of remaining issues and shortcomings were finally fixed in Java 24 and Java 25. Christian Woerz, an Oracle ACE for Java and Microsoft MVP, starts with an empty Java application and in a live coding session iteratively updates it to a fully functioning, concurrent web application by combining virtual threads with StructuredTaskScope and ScopedValue. Along the way you see why you should use ScopedValues instead of ThreadLocals when possible and how to build your own StructuredTaskScopes tailored to your needs.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

ACCU on Sea 2026 (3), AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (66), AI Security Engineers Community 2026 (1), AWS Public Sector AI Symposium Canberra 2026 (1), AWS re:Invent 2025 (1), CONFidence 2026 (1), Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026 (3), Codemotion Roma 2026 (5), Compass AI & Data Summit 2025 (8), Compass UX Session 2025 (4), DDD Europe 2026 (2), ElixirConf EU 2026 (3), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (2), GopherCon UK 2026 (20), JCON EUROPE 2026 (14), JDD 2025 (2), JSNation 2026 (1), JavaOne 2026 (2), KanDDDinsky 2025 (12), KotlinConf 2026 (19), LDX3 London 2026 (12), LeadDev Meetups Edinburgh 2026 (3), Open Source Summit Korea 2026 (67), Papers We Love Brooklyn 2026 (1), PyCon AU 2026 (73), PyCon DE & PyData 2026 (7), PyCon US 2026 (42), PyData & PyCon Yerevan 2026 (34), PyData St. Louis Meetup 2026 (1), QCon AI Boston 2026 (1), QCon London 2026 (2), QCon San Francisco 2025 (1), Seattle Rust User Group 2026 (2), Spring I/O 2026 (13), Xconf India 2026 (10)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

AWS

→ See more AWS talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

BEAM

C++

→ See more C++ talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Data Engineering

→ See more Data Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Data Science / Machine Learning

→ See more Data Science / Machine Learning talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Databases

DevOps

→ See more DevOps talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Elixir

Go

→ See more Go talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Java

→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Kotlin

→ See more Kotlin talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Kubernetes

→ See more Kubernetes talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Leadership

→ See more Leadership talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Misc

→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Mobile

→ See more Mobile talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Python

→ See more Python talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Rust

→ See more Rust talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Security

→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Software Architecture

→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Swift

→ See more Swift talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Web Assembly

“Building Event-Driven WebAssembly on Kubernetes: Runtime, Observability, and… - B. Kang & N. Hai” from Open Source Summit Korea 2026

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Aug 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 52s

🔓 See everything in Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Never miss great conference talks and podcasts again for $7 $5/month.

📁 Search, filter, sort the full archive of talks & podcasts since 2020.

🗄️ Complete category view of new talks & podcasts.

📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Subscribe to Tech Talks Weekly Plus →

This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it!

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!