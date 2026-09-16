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Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #118!
The issue is a little lighter than usual, so hopefully it’ll be easier to digest. Let’s jump right in!
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “AI, human stupidity: the risks of overconfidence in a complex World - Consolaro - KanDDDinsky 2025” from KanDDDinsky 2025
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 32s
tldw: Marco Consolaro, co-author of Agile Technical Practices Distilled and co-founder of Alcor Academy, starts by asking question: is AI complicated or complex? In an era where artificial intelligence outperforms humans in logic, optimization and data processing, we still hold on to the illusion that we and our machines are fully rational decision-makers, but Nobel winner Herbert Simon revealed the truth: human rationality is bounded by limited information, cognitive biases and capabilities. This talk explores the dangerous gap between machine intelligence and human overconfidence in a Complex World: why do we trust algorithms we don’t fully comprehend, and when we delegate thinking to AI, do we risk losing the ability to judge, question and truly understand? A self-declared AI skeptic, Marco explains why wisdom, not just intelligence, is our last defense.
Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏
2. “Speech Recognition Is Not a Solved Problem — Pavan Muddireddy” from Machine Learning Street Talk (MLST)
Podcast ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 01h 42m 22s
tldl: Pavankumar Reddy Muddireddy leads audio research at Mistral AI and co-authored the Voxtral papers. He joins Tim Scarfe for a deep technical tour of Voxtral and explains why the frontier of deployed voice is still a cascade of specialised models rather than one end to end system. The conversation focuses on architecture: Voxtral Chat feeds a 3B Ministral text trunk with continuous embeddings from an audio encoder, passed to the decoder as direct token input rather than through cross-attention as in Whisper, so the model can answer questions about emotion, timing and who spoke when without an intermediate transcript to lose them. Highly recommended to listen!
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
ACCU on Sea 2026 (2), AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (18), Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026 (1), Compass AI & Data Summit 2025 (4), Compass UX Session 2025 (2), DDD Europe 2026 (2), ElixirConf EU 2026 (1), ElixirConf US 2026 (7), JCON EUROPE 2026 (3), JDD 2025 (1), KanDDDinsky 2025 (7), KotlinConf 2026 (1), QCon AI Boston 2026 (1)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“How We Solved Agent Building — Andrew Qu, Vercel” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +65k views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 34s
“Building ambitious software — Jonathan Kelley, Dioxus Labs & Cognition” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +28k views ⸱ Sep 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 14s
“Agents Without Code: Skills, YAML, and Filesystems Replaced Python — Philipp Schmid, Google DeepMind” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +22k views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 28s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
AWS
“Harness Engineering: Building the Production Cage for Powerful Domain Agents — Mike Chambers, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +13k views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 46s
BEAM
“Update from the Erlang Ecosystem Foundation - Dan Janowski | ElixirConf US 2026” from ElixirConf US 2026
Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Sep 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 26s
“Break It Yourself - Ingela Anderton Andin & Hans Svensson | Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026” from Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Sep 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 51s
C++
“Mastering the unordered_map in C++ - Kevin B. Carpenter - ACCU 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Sep 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 17s
“Dangerous Optimizations! in C++ - Part Deux - Robert C. Seacord - ACCU on Sea 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 01h 26m 56s
Databases
“No Memory, No Harness: Why the Database Is the Last Line of Defense — Kay Malcolm, Oracle” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 37s
Elixir
“Keynote: What Comes Next - Chris McCord | ElixirConf US 2026” from ElixirConf US 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Sep 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 53m 41s
“Keynote: Exoskeletons, not Autopilots - Zach Daniel | ElixirConf US 2026” from ElixirConf US 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 22s
“Hologram: Building Local-First Apps in Pure Elixir | Bart Blast” from ElixirConf US 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Sep 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 15s
→ See more Elixir talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Misc
“Powering Up Your Assertions | Brian Norman” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Sep 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 13m 36s
“Roblox Engineering Director: “Prompt to Prod” Is Broken Without Trust” from QCon AI Boston 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 21s
“Pentesting Hex: Real Findings from the Ægis Initiative | Michael Lubas & Jonatan Männchen | ECUS’26” from ElixirConf US 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Sep 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 56s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Python
“Agents Without Code: Skills, YAML, and Filesystems Replaced Python — Philipp Schmid, Google DeepMind” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +22k views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 28s
Software Architecture
“So you want to be a DDD practitioner with Talysson Oliveira Cassiano - DDD Europe 2026” from DDD Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 27s
“Modern Microservices for Enterprise AI: Patterns, Pitfalls, and Practices | Wei Hu (EN)” from JCON EUROPE 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Sep 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 06s
“Kill Aggregate - Volume 2 - Sara Pellegrini” from KanDDDinsky 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 44s
→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!