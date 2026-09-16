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Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #118!

The issue is a little lighter than usual, so hopefully it’ll be easier to digest. Let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 32s

tldw: Marco Consolaro, co-author of Agile Technical Practices Distilled and co-founder of Alcor Academy, starts by asking question: is AI complicated or complex? In an era where artificial intelligence outperforms humans in logic, optimization and data processing, we still hold on to the illusion that we and our machines are fully rational decision-makers, but Nobel winner Herbert Simon revealed the truth: human rationality is bounded by limited information, cognitive biases and capabilities. This talk explores the dangerous gap between machine intelligence and human overconfidence in a Complex World: why do we trust algorithms we don’t fully comprehend, and when we delegate thinking to AI, do we risk losing the ability to judge, question and truly understand? A self-declared AI skeptic, Marco explains why wisdom, not just intelligence, is our last defense.

Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏

2. “Speech Recognition Is Not a Solved Problem — Pavan Muddireddy” from Machine Learning Street Talk (MLST)

Podcast ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 01h 42m 22s

tldl: Pavankumar Reddy Muddireddy leads audio research at Mistral AI and co-authored the Voxtral papers. He joins Tim Scarfe for a deep technical tour of Voxtral and explains why the frontier of deployed voice is still a cascade of specialised models rather than one end to end system. The conversation focuses on architecture: Voxtral Chat feeds a 3B Ministral text trunk with continuous embeddings from an audio encoder, passed to the decoder as direct token input rather than through cross-attention as in Whisper, so the model can answer questions about emotion, timing and who spoke when without an intermediate transcript to lose them. Highly recommended to listen!

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

ACCU on Sea 2026 (2), AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (18), Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026 (1), Compass AI & Data Summit 2025 (4), Compass UX Session 2025 (2), DDD Europe 2026 (2), ElixirConf EU 2026 (1), ElixirConf US 2026 (7), JCON EUROPE 2026 (3), JDD 2025 (1), KanDDDinsky 2025 (7), KotlinConf 2026 (1), QCon AI Boston 2026 (1)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

AWS

“Harness Engineering: Building the Production Cage for Powerful Domain Agents — Mike Chambers, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026

Conference ⸱ +13k views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 46s

BEAM

C++

Databases

“No Memory, No Harness: Why the Database Is the Last Line of Defense — Kay Malcolm, Oracle” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026

Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 37s

Elixir

→ See more Elixir talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Misc

→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Python

“Agents Without Code: Skills, YAML, and Filesystems Replaced Python — Philipp Schmid, Google DeepMind” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026

Conference ⸱ +22k views ⸱ Sep 14, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 28s

Software Architecture

→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

🔓 See everything in Tech Talks Weekly Plus

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📁 Search, filter, sort the full archive of talks & podcasts since 2020.

🗄️ Complete category view of new talks & podcasts.

📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!