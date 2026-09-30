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Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #119!

The issue is a little lighter than usual, so hopefully it’ll be easier to digest. Let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

1. “[ICFP’26] Deterministic Concurrency” from ICFP 2026

Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 01h 05m 37s

tldw: It is not uncommon to equate concurrency with nondeterminism and to treat the two together as a profound difficulty, which makes the title of this ICFP 2026 keynote an oxymoron. Edward Lee, distinguished professor emeritus at UC Berkeley, argues for interpreting determinism as a property of models, not as a property of physical systems. He then argues that, contrary to almost all current practice, determinism has immense value in concurrent and distributed software systems, and shows that deterministic models do not intrinsically come with a performance penalty and that they make the design of fault-tolerant systems easier, not harder.

2. “Up and down the management track: Equalising your leadership style across the pressure of scale” from LDX3 London 2026

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 07s

tldw: A lot of career talks go in one direction, which is up. This one, not so much. Karen Lee Rigg, Director of Engineering at Just Eat Takeaway.com, shares what she learned moving up and down the management chain, from first line lead to third line executive and back again: management advice treats leadership as a linear ladder, but the reality is more like vibe shifts that force you to reinvent yourself at every level. Every time she went down it felt like a setback, and every time she realised it wasn’t.

Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Sep 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 56s

tldw: Markus Eisele, Java Champion, takes you behind the scenes of a daily creative experiment: writing and publishing one hands-on tutorial or article every day on the-main-thread.com. He shares the workflow that makes this possible and how he uses AI tools as collaborators rather than replacements, balancing automation with curiosity and craft. From idea generation to code exploration to polished publication, this is a 360 degree look at what it means to build and learn in public with AI as your coding partner.

Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Sep 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 22s

tldw: Today, most AI on the web relies on a model visually interpreting pages or scraping HTML and then guessing which clicks to make. Patrick Brosset, developer relations PM at Microsoft Edge and a co-author of the WebMCP spec, argues that browsing agents currently work despite websites rather than with them, and demos an agent fumbling its way through ordering a pepperoni pizza before showing how WebMCP replaces that guesswork with explicit tool contracts. You will leave with a concrete mental model for what WebMCP is and how it turns multi-step, high-friction workflows into natural-language instructions that map to structured tool calls you can inspect.

Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏

Podcast ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 35s

tldl: Camilla Moraes, a product manager on GitHub’s Maintainer Love team (aka Tiny Wins), talks through PR limits, which lets maintainers cap how many open PRs a user without write access can have at once. The team’s focus shifted this year from quick two to three week paper cuts to the rise of low-quality, AI-generated contributions flooding repos. Camilla also shows the repo-as-a-database system she built with Copilot to track maintainer feedback, and the conversation turns to supporting non-code contributors and treating AI as the over-eager new contributor.

https://the-github-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/tiny-wins-for-maintainers-pr-limits-the-ai-slop-problem-and-rating-repos-with-copilot-07hi6byS

Podcast ⸱ Sep 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 48s

tldl: Cory Doctorow joins Josh Goldberg to talk about his latest book, The Reverse Centaur’s Guide to Life After AI. They discuss the difference between a centaur and a reverse centaur, why the same AI tools leave some workers empowered and others feeling exploited, why companies impose worse-performing workflows anyway and what workers can do about it.

https://softwareengineeringdaily.com/podcasts/cory-doctorow-on-ai-work-and-power/

7. “The AI Revolution Fails Without Psychological Safety For Developers: A Conversation with Erin Doyle” from The InfoQ Podcast

Podcast ⸱ Sep 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 41s

tldl: Erin Doyle, staff platform engineer at Lob and the egghead instructor behind Develop Accessible Web Apps with React, talks with Michael Stiefel about how AI tools are transforming the software development process and how they are affecting software engineers. Architecture skills are now critical because engineers need to understand how to build systems and handle the constraints and associated ambiguity in the requirements. Given the rapid change in AI tools and the amount of code they can produce, psychological safety becomes essential: teams need a secure, non-judgmental environment to share their successes, admit failures, ask for help and express skepticism. They also dig into why industry lacks a plan to train junior engineers now that AI is taking over the tasks they were traditionally trained on.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

ACCU on Sea 2026 (6), AI Engineer Paris 2026 (18), AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (21), Agent Conf 2026 (25), CONFidence 2026 (2), Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026 (6), Conf42 AI Agents 2026 (21), DDD Europe 2026 (1), ElixirConf EU 2026 (17), Erlang 2026 (9), FARM 2026 (7), FUNARCH 2026 (5), HOPE 2026 (8), Haskell 2026 (18), ICFP 2026 (39), IntelliJ IDEA Conf 2026 (2), JCON EUROPE 2026 (2), JavaOne 2026 (2), KotlinConf 2026 (1), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + OpenInfra Summit + PyTorch Conference China 2026 (66), LDX3 London 2026 (7), LOPSTR+PPDP 2026 (18), ML 2026 (5), Meetup Milano 2026 (1), OSPOlogy + OSPO Summit China 2026 (7), PLMW @ ICFP 2026 (3), PyCon US 2026 (22), PyData Yerevan 2026 (1), Rails World 2026 (4), Scheme 2026 (7), XConf Europe 2026 (10), dotAI 2026 (18), dotJS 2026 (14), miniKanren 2026 (6)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks in the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

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🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

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BEAM

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C++

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Data Engineering

“Mohamed Rashad - Building a production-ready agentic harness from scratch and scaling it” from PyData Yerevan 2026

Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Sep 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 12s

Data Science / Machine Learning

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Databases

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DevOps

Elixir

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Java

Kubernetes

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Leadership

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Misc

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Mobile

Python

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React

Ruby / Rails

Rust

“[FUNARCH’26] Functional State Machines in Rust: Typestate and Newtype Patterns (Experience Report)” from FUNARCH 2026

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 18s

Security

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Software Architecture

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Swift

Vue

“[Scheme’26] The R7RS-Large Roadmap (Invited Talk)” from Scheme 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s

Web / Frontend

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!