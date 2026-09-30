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Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #119!
The issue is a little lighter than usual, so hopefully it’ll be easier to digest. Let’s jump right in!
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “[ICFP’26] Deterministic Concurrency” from ICFP 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 01h 05m 37s
tldw: It is not uncommon to equate concurrency with nondeterminism and to treat the two together as a profound difficulty, which makes the title of this ICFP 2026 keynote an oxymoron. Edward Lee, distinguished professor emeritus at UC Berkeley, argues for interpreting determinism as a property of models, not as a property of physical systems. He then argues that, contrary to almost all current practice, determinism has immense value in concurrent and distributed software systems, and shows that deterministic models do not intrinsically come with a performance penalty and that they make the design of fault-tolerant systems easier, not harder.
2. “Up and down the management track: Equalising your leadership style across the pressure of scale” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 07s
tldw: A lot of career talks go in one direction, which is up. This one, not so much. Karen Lee Rigg, Director of Engineering at Just Eat Takeaway.com, shares what she learned moving up and down the management chain, from first line lead to third line executive and back again: management advice treats leadership as a linear ladder, but the reality is more like vibe shifts that force you to reinvent yourself at every level. Every time she went down it felt like a setback, and every time she realised it wasn’t.
3. “Chasing the Main Thread - Adventures in AI Assisted Coding | Markus Eisele (EN)” from JCON EUROPE 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Sep 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 56s
tldw: Markus Eisele, Java Champion, takes you behind the scenes of a daily creative experiment: writing and publishing one hands-on tutorial or article every day on the-main-thread.com. He shares the workflow that makes this possible and how he uses AI tools as collaborators rather than replacements, balancing automation with curiosity and craft. From idea generation to code exploration to polished publication, this is a 360 degree look at what it means to build and learn in public with AI as your coding partner.
4. “WebMCP: Stop scraping the Web, start calling it - Patrick Brosset - Microsoft Edge - dotAI 2026” from dotAI 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Sep 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 22s
tldw: Today, most AI on the web relies on a model visually interpreting pages or scraping HTML and then guessing which clicks to make. Patrick Brosset, developer relations PM at Microsoft Edge and a co-author of the WebMCP spec, argues that browsing agents currently work despite websites rather than with them, and demos an agent fumbling its way through ordering a pepperoni pizza before showing how WebMCP replaces that guesswork with explicit tool contracts. You will leave with a concrete mental model for what WebMCP is and how it turns multi-step, high-friction workflows into natural-language instructions that map to structured tool calls you can inspect.
Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏
5. “Tiny Wins for Maintainers: PR Limits, the “AI Slop” Problem, and Rating Repos with Copilot” from The GitHub Podcast
Podcast ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 35s
tldl: Camilla Moraes, a product manager on GitHub’s Maintainer Love team (aka Tiny Wins), talks through PR limits, which lets maintainers cap how many open PRs a user without write access can have at once. The team’s focus shifted this year from quick two to three week paper cuts to the rise of low-quality, AI-generated contributions flooding repos. Camilla also shows the repo-as-a-database system she built with Copilot to track maintainer feedback, and the conversation turns to supporting non-code contributors and treating AI as the over-eager new contributor.
https://the-github-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/tiny-wins-for-maintainers-pr-limits-the-ai-slop-problem-and-rating-repos-with-copilot-07hi6byS
6. “Cory Doctorow on AI, Work, and Power” from Software Engineering Daily
Podcast ⸱ Sep 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 48s
tldl: Cory Doctorow joins Josh Goldberg to talk about his latest book, The Reverse Centaur’s Guide to Life After AI. They discuss the difference between a centaur and a reverse centaur, why the same AI tools leave some workers empowered and others feeling exploited, why companies impose worse-performing workflows anyway and what workers can do about it.
https://softwareengineeringdaily.com/podcasts/cory-doctorow-on-ai-work-and-power/
7. “The AI Revolution Fails Without Psychological Safety For Developers: A Conversation with Erin Doyle” from The InfoQ Podcast
Podcast ⸱ Sep 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 41s
tldl: Erin Doyle, staff platform engineer at Lob and the egghead instructor behind Develop Accessible Web Apps with React, talks with Michael Stiefel about how AI tools are transforming the software development process and how they are affecting software engineers. Architecture skills are now critical because engineers need to understand how to build systems and handle the constraints and associated ambiguity in the requirements. Given the rapid change in AI tools and the amount of code they can produce, psychological safety becomes essential: teams need a secure, non-judgmental environment to share their successes, admit failures, ask for help and express skepticism. They also dig into why industry lacks a plan to train junior engineers now that AI is taking over the tasks they were traditionally trained on.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
ACCU on Sea 2026 (6), AI Engineer Paris 2026 (18), AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (21), Agent Conf 2026 (25), CONFidence 2026 (2), Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026 (6), Conf42 AI Agents 2026 (21), DDD Europe 2026 (1), ElixirConf EU 2026 (17), Erlang 2026 (9), FARM 2026 (7), FUNARCH 2026 (5), HOPE 2026 (8), Haskell 2026 (18), ICFP 2026 (39), IntelliJ IDEA Conf 2026 (2), JCON EUROPE 2026 (2), JavaOne 2026 (2), KotlinConf 2026 (1), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + OpenInfra Summit + PyTorch Conference China 2026 (66), LDX3 London 2026 (7), LOPSTR+PPDP 2026 (18), ML 2026 (5), Meetup Milano 2026 (1), OSPOlogy + OSPO Summit China 2026 (7), PLMW @ ICFP 2026 (3), PyCon US 2026 (22), PyData Yerevan 2026 (1), Rails World 2026 (4), Scheme 2026 (7), XConf Europe 2026 (10), dotAI 2026 (18), dotJS 2026 (14), miniKanren 2026 (6)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks in the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“Software Engineering Is Becoming Factory Engineering — Zach Lloyd, Warp” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +74k views ⸱ Sep 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 37s
“What It Actually Takes to Build a Software Factory — Tereza Tížková, Factory” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +73k views ⸱ Sep 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 49s
“The unreasonable effectiveness of BM25 for agentic search — Jo Kristian Bergum, Hornet.dev” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +61k views ⸱ Sep 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 29s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
BEAM
“Using OTP in Your Phoenix App - Prithvi Virupaksha | Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026” from Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 27s
“Native Records - Björn Gustavsson | Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026” from Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 25s
“Instant-Launch Erlang Executables - Peer Stritzinger | Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026” from Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Sep 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 19s
→ See more BEAM talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
C++
“Are You Using std::initializer_list Correctly? A Technical Breakdown for C++ Developers” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Sep 19, 2026 ⸱ 01h 17m 07s
“Contracts, Safety and Correctness in C++ - Lucian Radu Teodorescu - ACCU 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Sep 17, 2026 ⸱ 01h 21m 47s
“There Is No Optimal: Pareto Trade Offs in C++ — Compile-Time Search with Real Constraints” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 01h 05m 08s
→ See more C++ talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Engineering
“Mohamed Rashad - Building a production-ready agentic harness from scratch and scaling it” from PyData Yerevan 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Sep 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 12s
Data Science / Machine Learning
“Mohamed Rashad - Building a production-ready agentic harness from scratch and scaling it” from PyData Yerevan 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Sep 17, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 12s
“Building Frontier Intelligence in the Open - Mark Collier, PyTorch Foundation” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + OpenInfra Summit + PyTorch Conference China 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 11m 05s
“The State of the PyTorch Ecosystem in 2026: Global Trends and China’s Rising Role - Wei Wang” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + OpenInfra Summit + PyTorch Conference China 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 14s
→ See more Data Science / Machine Learning talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Databases
“Your Agreements Are a Database You Can’t Query — Hiral Shah, Docusign & Sean Sodha, NVIDIA” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Sep 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 22s
“Every Obvious Approach Failed: Building an Async Database Client...(Sponsor: Clickhouse)” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 18, 2026 ⸱ 01h 09m 22s
“Dungeons & Databases Build NPC agents to work with data in DocumentDB & Postgres (Sponsor:Microsoft)” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Sep 18, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 00s
→ See more Databases talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
DevOps
“Agent Observability Beyond Vibes | Sven Großmann & Ivana Huckova at Agent Conf 2026” from Agent Conf 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 01s
“End-to-End Observability for LLM Inference: From Token To GPU - Jared Tan, Murphy Chen & Nicole Li” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + OpenInfra Summit + PyTorch Conference China 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 54s
“Non-Invasive AI Agent Observability With OBI - Haibin Zhang, Alibaba Cloud & Endre Sara, Causely” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + OpenInfra Summit + PyTorch Conference China 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 48s
Elixir
“Agentic Elixir - Andrea Leopardi | ElixirConf EU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Sep 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 23m 05s
“Background Jobs with Elixir: Oban in the Real World - Noelia Lencina | ElixirConf EU 2026” from ElixirConf EU 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 13s
“Building a Sustainable Geospatial Stack with Elixir - Alex Kmoch | Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026” from Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2026
Conference ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Sep 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 56s
→ See more Elixir talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Java
“How To Write Great Java Apps With LLMs and Agents” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +26k views ⸱ Sep 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 04s
“Just-In-Time Compilation for Java Performance: Recent and Ongoing Improvements” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +19k views ⸱ Sep 20, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 10s
“Now and Next Java for AI by Ana Maria Mihalceanu | IntelliJ IDEA Conf 2026” from IntelliJ IDEA Conf 2026
Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 36s
Kubernetes
“Securing and Scaling Jupyter at Bloomberg: How we run Notebooks on Kubernetes (Sponsor: Bloomberg)” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Sep 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 03s
“No Token Budget: Agentic Software Factories on Kubernetes | Carl Ross at Agent Conf 2026” from Agent Conf 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 44s
“From Chatbots To Agentic AI: Running NVIDIA Dynamo the Kubernetes Way - Xianglong Lu & Bo Chu” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + OpenInfra Summit + PyTorch Conference China 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 54s
→ See more Kubernetes talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Leadership
“Up and down the management track: Equalising your leadership style across the pressure of scale” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 07s
“The mechanics of scaling: Why delivery slows as you grow, and what to do about it” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 23m 45s
“Shipping secure, reliable and high performance AI agents” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 14s
→ See more Leadership talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Misc
“Goodbye Slop; Welcome Determinism | David Khourshid at Agent Conf 2026” from Agent Conf 2026
Conference ⸱ +58k views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 17s
“Robby Russell - The Most Valuable Engineer Isn’t Shipping Features” from Rails World 2026
Conference ⸱ +13k views ⸱ Sep 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 12s
“Postmodern Programming - Tony Van Eerd - ACCU 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Sep 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 03s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Mobile
“Swift Export: Where We Stand | Pamela Hill-Galloway” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 00s
“Deploy Azure end-to-end scenarios while sleeping! | Peter De Tender | Conf42 AI Agents 2026” from Conf42 AI Agents 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 22s
Python
“Fixing the PR Bottleneck — Matt Pocock, AIHero” from AI Engineer Paris 2026
Conference ⸱ +47k views ⸱ Sep 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 35s
“Physical AI’s Next Bottleneck Is Finding the Right Video — Rafael Levi, Bright Data” from AI Engineer Paris 2026
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 32s
“Better Together: How Types Make Python Fly (Sponsor: Meta)” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 23s
→ See more Python talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
React
“[LOPSTR+PPDP’26] Tempo: Reconstructing Synchronous Reactive Programming with OCaml 5 Effects” from LOPSTR+PPDP 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 23m 20s
“[Erlang’26] Reactor Under the Hood: Building a Graph-Based Saga Orchestrator in Elixir” from Erlang 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 11s
Ruby / Rails
“Rails World 2026 Opening Keynote - DHH” from Rails World 2026
Conference ⸱ +412k views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 07s
“Rails World 2026 Closing Keynote - Aaron Patterson” from Rails World 2026
Conference ⸱ +51k views ⸱ Sep 27, 2026 ⸱ 01h 01m 23s
“Ruby, Rails, and the future of programming - Matz, DHH & Jeremy Daer” from Rails World 2026
Conference ⸱ +38k views ⸱ Sep 27, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 52s
Rust
“[FUNARCH’26] Functional State Machines in Rust: Typestate and Newtype Patterns (Experience Report)” from FUNARCH 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 18s
Security
“10 Years of Cilium: Connecting, Securing, and Simplifying the... Liyi Huang, Tingjin Ye & Yashi Su” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + OpenInfra Summit + PyTorch Conference China 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 49s
“Shipping secure, reliable and high performance AI agents” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 14s
“Securing and Scaling Jupyter at Bloomberg: How we run Notebooks on Kubernetes (Sponsor: Bloomberg)” from PyCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Sep 18, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 03s
→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Software Architecture
“Socio-technical Systems in the AI Era by Hila Fox - DDD Europe 2026” from DDD Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 16, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 28s
“The Chief AI Officer: Scientist, Architect, Coach — Rania Khalaf, WSO2” from AI Engineer Paris 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 22s
“Re-Architecting MDM for Agentic Enterprise AI | Vishwak Thatikonda | Conf42 AI Agents 2026” from Conf42 AI Agents 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 28s
→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Swift
“Swift Export: Where We Stand | Pamela Hill-Galloway” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 00s
“Deploy Azure end-to-end scenarios while sleeping! | Peter De Tender | Conf42 AI Agents 2026” from Conf42 AI Agents 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Sep 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 22s
Vue
“[Scheme’26] The R7RS-Large Roadmap (Invited Talk)” from Scheme 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Sep 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s
Web / Frontend
“No-build: pipe dream, or near future? - Lea Verou - TC39 delegate & WHATWG contributor - dotJS 2026” from dotJS 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Sep 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 33m 15s
“Your Lighthouse Score Doesn’t Matter on 3G - Vishnudhasan Govindarajan - Virgio - dotJS 2026” from dotJS 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Sep 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 55s
“WebMCP: Stop scraping the Web, start calling it - Patrick Brosset - Microsoft Edge - dotAI 2026” from dotAI 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Sep 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 22s
→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
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