Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #120!
Here are some of the themes this week:
The state of the tech industry in 2026 by Gergely Orosz
How to deal with AI slop in Open Source
RustConf 2026 Keynote
OOP vs. Data-Oriented Programming
Harness engineering on Rails
Saga pattern
Versioning event-driven systems
… and many more!
Get ready and let’s jump right in!
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “The state of the tech industry in 2026 - LDX3 New York” from LDX3 New York 2026
Conference ⸱ +59k views ⸱ Oct 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 39s
Description: In the last few months Gergely Orosz went inside the HQs of OpenAI, Anthropic, Cursor and Ramp, and talked with engineers at Uber, Linear and Cockroach Labs. Gergely, who is behind The Pragmatic Engineer and hosts its podcast, turns those visits into a look at what has changed, what’s still the same and what’s broken in the tech industry, with a focus on AI labs, startups and Big Tech.
2. What’s Next for AI, Analytics & Open Source?
Agents are building pipelines, debugging dashboards, and operating infrastructure. What’s working? What’s breaking? And what’s next? That’s what engineers are digging into at OSA Con.
No vendor pitches. No AI miracles. Just engineers comparing notes.
Join us online or in-person in San Francisco on Nov 2.
👉 Save your free spot
3. “OOP vs. Data-Oriented Programming: Which One to Choose?” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +27k views ⸱ Oct 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 10s
Description: We rely heavily on polymorphism when programming with the object-oriented paradigm, and that has served us really well, especially to create extensible code. However, like any tool and technique, there are times when that may not be the right choice, and Java now provides an alternative for those select situations: data-oriented programming. Venkat Subramaniam, Java Champion and author of Functional Programming in Java, starts with an example where object hierarchy and polymorphism appear as a misfit, shows how data-oriented programming solves the problem more elegantly and explains when to use each one and how to intermix them in your applications.
4. “Harness Engineering on Rails - Joël Quenneville” from Rails World 2026
Conference ⸱ +18k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 02s
Description: If AI writes your code in an hour but cleaning it up takes two days, better prompting won’t fix it. Joël Quenneville of thoughtbot explains why an agent is really a loop, and how to lean into that loop to raise the floor on the Rails code it writes. He moves judgment out of AGENTS.md and into deterministic tools like custom RuboCop cops, generators, hooks, focused review skills and domain-specific scripts.
5. “Bryan Cantrill: Keynote: “Rust, In Sickness & In Health” | RustConf 2026” from RustConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +12k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 41s
Description: What does it actually mean to bet a company on a particular programming language? Seven years ago Bryan Cantrill, co-founder and CTO of Oxide Computer Company, helped start it with Rust at the center of that bet, and has spent the years since finding out the answer. He frames it as a marriage, complete with an earlier bad breakup with Node over mismatched values, then traces how his perspective evolved across bootloaders, operating systems, hypervisors, storage systems, compilers and debuggers, covering both Rust’s strengths and its remaining gaps.
6. “Writing a compiler from scratch - Erik Schierboom - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 01h 01m 53s
Description: Have you ever wondered how a compiler works? In this session with lots of live coding, Erik Schierboom, who has spent the last years at Exercism building the learning experience for 70+ programming languages, demystifies compilers by building one from scratch. The compiler supports a simple, dynamic language with basic math and variables, and he walks through the phases of lexing, parsing and compiling before bringing the language to life with a runtime that executes the compiled bytecode.
7. “Change is inevitable: versioning event-driven systems - Laila Bougria - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 06s
Description: Building an event-driven system is anything but trivial, and once you make it past the pub-sub vs. command-response debates and the service boundaries conundrum, you’ll soon face the inevitable: change. Laila Bougria, who builds NServiceBus at Particular Software and is a Microsoft Azure MVP, works through the conversations that follow: who’s subscribed to this message, do other services depend on this field in the payload and can’t we just remove this? She covers practical techniques and tooling for understanding the impact of tweaking a message contract without breaking half of the system or forcing other teams beyond their deadlines, all with zero downtime.
8. “Responsibly Dimming the Lights in the Software Factory by Victor Rentea” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 02h 46m 30s
Description: Dark factories are not built ground up. Instead, lights are responsibly dimmed, then turned off one by one, area by area, after observing impeccable code produced consistently. Victor Rentea, Java Champion and independent trainer who has taught thousands of engineers in over 150 companies, finds that his most agentified clients are all converging towards the same workflow, aiming to optimize the code review step while preventing human cognitive debt and skill erosion. He summarizes their practices into actionable steps and milestones for gradually improving the quality of AI-generated code, up to the point where you can safely start decreasing code review intensity.
9. “Solving Distributed Transactions with the Saga Pattern and Temporal by Andrei Sulyz” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s
Description: A customer is standing at the payment terminal while money is frozen across several balances and services, and every one of them has to confirm before the payment counts. Andrei Sulyz, technical leader of the processing team at Philippine fintech Skyro, walks through the hold operation his team runs on Temporal and the implementation pitfalls of using the saga pattern for synchronous processes. He covers how workflows and activities map onto Java, what happens when a request times out and why forgetting to release a customer’s money earns you a call from support in the middle of the night.
10. “Learning modern Java the playful way by Marit van Dijk, Piotr Przybyl” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 02h 58m 57s
Description: Staying up to date with modern Java can feel overwhelming, and features like Structured Concurrency or Stream Gatherers might sound exciting but also scary. Marit van Dijk, Java Champion and Developer Advocate at JetBrains, and Piotr Przybyl, Java Champion and Docker Captain at Elastic, explain those capabilities through demos and IDE walkthroughs so you can apply them immediately, with a detour into vector search using multi-modal models. The playful part is literal: the session opens with a meme show run from an IDE, a poll of which Java version the room is actually on and Polish jellies for anyone still stuck on Java 8.
11. “Christian Legnitto: “Making GPUs Feel Native in Rust” | RustConf 2026” from RustConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 27s
Description: Banks now lend against GPUs as collateral, the FBI arrests people for smuggling them and Britain has declared data centers critical infrastructure like water and power. Christian Legnitto, founder of VectorWare and a maintainer of Rust GPU and Rust CUDA, uses that backdrop to ask how GPU programming can feel like a natural part of Rust rather than a foreign addition. He covers bringing Rust’s ownership model, type system and abstractions to heterogeneous systems, then digs into compiler architecture, intermediate representations and the execution differences between CPUs and GPUs.
12. “gRPC and Post-Quantum Cryptography - Riya Mehta, Google” from gRPConf NA 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 34s
Description: Recent advances in quantum computing have pushed up the date for when we can expect a cryptographically relevant quantum computer, one capable of breaking asymmetric cryptography like Diffie-Hellman and RSA. Riya Mehta of Google explains what post-quantum cryptography is, why it specifically targets asymmetric crypto and how a store now decrypt later attack lets someone sniff out a TLS handshake today and apply Shor’s algorithm to it once the hardware arrives. She closes on quantum confidentiality and quantum authenticity and their respective solutions in gRPC.
Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏
13. “Interview with Boguslaw Cyganek: Everthing about Tensors” from Meeting Cpp
Podcast ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 31s
Description: In the context of AI we increasingly hear the term tensor, yet many developers still perceive tensors as mysterious mathematical objects hidden behind Python APIs and GPU frameworks. Ahead of his Meeting C++ 2026 talk, Boguslaw Cyganek, researcher at AGH University in Kraków and author of Introduction to Programming with C++ for Engineers, demystifies them from a practical C++ programmer’s perspective, with simple math and graphics for indexing, order, rank, decomposition and matricization. He covers how tensors can be represented efficiently in modern C++ and goes through Boost, Eigen, Blaze, xtensor and Kokkos, with a particular focus on std::mdspan as well as the upcoming std::mdarray and std::linalg.
14. “Tiny Wins for Maintainers: PR Limits, the “AI Slop” Problem, and Rating Repos with Copilot” from The GitHub Podcast
Podcast ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 35s
Description: Maintainers are drowning in low-quality, AI-generated pull requests, and GitHub’s first answer is a cap on how many a stranger can open at once. Camilla Moraes, a product manager on GitHub’s Maintainer Love team (aka Tiny Wins), talks through PR limits, which lets maintainers cap how many open PRs a user without write access can have, and why the team’s focus shifted this year from quick two to three week paper cuts to the AI slop problem. She also shows the repo-as-a-database system she built with Copilot to track maintainer feedback, and the conversation turns to supporting non-code contributors and treating AI as the over-eager new contributor.
https://the-github-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/tiny-wins-for-maintainers-pr-limits-the-ai-slop-problem-and-rating-repos-with-copilot-07hi6byS
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
ACCU on Sea 2026 (3), AI Engineer Paris 2026 (4), AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (44), API Conference 2026 (1), CONFidence 2026 (1), Conf42 DevSecOps 2026 (23), DDD Europe 2026 (1), DevOpsDays London 2026 (1), Devoxx Belgium 2026 (49), Full Workshops: AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (10), IntelliJ IDEA Conf 2026 (3), JavaOne 2026 (2), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + OpenInfra Summit + PyTorch Conference China 2026 (1), LDX3 New York 2026 (1), LeadDev Broadcasts (5), NDC Oslo 2026 (16), PyCon US 2026 (6), QCon AI Boston 2026 (1), Rails World 2026 (20), React Summit 2026 (1), RustConf 2026 (40), XConf Europe 2026 (2), gRPConf NA 2026 (23)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“The State of AI in Software Development: Data from 400+ Orgs — Justin Reock, DX” from AI Engineer Paris 2026
Conference ⸱ +69k views ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 09s
“The Death of the Code Review: What the Data Actually Says — Laurie Voss, Arize AI” from AI Engineer Paris 2026
Conference ⸱ +60k views ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 41s
“Dashboards Are Dead — Sarah Simionescu, Composio” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +55k views ⸱ Oct 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 10m 42s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
AWS
“Agents That Write Their Own Tools at Runtime — Sandhya Subramani, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Oct 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 40s
“Why Bigger Context Windows Won’t Save Your Agent — Elizabeth Fuentes Leone, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 54s
C++
“Real-time Safety in C & C++ - Guaranteed by the Compiler! - Anders Schau Knatten - ACCU on Sea 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Oct 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 05s
“Design Patterns in C++ - The Most Common Misconceptions (3 of N)” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 53m 28s
“Rust & C++: What We Learned Building Our Own APIs” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 26s
→ See more C++ talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Engineering
“The day we stopped publishing Kafka event from our API by Virginie Zinck” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 02s
Databases
“Move Fast and Don’t Break Things: Scaling Databases for the AI Era — PlanetScale” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Oct 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 07s
“Devon Tietjen: “Writing a Zero-Copy Database Parser from the Ground Up” | RustConf 2026” from RustConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 08s
“Jonas Kruckenberg: “Migrating RediSearch from C to Rust - Challenges and Techniques” | RustConf 2026” from RustConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 17s
DevOps
“YOLO Mode, Safely: MicroVM Sandboxes for Any Agent — Rowan Christmas, Docker” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Oct 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 11m 35s
“Advanced Workshop: Mastering AI Observability — Doug Guthrie, Braintrust” from Full Workshops: AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Oct 6, 2026 ⸱ 01h 51m 37s
“How Many Credentials Should Your AI Agent Have? Zero. — Jim Clark, Docker” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Oct 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 13s
→ See more DevOps talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Java
“OOP vs. Data-Oriented Programming: Which One to Choose?” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +27k views ⸱ Oct 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 10s
“Agent Helidon: License to Scale” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 38m 14s
“Beyond Code: The Intent Driven IDE for the Agentic Age by Bruno Borges” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Oct 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 52s
→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kubernetes
“Cell-Based Isolation for Multi-Tenant Platforms on Kubernetes | Lahiru De Silva | Conf42 DSO 2026” from Conf42 DevSecOps 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 32s
“Deterministic K8s Diagnostics with OTel for Secure Ops | Mridula Chilakamarri | Conf42 DSO 2026” from Conf42 DevSecOps 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 27s
Leadership
“FlutterFlow - The missing layer between product and engineering” from LeadDev Broadcasts
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 28s
“Stanford Engineering - What are durable leadership skills in 2026?” from LeadDev Broadcasts
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 56s
“Harness - Don’t let AI model changes break your workflow” from LeadDev Broadcasts
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 01s
→ See more Leadership talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Misc
“The state of the tech industry in 2026 - LDX3 New York” from LDX3 New York 2026
Conference ⸱ +59k views ⸱ Oct 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 39s
“Active Search - Donal McBreen” from Rails World 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 51s
“Lexxy: a new text editor for Action Text - Jorge Manrubia Díez” from Rails World 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 24s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Mobile
“FlutterFlow - The missing layer between product and engineering” from LeadDev Broadcasts
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 28s
“Adopting gRPC for Low Latency, High Bandwidth Scenarios - Christopher Cifra, Emerson” from gRPConf NA 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 14s
“Securing Mobile Analytics: Identity Binding & Low-Latency Auth | Ashwin Kumar | Conf42 DSO2026” from Conf42 DevSecOps 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 09m 04s
Python
“Is Speculative Decoding Worth It? Profiling vLLM on NVIDIA Blackwell — Akamai” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Oct 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 17s
“Tomáš Šedovič: Project Update: “Bringing Rust into Python” | RustConf 2026” from RustConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 09m 27s
“gRPC-Python: Major Feature Updates - Sreenithi Sridharan & Sergii Tkachenko, Google” from gRPConf NA 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 27s
→ See more Python talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
React
“TanStack Maintainer Manuel Schiller on Where He Draws the Line With AI Agents” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Oct 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 16s
Ruby / Rails
“Harness Engineering on Rails - Joël Quenneville” from Rails World 2026
Conference ⸱ +18k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 02s
“Herb in Rails 8.2: Your ERB views, now HTML-aware - Marco Roth” from Rails World 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 24s
“Agent-Proof Your Rails App: Your Codebase Is the Prompt - Kinsey Durham Grace” from Rails World 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 19s
→ See more Ruby / Rails talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Rust
“Robert Seacord: “Unsafe Rust” | RustConf 2026” from RustConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +12k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 44m 13s
“Bryan Cantrill: Keynote: “Rust, In Sickness & In Health” | RustConf 2026” from RustConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +12k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 41s
“Tyler Mandry: “Beyond the &: A Future for Native Smart Pointers in Rust” | RustConf 2026” from RustConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +11k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 51s
→ See more Rust talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Security
“Ian McCormack: “BorrowSanitizer: Securing Rust Across Foreign Function Boundaries” | RustConf 2026” from RustConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 30s
“Hot Cell: Securing Active Storage in the age of AI - Mike Dalessio” from Rails World 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 08s
“Beyond assertEquals: Probabilistic Security and Bias Testing for Java LLM Applications by Iryna Doh” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 30s
→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Software Architecture
“The Chief AI Officer: Scientist, Architect, Coach — Rania Khalaf, WSO2” from AI Engineer Paris 2026
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 22s
“AsyncAPI in action: OpenAPI for event driven applications by Michel Schudel” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 59s
“Change is inevitable: versioning event-driven systems - Laila Bougria - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 06s
→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Swift
“Adopting gRPC for Low Latency, High Bandwidth Scenarios - Christopher Cifra, Emerson” from gRPConf NA 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 14s
Web / Frontend
“TanStack Maintainer Manuel Schiller on Where He Draws the Line With AI Agents” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Oct 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 16s
“Rakhi Sharma: “Servo Devtools: Where Rust Meets JavaScript” | RustConf 2026” from RustConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 02s
“When Working JavaScript Breaks: Browser Security Policies | Elena Darevskaya | Conf42 DSO2026” from Conf42 DevSecOps 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 00s
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