Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #120!

Here are some of the themes this week:

The state of the tech industry in 2026 by Gergely Orosz

How to deal with AI slop in Open Source

RustConf 2026 Keynote

OOP vs. Data-Oriented Programming

Harness engineering on Rails

Saga pattern

Versioning event-driven systems

… and many more!

Get ready and let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

1. “The state of the tech industry in 2026 - LDX3 New York” from LDX3 New York 2026

Conference ⸱ +59k views ⸱ Oct 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 39s

Description: In the last few months Gergely Orosz went inside the HQs of OpenAI, Anthropic, Cursor and Ramp, and talked with engineers at Uber, Linear and Cockroach Labs. Gergely, who is behind The Pragmatic Engineer and hosts its podcast, turns those visits into a look at what has changed, what’s still the same and what’s broken in the tech industry, with a focus on AI labs, startups and Big Tech.

Agents are building pipelines, debugging dashboards, and operating infrastructure. What’s working? What’s breaking? And what’s next? That’s what engineers are digging into at OSA Con.

No vendor pitches. No AI miracles. Just engineers comparing notes.

Join us online or in-person in San Francisco on Nov 2.

Conference ⸱ +27k views ⸱ Oct 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 10s

Description: We rely heavily on polymorphism when programming with the object-oriented paradigm, and that has served us really well, especially to create extensible code. However, like any tool and technique, there are times when that may not be the right choice, and Java now provides an alternative for those select situations: data-oriented programming. Venkat Subramaniam, Java Champion and author of Functional Programming in Java, starts with an example where object hierarchy and polymorphism appear as a misfit, shows how data-oriented programming solves the problem more elegantly and explains when to use each one and how to intermix them in your applications.

4. “Harness Engineering on Rails - Joël Quenneville” from Rails World 2026

Conference ⸱ +18k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 02s

Description: If AI writes your code in an hour but cleaning it up takes two days, better prompting won’t fix it. Joël Quenneville of thoughtbot explains why an agent is really a loop, and how to lean into that loop to raise the floor on the Rails code it writes. He moves judgment out of AGENTS.md and into deterministic tools like custom RuboCop cops, generators, hooks, focused review skills and domain-specific scripts.

Conference ⸱ +12k views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 41s

Description: What does it actually mean to bet a company on a particular programming language? Seven years ago Bryan Cantrill, co-founder and CTO of Oxide Computer Company, helped start it with Rust at the center of that bet, and has spent the years since finding out the answer. He frames it as a marriage, complete with an earlier bad breakup with Node over mismatched values, then traces how his perspective evolved across bootloaders, operating systems, hypervisors, storage systems, compilers and debuggers, covering both Rust’s strengths and its remaining gaps.

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 01h 01m 53s

Description: Have you ever wondered how a compiler works? In this session with lots of live coding, Erik Schierboom, who has spent the last years at Exercism building the learning experience for 70+ programming languages, demystifies compilers by building one from scratch. The compiler supports a simple, dynamic language with basic math and variables, and he walks through the phases of lexing, parsing and compiling before bringing the language to life with a runtime that executes the compiled bytecode.

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 01h 02m 06s

Description: Building an event-driven system is anything but trivial, and once you make it past the pub-sub vs. command-response debates and the service boundaries conundrum, you’ll soon face the inevitable: change. Laila Bougria, who builds NServiceBus at Particular Software and is a Microsoft Azure MVP, works through the conversations that follow: who’s subscribed to this message, do other services depend on this field in the payload and can’t we just remove this? She covers practical techniques and tooling for understanding the impact of tweaking a message contract without breaking half of the system or forcing other teams beyond their deadlines, all with zero downtime.

8. “Responsibly Dimming the Lights in the Software Factory by Victor Rentea” from Devoxx Belgium 2026

Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 02h 46m 30s

Description: Dark factories are not built ground up. Instead, lights are responsibly dimmed, then turned off one by one, area by area, after observing impeccable code produced consistently. Victor Rentea, Java Champion and independent trainer who has taught thousands of engineers in over 150 companies, finds that his most agentified clients are all converging towards the same workflow, aiming to optimize the code review step while preventing human cognitive debt and skill erosion. He summarizes their practices into actionable steps and milestones for gradually improving the quality of AI-generated code, up to the point where you can safely start decreasing code review intensity.

9. “Solving Distributed Transactions with the Saga Pattern and Temporal by Andrei Sulyz” from Devoxx Belgium 2026

Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s

Description: A customer is standing at the payment terminal while money is frozen across several balances and services, and every one of them has to confirm before the payment counts. Andrei Sulyz, technical leader of the processing team at Philippine fintech Skyro, walks through the hold operation his team runs on Temporal and the implementation pitfalls of using the saga pattern for synchronous processes. He covers how workflows and activities map onto Java, what happens when a request times out and why forgetting to release a customer’s money earns you a call from support in the middle of the night.

10. “Learning modern Java the playful way by Marit van Dijk, Piotr Przybyl” from Devoxx Belgium 2026

Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 02h 58m 57s

Description: Staying up to date with modern Java can feel overwhelming, and features like Structured Concurrency or Stream Gatherers might sound exciting but also scary. Marit van Dijk, Java Champion and Developer Advocate at JetBrains, and Piotr Przybyl, Java Champion and Docker Captain at Elastic, explain those capabilities through demos and IDE walkthroughs so you can apply them immediately, with a detour into vector search using multi-modal models. The playful part is literal: the session opens with a meme show run from an IDE, a poll of which Java version the room is actually on and Polish jellies for anyone still stuck on Java 8.

Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 27s

Description: Banks now lend against GPUs as collateral, the FBI arrests people for smuggling them and Britain has declared data centers critical infrastructure like water and power. Christian Legnitto, founder of VectorWare and a maintainer of Rust GPU and Rust CUDA, uses that backdrop to ask how GPU programming can feel like a natural part of Rust rather than a foreign addition. He covers bringing Rust’s ownership model, type system and abstractions to heterogeneous systems, then digs into compiler architecture, intermediate representations and the execution differences between CPUs and GPUs.

Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 34s

Description: Recent advances in quantum computing have pushed up the date for when we can expect a cryptographically relevant quantum computer, one capable of breaking asymmetric cryptography like Diffie-Hellman and RSA. Riya Mehta of Google explains what post-quantum cryptography is, why it specifically targets asymmetric crypto and how a store now decrypt later attack lets someone sniff out a TLS handshake today and apply Shor’s algorithm to it once the hardware arrives. She closes on quantum confidentiality and quantum authenticity and their respective solutions in gRPC.

Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏

Podcast ⸱ Oct 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 31s

Description: In the context of AI we increasingly hear the term tensor, yet many developers still perceive tensors as mysterious mathematical objects hidden behind Python APIs and GPU frameworks. Ahead of his Meeting C++ 2026 talk, Boguslaw Cyganek, researcher at AGH University in Kraków and author of Introduction to Programming with C++ for Engineers, demystifies them from a practical C++ programmer’s perspective, with simple math and graphics for indexing, order, rank, decomposition and matricization. He covers how tensors can be represented efficiently in modern C++ and goes through Boost, Eigen, Blaze, xtensor and Kokkos, with a particular focus on std::mdspan as well as the upcoming std::mdarray and std::linalg.

Podcast ⸱ Sep 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 35s

Description: Maintainers are drowning in low-quality, AI-generated pull requests, and GitHub’s first answer is a cap on how many a stranger can open at once. Camilla Moraes, a product manager on GitHub’s Maintainer Love team (aka Tiny Wins), talks through PR limits, which lets maintainers cap how many open PRs a user without write access can have, and why the team’s focus shifted this year from quick two to three week paper cuts to the AI slop problem. She also shows the repo-as-a-database system she built with Copilot to track maintainer feedback, and the conversation turns to supporting non-code contributors and treating AI as the over-eager new contributor.

https://the-github-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/tiny-wins-for-maintainers-pr-limits-the-ai-slop-problem-and-rating-repos-with-copilot-07hi6byS

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

ACCU on Sea 2026 (3), AI Engineer Paris 2026 (4), AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (44), API Conference 2026 (1), CONFidence 2026 (1), Conf42 DevSecOps 2026 (23), DDD Europe 2026 (1), DevOpsDays London 2026 (1), Devoxx Belgium 2026 (49), Full Workshops: AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (10), IntelliJ IDEA Conf 2026 (3), JavaOne 2026 (2), KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + OpenInfra Summit + PyTorch Conference China 2026 (1), LDX3 New York 2026 (1), LeadDev Broadcasts (5), NDC Oslo 2026 (16), PyCon US 2026 (6), QCon AI Boston 2026 (1), Rails World 2026 (20), React Summit 2026 (1), RustConf 2026 (40), XConf Europe 2026 (2), gRPConf NA 2026 (23)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

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AWS

C++

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Data Engineering

“The day we stopped publishing Kafka event from our API by Virginie Zinck” from Devoxx Belgium 2026

Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 02s

Databases

DevOps

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Java

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Kubernetes

Leadership

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Misc

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Mobile

Python

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React

“TanStack Maintainer Manuel Schiller on Where He Draws the Line With AI Agents” from React Summit 2026

Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Oct 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 16s

Ruby / Rails

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Rust

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Security

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Software Architecture

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Swift

“Adopting gRPC for Low Latency, High Bandwidth Scenarios - Christopher Cifra, Emerson” from gRPConf NA 2026

Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 14s

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!