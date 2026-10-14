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Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #121!
We have plenty of talks that have just been published from recent conferences including Devoxx Belgium 2026 (137), GopherCon Europe 2026 (14), NDC Oslo 2026 (18).
Get ready and let’s jump right in!
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “Structured Concurrency Looms” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +22k views ⸱ Oct 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 56s
Description: Structured Concurrency is the next major feature from Project Loom. Following the introduction of Virtual Threads in JDK 21, it raises the level of abstraction for concurrent programming by treating groups of related tasks as a single unit of work, simplifying cancellation, error handling and observability. Alan Bateman and Viktor Klang, both architects in the Java Platform Group at Oracle, explain the motivation and design, working from a deceptively simple problem: aggregating results from a database and a web service. They discuss the lessons learned as the feature evolved through several preview releases, and look beneath the surface at the new lower-level API behind the latest design, offering an early glimpse of work expected to form the basis of a future lower-level structured concurrency API.
2. “Taming Microservice Overload: Our Journey to Modular Monoliths by Mario Klaver” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +21k views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 46s
Description: How many microservices does your system have? Mario Klaver, solution architect at the Port of Rotterdam, explains how by the end of 2024 his organization still had only five teams but had grown to more than 90 microservices, roughly 20 services per team, a ratio he calls an operational nightmare. He acknowledges that microservices did solve real problems for them: independent deployments, independent scaling and team ownership. The speaker then walks through the price they paid in slower feature delivery, time-consuming updates and harder debugging, and how domain-driven design and event storming are guiding their journey to modular monoliths, because microservices distribute complexity but good boundaries control it.
3. “If you thought the speed of writing code was your problem, you have bigger problems - Andrew Murphy” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 02s
Description: AI can write code faster than you. Congratulations to the robots. But if speed of code production is the thing holding your team back there is some uncomfortable news: you have much bigger problems and nobody is willing to talk about them. In over 25 years building software the bottleneck was almost never the typing: it was the three-week argument about what to build, the requirements that changed after you shipped and the architectural decision nobody wanted to own. Kent Beck said 90% of his skills dropped to zero value but the remaining 10% got a 1000x multiplier, and if your AI strategy is “write code faster”, you’re optimising the wrong thing.
4. “A practical introduction to Domain Storytelling - Haimanot Tekie - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 12s
Description: You are sitting in a cross-functional team meeting. Domain experts are discussing solutions, the product manager is nodding, the designer is asking great questions and you, as a developer, are completely lost. Not because you are not trying, but because you do not understand the domain. Haimanot Tekie, senior full stack developer at NAV, shares a real-world case where her team was modernizing legacy payment reporting systems while phasing out Altinn 2, and the turning point came when they used Domain Storytelling: a lightweight visual modelling technique that helps teams build shared understanding by modelling real workflows one sentence at a time.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
ACCU on Sea 2026 (3), AI Engineer New York Online Track 2026 (13), AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (1), DDD Europe 2026 (1), Devoxx Belgium 2026 (137), Flutter Paris Meetup 2026 (1), Full Workshops: AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (22), GOTO 2026 (1), GopherCon Europe: Berlin 2026 (14), IntelliJ IDEA Conf 2026 (2), NDC Oslo 2026 (18), PyData Boston Meetup 2026 (3), QCon London 2026 (1), React Summit 2026 (1), Scala Days 2026 (1), Seattle Rust User Group 2026 (2), XConf Europe 2026 (1)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“Just-in-Time Ontologies: What Cheap Intelligence Means for Data — Hrishi Olickel, Southbridge AI” from AI Engineer New York Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +16k views ⸱ Oct 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 03s
“RAG Needs a Map: Using GraphRAG to Retrieve Connected Context — Nyah Macklin, Neo4j” from Full Workshops: AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Oct 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 59s
“The SDLC You Build Yourself — Andy Wong, Andrei Bocan & Shane Wolf, Atlassian” from Full Workshops: AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Oct 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 49s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
AWS
“Why Bigger Context Windows Won’t Save Your Agent — Elizabeth Fuentes Leone, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 54s
“Agent Speedrun — Elizabeth Fuentes Leone & Sandhya Subramani, AWS” from Full Workshops: AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Oct 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 55s
“Running Payments on AWS, GCP and Azure at Once” from QCon London 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 30s
→ See more AWS talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
C# / .NET
“.NET Testing Techniques You Didn’t Know You Needed - Dante De Ruwe - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 09s
“The .NET MAUI Community Toolkits: 3 Essential Libraries for Every .NET MAUI Dev - Brandon Minnick” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 16s
C++
“Our Journey Toward a Fully Backward-Compatible, UB-Safe, ISO C++ - John Lakos - ACCU 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Oct 10, 2026 ⸱ 01h 23m 48s
“Dependency Injection and Dependency Inversion - C++ Perspective - Vladimir Vishnevskii - ACCU 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 12, 2026 ⸱ 01h 10m 35s
Data Engineering
“Ananya Sharma - Detecting and Mitigating Bias in Mortgage Lending - PyData Boston Sept Meetup” from PyData Boston Meetup 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 18s
“Sebastian Wallkötter - The physics behind (self-)hosting LLMs - PyData Boston Sep Meetup” from PyData Boston Meetup 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 30s
“Krithika Murugesan - Building Agentic AI Systems - PyData Boston Sep Meetup” from PyData Boston Meetup 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 12s
Data Science / Machine Learning
“Ananya Sharma - Detecting and Mitigating Bias in Mortgage Lending - PyData Boston Sept Meetup” from PyData Boston Meetup 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 18s
“Sebastian Wallkötter - The physics behind (self-)hosting LLMs - PyData Boston Sep Meetup” from PyData Boston Meetup 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 30s
“Krithika Murugesan - Building Agentic AI Systems - PyData Boston Sep Meetup” from PyData Boston Meetup 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 12s
Databases
“Making sense of vector databases by Balkrishna Rawool” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 49s
“A Deserter Returns: What the Java community helped me rediscover by Thierry Chantier” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 58s
DevOps
“BAML’s Rust-Powered Telemetry: 1000× Faster & Lossless—by Vaibhav Gupta—Seattle Rust UG, Sept 2026” from Seattle Rust User Group 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 14s
“Architecture Observability and Guardrails by Victor Rentea” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 04s
“A Fleet of AI Agents, Each in Its Own Sandbox: Inside Docker’s Agentic Platform by Jean Laurent de” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 53s
Go
“Leak and Seek: A Go Runtime Mystery - Elad Gavra & Amit Yahav | GopherCon EU 2026” from GopherCon Europe: Berlin 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 52s
“runtime/secret: Go’s new best-in-class zeroization package - Daniel Morsing | GopherCon EU 2026” from GopherCon Europe: Berlin 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 22s
“Go on the Dreamcast: Building a Runtime for 16 Megabytes - Panagiotis Georgiadis | GopherCon EU 2026” from GopherCon Europe: Berlin 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 23m 26s
→ See more Go talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Java
“Structured Concurrency Looms” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +22k views ⸱ Oct 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 56s
“Taming Microservice Overload: Our Journey to Modular Monoliths by Mario Klaver” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +21k views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 46s
“Java - The Year of the Runtime!” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +17k views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 14m 48s
→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kubernetes
“Building, Shipping and Governing AI Agents on Kubernetes by Tom O’Rourke, Ep Heijting” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 32s
“Kubernetes for Developers by Alain Regnier” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 16s
“Beyond the Pod: Architecting and Scaling AI Agents on Kubernetes by Abdellfetah SGHIOUAR” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 21s
Leadership
“The Quantum Tech Lead: Hands On and Abstract at the Same Time by Cristian Schuszter” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 11s
Misc
“If you thought the speed of writing code was your problem, you have bigger problems - Andrew Murphy” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 02s
“Unf*ck your mind: How to finally build something great again - Marin Niehues - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +11k views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 24s
“Martin Odersky – Keynote: The End of Programming? #ScalaDays” from Scala Days 2026
Conference ⸱ +10k views ⸱ Oct 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 16s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Mobile
“Code Once, Pin Everywhere: Multiplatform Widgets for Android & iOS - Andrea Della Porta” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 32s
“Quarkus Meets Leyden at the JVM Performance Edge by Georgios Andrianakis, Ana Maria Mihalceanu” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 33s
“Knocking on the Wrong Door: The Six Developers You’ll Meet in Security by Enrique Larios Vargas” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 27s
→ See more Mobile talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Python
“Faster Development with Java, Python, and Micronaut by Graeme Rocher, Thomas Wuerthinger” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 43s
“AI Made Building Cheap Now Decisions Are the Bottleneck by Dave Sammut, João Rosa” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 19s
“Underneath the Black Marker: AI Techniques for Detecting and Reversing Redactions by David vonThene” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 58s
React
“Why Expo Still Won’t Let AI Merge a Single PR | Kadi Kraman, Software Developer at Expo” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 00s
Ruby / Rails
“Architecture Observability and Guardrails by Victor Rentea” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 04s
Rust
“BAML’s Rust-Powered Telemetry: 1000× Faster & Lossless—by Vaibhav Gupta—Seattle Rust UG, Sept 2026” from Seattle Rust User Group 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 14s
“Fuzz Testing a Discrete Event Simulator — by Apoorv Kothari — Seattle Rust User Group, Sept 2026” from Seattle Rust User Group 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 04s
“Taming the Chaos: Security and Predictability in LLM Powered Applications by Rustam Mehmandarov” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 37s
Security
“Beyond encryption at rest: computing on encrypted data by Andrea Iacono” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 45s
“Keeping Spring Applications Secure in the Age of AI by Neven Cvetkovic” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 50s
“Bootiful Security by Daniel Garnier Moiroux, Josh Long” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 18s
→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Software Architecture
“AI without spaghetti: Clean architecture in these of AI by Maarten Vandeperre en Lutske van der Mee” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 54s
“Architecture Observability and Guardrails by Victor Rentea” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 04s
“10 Billion Records vs The Regulator: An Architectural Post Mortem of an 11TB Exadata Failure by Ma” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 42s
→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Swift
“Code Once, Pin Everywhere: Multiplatform Widgets for Android & iOS - Andrea Della Porta” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 32s
“Quarkus Meets Leyden at the JVM Performance Edge by Georgios Andrianakis, Ana Maria Mihalceanu” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 33s
“Knocking on the Wrong Door: The Six Developers You’ll Meet in Security by Enrique Larios Vargas” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 27s
→ See more Swift talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Web / Frontend
“Why Expo Still Won’t Let AI Merge a Single PR | Kadi Kraman, Software Developer at Expo” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 00s
Web Assembly
“Java on Kubernetes Without Container Images: The WebAssembly Way By Bruno Borges” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 48s
“GraalVM Next: Layers, Crema, and WebAssembly in Action by Alina Yurenko” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 19s
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