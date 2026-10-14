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Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #121!

We have plenty of talks that have just been published from recent conferences including Devoxx Belgium 2026 (137), GopherCon Europe 2026 (14), NDC Oslo 2026 (18).

Get ready and let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

1. “Structured Concurrency Looms” from Devoxx Belgium 2026

Conference ⸱ +22k views ⸱ Oct 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 56s

Description: Structured Concurrency is the next major feature from Project Loom. Following the introduction of Virtual Threads in JDK 21, it raises the level of abstraction for concurrent programming by treating groups of related tasks as a single unit of work, simplifying cancellation, error handling and observability. Alan Bateman and Viktor Klang, both architects in the Java Platform Group at Oracle, explain the motivation and design, working from a deceptively simple problem: aggregating results from a database and a web service. They discuss the lessons learned as the feature evolved through several preview releases, and look beneath the surface at the new lower-level API behind the latest design, offering an early glimpse of work expected to form the basis of a future lower-level structured concurrency API.

2. “Taming Microservice Overload: Our Journey to Modular Monoliths by Mario Klaver” from Devoxx Belgium 2026

Conference ⸱ +21k views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 46s

Description: How many microservices does your system have? Mario Klaver, solution architect at the Port of Rotterdam, explains how by the end of 2024 his organization still had only five teams but had grown to more than 90 microservices, roughly 20 services per team, a ratio he calls an operational nightmare. He acknowledges that microservices did solve real problems for them: independent deployments, independent scaling and team ownership. The speaker then walks through the price they paid in slower feature delivery, time-consuming updates and harder debugging, and how domain-driven design and event storming are guiding their journey to modular monoliths, because microservices distribute complexity but good boundaries control it.

Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Oct 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 02s

Description: AI can write code faster than you. Congratulations to the robots. But if speed of code production is the thing holding your team back there is some uncomfortable news: you have much bigger problems and nobody is willing to talk about them. In over 25 years building software the bottleneck was almost never the typing: it was the three-week argument about what to build, the requirements that changed after you shipped and the architectural decision nobody wanted to own. Kent Beck said 90% of his skills dropped to zero value but the remaining 10% got a 1000x multiplier, and if your AI strategy is “write code faster”, you’re optimising the wrong thing.

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 12s

Description: You are sitting in a cross-functional team meeting. Domain experts are discussing solutions, the product manager is nodding, the designer is asking great questions and you, as a developer, are completely lost. Not because you are not trying, but because you do not understand the domain. Haimanot Tekie, senior full stack developer at NAV, shares a real-world case where her team was modernizing legacy payment reporting systems while phasing out Altinn 2, and the turning point came when they used Domain Storytelling: a lightweight visual modelling technique that helps teams build shared understanding by modelling real workflows one sentence at a time.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

ACCU on Sea 2026 (3), AI Engineer New York Online Track 2026 (13), AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (1), DDD Europe 2026 (1), Devoxx Belgium 2026 (137), Flutter Paris Meetup 2026 (1), Full Workshops: AI Engineer World’s Fair 2026 (22), GOTO 2026 (1), GopherCon Europe: Berlin 2026 (14), IntelliJ IDEA Conf 2026 (2), NDC Oslo 2026 (18), PyData Boston Meetup 2026 (3), QCon London 2026 (1), React Summit 2026 (1), Scala Days 2026 (1), Seattle Rust User Group 2026 (2), XConf Europe 2026 (1)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

AWS

→ See more AWS talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

C# / .NET

C++

Data Engineering

Data Science / Machine Learning

Databases

DevOps

Go

→ See more Go talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Java

→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Kubernetes

Leadership

“The Quantum Tech Lead: Hands On and Abstract at the Same Time by Cristian Schuszter” from Devoxx Belgium 2026

Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Oct 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 11s

Misc

→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Mobile

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Python

React

“Why Expo Still Won’t Let AI Merge a Single PR | Kadi Kraman, Software Developer at Expo” from React Summit 2026

Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 00s

Ruby / Rails

“Architecture Observability and Guardrails by Victor Rentea” from Devoxx Belgium 2026

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 04s

Rust

Security

→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Software Architecture

→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Swift

→ See more Swift talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Web / Frontend

“Why Expo Still Won’t Let AI Merge a Single PR | Kadi Kraman, Software Developer at Expo” from React Summit 2026

Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 00s

Web Assembly

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📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!