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Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #123!

This week, I decided to feature 14 (‼️) talks and podcasts, so way more than usual. I’m curious what you think!

Let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 50s

Description: Gergely Orosz looks at how tech companies are actually using these tools, what is working and what is not. The speaker contrasts companies that treat AI as a silver bullet with those that begin from a business outcome and deliberately slow their rollouts to hold quality steady. He even shares an AI company founder telling him they need to use a bit less AI and do more thinking. There’s also a good advice at the end. Highly recommended!

Conference ⸱ +32k views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 04s

Description: Linus Torvalds, who does not require an introduction, sits down with Dirk Hohndel, head of Ericsson Software Technology, in the format the two have settled on: Linus detests public speaking, so he prepares nothing and comes in cold while Dirk makes up the questions. Looking back over 35 years they cover why Linus rewrote contributed patches himself instead of applying them, how long it took kernel maintainers to adopt Git and the reaction he got when he proposed moving from releases every two years to every five weeks. Twenty-five minutes in he points out that they still have not talked about AI, and says he is very proud of that.

3. “Our Brains in the AI Era - Cassidy Williams” from WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America 2026

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 35s

Description: AI is everywhere: in your editor, your terminal, your code review, your inbox and your search bar. Cassidy Williams, senior director of developer advocacy at GitHub, gives an honest look at what happens to us, as developers and as people, when we outsource our thinking at scale. The cost is real: AI slop is showing up in open source pull requests, documentation, code reviews and emails, and the habit of thinking hard is eroding. This keynote is not simply AI good or AI bad, it covers guardrails, speaking up for quality and continuing to think better, because our brains are resources we have to keep for the rest of our lives.

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 52s

Description: What should the JavaScript toolchain look like if the thing using it isn’t a human any more? Evan You, creator of Vite and Vue, makes the case for verification as a first-class interface, deterministic tests and a shared engine across worktrees. He traces the path from starting Vite in 2020 to the wider toolchain of Oxc, Rolldown, Vitest and Vite+, then shows where VoidZero’s tools are heading now that they are part of Cloudflare.

Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Nov 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 06s

Description: As AI genies make programming more joyful in some ways and more fraught in others, how can we as individuals and teams adapt? Kent Beck, creator of Extreme Programming and co-author of the Agile Manifesto, offers the Forest and Desert as a dialectical framing of software development as either resource-rich and resource-replenishing or continually near starvation. In his third keynote in a row at this conference he tracks how the mood has shifted year on year, and reports that when he revisited his own Tidy First workshop material only about a third of it had gone obsolete in the twelve months since.

Conference ⸱ +16k views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 27s

Description: CSS is the language everybody loves to hate. Everything’s global, there’s no control flow and there are no error messages, and some people say it isn’t even a real programming language. Dylan Beattie, creator of the Rockstar programming language and a Microsoft MVP, makes the case that CSS is one of the fundamental building blocks of the open web and that it is continuously evolving. Modern CSS has variables, grids, flexboxes, animations and view transitions, and when it comes to layout, accessibility, interaction and validation it can do all kinds of things you thought you could only do with JavaScript.

Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Oct 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 34s

Description: Netflix tests independently of the implementation underneath, from unit tests all the way to synthetic canaries. William Schor, a senior software engineer on the key-value team at Netflix, owns a lot of Cassandra databases and the layers in front of them that provide a key-value interface to all of Netflix. In this lightning talk he walks through the journey of testing that key-value store, how the techniques evolved over time and how the team generalised them for the rest of the online data storage group.

Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Nov 6, 2026 ⸱ 01h 30m 32s

Description: C++ is being used in critical applications, and it can be used in ways that ensure correctness, simplicity, performance and maintainability. But how do we ensure it is used in those desirable ways, and how do we teach both new and old C++ developers to do so? Bjarne Stroustrup, the creator of C++, lays out the strategy he calls subset of superset: extend the language by adding libraries so that static analysis can be simplified to the point where undesirable uses are removed without damaging expressiveness or efficiency. The Profiles framework supports this by letting you require or suppress specific sets of guarantees.

Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 42s

Description: Pull requests have the nasty habit of blocking the flow of delivery. They introduce a cost of delay, any delay reduces feedback and consequently it drives down quality. The usual way to achieve fast, efficient and effective continuous code reviews without disrupting delivery is through pair programming or team programming, but for various valid reasons these can be a cultural stretch for many teams and organisations. Thierry de Pauw, founder of ThinkingLabs and a long-standing trunk-based development advocate, makes the case for a third option that his novice team ran back in 2012: a way of working he was quietly embarrassed about for years, until Dave Farley got in touch wanting to make a video about it.

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 25s

Description: David Ostrovsky gave a talk about graph databases at NDC about ten years ago, rewatched it recently and found that almost none of what he covered then is how we work today. Now, in the age of recommendation systems and AI, storing and querying data as a graph efficiently is more important than ever, and semantic graphs and clustering algorithms power the latest generation of agentic AI tools. Ostrovsky, a software engineer at Meta and co-author of Pro Couchbase Server, takes the industry’s completely new ways of working with graph data for a test drive, mostly by typing queries and showing what comes back.

Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Oct 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 12s

Description: Building a critical distributed protocol in 2026 means treating correctness as a continuous engineering practice, not a final verification step. Anatoliy Bilenko, a staff engineer at Canonical who leads the Dqlite distributed database team, and Alberto Carretero, a key Dqlite contributor focused on formal methods, present a workflow that combines executable state-machine designs and formal methods with AI-assisted development, observability and Antithesis testing. They draw on the full set of tools they use at Canonical: state machines, formal specifications, TLA, Jepsen, model-based testing and property-based testing. The goal is to move from a protocol model to evidence from real-system executions.

Podcast ⸱ Oct 22, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:15:16

Description: What is the future of programming in a world where AI agents can write, review and test code, and what role will developers play as coding machines become increasingly capable? Andrey Breslav, creator of Kotlin and now of CodeSpeak, explores what happens when generating software becomes easier than ever while understanding, reviewing and maintaining it becomes increasingly challenging. Building on the themes of his Codemotion keynote, he asks whether machines can take over planning, coding, code reviews and testing, then what human developers still bring that AI lacks.

13. “Scaling Slack and GitHub with Maude Lemaire” from The Pragmatic Engineer

Podcast ⸱ Nov 5, 2026 ⸱ 01h 18m 33s

Description: What is involved in scaling up large, popular products at places like Slack and GitHub? We get an insider’s view from Maude Lemaire, author of Refactoring at Scale, who spent nearly eight years at Slack founding and leading the backend performance infrastructure team as it scaled from 60,000 users per team to more than 2 million. She is now a principal engineer at GitHub, where she has worked on Copilot Code Review, data partitioning and domain isolation.

Podcast ⸱ Oct 29, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:51:10

Description: Marty Cagan joins Joe Murray for a fireside conversation about the uncomfortable gap between product activity and business value. They challenge each other on where the real constraints sit, how to develop people who can recognize worthwhile problems and what happens when discovery becomes a shared responsibility across product, design and engineering.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

ACCU on Sea 2026 (7), AI Engineer New York 2026 (87), AI Engineer Shanghai 2026 (1), All Things Open 2026 (8), Bug Bash EU 2026 (3), C++ Day 2026 (5), CONFidence 2026 (2), CityJS London 2026 (5), Clojure/Conj 2026 (8), Code BEAM Europe 2026 (7), Compute Markets at AI Engineer New York 2026 (3), Conf42 Platform Engineering 2026 (25), Conf42 Prompt Engineering 2026 (19), CppCon 2026 (1), Craft Conference 2026 (4), DDD Europe 2026 (2), Devoxx Belgium 2026 (3), DjangoCon US 2026 (34), ElixirConf US 2026 (1), EuroRust 2026 (1), Flutter Paris Meetup 2026 (1), GOTO Copenhagen 2026 (6), Infonoms St. Louis 2026 (8), IntelliJ IDEA Conf 2026 (3), JavaOne 2026 (3), LDX3 London 2026 (9), LF Live: Maintainer Series (1), Linux Foundation Member European Forum 2026 (12), Linux Security Summit Europe 2026 (9), MQ Summit 2026 (3), NDC Oslo 2026 (22), Observability Summit Europe 2026 (24), Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026 (296), Papers We Love NYC 2026 (1), PromCon EU 2026 (20), PyData Chicago Meetup 2026 (1), QCon AI Boston 2026 (1), QCon London 2026 (2), Real-Time Linux User Forum 2026 (6), Rocky Mountain Ruby 2026 (17), ViteConf 2026 (9), WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America 2026 (2), XConf Lite - Vietnam 2026 (3), XConf Singapore 2026 (9)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

AWS

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BEAM

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C++

→ See more C++ talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Clojure

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Data Engineering

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Data Science / Machine Learning

→ See more Data Science / Machine Learning talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Databases

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DevOps

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Django

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Elixir

“Keynote: Set-Theoretic Types from Scratch - José Valim | ElixirConf US 2026” from ElixirConf US 2026

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 34s

Java

“Java Performance Update - 2026” from Devoxx Belgium 2026

Conference ⸱ +19k views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 42s “Java Secure Coding Guidelines” from JavaOne 2026

Conference ⸱ +11k views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 46s “Java Modernization @ LinkedIn” from JavaOne 2026

Conference ⸱ +10k views ⸱ Nov 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 49s

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Kubernetes

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Leadership

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Misc

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Mobile

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Python

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React

“React Beyond Components: The Rise of Generative UI // Ruben Casas” from CityJS London 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 40s

Ruby / Rails

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Rust

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Security

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Software Architecture

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Swift

“The Truth About Migrating C++ to Swift: No Full Rewrites Required” from ACCU on Sea 2026

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 44m 04s

Vue

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Web / Frontend

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This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it!

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!