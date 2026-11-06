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Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #123!
This week, I decided to feature 14 (‼️) talks and podcasts, so way more than usual. I’m curious what you think!
Let’s jump right in!
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “Slow down to speed up – Gergely Orosz | Craft 2026” from Craft Conference 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 50s
Description: Gergely Orosz looks at how tech companies are actually using these tools, what is working and what is not. The speaker contrasts companies that treat AI as a silver bullet with those that begin from a business outcome and deliberately slow their rollouts to hold quality steady. He even shares an AI company founder telling him they need to use a bit less AI and do more thinking. There’s also a good advice at the end. Highly recommended!
2. “Keynote: Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux... - Dirk Hohndel, Ericsson & Linus Torvalds, Linux & Git” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +32k views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 04s
Description: Linus Torvalds, who does not require an introduction, sits down with Dirk Hohndel, head of Ericsson Software Technology, in the format the two have settled on: Linus detests public speaking, so he prepares nothing and comes in cold while Dirk makes up the questions. Looking back over 35 years they cover why Linus rewrote contributed patches himself instead of applying them, how long it took kernel maintainers to adopt Git and the reaction he got when he proposed moving from releases every two years to every five weeks. Twenty-five minutes in he points out that they still have not talked about AI, and says he is very proud of that.
3. “Our Brains in the AI Era - Cassidy Williams” from WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 35s
Description: AI is everywhere: in your editor, your terminal, your code review, your inbox and your search bar. Cassidy Williams, senior director of developer advocacy at GitHub, gives an honest look at what happens to us, as developers and as people, when we outsource our thinking at scale. The cost is real: AI slop is showing up in open source pull requests, documentation, code reviews and emails, and the habit of thinking hard is eroding. This keynote is not simply AI good or AI bad, it covers guardrails, speaking up for quality and continuing to think better, because our brains are resources we have to keep for the rest of our lives.
4. “Evan You | Developer Tooling in the Agentic Era | ViteConf 2026” from ViteConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 52s
Description: What should the JavaScript toolchain look like if the thing using it isn’t a human any more? Evan You, creator of Vite and Vue, makes the case for verification as a first-class interface, deterministic tests and a shared engine across worktrees. He traces the path from starting Vite in 2020 to the wider toolchain of Oxc, Rolldown, Vitest and Vite+, then shows where VoidZero’s tools are heading now that they are part of Cloudflare.
5. “The Augmented Forest • Kent Beck• GOTO Copenhagen 2026” from GOTO Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Nov 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 06s
Description: As AI genies make programming more joyful in some ways and more fraught in others, how can we as individuals and teams adapt? Kent Beck, creator of Extreme Programming and co-author of the Agile Manifesto, offers the Forest and Desert as a dialectical framing of software development as either resource-rich and resource-replenishing or continually near starvation. In his third keynote in a row at this conference he tracks how the mood has shifted year on year, and reports that when he revisited his own Tidy First workshop material only about a third of it had gone obsolete in the twelve months since.
6. “Do It With Style: Rethinking CSS - Dylan Beattie - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +16k views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 27s
Description: CSS is the language everybody loves to hate. Everything’s global, there’s no control flow and there are no error messages, and some people say it isn’t even a real programming language. Dylan Beattie, creator of the Rockstar programming language and a Microsoft MVP, makes the case that CSS is one of the fundamental building blocks of the open web and that it is continuously evolving. Modern CSS has variables, grids, flexboxes, animations and view transitions, and when it comes to layout, accessibility, interaction and validation it can do all kinds of things you thought you could only do with JavaScript.
7. “From Unit Tests to Synthetic Canaries at Netflix • William Schor • Bug Bash EU 2026” from GOTO Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Oct 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 34s
Description: Netflix tests independently of the implementation underneath, from unit tests all the way to synthetic canaries. William Schor, a senior software engineer on the key-value team at Netflix, owns a lot of Cassandra databases and the layers in front of them that provide a key-value interface to all of Netflix. In this lightning talk he walks through the journey of testing that key-value store, how the techniques evolved over time and how the team generalised them for the rest of the online data storage group.
8. “Profiles for Simplicity and Guarantees - Bjarne Stroustrup - CppCon 2026” from CppCon 2026
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Nov 6, 2026 ⸱ 01h 30m 32s
Description: C++ is being used in critical applications, and it can be used in ways that ensure correctness, simplicity, performance and maintainability. But how do we ensure it is used in those desirable ways, and how do we teach both new and old C++ developers to do so? Bjarne Stroustrup, the creator of C++, lays out the strategy he calls subset of superset: extend the language by adding libraries so that static analysis can be simplified to the point where undesirable uses are removed without damaging expressiveness or efficiency. The Profiles framework supports this by letting you require or suppress specific sets of guarantees.
9. “Non-Blocking Continuous Code Reviews, a Case Study - Thierry de Pauw - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 42s
Description: Pull requests have the nasty habit of blocking the flow of delivery. They introduce a cost of delay, any delay reduces feedback and consequently it drives down quality. The usual way to achieve fast, efficient and effective continuous code reviews without disrupting delivery is through pair programming or team programming, but for various valid reasons these can be a cultural stretch for many teams and organisations. Thierry de Pauw, founder of ThinkingLabs and a long-standing trunk-based development advocate, makes the case for a third option that his novice team ran back in 2012: a way of working he was quietly embarrassed about for years, until Dave Farley got in touch wanting to make a video about it.
10. “Modern Graph Databases - David Ostrovsky - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 25s
Description: David Ostrovsky gave a talk about graph databases at NDC about ten years ago, rewatched it recently and found that almost none of what he covered then is how we work today. Now, in the age of recommendation systems and AI, storing and querying data as a graph efficiently is more important than ever, and semantic graphs and clustering algorithms power the latest generation of agentic AI tools. Ostrovsky, a software engineer at Meta and co-author of Pro Couchbase Server, takes the industry’s completely new ways of working with graph data for a test drive, mostly by typing queries and showing what comes back.
11. “Formal Methods & AI for Reliable Databases • Anatoliy Bilenko & AlbertoCarretero • Bug Bash EU 2026” from GOTO Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Oct 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 12s
Description: Building a critical distributed protocol in 2026 means treating correctness as a continuous engineering practice, not a final verification step. Anatoliy Bilenko, a staff engineer at Canonical who leads the Dqlite distributed database team, and Alberto Carretero, a key Dqlite contributor focused on formal methods, present a workflow that combines executable state-machine designs and formal methods with AI-assisted development, observability and Antithesis testing. They draw on the full set of tools they use at Canonical: state machines, formal specifications, TLA, Jepsen, model-based testing and property-based testing. The goal is to move from a protocol model to evidence from real-system executions.
12. “The Future of Programming with Andrey Breslav (Kotlin) | CodeSpeak, AI & the Role of Developers” from Codemotion
Podcast ⸱ Oct 22, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:15:16
Description: What is the future of programming in a world where AI agents can write, review and test code, and what role will developers play as coding machines become increasingly capable? Andrey Breslav, creator of Kotlin and now of CodeSpeak, explores what happens when generating software becomes easier than ever while understanding, reviewing and maintaining it becomes increasingly challenging. Building on the themes of his Codemotion keynote, he asks whether machines can take over planning, coding, code reviews and testing, then what human developers still bring that AI lacks.
13. “Scaling Slack and GitHub with Maude Lemaire” from The Pragmatic Engineer
Podcast ⸱ Nov 5, 2026 ⸱ 01h 18m 33s
Description: What is involved in scaling up large, popular products at places like Slack and GitHub? We get an insider’s view from Maude Lemaire, author of Refactoring at Scale, who spent nearly eight years at Slack founding and leading the backend performance infrastructure team as it scaled from 60,000 users per team to more than 2 million. She is now a principal engineer at GitHub, where she has worked on Copilot Code Review, data partitioning and domain isolation.
14. “Building what matters in the AI era: A conversation with Marty Cagan” from Thoughtworks
Podcast ⸱ Oct 29, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:51:10
Description: Marty Cagan joins Joe Murray for a fireside conversation about the uncomfortable gap between product activity and business value. They challenge each other on where the real constraints sit, how to develop people who can recognize worthwhile problems and what happens when discovery becomes a shared responsibility across product, design and engineering.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
ACCU on Sea 2026 (7), AI Engineer New York 2026 (87), AI Engineer Shanghai 2026 (1), All Things Open 2026 (8), Bug Bash EU 2026 (3), C++ Day 2026 (5), CONFidence 2026 (2), CityJS London 2026 (5), Clojure/Conj 2026 (8), Code BEAM Europe 2026 (7), Compute Markets at AI Engineer New York 2026 (3), Conf42 Platform Engineering 2026 (25), Conf42 Prompt Engineering 2026 (19), CppCon 2026 (1), Craft Conference 2026 (4), DDD Europe 2026 (2), Devoxx Belgium 2026 (3), DjangoCon US 2026 (34), ElixirConf US 2026 (1), EuroRust 2026 (1), Flutter Paris Meetup 2026 (1), GOTO Copenhagen 2026 (6), Infonoms St. Louis 2026 (8), IntelliJ IDEA Conf 2026 (3), JavaOne 2026 (3), LDX3 London 2026 (9), LF Live: Maintainer Series (1), Linux Foundation Member European Forum 2026 (12), Linux Security Summit Europe 2026 (9), MQ Summit 2026 (3), NDC Oslo 2026 (22), Observability Summit Europe 2026 (24), Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026 (296), Papers We Love NYC 2026 (1), PromCon EU 2026 (20), PyData Chicago Meetup 2026 (1), QCon AI Boston 2026 (1), QCon London 2026 (2), Real-Time Linux User Forum 2026 (6), Rocky Mountain Ruby 2026 (17), ViteConf 2026 (9), WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America 2026 (2), XConf Lite - Vietnam 2026 (3), XConf Singapore 2026 (9)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“AI Writes the Code. So What’s Left for Engineers? - Laurie Voss, Arize AI” from AI Engineer New York 2026
Conference ⸱ +343k views ⸱ Oct 24, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 09s
“Does Code Quality Still Matter? It Depends on This — Max Kanat-Alexander, Capital One” from AI Engineer New York 2026
Conference ⸱ +271k views ⸱ Oct 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 23s
“Make Your AI Agents Predictable With Graph Engineering - Zachary Blumenfeld, Neo4j” from AI Engineer New York 2026
Conference ⸱ +131k views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 36s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
AWS
“Scaling Django: Mastering Database Routers with AWS Aurora with Leonardo Batista” from DjangoCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 03s
“Keynote: Open Standards for Trusted Agentic Workloads - Laura Tacho, Developer Experience, AWS” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 32s
“Open Source Maintainers Vs. The CVE Tsunami - Harkrishn Patro, Apple & Madelyn Olson, AWS” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 33m 14s
→ See more AWS talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
BEAM
“Keynote: Let It Disconnect: A Local-First Future - Brooklyn Zelenka | Code BEAM Europe 2026” from Code BEAM Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 49s
“Gleam Language Update - Louis Pilfold | Code BEAM Europe 2026” from Code BEAM Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Nov 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 35s
“Updates from the AtomVM Landscape - Davide Bettio | Code BEAM Europe 2026” from Code BEAM Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Nov 4, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 55s
→ See more BEAM talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
C++
“Optimising C++: How We Built the Modern Standard Library” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Nov 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 46s
“CallMeMaybe - Building Modern Runtime Reflection via C++26 - Laurie Kirk - ACCU 2026” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Oct 31, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 36s
“Profiles for Simplicity and Guarantees - Bjarne Stroustrup - CppCon 2026” from CppCon 2026
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Nov 6, 2026 ⸱ 01h 30m 32s
→ See more C++ talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Clojure
“How to Make Things, and Why - Stuart Halloway (Clojure/Conj 2026)” from Clojure/Conj 2026
Conference ⸱ +20k views ⸱ Oct 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 13s
“Would you believe it’s jank? - Jeaye Wilkerson (Clojure/Conj 2026)” from Clojure/Conj 2026
Conference ⸱ +19k views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 11s
“Modeling a Fabric Stash with Datomic - Wendy Randolph (Clojure/Conj 2026)” from Clojure/Conj 2026
Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Oct 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 11s
→ See more Clojure talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Engineering
“Backpropagation Based Systems as a Model of Human Cognition | Michael Crist” from Infonoms St. Louis 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 54s
“Beyond RAG: Designing AI Agent Playbooks for Complex Customer Support | Akshay Danthi” from Infonoms St. Louis 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 47s
“Lifetimes in the Wild: How Reaper’s Rust Editor Backend uses ‘a without fear | Asha Somayajula” from Infonoms St. Louis 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 10s
→ See more Data Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Science / Machine Learning
“Backpropagation Based Systems as a Model of Human Cognition | Michael Crist” from Infonoms St. Louis 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 54s
“Beyond RAG: Designing AI Agent Playbooks for Complex Customer Support | Akshay Danthi” from Infonoms St. Louis 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 47s
“Lifetimes in the Wild: How Reaper’s Rust Editor Backend uses ‘a without fear | Asha Somayajula” from Infonoms St. Louis 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 10s
→ See more Data Science / Machine Learning talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Databases
“Formal Methods & AI for Reliable Databases • Anatoliy Bilenko & AlbertoCarretero • Bug Bash EU 2026” from GOTO Copenhagen 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Oct 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 12s
“Modern Graph Databases - David Ostrovsky - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 25s
“What’s new in SQL Server 2025 and Azure SQL Databases - Christian Peeters - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 28, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 27s
→ See more Databases talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
DevOps
“Context Is the New Code: DevOps Practices for AI Agents” from QCon London 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 24s
“OpenTelemetry Beyond Observability: Security, CI/CD, and Network Management - Antoine Toulme, Cisco” from Observability Summit Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 48s
“Vendor-Neutral GPU Observability for Kubernetes - Reza Jelveh, Dynamia.ai” from Observability Summit Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 13s
→ See more DevOps talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Django
“Modern Django Deployments in 2026 with Will Vincent” from DjangoCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Oct 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 16s
“Keeping Pace with Django: Evolving Through 15 years of Updates with Eduardo Felipe Castegnaro” from DjangoCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 54s
“Wishlist granted: HTMX without betraying your Django views with Natalia Bidart” from DjangoCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Oct 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 11s
→ See more Django talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Elixir
“Keynote: Set-Theoretic Types from Scratch - José Valim | ElixirConf US 2026” from ElixirConf US 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 34s
Java
“Java Performance Update - 2026” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +19k views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 42s
“Java Secure Coding Guidelines” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +11k views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 46s
“Java Modernization @ LinkedIn” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +10k views ⸱ Nov 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 49s
→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kubernetes
“Vendor-Neutral GPU Observability for Kubernetes - Reza Jelveh, Dynamia.ai” from Observability Summit Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 13s
“Lightning Talk: Prove It: Is Your Kubernetes App Cloud Native? - Martin Matyáš, Tieto” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 08m 40s
“Kubernetes: Engineering PromQL Queries for Prometheus and OpenTelemetry... Serena Kei & Stephen Lang” from PromCon EU 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 26m 12s
→ See more Kubernetes talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Leadership
“Engineering at scale: Why developer experience is your competitive advantage” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Nov 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 34s
“Escaping the feature factory: Building strategic team identity” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Nov 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 18s
“30 to 70 PRs a day: How we managed to not wreck our systems” from LDX3 London 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Nov 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 30s
→ See more Leadership talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Misc
“What Claude Code Can Do That You Haven’t Tried - Gui Ferreira - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +144k views ⸱ Oct 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 13s
“Keynote: Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux... - Dirk Hohndel, Ericsson & Linus Torvalds, Linux & Git” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +32k views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 04s
“Do It With Style: Rethinking CSS - Dylan Beattie - NDC Oslo 2026” from NDC Oslo 2026
Conference ⸱ +16k views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 01h 00m 27s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Mobile
“The Truth About Migrating C++ to Swift: No Full Rewrites Required” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 44m 04s
“When Mobile Networks Become Microservices: Tracing the 5G... - Robbe De Helt, University of Antwerp” from Observability Summit Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 08m 18s
“LibreCar: Android Auto on Mobile Linux - Petr Hodina, SolderChef” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 33s
→ See more Mobile talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Python
“Modeling a Fabric Stash with Datomic - Wendy Randolph (Clojure/Conj 2026)” from Clojure/Conj 2026
Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Oct 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 11s
“Why Waiting for the Next AI Model Can Pay Off - John Stecher, Blackstone & Scott Worland, Norm AI” from AI Engineer New York 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Nov 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 45s
“Batteries vs. Speed: The Django/FastAPI Debate with Calvin Hendryx-Parker and Frank Wiles” from DjangoCon US 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 23s
→ See more Python talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
React
“React Beyond Components: The Rise of Generative UI // Ruben Casas” from CityJS London 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 40s
Ruby / Rails
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2026 - Change, Fear & AI by Spike Ilacqua” from Rocky Mountain Ruby 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 09m 51s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2026 - Lightning Talks” from Rocky Mountain Ruby 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 04s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2026 - InstiLLMent of Successful Practices in an Agentic World by Kevin Murphy” from Rocky Mountain Ruby 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 41s
→ See more Ruby / Rails talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Rust
“Lifetimes in the Wild: How Reaper’s Rust Editor Backend uses ‘a without fear | Asha Somayajula” from Infonoms St. Louis 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 10s
“Move your problems to compile-time and get new capabilities out of it - Oli Scherer | EuroRust 2026” from EuroRust 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 28s
“Teaching BIND9 New Tricks: A Rust Operator for Declarative DNS on Kubernetes - Erick Bourgeois” from Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 3, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 12s
→ See more Rust talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Security
“300 Agents, 60 People: How We Secured Our Own AI Agents - Aiden Sochowski, Runlayer” from AI Engineer New York 2026
Conference ⸱ +11k views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 38s
“Java Secure Coding Guidelines” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +11k views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 46s
“Exploits Now Beat Patches: Open Source Security in the AI Era - Patrick Smyth, Chainguard” from AI Engineer New York 2026
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Oct 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 21m 47s
→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Software Architecture
“Valhalla? AI? Better Modules? String Templates? - Ask the Architects at Devoxx 2026” from Devoxx Belgium 2026
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Nov 5, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 53s
“Architecture for Flow: Building Foundations for Continuous Change by Susanne Kaiser -DDD Europe 2026” from DDD Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 28s
“When the ubiquitous language isn’t English by William Bartlett - DDD Europe 2026” from DDD Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 2, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 15s
→ See more Software Architecture talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Swift
“The Truth About Migrating C++ to Swift: No Full Rewrites Required” from ACCU on Sea 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 44m 04s
Vue
“Why Are We Still Governing AI Agents Like Software? - Tim Tyler, Gravitee” from AI Engineer New York 2026
Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 13s
“Evan You | Developer Tooling in the Agentic Era | ViteConf 2026” from ViteConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 52s
“Christoph Nakazawa | Deploy to Void | ViteConf 2026” from ViteConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Oct 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 09m 25s
→ See more Vue talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Web / Frontend
“Shanon Jackson | Making the JavaScript parsing faster | ViteConf 2026” from ViteConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 6, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 33s
“Segmentation fault! Low-level debugging for JS developers // Anna Henningsen” from CityJS London 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Oct 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 17s
“The Dark Side of Micro-Frontends // Luca Mezzalira” from CityJS London 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Oct 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 18s
→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it!
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!