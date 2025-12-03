💥 Issue 85
🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or listen!
“Understanding how tech careers are shaped by power dynamics | Anil Dash | LeadDev New York 2025”
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 23s
tldw: How hard and soft power shape who gets promoted, who gets heard and how to spot and use the influence you already have.
“Realizing Domain Design Through Architectural Modularity ... - Mark Richards - DDD Europe 2025”
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 48s
tldw: This talk connects domain-driven design to system modularity and gives concrete ideas for choosing service granularity. Worth watching if you are working w/ microservices.
“Mind the gap: Navigating the staff+ performance cliff | Katie Sylor-Miller | StaffPlus New York 2025”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 44s
tldw: Moving from a team-focused engineer to an org-level role often feels like freefall and makes you question whether you belong. This talk names the Performance Cliff and offers concrete ideas to measure impact and succeed in Staff+ roles.
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Binge-worthy: Netflix’s journey to Amazon Aurora at scale (DAT322)”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 18s
tldw: Netflix migrated terabytes across 100+ clusters to Amazon Aurora while keeping millions of subscribers online. The talk explains how they combined AWS Database Migration Service with a custom data streaming platform to achieve near zero downtime.
“No Vibes Allowed: Solving Hard Problems in Complex Codebases – Dex Horthy, HumanLayer”
Conference ⸱ +14k views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 31s
tldw: This talk explains how to get current AI coding agents to actually help in large messy codebases using context engineering and frequent compaction.
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - AWS Networking Fundamentals: Connect, secure and scale (NET208)”
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 39s
tldw: AWS re:Invent 2025 walks through VPC basics, IPv4 vs IPv6, subnetting, routing, DNS and security and shows how to connect and secure multi region AWS networks.
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Build Advanced Search with Vector, Hybrid, and AI Techniques (ANT314)”
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 57s
tldw: You’ll learn how OpenSearch uses vectors, hybrid search and AI to power better search and chatbots with real use cases and useful tips for scaling and cutting costs.
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Advanced analytics with AWS Cost and Usage Reports (COP401)”
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 21s
tldw: Tired of guessing what drives your AWS bill? This live coding session shows how to use AWS Cost and Usage Reports and Amazon Q to automate queries, break down spend by service and team and build secure scalable cost analytics on AWS.
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - PostgreSQL performance: Real-world workload tuning (DAT410)”
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 39s
tldw: You’ll learn how to cut excess indexes to save write throughput, diagnose HOT update and vacuum stalls and stabilize plans with QPM and pg_hint_plan using real SQL and wait event decoding.
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Dive deep into Amazon DynamoDB (DAT435)”
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 37s
tldw: I watch this kind of deep dives every year and highly recommend it.
“Plug and Play Design: Building Extendable React Applications”
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 02s
tldw: This talk shows how a plugin architecture lets you add or remove whole features by dropping a folder into a React app. Watch for concrete examples of adapters, build setup, import restrictions.
“A fun and absurd introduction to Vector Databases • Alexander Chatzizacharias • Devoxx Poland 2024”
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 23s
tldw: This talk shows how to turn text and images into vectors and how to query them. More of a demo session, so I highly recommend it.
“Garbage Collection in Java: Choosing the Correct Collector”
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Nov 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 36s
tldw: This talk compares the main collectors, explains core concepts and shows when G1 or ZGC perform better.
“GeeCON 2025: Artur Skowronski - JVM in the Age of AI: Babylon, Valhalla, TornadoVM and friends”
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 26s
tldw: This talk explains what the JVM must change to be a real platform for modern ML, covering Valhalla, Babylon, TornadoVM and hardware trends.
“Are developers happy yet? Unpacking the 2025 Developer Survey | Stack Overflow’s Erin Yepis” from Dev Interrupted
Podcast ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 58s
tldl: Stack Overflow’s 2025 Developer Survey shows job satisfaction is rebounding, driven by autonomy and pay, with senior devs happier than juniors, trust in AI down.
“What actually makes you senior (News)” from The Changelog
Podcast ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 09m 27s
tldl: no tldl needed :)
📈 The Most Watched This Week
See what everyone’s watching this week and don’t miss out! Here are the top 5 most-watched talks ranked by views/publishing time.
“No Vibes Allowed: Solving Hard Problems in Complex Codebases – Dex Horthy, HumanLayer” ⸱ +14k views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 31s
tldw: This talk explains how to get current AI coding agents to actually help in large messy codebases using context engineering and frequent compaction.
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Keynote with CEO Matt Garman” ⸱ +12k views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 02h 08m 07s
tldw: AWS re:Invent keynote runs through a ton of new compute AI and storage launches from Nova chips and Trainium to fresh instance types S3 and RDS features, worth watching if you build on the cloud.
“Defying Gravity - Kevin Hou, Google DeepMind” ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 10s
tldw: Google Antigravity demos agentic IDEs with Gemini 3 and shows what these tools can actually do for you.
“Building Cursor Composer – Lee Robinson, Cursor” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 36s
tldw: This talk walks you through system architecture, training and evaluation and the infra choices that made a coding model work at scale. Watch it if you build ML-backed developer tools and want concrete approaches to scaling, semantic search and agent behavior.
“Fixing React full-stack with zero-syntax type safety | by Tanner Linsley, creator of React Query” ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 24s
tldw: This talk shows how a client-first full-stack React approach delivers end-to-end zero syntax type safety with no boilerplate, uses the router and server functions to flip between SPA and SSR, and includes live coding demos.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
AWS re:Invent 2025
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Keynote with CEO Matt Garman” ⸱ +12k views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 02h 08m 07s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Implement Agentic AI at the edge for industrial automation (HMC317)” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 01s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Serverless full-stack in action: AI-driven developer experience (DEV309)” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 29s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Building custom agents for intelligent AWS patch automation (COP407)” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 52s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - From concept to production: Build with spec-driven development & Kiro (DVT320)” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 18s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Amazon Aurora DSQL: A developer’s perspective (DAT401)” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 07s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - How Netflix Shapes our Fleet for Efficiency and Reliability (IND387)” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 50s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - AWS Cloud WAN MCP Server: Transform network operations with GenAI (NET331)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 52s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - AgenticAI: Industry-Driven Architecture Excellence (NTA203)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 43s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Innovating with AWS Confidential Computing: An Integrated Approach (CMP407)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 36s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Agentic AI’s new generation of Industry and Line of Business solutions (PEX202)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 10s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - From monolith to microservices: Migrate and modernize with Amazon EKS (CNS210)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 12s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Agentic AI for member-owned financials: Systems that serve (AIM337)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 34s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Data modeling core concepts for Amazon DynamoDB (DAT311)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 01s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Accelerating Development and DevSecOps with Amazon Bedrock and Kiro (PEX303)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 44s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Boost performance and reduce costs in Amazon Aurora and Amazon RDS (DAT312)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 39s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - What Anthropic Learned Building AI Agents in 2025 (AIM277)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 03s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Solving the Observability Mystery with AWS Step Functions (API321)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 39s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - The Art of Embracing Failures in Serverless Architectures (DEV312)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 12s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Capability-first architecture: Bridging business intent to technology (ARC202)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 36s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Building agentic AI platform engineering solutions with open source (OPN303)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 16s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Enterprise software licensing and optimization on AWS (MAM315)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 05s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - AI Agents Slash PGA TOUR’s Content Cost While Boosting Coverage/Quality -SPF204” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 19s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Cyber resilience on AWS, designing security and recovery strategies (GBL204)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 41s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - A leader’s guide to AI strategy and implementation (SNR305)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 59s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Building .NET AI Applications with Semantic Kernel and Amazon Bedrock (DEV302)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 26s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Building Fault-Tolerant Systems with AWS Messaging Services (API322)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 40s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Operating Apache Kafka and Apache Flink at scale (ANT307)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 10s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - A decade of API Gateway: Architecting the future of API Management (API314)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 48s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Making Level 4 Autonomous Networks a reality with British Telecom (IND205)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 16s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Spec-driven development with Kiro (DEV314)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 15s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - A modern approach to application migration with Amazon VPC Lattice (NET309)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 20s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Fortifying encryption in transit: speed, security and AWS Nitro Power (NET313)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 00s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Optimizing for high performance with Amazon ElastiCache Serverless (DAT437)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 33s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Enterprise-scale ETL optimization for Apache Spark (ANT336)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 24s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Build robust data foundations to power enterprise AI and BI (BIZ331)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 28s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Commonwealth Bank of Australia reimagines modernization via agentic AI (SPS310)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 22s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Accelerate building Serverless apps with Amazon Q and MCP servers (CNS373)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 24s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Universal data connectivity with ETL and SQL queries (ANT209)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 44s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Transforming from SaaS to multi-tenant agentic SaaS (SAS304)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 28s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - AWS infrastructure as code: A year in review (DVT203)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 25s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Modernize Apple platform development with AWS and EC2 Mac (CMP334)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 27s
AI Engineer 2025
“Defying Gravity - Kevin Hou, Google DeepMind” ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 10s
“Building Cursor Composer – Lee Robinson, Cursor” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 36s
“Music from AIE Code Summit - Instrumentals” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 41s
AI Coding Summit 2025
“Agentic CI/CD: from Pull Request to Production without the Paper Cuts” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 24s
“10x Engineering: How GenAI Tools Transformed My Team’s Productivity” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 32s
React Summit US 2025
“Fixing React full-stack with zero-syntax type safety | by Tanner Linsley, creator of React Query” ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 24s
“Why Writing a Pinch-to-Zoom Component Is Harder Than You Think” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 09s
JSNation US 2025
“AI-powered JavaScript Development” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 17s
ServerlessDays Cardiff 2025
“Developing Serverless Applications at DVSA - Shaun Hare and Anna Dodson” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 44s
Infobip Shift Zadar Talks 2025
“Mladen Fernižer: Evolving Search in Online Marketplaces: Practical Applications of AI” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 50s
“Alex Shershebnev: Will AI (Finally) Replace Developers?” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 51s
“Dina Hrastović: Talk Before You Scale: Media as a Founder’s Most Liquid Asset” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 53s
“Medhat Dawoud: Blazing Fast Page Navigation With Speculation Rule” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 07s
“Ivan Filkovic: Fintech-Speed Banking: AI Blueprint” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 17s
“Vuk L., Božidar P., Dusan O., Dina H. ; Breaking Barriers: Funding & Opportunities in the Balkans” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 29s
“Stjepan Zelić: Sell, Sell, Sell, Sell, Sell, Sell, Build” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 15s
“Tomaž Zaman: YouTube – the Last Bastion of Authenticity” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 19s
“Peter Zakin: Beyond the IDE: The Future of Developing Software With Agents” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 22s
“Božidar P., David C., Jana B., Lucija R.; Raising the Red Flag: Spotting Trouble Before You Invest” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 25s
“Nina K, Luka R: UX Is Frontend Only! Why Do I, Super Ninja Backend Developer, Need to Care About It?” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 30s
“Gift Egwuenu: How to Build Autonomous AI Agents That Run Anywhere” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 11s
“David Clark, Toomas Bergmann, Tunya Irkad,Ghazanfar Iqbal ; IRR-ational Returns?” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 17s
“Adriane Reber: State of Checkpoint/Restore in Kubernetes – Now With GPUs” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 49s
“Marko B., Branimir R., Filip N. Bernard I. ; Cleantech in Space: Cool the Mothership” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 03s
“Josip Ivkovic: Building AI-Powered Business Autopilots With Autorun.AI and Infobip” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 21s
“Daniel J., Dusan O., Tunya I., Stefan D. ; Should I Stay or Should I Go? The US Edition” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 55s
“Olya Grovel : The Growth Matrix: Mental Models That Make Startups Scale (or Stall)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 52s
“Toma Puljak: Contained Intelligence: Secure Sandboxing for Gen AI Code” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 21s
“Jeta Z., Hajdi C., Tunya I., Bernard I.;Mind the Gap Between Female Founders and Industry Disruption” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 39s
“Olya G., Vedran B., Božidar P., Toomas B., Ivan BB.; Is There Still Hope For Europe?” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 51s
“Anthony Nevo: Discover How to Streamline User Onboarding With Network APIs” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 32s
“Diego I., Filip S., Domagoj B., Mirna H., Lucija R., Nikola S.; Scale 2.0- From Vodnjan to New York” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 08s
“Alen Adanic: Building SSDLC in an Enterprise Environment” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 15s
“Danijela Škugor Markovic: Driving Intelligence: The Software Shift Shaping Tomorrow’s Cars” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 42s
“Lead Like a Bot, Think Like a Human: Navigating Leadership in the Age of AI” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 50s
“Danijel Temrez and Rino Cala: Playing D&D With AI: Building an Agentic Game Engine” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 28s
“Monika Piragic: Embracing Complexity: Lessons From Product Teams” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 07s
“Stjepan Z., Jeta Z., Srdjan K., Tunya I., Olya G.; The Fine Art of Letting Go (Just Enough)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 25s
“Emanuel Lacic: Can Research Drive Product Value? Lessons From Spam Detection” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 05s
“Ghazanfar Iqbal, Filip Dragoslavic ; Fund or Fumble: Spotting Bad Money Before It Burns You” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 12s
“Antonio Matušan, Iva Milevoj, Darko Ivancevic, Marko Kozjak: App-etite for Disruption” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 47s
“David K., Roy S., Adem B., Filip Đ.: Bitcoin, Not Crypto: The Startup Journey Few Dare to Take” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 48s
“Dino Duranovic and Ante Javor: From Tables to Graphs: Agentic Graph Modeling” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 11s
“Josip Antolis: 10 Billion Messages in a Day, How We Built the Infrastructure That Delivers” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 11s
Devoxx Belgium 2025
“Agent Orchestration with LangChain4J” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Nov 30, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 00s
InfoQ Dev Summit 2025
“Why Your ‘Reliable’ System Will Fail” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 39s
“Looking for Root Causes is a False Path: A Conversation with David Blank-Edelman” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 03s
“Authenticity Over Convention: Lessons from 16 Years of Solo Game Development” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 22s
“GenAI Security: Defending Against Deepfakes and Automated Social Engineering” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 32s
Devoxx Poland 2025
“Architecture @ Scale • Kanstantsin Slisenka • Devoxx Poland 2024” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 15s
GeeCon 2025
“GeeCON 2024: Nitsan Wakart - OOMs!... I did it again” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 26s
“GeeCON 2024: Max Arruda, Gabriel Silva - Simplifying NoSQL Database Integration with Jakarta NoSQ” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 30s
“GeeCON 2025: Bazlur Rahman - Breaking Java Stereotypes: It’s Not Your Dad’s Language Anymore” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 56s
“GeeCON 2024: Artur Skowronski - Unveiling the Mysteries of GraalVM’s Least Understood Component” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 22s
“GeeCON 2024: Jakub Marchwicki - Dissecting serverless runtimes - from functions to databases” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 19s
“GeeCON 2024: Tomasz Manugiewicz - How to build cross-functional, hybrid teams that Get Stuff Done” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 30s
Meeting C++ 2025
“Binary Parsing - C++23 Style! - Hari Prasad Manoharan - Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 27s
“PetriNet Studio - Architecting a SaaS Simulator in Modern C++ - Gabriel Valenzuela - Meeting C++2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 11s
ElixirConf EU 2025
“Introducing Phoenix Sync - James Arthur | ElixirConf EU 2025 | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 43s
CppCon 2025
“Cutting C++ Exception Time by +90%? - Khalil Estell - CppCon 2025” ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Nov 28, 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 10s
“Back to Basics: Master C++ Friendship - Mateusz Pusz - CppCon 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 53s
“Optimize Automatic Differentiation Performance in C++ - Steve Bronder - CppCon 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 59s
“Is Your C++ Code Leaking Memory? Discover the Power of Ownership-Aware Profiling” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 02s
GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025
“Orchestration Lightning: Rapid-Fire AWS Step Functions Patterns • Eric Johnson • GOTO 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 42s
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue.
“S10 E13 | Styles in the modern age with Martine Dowden” from The Angular Plus Show ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 17s
“960: Reacting to the Weird + Creative Corners of the Web” from Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 33s
“Using Feature Flags to Tame Complexity with Mike Zorn” from Platform Engineering Podcast ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 29s
“DOP 327: When AI Tools Go Rogue” from DevOps Paradox ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 13s
“GenAI Security: Defending Against Deepfakes and Automated Social Engineering” from The InfoQ Podcast ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 31s
“AI & Cloud Trends for November 2025” from The Cloudcast ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 45s
“Keeping It Together: The SRE Behind the Scenes” from Her Head’s in the Cloud ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 43s
“#748: re:Invent 2025 - Matt Garman Keynote” from AWS Podcast ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 14s
“Technical advances in document understanding” from Practical AI ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 18s
“Poison Pills (with Joel Hawksley)” from Dead Code ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 46s
“Reliability Engineering Mindset • Alex Ewerlöf & Charity Majors” from GOTO ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 10s
“Barry Burd: Teaching Java as an Art Form” from Duke’s Corner ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 01h 12m 07s
“Story: The Bug He Couldn’t Name - A 15-Year Fight Inside One Developer’s Mind” from CoRecursive ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 27s
“SED News: Bezos Returns to Building, AI’s Reality Check, and Europe’s Cloud Ambitions” from Software Engineering Daily ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 01s
“Making TN Critical Infrastructure the Most Secure in the Nation - T. Gwyddon ‘Data’ (”Gwee-thin”) Owen, James Cotter - ASW #359” from Application Security Weekly ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 02s
“LIVE from GitHub Universe: Angie Jones on Goose, MCP, and the Real-World Future of AI Agents” from The GitHub Podcast ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 00s
“”From Sumatra to Panama, from Babylon to Valhalla” with John Rose” from Inside Java ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 37s
“166: Maxie” from Darknet Diaries ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 09s
“Don MacKinnon: Why Simplicity Beats Cleverness in Software Design” from Maintainable ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 31s
“Abstraction, but for robots” from The Stack Overflow Podcast ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 38s
“Building a Sustainable Future in APIs with Kin Lane” from APIs You Won’t Hate ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 05s
“959: TypeScript on the GPU with TypeGPU creator Iwo Plaza” from Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 36s
“Episode 489: Ethical dilemma for a gambling app dev and ethical employers” from Soft Skills Engineering ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 57s
“#241 - Your Code as a Crime Scene: The Psychology Behind Software Quality - Adam Tornhill” from Tech Lead Journal ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 51s
“693: Hobbies, Puzzle Game Circuit, and Web Monetization News” from Shop Talk Show ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 02s
“Accountability Check (2025)” from Book Overflow ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 01h 13m 53s
“Alvin Ashcraft: Community Conferences - Episode 378” from Azure DevOps Podcast ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 25s
“Looking for Root Causes is a False Path: A Conversation with David Blank-Edelman” from The InfoQ Podcast ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 02s
“#460 Overlooked Python Typing” from Python Bytes ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 28s
“491: Gemini 3.0: AI’s Leap in UI Design?” from Merge Conflict ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 56s
“TARmageddon with Alex Zenla” from Open Source Security ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 39s
“Web Backstories: Shadow DOM” from Igalia Chats ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ —
“TARmageddon with Alex Zenla” from Open Source Security Podcast ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ —
“Polymaticast 131 – Racking our brains about mini racks” from The Polymaticast (Dev) ⸱ Nov 30, 2025 ⸱ 01h 33m 54s
“Robinhood SWE Turned $1B+ Founder on Non-Linear Careers, Being Jaded About Promos, Startup Learnings” from The Peterman Pod ⸱ Nov 30, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 34s
“#528: Python apps with LLM building blocks” from Talk Python To Me ⸱ Nov 30, 2025 ⸱ 01h 16m 46s
“The 4 DIMM problem (Friends)” from The Changelog ⸱ Nov 28, 2025 ⸱ 01h 50m 26s
“Episode 262: 🇳🇱 Chaos with Sean Parent! Bikes, Buses, Waffles & More!” from ADSP (Algorithms + Data Structures = Programs) ⸱ Nov 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 32s
“How to Discover the Binary System as a Child • Simon Peyton Jones & Chelsea Troy” from GOTO ⸱ Nov 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 35s
“San Francisco Ruby Conference Recap” from Remote Ruby ⸱ Nov 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 20s
“#199 Tips from a serial career changer with GitHub’s Andrea Griffiths” from The freeCodeCamp Podcast ⸱ Nov 28, 2025 ⸱ 01h 14m 12s
“Spring community legend and friend Simon Martinelli” from A Bootiful Podcast ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 43s
“2.5 Admins 275: G-word” from 2.5 Admins ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 51s
“Canonical with Jon Seager” from Rust in Production ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 58s
“The Digital Runway: IT at the Philadelphia Airport with Camille Tomlin” from Hanselminutes ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 15s
“#132 - Clarity Over Tooling: Velocity & Building Teams Without Drama with Loïc Houssier // CTO @ Superhuman Mail” from alphalist.CTO Podcast - For CTOs and Technical Leaders ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 11s
“Small vs Large Language Models Insights” from DevOps Podcasts ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 02m 45s
“Game Development on the PICO-8 with Johan Peitz” from Software Engineering Daily ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 27s
“We still need to talk about vibe coding: Reflections on 2025’s word of the year” from ThoughtWorks Technology Podcast ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 23s
“More Sustainable Software with Tom Kerkhove” from .NET Rocks! ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 00s
“Chris on AI, autonomous swarming, home automation and Rust!” from Practical AI ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 01h 37m 09s
“The inner workings of Wikipedia (Interview)” from The Changelog ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 01h 48m 57s
