Happy Wednesday 👋 and warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #85!

This week, we’ve got 217 talks from 18 conferences and 55 new podcast episodes.

That sounds like a lot, so make sure to check out both 🏆 Featured this week as well as 📈 The Most Watched This Week to find the ones you don’t want to miss.

This is one of a better issues this year, so get ready!

Let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or listen!

📈 The Most Watched This Week

See what everyone’s watching this week and don’t miss out! Here are the top 5 most-watched talks ranked by views/publishing time.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

AWS re:Invent 2025

AI Engineer 2025

AI Coding Summit 2025

React Summit US 2025

JSNation US 2025

“AI-powered JavaScript Development” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 17s

ServerlessDays Cardiff 2025

“Developing Serverless Applications at DVSA - Shaun Hare and Anna Dodson” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 44s

Infobip Shift Zadar Talks 2025

Devoxx Belgium 2025

“Agent Orchestration with LangChain4J” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Nov 30, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 00s

InfoQ Dev Summit 2025

Devoxx Poland 2025

“Architecture @ Scale • Kanstantsin Slisenka • Devoxx Poland 2024” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 15s

GeeCon 2025

Meeting C++ 2025

ElixirConf EU 2025

“Introducing Phoenix Sync - James Arthur | ElixirConf EU 2025 | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 43s

CppCon 2025

GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue.

This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it! Share

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!