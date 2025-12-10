Happy Wednesday 👋 and warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #86!

First of all, I cross-posted this issue to LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Mastodon and would love your support there. Thank you 🙏

This issue is really massive with over 1063 new talks published in the past week together with 78 new podcasts.

I highly recommend watching AWS re:Invent 2025 keynote by Werner Vogels published on Friday. I’ve always been a big fan of Werner’s keynotes as he brings a unique style, authenticity and incredible insights. Sadly, this year marked his final re:Invent keynote and his message was simple yet profound: the future belongs to developers who are capable of taking full ownership, think in systems, stay extremely curious, and use AI with intention. He called it the “Renaissance developer”. I don’t want to spoiler anymore. You’ll find the link below in the 🏆 Featured this week section.

Besides the keynote, it’s almost the end of the year, so there are TONS of great talks on the list this week. Get ready and let’s jump right in!

With Codacy’s new AI Risk Hub and AI Reviewer, dev teams get to ship at the speed of AI without the usual fallouts: failed PRs, rework, and hidden risk.

Upstream, AI Risk Hub adds a governance layer. With enforceable AI Policies, security and eng leaders can block risky model calls, secrets exposure, or dependency vulnerabilities.

Downstream, AI Reviewer goes deeper than legacy scanners. By pairing deterministic analysis with context-aware code reviews, it ensures intent matches reality and catches logic gaps.

Try Codacy

Before we start

👉 Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. It helps more readers discover Tech Talks Weekly.

👉 Give Tech Talks Weekly a shoutout (see example) or share it with your friends/coworkers. This greatly helps me continue this mission.

👉 ‼️ If you have 30 seconds to spare, please fill out this short form to help me get to know you and send better content every week.

Thank you 🙏

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or listen!

📈 The Most Watched This Week

See what everyone’s watching this week and don’t miss out! Here are the top 10 most-watched talks ranked by views/publishing time.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

AWS re:Invent 2025

DDD Europe 2025

“Obsidian - Martin Dürrmeier - DDD Europe 2025 Lightning Talk” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Dec 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 48s

QCon London 2025

“Agentic RAG: 95% is NOT 100%. Nailing GenAI Precision in Production” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Dec 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 00s

JSNation US 2025

“Stop “Shopping” for Libraries: The Battery-Included Runtime” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Dec 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 51s

GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025

“Reliable AWS Lambda Data Pipelines with AsyncAPI Specification • Hari Krishnan • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Dec 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 27s

AWS Summit Zurich 2025

“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Migrate and Modernize Legacy Workflows to Intelligent Agents (PEX304)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 04, 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 23s

PyData Tel Aviv 2025

Devoxx Poland 2025

AI Engineer 2025

CppCon 2025

PaperWeLove NYC 2025

“Rylan Talerico on Zep: A Temporal Knowledge Graph Architecture for Agent Memory [PWL NYC]” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Dec 07, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 52s

EuroRust 2025

Code BEAM America 2025

OCaml 2025

Scala 2025

SPLASH 2025

Haskell 2025

Conf42 DevSecOps 2025

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue.

This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it! Share

Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!