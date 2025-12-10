💥 Issue 86
Featuring 12 talks of the week you need to be aware of
Happy Wednesday 👋 and warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #86!
First of all, I cross-posted this issue to LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Mastodon
This issue is really massive with over 1063 new talks published in the past week together with 78 new podcasts.
I highly recommend watching AWS re:Invent 2025 keynote by Werner Vogels published on Friday. I’ve always been a big fan of Werner’s keynotes as he brings a unique style, authenticity and incredible insights. Sadly, this year marked his final re:Invent keynote and his message was simple yet profound: the future belongs to developers who are capable of taking full ownership, think in systems, stay extremely curious, and use AI with intention. He called it the “Renaissance developer”. I don’t want to spoiler anymore. You’ll find the link below in the 🏆 Featured this week section.
Besides the keynote, it’s almost the end of the year, so there are TONS of great talks on the list this week. Get ready and let’s jump right in!
🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or listen!
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Keynote with Dr. Werner Vogels”
Conference ⸱ +467k views ⸱ Dec 05, 2025 ⸱ 01h 16m 18s
tldw: Werner Vogels’s final keynote focusing on whether “will AI will take my job”. Very interesting, I highly recommend it to watch.
“AI paradox: faster coding, slower shipping | by
Conference ⸱ +13k views ⸱ Dec 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 42s
tldw: Watch this talk to learn why AI speeds coding but slows shipping and what can we do about it.
“Being a founding engineer at an AI startup” from The Pragmatic Engineer
Podcast ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 25s
tldl: An early Warp engineer explains why she chose risky offers, how to negotiate equity and what founders look for in early engineers, with concrete advice for joining or becoming a founding engineer at an AI startup.
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - The future of Kubernetes on AWS (CNS205)”
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Dec 04, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 33s
tldw: Kubernetes on AWS is fast becoming the default for running modern apps at scale. This session shows the latest EKS features and real world patterns for running heavy workloads in the cloud on premises and at the edge.
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - DynamoDB: Resilience & lessons from the Oct 2025 service disruption (DAT453)”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Dec 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 11s
tldw: A postmortem on DynamoDB’s October 20, 2025 outage shows how a DNS management system triggered the service disruption and what fixes were made.
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - What’s new with AWS Lambda (CNS376)”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Dec 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 56s
tldw: AWS Lambda has just been equipped with features that push it beyond simple event handlers into web apps, AI and event processing. Watch this short re:Invent talk to see what’s new and whether it fits your stack.
“Microservices Reality: Stop Fighting Environments & MOCK Your Dependencies!”
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Dec 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 52s
tldw: Microservices promise decoupling but usually leave dev environments fragile and slow teams down. This talk explains how observability, contract testing and realistic API simulation can get you shipping fast again, with demos using WireMock and LLMs.
“Dani Coll - Multithreading in Javascript”
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Dec 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 09s
tldw: JavaScript’s single thread can bottleneck CPU heavy work but Web Workers let you run tasks in parallel and use more cores. This talk demos adding Web Workers to a frontend app and explains the pros and cons and when to use them.
“Composition, Caching, and Architecture in modern Next.js”
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Dec 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 47s
tldw: This talk breaks down the Next.js App Router, React Server Components and practical routing and caching techniques shown on real projects.
- : You’re Ignoring Optionality… and Paying for It” from Maintainable
Podcast ⸱ Dec 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 31s
tldl: This talk shows how teams quietly burn optionality and why making decisions reversible and tidying between releases saves time and money.
“Weekend Coding: Five FastAPI Apps You Can Create From Scratch” by
Podcast ⸱ Dec 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 09m 25s
tldl: Listen to learn how to build five beginner friendly FastAPI apps in a weekend with clear steps, simple example code and concrete project ideas you can finish.
“All Features in Java 26 - Inside Java Newscast #102”
Podcast ⸱ Dec 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 05s
tldl: HTTP/3, AOT caching with any GC, G1 performance gains, primitive patterns, structured concurrency and a bunch of smaller changes.
