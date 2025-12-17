Happy Wednesday 👋 and warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #87!

Recently, the emails have become quite long and to make them easier to read and navigate, I’ll be moving the 📆 New Talks and 📆 New Podcasts sections to a separate static page.

Instead of listing all talks directly in the email, you’ll now find a link that takes you to a dedicated page with the list.

Over time, I might improve these pages with features such as search or filtering.

I hope you like this change!

Just before we start…

Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment if you like this issue. It helps more readers discover Tech Talks Weekly on Substack.

Thank you 🙏

Now get ready and let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or listen!

📈 The Most Watched This Week

See what everyone’s watching this week and don’t miss out! Here are the top 10 most-watched talks ranked by views/publishing time.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue.

This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it! Share

Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!