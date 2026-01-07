Happy New Year!

We’re starting 2026 with a really exciting update:

Tech Talks Weekly Plus is here!

YouTube is not great at recommending conference talks / podcasts because the content is long, specialized, and aimed at narrower audiences.

This is why I started Tech Talks Weekly: to make it easier to find the next great talk / podcast to watch and make sure you never miss out on the good ones.

This week, I’m launching Tech Talks Weekly Plus!

Tech Talks Weekly Plus is an extended version of each TTW issue with some really great (imo) extras. It’s available under plus.techtalksweekly.io

With Plus, you can:

Search, filter, sort the entire Tech Talks Weekly archive (48,000+ talks & podcasts) from 2020 to today.

You get access to the entire Tech Talks Weekly database I use every week to build new issues. This includes talks from +100 major Software Engineering conferences and even more podcasts. Get the category-based view of new talks and podcasts.

You no longer need to scroll through the long lists of 📆 New Talks and 📆 New Podcasts to find those that interest you. See the most-watched talks.

From the last 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m, so you never miss what everyone is watching right now.

Try it here:

Open Tech Talks Weekly Plus

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or listen!

🗄️ New Talks & Podcasts By Category

Here’s the complete list of talks and podcasts in this issue organized by category.

📈 Most Watched

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m. See what everyone else is watching right now.

📆 New Talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

This section is available in Tech Talks Weekly Plus for free.

📆 New Podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue.

This section is available in Tech Talks Weekly Plus for free.

