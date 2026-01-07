💥 Issue 88 - Tech Talks Weekly Plus is here!
Happy New Year!
We’re starting 2026 with a really exciting update:
Tech Talks Weekly Plus is here!
YouTube is not great at recommending conference talks / podcasts because the content is long, specialized, and aimed at narrower audiences.
This is why I started Tech Talks Weekly: to make it easier to find the next great talk / podcast to watch and make sure you never miss out on the good ones.
This week, I’m launching Tech Talks Weekly Plus!
Tech Talks Weekly Plus is an extended version of each TTW issue with some really great (imo) extras. It’s available under plus.techtalksweekly.io
With Plus, you can:
Search, filter, sort the entire Tech Talks Weekly archive (48,000+ talks & podcasts) from 2020 to today.
You get access to the entire Tech Talks Weekly database I use every week to build new issues. This includes talks from +100 major Software Engineering conferences and even more podcasts.
Get the category-based view of new talks and podcasts.
You no longer need to scroll through the long lists of 📆 New Talks and 📆 New Podcasts to find those that interest you.
See the most-watched talks.
From the last 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m, so you never miss what everyone is watching right now.
Try it here:
🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or listen!
“The Past, Present and Future of Programming Languages - Kevlin Henney - NDC TechTown 2025”
Conference ⸱ +12k views ⸱ Dec 31, 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 52s
tldw: A tour of how programming languages sit between hardware and ideas, why they change slowly and how open source and LLMs could reshape them.
“Clean Code - it is not that easy • Łukasz Szydło • Devoxx Poland 2024”
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jan 02, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 45s
tldw: Clean code isn’t just conventions or passing static analysis. This talk shows techniques and metrics to make code quality less subjective and easier to evaluate.
“Claude Agent SDK [Full Workshop] — Thariq Shihipar, Anthropic”
Conference ⸱ +27k views ⸱ Jan 05, 2026 ⸱ 01h 52m 25s
tldw: Hands-on workshop building a Claude Agent SDK harness from scratch that shows the agent loop, a bash tool for real-world actions and using the filesystem as memory.
“Fast and Safe Image Decoding in Rust—by Jonathan Behrens—Seattle Rust User Group, December 2025”
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Jan 06, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 31s
tldw: This talk walks through image formats and lossless compression and shares lessons from building fast safe image decoders in Rust.
“When to give up, and how? - Björn Fahller - NDC TechTown 2025”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jan 02, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 42s
tldw: When to give up, and how? shows what to do when a program ends up in a contradictory or unrecoverable state and walks through options like crashing, trying to save it or isolating the bad state.
“20 Years of OSS Databases” from The Cloudcast
Podcast ⸱ Jan 07, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 56s
tldl: This talk traces 20 years of open source databases, from MySQL forks to cloud native systems, and explains how AI is changing what we need from storage and queries.
