“Building a Serverless Database on S3: Lessons from Man Group” from QCon London 2025
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jan 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 26s
tldw: A hedge fund ditched a huge MongoDB cluster and built a time series database straight on S3 with a thick client pushing 40GB/s. This talk explains the tradeoffs around atomicity, versioning, metadata, etc.
“Estimation is a waste of time | Maria Chec” from LeadDev New York 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jan 22, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 37s
tldw: Story points and “perfect” estimates mostly turn into fake deadlines. This talk shows how a team switched to forecasting with real cycle time data to give ranges instead.
“Building and Securing MCP Servers in Java” from jChampions 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jan 23, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 40s
tldw: A live coding session showing how to build and secure MCP servers in Java.
“Spec-driven Development: How AI Changed Everything (And Nothing)” from jChampions 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jan 27, 2026 ⸱ 01h 04m 39s
tldw: AI makes coding faster, but code still becomes the source of truth. This talk argues for spec first development where you write requirements once and let AI generate the diagrams, code, and tests.
“From Scripts to Buy-In: How Small Clojure Wins Create Big Opportunities - Choomnuan” from Clojure/Conj 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jan 21, 2026 ⸱ 00h 10m 31s
tldw: If you want to sneak Clojure into your team, this talk shows how to win a buy-in by shipping tiny tools that fix real problems.
“Startup Software Architecture - You Never Really Throw It Away: A Conversation with David Gudeman” from QCon London 2025
Podcast ⸱ Jan 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 00s
tldl: This podcast is about making decisions with imperfect/unclear information and why you almost never throw away working code as the system grows. I recommend listening this one if you have ever wondered how to steer a messy early architecture without rewriting everything :)
“How S3 is built” from The Pragmatic Engineer
Podcast ⸱ Jan 21, 2026 ⸱ 01h 18m 14s
tldl: S3 is one of the biggest distributed systems around (if not the biggest!), and this talk explains how it hits durability and availability across millions of servers, why it assumes failure by default. Watch it if you want to learn about large scale systems tradeoffs.
