💥 Most Important Engineering Leadership Talks of 2025
Tech Talks Weekly Extra #13
Happy Tuesday 👋 and welcome to another special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!
Roughly 20% of Tech Talks Weekly readers hold Engineering Leadership roles (EM, EM+, VP, CTO, ...), so we prepared a special compilation of talks and podcasts about leadership that we think are the most influential this year.
We believe this list is relevant not just for those in leadership positions, but for everyone across the software engineering spectrum.
That all being said, enjoy and expect your watchlist to grow!
“3 lessons every engineering leader needs in 2025 | Lucas Mendes”
Conference ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Aug 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 10m 29s
“Leading through scarcity: Building capacity in the team |”
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Feb 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 09s
“Beyond the headlines: Engineering leadership in 2025 | Scott Carey | LDX3 London 2025”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Aug 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 17s
“Levelling up: Transitioning successfully into a manager of managers role | Gisela R. | LDX3 London”
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Aug 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 39s
“How AI is Impacting Engineering Leadership |”
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Oct 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 04s
“Devoxx Greece 2025 - Engineering Management in the AI Era by Dennis Nerush”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Apr 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 13s
“Techniques for Improving Communication and Connection in Technical and Social Settings”
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jan 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 51s
“Managing authentically across levels | Alicia Collymore”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Feb 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 24s
“The Hidden Truth: Why Your Engineering Leadership Is Broken”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Mar 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 09s
“Strategies for engineering leaders to stay current and effective | James C.”
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jan 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 35s
“How engineering leadership is changing in 2025”
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Jun 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 56s
“Engineering Culture First: Lessons from a 30-Year Veteran”
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jul 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 39s
“What we talk about when we talk about leadership | Lena Reinhard”
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Feb 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 40s
“Being An Awful Leader In A Few Easy Steps - Raphaël Beamonte at JOTB25”
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jun 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 10s
“Five Dysfunctions of an Engineering Team by Anand Raman”
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ May 15, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 00s
Enjoy ☀️ and see you again on Thursday!