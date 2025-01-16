💥 Tech Talks Weekly #43: 🔥 Most-Watched Java Talks of 2024 @ QCon + New Talks From NDC, GOTO, RubyConf, ElixirConf, DDD Europe, CppCon, ...
Happy Thursday 👋
Welcome to the 43rd issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have lots of really great talks published since the last issue of TTW across the following conferences:
NDC TechTown 2024
NDC Porto 2024
GOTO 2024
DDD Europe 2024
performance.now() 2024
CppCon 2024
ElixirConf EU 2024
RubyConf 2024
On top of that, this issue includes a compilation of the 5 most-watched Java talks of 2024 presented at QCon conferences.
Sounds good? Let’s jump right in!
Email clients often truncate content, so be sure to open this issue in your browser by clicking the 💥 title at the top.
Let me know if you enjoy this issue by clicking the corresponding icon:
👍 🤔 👎
Tech Talks Weekly is a free weekly e-mail with all the recently uploaded talks from +100 conferences. Join over 3.1K readers who stopped scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and reduced FOMO. Easy to unsubscribe. No spam, ever.
You can support my work by telling your friends and coworkers about Tech Talks Weekly e.g. on LinkedIn or Slack as this helps a lot with my mission of building a community around people watching tech talks. Thanks a ton 🙏
🔥 5 Most-Watched Java QCon 2024 Talks
This list was shared with me by the QCon organizers. Enjoy!
How Netflix Really Uses Java ⸱ Paul Bakker ⸱ +100k views
Optimizing Java Applications on Kubernetes: beyond the Basics ⸱ Bruno Borges ⸱ +13k views
1BRC-Nerd Sniping the Java Community ⸱ Gunnar Morling ⸱ +10k views
Virtual Threads for Lightweight Concurrency and Other JVM Enhancements ⸱ Ron Pressler ⸱ +9k views
Optimizing JVM for the Cloud: Strategies for Success ⸱ Tobi Ajila ⸱ +8k views
btw. the complete compilation of the most-watched Java talks of 2024 across all conferences is in the works, so stay tuned! See 2023 edition in the meanwhile.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.
"Keynote: Tidy First? A Daily Exercise in Empirical Design - Kent Beck - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 14 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 43s
"Naming is Caring - Masoud Bahrami - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 13 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 58s
"DevTools Deep Dive | Jack Franklin | performance.now() 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 13 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 12s
"Test architecture is a real thing - James Westfall - NDC TechTown 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 29s
"Platforms: Build abstractions, not illusions - Gregor Hohpe - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 27s
"Keynote: Can you trust your (large language) model? - Jodie Burchell - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 14 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 17s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
NDC TechTown 2024 and NDC Porto 2024
"Not your GrandParent’s C++ - Phil Nash - NDC TechTown 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 09 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 25s
"A bird's eye view of a compiler - Joakim Lier - NDC TechTown 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 22s
"Linux user namespaces: a blessing and a curse - Ignat Korchagin - NDC TechTown 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 57s
"Open Source, Open Mind: The Cost of Free Software - Dylan Beattie - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 13s
"Test architecture is a real thing - James Westfall - NDC TechTown 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 29s
"Keynote: Tidy First? A Daily Exercise in Empirical Design - Kent Beck - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 14 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 43s
"What's new in .NET 9 & C# 13 - Filip Ekberg - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 38s
"Keynote: Can you trust your (large language) model? - Jodie Burchell - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 14 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 17s
"Contrasting Embedded Software Development for the Space Shuttle and the Orion MPCV - Darrel Raines" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 09 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 58s
"Ten Key Steps for Enhanced Web App Security - Ben Dechrai - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 06s
"Platforms: Build abstractions, not illusions - Gregor Hohpe - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 27s
"Introduction to eBPF - Martin Ertsås - NDC TechTown 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 09 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 40s
"C++ Under the Hood: (Internal Class Mechanisms) - Chris Ryan - NDC TechTown 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 09 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 26m 29s
"Using Edge Machine Learning to save power and development time - Eirik Midttun - NDC TechTown 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 09 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 47s
"Not getting lost in translations - Daniela Engert - NDC TechTown 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 09 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 16s
"Locknote: The Albatross Project - Rendle . - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 57s
"Orchestration vs. Choreography: The good, the bad, and the trade-offs - Laila Bougria - NDC Porto" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 16 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 12s
"Understanding Nuclear Power - Richard Campbell - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 07s
"Improving your dev experience with .NET Aspire - Chris Klug - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 59s
"An Introduction to Residuality Theory - Barry O'Reilly - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 17s
"Keynote: Start Here: Mindset Shifts and Tools for Building Career Confidence - Denise Jacobs" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 17s
GOTO 2024
"Cost vs Stability in a Cloud Environment • Cat Swetel • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 10 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 08s
"AI-Powered Software Development From the Trenches • Henrik Kniberg • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 31s
DDD Europe 2024
"Naming is Caring - Masoud Bahrami - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 13 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 58s
performance.now() 2024
"DevTools Deep Dive | Jack Franklin | performance.now() 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 13 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 12s
"In the Blink of an Eye | Tim Kadlec | performance.now() 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 09 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 47s
CppCon 2024
"How to Use string_view in C++ - Basics, Benefits, and Best Practices - Jasmine Lopez & Prithvi Okade" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 14 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 35s
"The Most Important C++ Design Guideline is Testability - Jody Hagins - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 09 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 23s
"C++ Safety And Security Panel 2024 - Hosted by Michael Wong - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 10 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 05s
"Perspectives on Contracts for C++ - Lisa Lippincott - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 13 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 02s
"C++ Shared Libraries and Where To Find Them - Luis Caro Campos - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 49s
ElixirConf EU 2024
"Building API Clients with Req - Wojtek Mach | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 35s
"LiveView Native by Brian Cardarella | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 11s
"Lustre Universal Components: the best of Elm and Phoenix LiveView - H. Thompson | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 38s
"Dynamic system behavior control at runtime - Veronika Yastrebova | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 13 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 42s
"Let’s Go on an Adventure! - Nicholas Scheurich | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 39s
"Testing OTP - Aaron Cruz | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 57s
"Glific: Our Journey in adopting and working with Elixir - A. Negi, M. Shamoon | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 15s
"LiveView: Start-ups' New Secret Weapon by Daniel Caixinha | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 38s
"Migrating to Elixir made easy with Ash by Barnabas Jovanovics | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 06s
"Scaling Oban Applications by Shannon Selbert & Parker Selbert | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 58s
"Retrofitting a Car and Running it with Elixir - Marc Lainez & Thibault Poncelet | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 46s
"End to end Computer Vision in Elixir: Making it work in Production - Walid Salah| ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 52s
"A Comparative Dive into Elixir's Oban and Broadway - Jakub Hajto | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 01s
"Lambda - An Open Source Backend for Videogames built in Elixir - Manuel Camejo & Tomás Arjovsky" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 21s
"Ectoing around: Speeding up Queries with Ecto and Postgres - Filipe Fróes | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 35s
"Data Labelling is Good for You - Maciej Gryka | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 26s
"Debugging Memory Issues in Elixir: Navigating the BEAM Memory Model - A. Frolov | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 39s
"Migrating a Warehouse Application from C# to Elixir - Samanta Araújo | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 45s
"Exploring the Performance Characteristics of Nx - Benjamin Philip | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 14s
"Building the Future: Gen-AI Programming Synthesis with Elixir - Christopher Miller | ElixirConf EU" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 07s
"More Practical Applications of Credo by Matthew Whitworth | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 14s
"Nearest Neighbors, Distant Words: Unleashing the Power of ANN in LLMs | Milad Rastian & Mikk Rätsep" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 06s
"ExStan: Elixir-Stan for Probabilistic Modeling - Shubham Gupta | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 07s
"Visualising Pathogen Spread with LiveView - Kyle Oba | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 31s
"Don’t let it crash: How we applied our security checks on Elixir code - M. Tóth, D. Horpácsi" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 42s
"Harmonizing Information: Using Elixir for Data Sonification - Carlos Rodrigues | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 59s
"Server-less Making Sense - Markus Kuhnt & Alexey Nikitin | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 24s
"The Magic of Internal Shrinking for Property Based Testing - Dennis Palmer | ElixirConf EU 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 46s
RubyConf 2024
"RubyConf 2024 Lightning Talks" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 20m 12s
"RubyConf 2024 Ractor on Ruby 3.4 by Koichi Sasada" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 39s
"RubyConf 2024 The state of Ruby dev tooling by Vinícius Stock" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 06s
"RubyConf 2024 ACIDic Jobs: Scaling a resilient jobs layer by Stephen Margheim" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 14s
"RubyConf 2024 Exploring Reline: Enhancing Command Line Usability by Mari Imaizumi" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 12s
"RubyConf 2024 Ruby Hack Challenge by Koichi Sasada and Core team" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 35m 18s
"RubyConf 2024 Keynote: Yukihiro "Matz" Matsumoto" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 22s
"RubyConf 2024 Sounds, Synths, and Sonic Pi! Oh My! by Herve Aniglo" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 48s
"RubyConf 2024 Workshop: No Static Types? No Problem! by Noel Rappin" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 48m 57s
"RubyConf 2024 Workshop: How To Build Basic Desktop Applications in Ruby by Andy Maleh" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 33s
"RubyConf 2024 Building JRuby: How We Implement Ruby on the JVM by Charles Nutter & Thomas Enebo" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 39s
"RubyConf 2024 Supporter Talk by reinteractive: Future Proofing your Ruby Stack by Errol Schmidt" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 46s
"RubyConf 2024 Chaos Engineering on the Death Star by Sara Jackson" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 25s
"RubyConf 2024 Detecting and classifying object images using ruby by Fabio Leandro Janiszevski" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 08s
"RubyConf 2024 Fifty Years of Ruby by Craig Buchek" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 31s
"Ruby Conf 2024 Fast Forward: Speeding up Delegate Methods by Aaron Patterson" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 34s
"RubyConf 2024 Supporter Talk by Paypal: Building Scalable & Resilient ... by Youssef Chaker" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 02s
"RubyConf 2024 Lessons Learned Running Sidekiq at Scale by Keith "Ziggy the Hamster" Gable" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 51s
"GS D3 01 Brandon Weaver 1" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 20s
"RubyConf 2024 Let's write an esoteric language in Ruby! by Thomas Enebo" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 04s
"RubyConf 2024 10 Years of Roda by Jeremy Evans" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 58s
"RubyConf 2024 Flattening Recursion with Fibers by Jamis Buck & Adviti Mishra" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 59s
"RubyConf 2024 Who Wants to be a Ruby Engineer? by Drew Bragg" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 24s
"RubyConf 2024 Streaming over the web with modern Ruby by Shannon Skipper" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 40s
"RubyConf 2024 Names from a hat by Murray Steele" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 11s
"RubyConf 2024 How the Ruby Global VM Lock impacts app performance by Ivo Anjo" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 05s
"RubyConf 2024 Keynote: Ice, Confusion, and the 38,000ft Crash by Nickolas Means" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 56s
"RubyConf 2024 Going Postel by Scott Werner" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 50s
"RubyConf 2024 Supporter Talk by Cisco: Catching Waves with Time-Series Data by Liz Heym" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 26s
"RubyConf 2024 Compose Software Like Nature Would by Ahmed Omran" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 06s
"RubyConf 2024 Do LLMs dream of Type Inference? by Shunsuke "Kokuyou" Mori" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 42s
"RubyConf 2024 MVC Ruby in less than 5k. The wonder of Camping by Karl Weber" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 09s
"RubyConf 2024 The State of RubyGems with Samuel Giddins, Martin Emde & Marty Haught" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 47s
"RubyConf 2024 Keynote by Nadia Odunayo" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 49s
"RubyConf 2024 An Invitation to TRICK: How to write weird Ruby programs by Yusuke Endoh" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 54s
"RubyConf 2024 Breaking nil to fix bugs: experimental approach by Enrique Mogollan" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 22s
"RubyConf 2024 In-Depth Ruby Concurrency: Navigating the Ruby concurrency landscape by JP Camara" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 39s
"RubyConf 2024 Building the future of Ruby through community by Mariusz Kozieł" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 52s
"RubyConf 2024 The Mutation Game: Cracking the Enigma of Mutation Testing by Tyler Lemburg" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 30s
"RubyConf 2024 Workshop: Building the Unbreakable Code Whose Breaking Won WWII by Aji Slater" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 26m 37s
"RubyConf 2024 Welcome with Kinsey Durham Grace & Jim Remsik" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 58s
"RubyConf 2024 Supporter Talk by Ubicloud: Build a Cloud in Thirteen Years by Daniel Farina" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 47s
Let me know if you enjoyed this issue by clicking the corresponding icon:
👍 🤔 👎
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!