Happy Thursday 👋

Welcome to the 43rd issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have lots of really great talks published since the last issue of TTW across the following conferences:

NDC TechTown 2024 NDC Porto 2024 GOTO 2024 DDD Europe 2024 performance.now() 2024 CppCon 2024 ElixirConf EU 2024 RubyConf 2024

On top of that, this issue includes a compilation of the 5 most-watched Java talks of 2024 presented at QCon conferences.

Sounds good? Let’s jump right in!

Email clients often truncate content, so be sure to open this issue in your browser by clicking the 💥 title at the top.

Let me know if you enjoy this issue by clicking the corresponding icon:

👍 🤔 👎

You can support my work by telling your friends and coworkers about Tech Talks Weekly e.g. on LinkedIn or Slack as this helps a lot with my mission of building a community around people watching tech talks. Thanks a ton 🙏

Share Tech Talks Weekly

🔥 5 Most-Watched Java QCon 2024 Talks

This list was shared with me by the QCon organizers. Enjoy!

btw. the complete compilation of the most-watched Java talks of 2024 across all conferences is in the works, so stay tuned! See 2023 edition in the meanwhile.

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

NDC TechTown 2024 and NDC Porto 2024

GOTO 2024

DDD Europe 2024

"Naming is Caring - Masoud Bahrami - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 13 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 58s

performance.now() 2024

CppCon 2024

ElixirConf EU 2024

RubyConf 2024

Let me know if you enjoyed this issue by clicking the corresponding icon:

👍 🤔 👎

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!