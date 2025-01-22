💥 Tech Talks Weekly #44: 🆕 Voxxed Days 2025, NDC Porto, DDD Europe, GOTO, performance.now(), CppCon, ...
Happy Wednesday 👋
Welcome to the 44th issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have lots of really great talks published since the last issue of TTW across the following conferences:
🆕 Voxxed Days Ticino 2025
NDC Porto 2024
GOTO 2024
DDD Europe 2024
performance.now() 2024
CppCon 2024
DjangoCon 2023
Email clients often truncate content, so I always recommend opening this issue in a browser by clicking the 💥 title at the top.
Just 3 FYIs before we start:
👉 I want to give a shoutout tofor putting together a really nice summary of 2024 in Java:
👉 To help me improve Tech Talks Weekly, I’d highly appreciate it if you could 📨 fill out a less-than-30s form. This will help me get to know you and prepare better content every week. Thank you in advance 🙏
👉 You can submit you favorite conference(s) using this form and I’ll make sure to include them in the upcoming issues. Many great conferences have been submitted through this list, including: wroclove.rb, Unison Forall, The Open Source Analytics Conference, Chaos Communication Congress, FOSS United to name a few.
Sounds good? Let’s jump right in!
Tech Talks Weekly is a free weekly e-mail with all the recently uploaded talks from +100 conferences. Join over 3.1K readers who stopped scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and reduced FOMO. Easy to unsubscribe. No spam, ever.
Did you know?
Most TTW readers discover it through word of mouth. You can support my work by telling your friends and coworkers about Tech Talks Weekly as this greatly helps my mission to build a community of people watching tech talks.
Thanks a ton 🙏
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.
"How Simple Is "As Simple As Possible"? - Rendle . - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 17 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 34s
"Cracking the Code Review by Paco van Beckhoven" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 50s
"What Can a Java Developer Learn from Golang? by Grzegorz Piwowarek" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 51s
"Make Your Apps Move! Awesome Animations with React Native ⚡️ by Luca Caputo" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 13s
"Orchestration vs. Choreography: The good, the bad, and the trade-offs - Laila Bougria - NDC Porto" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 16 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 12s
Let me know if you like this issue by clicking the corresponding icon:
👍 🤔 👎
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
Voxxed Days Ticino 2025
"Cracking the Code Review by Paco van Beckhoven" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 50s
"What Can a Java Developer Learn from Golang? by Grzegorz Piwowarek" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 51s
"Spring Boot Unwrapped: Exploring the Latest Features by Sergi Almar" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 30s
"How to develop, run and optimize Spring Boot 3 application on AWS Lambda by Vadym Kazulkin" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 38s
"Bulk data processing and PostgreSQL thingy by Yingkun Bai" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 58s
"What does it take to deploy to production with confidence? by Ixchel Ruiz" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 24s
"Complementing LLM with agentic AI: a Quarkus story on AI by Mario Fusco Daniele Zonca" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 32s
"Stream Processing Smackdown: Kafka Streams vs. Apache Flink by Viktor Gamov" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 13s
"How difficult can it be to write efficient code? by Roberto Cortez" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 32s
"Make Your Apps Move! Awesome Animations with React Native ⚡️ by Luca Caputo" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 13s
"How writing just one import the wrong way slows down your website by François Martin" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 19s
"Benchmarketing fallacies: the 100 shades of truth by Francesco Nigro" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 39s
"DevOps for Java Developers (or maybe against them?!) by Baruch Sadogursky" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 35s
"Identity crisis: bending Spring Security to your advanced use-cases by Cristian Schuszter" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 56s
"Platform Engineering 101: Building Internal Developer Platforms by Grace Jansen & Maarten Vandeperre" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 57s
"Passkeys in practice: implementing passwordless apps by Daniel Garnier-Moiroux" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 59s
"Bring the Action: Using GraalVM in Production by Alina Yurenko" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 44s
"The Era of AAP: Ai Augmented Programming using Modern Java by Stephan Janssen" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 19s
"StructuredTaskScope And ScopedValue - Get The Most Out of Virtual Threads by Christian Woerz" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 31s
"30 years of Java by Simone Bordet" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 40s
"Building Full-Stack, Secure, and Scalable Applications Without the Infrastructure Headache" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 44s
"Devoxx: A Journey Through the Past, Present, and Future by Stephan Janssen" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 33s
"Optimizing Resource Usage in Kubernetes by Carlos Sanchez" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 28s
"Real-Time AI: Low Latency Solutions for Interactive Applications by Luca Vajani" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 48s
"Nobody Cares It’s Blockchain: How Lugano Made Digital Tokens Mainstream by S. Gamba & G. Perletti" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 11s
"Unleashing Creativity with Spring AI by Andrea Rubino and Matteo Codogno" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 20s
"Information Reliability Service - a novel approach to fraud detection by Giovanni Degiorgi" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 47s
"Redefining Digital Identity: The Promise of Self-Sovereign Identity and Verifiable Credentials" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 17s
"Haunted Projects Survival Guide by Paweł Zajączkowski" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 21s
"One size fits all! Not at all! by Ixchel Ruiz" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 53s
NDC Porto 2024
"How Simple Is "As Simple As Possible"? - Rendle . - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 17 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 34s
"Basics Designs and How We Got Them Wrong - Adam Furmanek - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 17 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 59s
"Orchestration vs. Choreography: The good, the bad, and the trade-offs - Laila Bougria - NDC Porto" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 16 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 12s
"The performance loop—A practical guide to profiling and benchmarking - Daniel Marbach - NDC Porto" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 17 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 45s
"Using developer-centric data to improve Application Security Outcomes - Laura Bell Main" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 00s
GOTO 2024
"Pkl: Safe & Maintainable Config for Apps & Infrastructure • James Ward • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 17 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 34s
DDD Europe 2024
"DDD and ReBAC: Revolutionizing Access Management - Pauline Jamin - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 24s
performance.now() 2024
"Font Performance Strategies | Mandy Michael | performance.now() 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 16 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 14s
"INP Case Studies | Erwin Hofman & Karlijn Löwik | performance.now() 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 44s
CppCon 2024
"User API & C++ Implementation of a Multi Producer, Multi Consumer, Lock Free, Atomic Queue - CppCon" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 16 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 51s
"The Beman Project: Bringing C++ Standard Libraries to the Next Level - David Sankel - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 59s
"Cpp Contracts - How Contracts in C++26 Can Improve C++ Code Safety and Correctness - Timur Doumler" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 17 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 12s
"How to Improve the Safety of C++ Code With a Quantities & Units Library - Mateusz Pusz - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 21 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 41s
DjangoCon 2023
"Don't Buy the "A.I." Hype with Tim Allen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 26s
"Let's build a BeeWare app that uses Django with Cheuk Ting Ho" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 19s
"Using database triggers to reliably track model history with Wes Kendall" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 57s
"✨ Modern editing experience for your Django models with Wagtail 🐦 with Sage Abdullah" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 27s
"There's More to Open Source than Code by Ramon Huidobro" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 24s
"HTML-ivating your Django web app's experience with HTMX, AlpineJS, and streaming HTML - Chris May" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 50s
"Nothing for Us, Without Us; Breaking Unconscious Bias in Building Products with Victor Ogunjobi" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 17s
"Hosting and DevOps for Django with Benjamin "Zags" Zagorsky" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 19s
"Inside Out: My Journey of Understanding Inclusion with Natalia Bidart" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 01s
"AfroPython: Using Django to change black people life in Brazil with Felipe de Morais" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 46s
"Keynote: Testing Modern Web Apps Like a Champion with Andrew Knight" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 10s
"The programmer's imagination with Daniele Procida" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 59s
"Vue + Django: Combining Django Templates and Vue Single File Components without... by Mike Hoolehan" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 50s
"Panel Discussion: Who put me in charge? Moving beyond day-to-day coding in Django with Jay Miller" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 39s
"Keynote: Django the Dinosaur: A Story About A Web Framework with Julia Solórzano" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 56s
"How to Schedule Tasks with Celery and Django with Tobias McNulty" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 37s
"Automate Your City Data with Python with Philip James" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 35s
"Building high-performance, type-safe GraphQL APIs with Strawberry and Django Thiago Bellini Ribeiro" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 41s
"Django migrations, friend or foe? Optimize your Django migrations for faster testing Denny Biasiolli" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 56s
"Introduction to GitHub Actions: Understanding Key Terms and Building Your First... with Paul Gilzow" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 04s
"Mixing reliability with Celery for delicious async tasks with Flávio Juvenal" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 57s
"Back to the Future of Hypermedia in Django withMario Munoz" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 45s
"Working with Neo4j with Django neomodel library with Dara Silvera" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 29s
"Powering Energy Storage Beyond Excel with Calvin Hendryx-Parker" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 23s
"How to Ride Elephants Safely: Working with PostgreSQL when your DBA is not around with Richard Yen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 01s
"Keynote: Finding Purpose in Open Source Through Community Building with Abigail Mesrenyame Dogbe" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 17s
"Passkeys on Django with Mohamed ElKalioby" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 01s
"Managing Content with Django with Michael Trythall" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 52s
"Building Powerful APIs with Django, Django Rest Framework, and OpenAPI with Velda Kiara" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 38s
"Strategies for handling conflicts and rollbacks in Django database migrations by Abigail Afi Gbadago" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 01s
"Lightning Talks Day Two with Kojo Idrissa" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 34s
"Django's Data Science Makeover: Integrating D3.js and Bokeh for Data Visualization with Drishti Jain" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 06s
"BDD To The Bone: Acceptance Testing with Behave and Selenium with Pat Viafore" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 42s
"Empathetic testing: Developing with compassion and humility with Marc Gibbons" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 31s
"What Django Deployment is Really About by James Walters" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 44s
"Meet-ups: A Grand Vision for a Humble Endeavor with Deb Nicholson" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 00s
"Contributing to Django or how I learned to stop worrying and just try to fix an ORM Bug Ryan Cheley" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 57s
"Django’s accessibility track record with Thibaud Colas" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 52s
"One database table, one model, many behaviours: Proxy model with Ronald Maravanyika" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 38s
"The evolution of a Django Website into a radio automation back-end with Ernesto Rico Schmidt" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 41s
"Swiss Army Django: Small Footprint ETL with Noah Kantrowitz" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 12s
"Best Practices for Making a Wagtail Site as Accessible as Possible with Scott Cranfill" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 09s
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!