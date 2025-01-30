Happy Thursday 👋
Welcome to the 45th issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have lots of really great talks published since the last issue of TTW across the following conferences:
🆕 JChampions 2025
🆕 Conf42 DevOps 2025
performance.now() 2024
DDD Europe 2024
React Summit US 2024
Lambda Days 2024 & RabbitMQ Summit 2024
!!Con 2024
CppCon 2024
GOTO 2024/2025
Email clients often truncate content, so I always recommend opening this issue in a browser by clicking the 💥 title at the top.
Just two updates before we start:
👉 To help me improve Tech Talks Weekly, I’d highly appreciate it if you could 📨 fill out a less-than-30s form. This will help me get to know you and prepare better content every week. Thank you in advance 🙏
👉 You can submit you favorite conference(s) using this form and I’ll make sure to include them in the upcoming issues. Many great conferences have been submitted through this list already.
Sounds good? Let’s jump right in!
Tech Talks Weekly is a free weekly e-mail with all the recently uploaded talks from +100 conferences. Join over 3.2K readers who stopped scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and reduced FOMO. Easy to unsubscribe. No spam, ever.
Did you know?
Most TTW readers discover it through word of mouth. You can support my work by telling your friends and coworkers about Tech Talks Weekly as this greatly helps my mission to build a community of people watching tech talks.
Thanks a ton 🙏
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.
"Say Goodbye to Microservices, Say Hello to Self-Contained Systems" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 05s
"Best Practices to Secure Web Applications" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 25 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 41s
"Back to Basics: Functional Programming and Monads in C++ - Jonathan Müller - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 04s
"Java's Concurrency Journey Continues! Exploring Structured Concurrency and Scoped Values" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 10m 55s
"The Future of Microprocessors • Sophie Wilson • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +28k views ⸱ 22 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 37s
"A Deep Dive into the Past, Present & Future of OAuth • Aaron Parecki • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 17s
Let me know if you like this issue by clicking the corresponding icon:
👍 🤔 👎
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
JChampions 2025
"Say Goodbye to Microservices, Say Hello to Self-Contained Systems" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 05s
"Java's Concurrency Journey Continues! Exploring Structured Concurrency and Scoped Values" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 10m 55s
"Best Practices to Secure Web Applications" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 25 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 41s
"Secrets of Performance Tuning Java on Kubernetes" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 25 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 36s
"It Takes Two to Tango – Designing Module Interactions in Modulithic Spring Applications" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 25 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 53s
"Serverless Java in Action: Cloud Agnostic Design Patterns and Tips" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 28s
"Java Developer Career Masterplan: 15 steps to grow beyond senior developer" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 25 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 32m 23s
"Cracking Tricky Java Code Challenges From Java 8 to Java 24" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 25 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 18s
"Java for Small Coding Tasks" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 23s
"Translating a Cretan Book into English, German, Dutch, Chinese, etc. using Java and ChatGPT API" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 45m 09s
"A Data-Oriented Programming Approach to REST APIs" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 25 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 50s
"Test-Driven Development: It's easier than you think!" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 28 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 09s
"Six Jewels from Six Javas" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 15m 39s
"Java + LLMs: A hands-on guide to building LLM Apps in Java with Jakarta" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 29 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 23m 35s
"How my views on teaching Java have changed." ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 28 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 53s
"Lessons learnt from founding my own company, and over 30 years hands on coding" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 03s
"Machine Learning + Symbolic Reasoning: a Quarkus story on Artificial Intelligence" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 53s
"Managing Testing Data" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 38s
"A Developer's Guide to Jakarta EE 11" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 25 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 14s
"Forking the Future: Embracing Microservices Evolution" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 33s
"Java, Code Coverage and their best friend - bytecode: scandals, intrigues, investigations" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 29 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 10m 50s
"Looking at Music, an experiment with Kotlin, JavaFX, MIDI, and Virtual Threads" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 14s
"Your Cloud-Native Toolbox for Java" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 29 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 15m 03s
"Cómo a John empezó a gustarle TDD (en lugar de odiarlo)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 29 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 17s
"Zero Waste, Radical Magic, and Italian Graft – Quarkus Efficiency Secrets" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 29 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 07m 56s
"Automatic Heap Sizing" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 29 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 11m 46s
"JTaccuino - A better Jupyter Experience for Java Developers" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 29 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 20s
performance.now() 2024
"Bloomberg Becomes Browser | Jason Williams & Paul Williams | performance.now() 2024" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 49s
"Unpacking Bundling | Daniel Roe | performance.now() 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 27 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 26s
DDD Europe 2024
"Domain Re-discovery Patterns for Legacy Code - Richard Groß - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 27 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 22s
React Summit US 2024
"Why Your App Needs a Reactive Database" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 00s
Lambda Days 2024 & RabbitMQ Summit 2024
"Keynote: The Two Cultures of Artifical Intelligence - Philip Wadler | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 41s
"Native AMQP 1.0 - David Ansari | RabbitMQ Summit 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 21s
!!Con 2024
"Let’s run a tiny chess neural network by hand! - Amédée d’Aboville at !!Con 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 33s
"Let’s make local and accountable tech! - Dawn Walker at !!Con 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 52s
"It wasn’t me, it was the cosmic rays! Blaming physics for evil actions! - Matías Lang at !!Con 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 07s
"bang! bang! he murdered math! {the musical!} - Taylor Troesh at !!Con 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 05s
Conf42 DevOps 2025
"Revolutionizing DB OPS with Rapydo | Matan Nataf | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 48s
"Cloud and Serverless Automation: The SDET’s Guide to Success | Saili Maliye | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 32s
"Leveraging AI in DevOps: Next-Generation Strategies | Alejandro Mercado | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 52s
"Secure Integration of Private Testing Infrastructure | Bianca Popu | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 56s
"Culture is Still a Challenge | Mandi Walls | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 34s
"DevOps Test Management Strategies | Clara Ramos Gonzalez | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 43s
CppCon 2024
"Secrets of C++ Scripting Bindings: Bridging Compile Time and Run Time - Jason Turner - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 22 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 46s
"Back to Basics: Functional Programming and Monads in C++ - Jonathan Müller - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 04s
"How to Design a Slimmer Vector of Variants in C++ - Christopher Fretz - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 26s
"Refactoring C++ Code for Unit testing with Dependency Injection - Peter Muldoon - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 27 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 39s
"C++ Under the Hood: Internal Class Mechanisms - Chris Ryan - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 28 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 43s
"Building Safe and Reliable Surgical Robotics with C++ - Milad Khaledyan - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 29 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 07s
GOTO 2024/2025
"The Future of Microprocessors • Sophie Wilson • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +28k views ⸱ 22 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 37s
"Panel: Where Is SW Development Going? • Fowler, Cummins, Gee, Terhorst-North & Farley • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 29 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 12s
"Communication Patterns • Jacqui Read & Gregor Hohpe • GOTO 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 01s
"A Deep Dive into the Past, Present & Future of OAuth • Aaron Parecki • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 17s
"Building Multi-Tenant SaaS Architectures • Tod Golding & Bill Tarr" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 43s
"Tap into Fast Flow w/ Team Topologies & Platform Engineering • Manuel Pais & Julian Wood • GOTO 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 28 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 58s
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!