Welcome to the 45th issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have lots of really great talks published since the last issue of TTW across the following conferences:

🆕 JChampions 2025 🆕 Conf42 DevOps 2025 performance.now() 2024 DDD Europe 2024 React Summit US 2024 Lambda Days 2024 & RabbitMQ Summit 2024 !!Con 2024 CppCon 2024 GOTO 2024/2025

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

JChampions 2025

performance.now() 2024

DDD Europe 2024

"Domain Re-discovery Patterns for Legacy Code - Richard Groß - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 27 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 22s

React Summit US 2024

"Why Your App Needs a Reactive Database" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 00s

Lambda Days 2024 & RabbitMQ Summit 2024

!!Con 2024

Conf42 DevOps 2025

CppCon 2024

GOTO 2024/2025

