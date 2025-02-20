💥 Tech Talks Weekly #47: 🆕 Voxxed Days CERN '25, 🆕 NDC Security '25, 🆕 AI Action '25, YOW!, and many more!
Welcome to the 47th issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have lots of fantastic talks published since the last issue of TTW across the following conferences:
🆕 Voxxed Days CERN 2025
🆕 AI Action Summit 2025
🆕 NDC Security 2025
ACCU Cambridge 2024
DDD Europe 2024
PyData Prague 2024
Code BEAM Europe 2024
IndiaFOSS2024
QCon San Francisco 2024
Meeting C++ 2024
CppCon 2024
AI Engineer World's Fair 2024
YOW! 2024
Conf42 IoT 2024
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.
"Bring the Action: Using GraalVM in Production by Alina Yurenko" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 48s
"Dockerfiles, Jib ..., what's the best way to run your Java code in Containers? by Matthias Haeussler" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 32s
"Not Your Grandparent's C++ - The Evolution of Cpp - Phil Nash - ACCU Cambridge" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 47s
"How to collect application metrics if it needs to be done yesterday by Alina Boshchenko" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 32s
"Incoherent Code: How Code Quality Impacts Security - Tav Herzlich - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 05s
"Design Discovery In Existing Systems - Michael Feathers - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 17 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 02s
"The One Billion Row Challenge in Elixir: From 12 Minutes to 25 Seconds - Raj Rajhans | Code BEAM" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 13 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 07s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
Voxxed Days CERN 2025
"Dockerfiles, Jib ..., what's the best way to run your Java code in Containers? by Matthias Haeussler" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 32s
"Improving Integration Tests using Testcontainers by Joao Martins" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 19s
"Java annotation processing magic for muggles by Álvaro Sánchez Mariscal Arnaiz" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 27s
"Data platforms synchronisation journey at Carrefour by Guillaume Blaquiere" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 31s
"Platform Engineering 101: Building Internal Developer Platforms by Grace Jansen & Maarten Vandeperre" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 27s
"React Server Components Explained for Backend Developers by Jonas Bandi" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 53s
"Kubernetes. From 0 to Production-Grade with Java. by Kevin Dubois" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 56s
"Cracking the Code Review by Paco van Beckhoven" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 47s
"One Does Not Simply Query a Stream by Viktor Gamov" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 02s
"OAuth2, OpenID: live-coding SSO, from first principles by Daniel Garnier-Moiroux" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 56s
"Ktor+htmx: the perfect mix for a software Craftsman by Pasha Finkelshteyn" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 59s
"Open-source it right (and avoid calling your IP lawyer)! by Giacomo Tenaglia" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 07s
"Phoenix: A template engine for Spring by Petre Popescu" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 44s
"How I became my son's hero by building an AI Minecraft Mod with LangChain4J by Dominique Broeglin" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 14s
"How to collect application metrics if it needs to be done yesterday by Alina Boshchenko" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 32s
"Kill All Mutants! (Intro to Mutation Testing) by Dave Aronson" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 56s
"Don't Get Burned: Secure Coding Essentials in Java to protect your application by Brian Vermeer" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 08s
"Optimizing API Integration in a Large React Application Using OpenAPI Generator by Stefano Marzo" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 48s
"Real Time Data Warehousing: A Journey from Batch to Streaming with Faust by Manon Charvet" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 16s
"Guice: Why lightweight dependency injection frameworks are not enough by Victor Uria Valle" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 55s
"ACRUMEN: What IS Software Quality Anyway?! by Dave Aronson" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 44s
"Trash Talk: Exploring the JVM memory management by Gerrit Grunwald" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 20s
"Distributed teams that actually work by Bertrand Delacretaz" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 31s
"Bring the Action: Using GraalVM in Production by Alina Yurenko" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 48s
"The Era of AAP: Ai Augmented Programming using only Java by Stephan Janssen and Alfonso Peterssen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 10s
"Live Hacking Cloud Architectures by Mirna Alaisami and Thorsten Jakoby" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 24s
"Designing for the Mind: The Psychological Principles Behind Effective UI/UX by Sana Khan" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 03s
"Deploying to production with confidence by Andres Almiray" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 42s
"How to query data using natural language - intro to AI features in Oracle 23ai by Andrzej Nowicki" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 08s
"Your frontend is ☠️ ⚠️ Let's measure its impact with CO2 js by Ko Turk" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 11s
"Cloud Native and Sustainable, Reproducible Scientific Computing by Ricardo Rocha" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 15s
AI Action Summit 2025
"Build Scalable Workflows with GenAI - Dataiku - AI Action Summit Tech Track" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 13 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 28s
"AI-Powered Software Development Lifecycle with GitLab Duo - AI Action Summit Tech Track" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 14 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 07s
"AI in Production: How to juggle high stakes and real time - AI Action Summit Tech Track - Mirakl" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 08s
NDC Security 2025
"(Ab)user Experience: The Dark side of Product and Security - L. Potter, J. Watkins NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 40s
"Incoherent Code: How Code Quality Impacts Security - Tav Herzlich - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 05s
"RAG Against the Machine - Brennan Lodge - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 32s
"You Gotta Fight For Your Right To Third Party - Mathew Caplan - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 19s
ACCU Cambridge 2024
"Not Your Grandparent's C++ - The Evolution of Cpp - Phil Nash - ACCU Cambridge" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 47s
DDD Europe 2024
"Design Discovery In Existing Systems - Michael Feathers - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 17 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 02s
PyData Prague 2024
"Juan Luis Cano Rodríguez - To the Moon and back (PyData Prague #25)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 44s
Code BEAM Europe 2024
"The One Billion Row Challenge in Elixir: From 12 Minutes to 25 Seconds - Raj Rajhans | Code BEAM" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 13 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 07s
"Scaling Dialyzer - Tom Davies | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 10s
IndiaFOSS2024
"YDB, a Distributed SQL DBMS for mission-critical workloads | Ivan Blinkov | IndiaFOSS2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 27s
"XZ Utils Backdoor: What it is and What it means for the FOSS Community? | Sachin Garg | IndiaFOSS24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 28s
"From Flipkart to the Community: Open-Sourcing Varadhi's Managed Restbus | Gaurav Ashok" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 08s
"Panel Discussion Day 2 AUdi 1 1 final" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 52s
Meeting C++ 2024
"Symmetry in Code - Should We Care? - Victor Ciura - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 14 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 20s
"Performance engineering: being friendly to your hardware - Ignas Bagdonas - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 17 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 11s
"Debunking C++ Myths - Interview with the authors" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 25s
"Upcoming C++ trainings by Meeting C++" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 05s
CppCon 2024
"Rollback System in C++ for Online Multiplayer Games - Elias Farhan - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 13 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 57s
"import CMake; // Mastering C++ Modules - Bill Hoffman - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 14 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 22s
"Recent Concurrency and Parallelism Proposals to the C++ Standard Committee - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 17 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 15s
"Numerical Integrators From Scratch in C++ - Vincent Reverdy - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 18 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 08s
"Session Types in C++ - A Programmer's Journey - Miodrag Misha Djukic - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 19 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 03s
AI Engineer World's Fair 2024
"Optimizing LLMs in Insurance with DSPy: Jeronim Morina" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 16 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 29s
"Training Albatross An Expert Finance LLM: Leo Pekelis" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 13 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 20s
"Customized, production ready inference with open source models: Dmytro (Dima) Dzhulgakov" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 16 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 55s
"RAG at scale: production ready GenAI apps with Azure AI Search" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 13 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 53s
"Personality Driven Development: Exploring the Frontier of Agents with Attitude" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 17 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 00s
"Claude plays Minecraft!" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 15 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 16s
"The Adversarial Path to the Personal Assistant: Sumit Agarwal" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 15 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 46s
YOW! 2024
"Getting Buy-In: Overcoming Larman's Law • Allen Holub • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 16 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 10s
"Beyond Chat: Bringing Models to The Canvas • Lu Wilson • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 28s
Conf42 IoT 2024
"Digital Twins for Network Resiliency & Fault Tolerance | Dileesh Chandra Bikkasani | Conf42 IoT 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 13s
"IT Revolution in the automotive business | Maksim Lykov | Conf42 IoT 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 56s
"PostgreSQL on Kubernetes: Dos and Don'ts | Chris Engelbert | Conf42 IoT 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 47s
"Building the Largest Raspberry Pi Kubernetes PostgreSQL Cluster | Guillermo Ruiz | Conf42 IoT 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 16s
"Beyond Traditional DBs: Introducing the Type III Architecture | Javier Ramirez | Conf42 IoT 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 49s
