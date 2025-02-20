Email clients often truncate content, so I always recommend opening this issue in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top.

Welcome to the 47th issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have lots of fantastic talks published since the last issue of TTW across the following conferences:

🆕 Voxxed Days CERN 2025 🆕 AI Action Summit 2025 🆕 NDC Security 2025 ACCU Cambridge 2024 DDD Europe 2024 PyData Prague 2024 Code BEAM Europe 2024 IndiaFOSS2024 QCon San Francisco 2024 Meeting C++ 2024 CppCon 2024 AI Engineer World's Fair 2024 YOW! 2024 Conf42 IoT 2024

Just before we start:

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

Voxxed Days CERN 2025

AI Action Summit 2025

NDC Security 2025

ACCU Cambridge 2024

DDD Europe 2024

"Design Discovery In Existing Systems - Michael Feathers - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 17 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 02s

PyData Prague 2024

"Juan Luis Cano Rodríguez - To the Moon and back (PyData Prague #25)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 44s

Code BEAM Europe 2024

IndiaFOSS2024

Meeting C++ 2024

CppCon 2024

AI Engineer World's Fair 2024

YOW! 2024

Conf42 IoT 2024

