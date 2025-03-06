💥 Tech Talks Weekly #49: 🆕 NDC London 2025, 🆕 AI Engineer Summit 2025, QCon, PyData, GopherCon, DjangoCon, and many more!
Newly published recordings from »18« conferences.
Happy Thursday!
Welcome to the 49th issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have tons of fantastic talks published across »18 conferences« since the last issue:
API Conference Berlin 2024
CITYJS Singapore 2024
DDD Europe 2024
🆕 AI Engineer Summit NY 2025
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
QCon San Francisco 2024
React Day Berlin 2024
🆕 Seattle Rust User Group January 2025 (meetup)
Meeting C++ 2024
🆕 PyData Tel-Aviv January 2025 (meetup)
GopherCon 2024
CppCon 2024
Code BEAM Europe 2024 and Lambda Days 2024
GOTO 2024
YOW! 2024
PowerShell + DevOps Global Summit 2024
DjangoCon US 2024
🆕 NDC London 2025 « this one is definitely worth scrolling to the bottom. Make sure to open this post in a browser by clicking the 💥 title at the top.
Just before we start:
Let’s jump right in!
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.
"When Nanoseconds Matter: Ultrafast Trading Systems in C++ - David Gross - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +39k views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 28m 51s
"Microservices, Where Did It All Go Wrong - Ian Cooper - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 10s
"Building Agents with Model Context Protocol - Full Workshop with Mahesh Murag of Anthropic" ⸱ +20k views ⸱ 01 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 44m 12s
"The Aging Programmer - Kate Gregory - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 20s
"GopherCon 2024: Who Tests the Tests? - Daniela Petruzalek" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 02 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 38s
"You’re Doing Exceptions Wrong - Matt Burke - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 00s
"Mobile App Architecture: How to Conquer the Giant! - Heather Downing - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 25s
"How to become a go-to person - Hila Fox - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 38s
"Adaptive Architectures - Building API Layers that Build Themselves • Marty Pitt • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 01 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 02s
"Vanilla Web: You Don't Need that Library • Maximiliano Firtman • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 05 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 28s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
API Conference Berlin 2024
"AI & APIs, A powerful Duo! | API Conference" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 44s
CITYJS Singapore 2024
"Trung Vo - View Transitions API: Navigate in Elegance" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 34s
DDD Europe 2024
"Evolutionary Architecture and the Role of DDD - Rebecca Parsons - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 34s
AI Engineer Summit NY 2025
"Building Agents with Model Context Protocol - Full Workshop with Mahesh Murag of Anthropic" ⸱ +20k views ⸱ 01 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 44m 12s
"How to build & deploy agents, according to OpenAI" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 05 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 52s
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
"Christian Posta on Why Your Internal Dev Platform is BROKEN (and How to Fix It)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 32s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Why Most ML Projects Fail (and How to Fix It)" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 57s
React Day Berlin 2024
"React Query Exposed by Its Maintainer" ⸱ +14k views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 57s
"React Devs, Here’s Why You Should Give AI Another Chance" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 09s
Seattle Rust User Group January 2025 (meetup)
"Rust under the Hood — by Sandeep Ahluwalia — Seattle Rust User Group, January 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 52s
"9 Rules for Porting Rust to the Browser — by Carl Kadie — Seattle Rust User Group, January 2025" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 50s
Meeting C++ 2024
"The Aging Programmer - Kate Gregory - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 20s
"Testable by Design - Steve Love - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 54s
"Stories from a parallel universe - Jana Machutová - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 44s
PyData Tel-Aviv January 2025 (meetup)
"Yosi Shamenzon: Matching Code to Runtime with BERT" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 43s
"Arnon Dagan: Shift Left - Leveraging Open Source LLMs to Uncover Risks in Feature Design Phase" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 08s
"Natan Katz: Supply chain security for open source models" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 06s
GopherCon 2024
"GopherCon 2024: The Go Cryptography State of the Union - Filippo Valsorda" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 02 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 40s
"GopherCon 2024: Who Tests the Tests? - Daniela Petruzalek" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 02 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 38s
"GopherCon 2024: A Decade of Debugging - Derek Parker" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 02 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 58s
"GopherCon 2024: Automating Efficiency Improvement by Profile Guided Optimization - Jin Lin" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 02 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 48s
CppCon 2024
"When Nanoseconds Matter: Ultrafast Trading Systems in C++ - David Gross - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +39k views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 28m 51s
"Moved-from Objects in C++ - Jon Kalb - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 07m 20s
"Modern C++ Error Handling - Phil Nash - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 03s
"Adventures with C++ Legacy Codebases: Tales of Incremental Improvement - Roth Michaels - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 12s
"Deciphering C++ Coroutines Part 2 - Mastering Asynchronous Control Flow - Andreas Weis - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 05 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 17s
Code BEAM Europe 2024 and Lambda Days 2024
"Parenting - Saša Jurić | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 09s
"Hey ELP, fix the return type for this function! - Robert Aloi | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 15s
"Same same but different: Static type checkers for Erlang - Annette Bieniusa & A. Schimpf | Code BEAM" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 33s
"Property-testing all* the things in SerenityOS - Martin Janiczek | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 56s
"Benefits of Reinventing the Wheel - Dylan Blakemore | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 04s
"Embedding of external DSLs in Scala: why and how! - Juan Manuel Serrano Hidalgo | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 00s
GOTO 2024
"Microservices, Where Did It All Go Wrong • Ian Cooper • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +22k views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 36s
"Vanilla Web: You Don't Need that Library • Maximiliano Firtman • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 05 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 28s
YOW! 2024
"Adaptive Architectures - Building API Layers that Build Themselves • Marty Pitt • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 01 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 02s
"Moldable Development in Practice — Patterns for Legacy Modernization • Oscar Nierstrasz • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 02 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 34s
PowerShell + DevOps Global Summit 2024
"Don’t Stop at the PowerShell Pipeline. Build a CI/CD Pipeline for your PowerShell... by Rob Pleau" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 52s
"Mastering the Microsoft Graph PowerShell by Merill Fernando" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 30s
"Desired State Configuration (DSC) Version 3 by Michael Greene" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 56s
"Better Code and Collaboration through Open Source Concepts, Dev Containers.... by Joe Houghes" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 28m 30s
DjangoCon US 2024
"DjangoCon US 2024: Choosing Wisely: SPA vs. HTMX for Your Next Web Project with Chris May" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 48s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Lightning Talks (Monday) with Andrew Mshar" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 59s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Error Culture with Ryan Cheley" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 33s
"DjangoCon US 2024 - Orientation with Kojo Idrissa" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 29s
"DjangoCon US 2024: A Related Matter: Optimizing your webapp by using ... with Christopher Adams" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 42s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Opening Remarks (Monday) with Peter Grandstaff" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 44s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Troubleshooting is a Lifestyle 😎 with Jack Linke" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 41s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Keynote - Power to the People who Teach the People with Sheena O'Connell" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 51s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Product 101 for Techies and Tech Teams with Amanda Savluchinske" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 15s
NDC London 2025
"Microservices, Where Did It All Go Wrong - Ian Cooper - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 10s
"You’re Doing Exceptions Wrong - Matt Burke - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 00s
"Unveiling .NET Secrets with the World's Smallest C# Program - Steve Gordon - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 42s
"20 year old cloud native apps with .NET - Scott Hanselman - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 36s
"Reading Code - Marit van Dijk - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 59s
"Adventures in Spacetime - Kevlin Henney - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 48s
"Codex: The Impact of English on Programming Languages - Guy Royse - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 31s
"Mobile App Architecture: How to Conquer the Giant! - Heather Downing - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 25s
"Those "Business People" - they just don't get me! - how to talk IT to non-IT leaders - Hanna Engel" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 46s
"How I built a ZX Spectrum emulator from scratch using C# and Blazor - Jimmy Engström" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 16s
"Building a Browser Based Code Editor - Jo Franchetti - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 33s
"How to become a go-to person - Hila Fox - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 38s
"Thinking Like an Architect - Gregor Hohpe - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 15s
"The Unsung Hero of Modern Software: Asynchronous Messaging - Irina Dominte - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 07s
"Dungeons Dragons & Developers - Matt Brunt - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 24s
"Building the NDC London Mobile App Live! with .NET MAUI - Gerald Versluis - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 05s
"Testing First - Getting The How - Stacy Cashmore - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 54s
"The Forgotten AI of Video Games - Layla Porter - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 30s
"Surviving Long Event History - Vagif Abilov - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 55s
"How to Modernize Your Legacy ASP.NET Apps Gradually - Jonathan "J." Tower - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 07s
"Building a Robot Arm with .NET 8, Raspberry Pi, Blazor and SignalR - Peter Gallagher" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 17s
"Post-quantum cryptography for .NET developers - Filip W. - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 13s
"Blazor-testing from A to Z - Egil Hansen - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 34s
"Consistency and Agreements in Distributed Systems - Jimmy Bogard - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 30s
"Could a Co-Pilot be an Aircraft Co-Pilot - Clifford Agius - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 25s
"Thirteen ways of looking at a Turtle - Scott Wlaschin - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 56s
"Keynote: AI without the BS, for humans - Scott Hanselman - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 00s
"When will you learn? A Teacher’s Guide to Developer Learning - Emma Burstow - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 22s
"Coder, Coach, Catalyst - using questions to make people grow - Martin Mazur - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 31s
"Develop a Second Brain - Michela Bertaina - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 41s
"How building a portable escape room made me a better developer - William Brander - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 11s
"Leadership and the Power of Regret: Turning Emotions into Action - Arthur Doler - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 04 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 40s
"Digital Spit-Fire Interface Rage: How to Calm the Savage User - Dean Schuster - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 23s
"Beyond The Hype: Every Day, Real World Uses for Copilot - Rob Conery - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 41s
"C#'s Functional Journey - Mads Torgersen - NDC London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 48s
"Using GPT Visual Capabilities to Solve a Wordle Puzzle - Jennifer Marsman - NDC London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 03s
