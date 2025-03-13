💥 Tech Talks Weekly #50: 🆕 JSWORLD 2025, DjangoCon US, NDC, QCon, and many more!
Newly published recordings from »18« conferences.
Email clients often truncate content, so I always recommend opening this issue in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top.
Happy Thursday!
Welcome to the 50th issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have tons of fantastic talks published across »18 conferences« since the last issue:
DjangoCon US 2024
GOTO Copenhagen 2024
YOW! 2024
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
DDD Europe 2024
🆕 JSWORLD 2025
Seattle Rust User Group
The Linux Foundation
AI Engineer Summit 2025
Data Science Conference EUROPE 2024
NDC Security 2025 (London)
PyData Boston February 2025 Meetup
Code BEAM Europe 2024
Lambda Days 2024
Meeting C++ 2024
CppCon 2024
QCon San Francisco 2024
Conf42 Cloud Native 2025
Just before we start:
👉 To help me improve Tech Talks Weekly, I’d highly appreciate it if you could 📨 fill out a less-than-30s survey. This will help me get to know you and prepare better content every week.
👉 Most TTW readers discover it through word of mouth. You can support my work by telling your friends and coworkers about Tech Talks Weekly. This greatly helps my mission to build a community of people passionate about software engineering who enjoy watching tech talks. Thanks a ton 🙏
Let’s jump right in!
Tech Talks Weekly is a free weekly e-mail with all the recently uploaded talks from +100 conferences. Join over 4.7K readers who stopped scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and reduced FOMO. Easy to unsubscribe. No spam, ever.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.
"Monadic Operations in Modern C++: A Practical Approach - Vitaly Fanaskov - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 11 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 00s
"What's up with Rust? • Tim McNamara • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 51s
"Upskilling your Team in DDD - Craig McCallum - DDD Europe 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 55s
"DjangoCon US 2024: You got that nice tech salary, now what? with Tim Schilling" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 59s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Django + Alpine.js + htmx Ups & Downs with Karen Tracey" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 09s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
DjangoCon US 2024
"DjangoCon US 2024: You got that nice tech salary, now what? with Tim Schilling" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 59s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Django + Alpine.js + htmx Ups & Downs with Karen Tracey" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 09s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Finding 2.0 with Marc Gibbons" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 22s
"DjangoCon US 2024: How to design and implement extensible software with plugins with Simon Willison" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 19s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Faster, leaner, greener: 10x lower website carbon emissions with Thibaud Colas" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 57s
"DjangoCon US 2024: If We Had $1,000,000: What Could The DSF Do With 4x ...? with Jacob Kaplan-Moss" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 04s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Fighting Homelessness with Django with Benjamin "Zags" Zagorsky" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 11 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 25s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Hidden gems of Django 5.x with Sarah Boyce" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 11 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 28s
"DjangoCon US 2024: A Brief History of Django with Frank Wiles" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 45s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Lightning Talks (Tuesday) with Andrew Mshar" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 34s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Keynote - The Fellowship of the Pony with Natalia Bidart" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 08s
GOTO Copenhagen 2024
"What's up with Rust? • Tim McNamara • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 51s
YOW! 2024
"Java's Hidden Gems: Tools & Libraries • Johan Janssen • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 08 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 14s
"Ant Farm Entropy: Sugar Powered Encryption • Suz Hinton • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 09 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 47s
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
"Serverless Failures: Stop Losing Data & Fix Hidden Pitfalls" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 46s
DDD Europe 2024
"Upskilling your Team in DDD - Craig McCallum - DDD Europe 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 55s
JSWORLD 2025
"JSWORLD Conference 2025 Day 1" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 09h 06m 31s
Seattle Rust User Group
"Derive Macros — by Lowell Thoerner — Seattle Rust User Group, December 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 04s
The Linux Foundation
"Overview of PCI(e) Subsystem - Kishon Vijay Abraham, Texas Instruments" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 46s
AI Engineer Summit 2025
"Reinforcement Learning for Agents - Will Brown, ML Researcher at Morgan Stanley" ⸱ +20k views ⸱ 07 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 17s
"How Windsurf writes 90% of your code with an Agentic IDE - Kevin Hou, head of product eng" ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 11 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 50s
Data Science Conference EUROPE 2024
"AI has been achieved internally - The Journey | Miroslav Grbovic | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 58s
"An EV Boom or a Gridlock? A Data-Driven Approach to UAE's Green Energy Transition | J. L. |Europe 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 45s
NDC Security 2025 (London)
"Start covering your bases & Stop chasing APT headlines - Avishay Zawoznik - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 07s
PyData Boston February 2025 Meetup
"PyData Boston February 2025 Meetup - Andrei Radulescu-Banu: DocRouter.AI" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 01s
"PyData Boston February 2025 Meetup - Mary Catherine Boehmer: Practical AI Adoption for Organizations" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 34s
Code BEAM Europe 2024
"Exploring BEAM European Community - Icia Carro & Maria Jose Gavilan | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 44s
Lambda Days 2024
"SAFE Stack: The Pit of Success for Functional Web Programming - Isaac Abraham | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 07 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 36s
"fast - grepping SQL code like a boss - Jônatas Paganini | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 41s
Meeting C++ 2024
"Clean CMake for C++ (library) developers - Kerstin Keller - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 09 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 07s
"The Beman Project: bringing standard libraries to the next level - David Sankel - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 07 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 56s
"Are you hiring for C++?" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 02s
CppCon 2024
"Implementing C++ Reflection Using the New C++20 Tooling Opportunity: Modules - Maiko Steeman CppCon" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 07 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 35s
"Monadic Operations in Modern C++: A Practical Approach - Vitaly Fanaskov - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 11 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 00s
"Using Modern C++ to Build XOffsetDatastructure - Zero-Encoding & Zero-Decoding Serialization Library" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 18s
"C++ Sender Patterns to Wrangle C++ Concurrency in Embedded Devices - Michael Caisse - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 24s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Scaling LLM Batch Inference: Ray Data & vLLM for High Throughput" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 07 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 51s
"Late Data? Netflix's Iceberg + Maestro Solves Batch ETL Chaos" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 32s
Conf42 Cloud Native 2025
"Distributed Caching & Queueing in the Cloud | Wisdom Matthew | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 18s
"Streamline your Cloud Native Application Deployment using AWS SAM | Urmila Raju | Conf42 Cloud 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 54s
"99.99% Uptime: K8s for Industrial Ecosystems | Gayathri Jeganmohan | Conf42 Cloud 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 01s
"Optimizing Backend API Performance | Garima Agarwal | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 02s
"Managing Databases in the Cloud is BROKEN! | Matan Nataf | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 38s
"Chaos Engineering Community Tales and Future | Prithvi Raj | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 21s
"Cloud Testing Without the Wait: K8 development experience | Anita Ihuman | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 24s
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!