Welcome to the 50th issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have tons of fantastic talks published across »18 conferences« since the last issue:

DjangoCon US 2024 GOTO Copenhagen 2024 YOW! 2024 InfoQ Dev Summit 2024 DDD Europe 2024 🆕 JSWORLD 2025 Seattle Rust User Group The Linux Foundation AI Engineer Summit 2025 Data Science Conference EUROPE 2024 NDC Security 2025 (London) PyData Boston February 2025 Meetup Code BEAM Europe 2024 Lambda Days 2024 Meeting C++ 2024 CppCon 2024 QCon San Francisco 2024 Conf42 Cloud Native 2025

DjangoCon US 2024

GOTO Copenhagen 2024

"What's up with Rust? • Tim McNamara • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 51s

YOW! 2024

InfoQ Dev Summit 2024

"Serverless Failures: Stop Losing Data & Fix Hidden Pitfalls" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 46s

DDD Europe 2024

"Upskilling your Team in DDD - Craig McCallum - DDD Europe 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 55s

JSWORLD 2025

"JSWORLD Conference 2025 Day 1" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 09h 06m 31s

Seattle Rust User Group

"Derive Macros — by Lowell Thoerner — Seattle Rust User Group, December 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 04s

The Linux Foundation

"Overview of PCI(e) Subsystem - Kishon Vijay Abraham, Texas Instruments" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 46s

AI Engineer Summit 2025

Data Science Conference EUROPE 2024

NDC Security 2025 (London)

"Start covering your bases & Stop chasing APT headlines - Avishay Zawoznik - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 07s

PyData Boston February 2025 Meetup

Code BEAM Europe 2024

"Exploring BEAM European Community - Icia Carro & Maria Jose Gavilan | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 44s

Lambda Days 2024

Meeting C++ 2024

CppCon 2024

QCon San Francisco 2024

Conf42 Cloud Native 2025

