Tech Talks Weekly #51: JSWORLD 2025, NDC London 2025, FOSS Backstage 2025, DjangoCon US, QCon, and many more!
Newly published recordings from »19« conferences.
Happy Thursday!
Welcome to the 51st issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have tons of fantastic talks published across »19 conferences« since the last issue:
🆕 JSWORLD 2025
🆕 NDC London 2025
GOTO Chicago 2024
AI Engineer 2025
Data Science Conference 2024
DDD Europe 2024
PapersWeLove NYC 2024
PyData 2025
Meeting C++ 2024
ACCU 2025
The Linux Foundation Member Summit 2025
Code BEAM America 2025
Lambda Days 2024
CppCon 2024
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
QCon San Francisco 2024
YOW! 2024
DjangoCon US 2024
🆕 FOSS Backstage 2025
To help me improve Tech Talks Weekly, I'd highly appreciate it if you could fill out a less-than-30s survey.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.
"The Definition Of Insanity - Sam Newman - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 12s
"DjangoCon US 2024: A Guided Tour Through Postgres Internals with Elizabeth Garrett Christensen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 59s
"Where AI Meets Code • Michael Feathers • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 02s
"Build Your Own Game Engine in the Browser - David Whitney - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 13s
"CodeConcise: A New Era for Legacy Modernization • Rachel Laycock • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 16 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 15s
"A Code Centric Journey Into the Gleam Language • Giacomo Cavalieri • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 15 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 50s
“Investigating C++ Legacy Design Trends: Newer Isn’t Always Better! - Katherine Rocha - CppCon 2024” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 26s
"Stop Coding? Prompt Engineering's Future for Developers" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 17 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 43s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
JSWORLD 2025
NDC London 2025
"The Definition Of Insanity - Sam Newman - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 12s
"Build Your Own Game Engine in the Browser - David Whitney - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 13s
"Building a modern, native app for Windows: Which UI framework should you choose? - Alvin Ashcraft" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 37s
"Performance loop—A practical guide to profiling and benchmarking - Daniel Marbach - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 38s
"Build RAG from Scratch - Phil Nash - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 10s
"Demystify cloud-native development with .NET Aspire -" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 29s
"Fine-Grained Authorization for Modern Applications - Ashish Jha - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 25s
"So You Want to Maintain a Reliable Event-Driven System - James Eastham - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 10s
"Secure your Modular Monolith by pretending it's a cat - William Brander - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 08s
"So Long Secure Coding - Practical Steps for Securing the entire SDLC - Laura Bell - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 50s
"Effective Data Visualization - David Giard - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 42s
"Write Uno Time, Run Everywhere with the Uno Platform - Joseph Guadagno - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 05s
"We are the Guardians of our Future - Tess Ferrandez-Norlander - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 07s
"NDC Party: A Brief History of Computer Art - Anders Norås - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 38s
GOTO Chicago 2024
"Where AI Meets Code • Michael Feathers • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 02s
"Get the Most Out of GitHub Copilot • Sean Marcia • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 17s
AI Engineer 2025
"Rethinking how we Scaffold AI Agents - Rahul Sengottuvelu, Ramp" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 32s
Data Science Conference 2024
"The Art of Telling Stories with Data | Gulrez Khan | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 43s
DDD Europe 2024
"Advanced Software Teaming [Mob Programming] - Woody Zuill - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 17 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 06s
PapersWeLove NYC 2024
"Alex Weisberger on Perfomal [PWL NYC]" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 12s
PyData 2025
"Soheyla Mirshahi, Jan Kryštůfek - Beyond Accuracy: Engineering EU-Compliant LLM Systems" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 15 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 01s
Meeting C++ 2024
"An Introduction to Swarm Intelligence Algorithms - Frances Buontempo - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 21s
"Beginning with C++ - an Interview with Slobodan Dmitrovic" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 16 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 29s
ACCU 2025
"Online Workshop Preview: Structured Concurrency in C++: A Hands-On Workshop - Mateusz Pusz ACCU 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 21s
"Workshop Preview: Secure Coding in C and C++ - Robert C. Seacord - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 27s
"Online Workshop Preview: Software Engineering in D Programming Language - Tour of DLang - Mike Shah" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 39s
The Linux Foundation Member Summit 2025
"Linux Foundation Member Summit 2025 - Keynote Sessions" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 55m 22s
Code BEAM America 2025
"Keynote: Designing LLM Native systems - Sean Moriarity | Code BEAM America 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 43s
Lambda Days 2024
"Imagine a Dependently Typed Python - Andor Pénzes | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 52s
"WasmRef-Isabelle: how to formally verify a not-slow interpreter... - Maja Trela | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 48s
CppCon 2024
"Cost of C++ Abstractions in C++ Embedded Systems - Marcell Juhasz - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 54s
"Back to Basics: Rvalues and Move Semantics in C++ - Amir Kirsh - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 17 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 46s
"Modern C++ Development: Limitations and Problems in std::function and Similar Constructs - CppCon 24" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 17s
"Investigating C++ Legacy Design Trends: Newer Isn’t Always Better! - Katherine Rocha - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 26s
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
"Open Source LLMs: Costly Myths & Real-World Scaling" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 16s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Stop Coding? Prompt Engineering's Future for Developers" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 17 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 43s
YOW! 2024
"CodeConcise: A New Era for Legacy Modernization • Rachel Laycock • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 16 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 15s
"A Code Centric Journey Into the Gleam Language • Giacomo Cavalieri • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 15 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 50s
DjangoCon US 2024
"DjangoCon US 2024: A Guided Tour Through Postgres Internals with Elizabeth Garrett Christensen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 59s
"DjangoCon US 2024: An Opinionated Guide to Modern Django Forms with Josh Thomas" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 56s
"DjangoCon US 2024: API Maybe: Bootstrapping a Web Application circa 2024 with Carlton Gibson" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 12s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Django Ledger | Uniting Developers and Accountants for... with Miguel Sanda" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 42s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Passkeys: Your password-free future with Ryan Hiebert" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 07s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Django User Model: Past, Present, and Future with Will Vincent" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 41s
"DjangoCon US 2024: path('/user/user.username:user/', view_profile) with Willem Van Onsem" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 54s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Open-source Python tools to visualize and analyse ... with Samweli Mwakisambwe" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 29s
"DjangoCon US 2024: One Thousand and One Django Sites with Vince Salvino" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 51s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Panel Discussion: Open, friendly, and welcoming: on the... with Lacey Henschel" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 19s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Maps with Django with Paolo Melchiorre" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 13s
"DjangoCon US 2024: PostgreSQL Beyond Django: Strategies to Get Max Performance with Álvaro Justen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 47s
FOSS Backstage 2025
"Jutta Horstmann – Digital Sovereignty and Open Source #FOSSBack" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 04s
"Gregor Schumacher – The Future of Open Source: Five Socio-Economic Predictions #FOSSBack" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 27s
"Jan Ainali – Using the Commons without causing a tragedy #FOSSBack" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 07s
"Peer Heinlein – A community has to do, what a community has to do! #FOSSBack" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 24s
"Mirko Böhm – Implementing the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) #FOSSBack" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 29s
"Lina Böcker & Angelika Wittek – FOSS, AI & non-code artifacts: What’s new and noteworthy? #FOSSBack" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 03s
"Toolkit for Measuring the Impacts of Public Funding for FOSS #FOSSBack" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 33s
"OpenChain Capability Model - moving beyond compliance #FOSSBack" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 56s
"Ruth Cheesley – Implementing GitHub's private security issue reporting #FOSSBack" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 28s
"How to Explain the Impact of Your Open Source Work #FOSSBack" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 03s
"Jarek Potiuk – Airflow Beach Cleaning - Securing Supply Chain #FOSSBack" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 35s
"Patricia Leu, Marie Kreil – Small seeds – why funding new ideas matters #FOSSBack" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 27s
