Email clients often truncate content, so I always recommend opening this issue in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top.

Happy Thursday!

Welcome to the 51st issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have tons of fantastic talks published across »19 conferences« since the last issue:

🆕 JSWORLD 2025 🆕 NDC London 2025 GOTO Chicago 2024 AI Engineer 2025 Data Science Conference 2024 DDD Europe 2024 PapersWeLove NYC 2024 PyData 2025 Meeting C++ 2024 ACCU 2025 The Linux Foundation Member Summit 2025 Code BEAM America 2025 Lambda Days 2024 CppCon 2024 InfoQ Dev Summit 2024 QCon San Francisco 2024 YOW! 2024 DjangoCon US 2024 🆕 FOSS Backstage 2025

Just before we start:

👉 To help me improve Tech Talks Weekly, I’d highly appreciate it if you could 📨 fill out a less-than-30s survey. This will help me get to know you and prepare better content every week.

👉 Most TTW readers discover it through word of mouth. You can support my work by telling your friends and coworkers about Tech Talks Weekly. This greatly helps my mission to build a community of people passionate about software engineering who enjoy watching tech talks. Thanks a ton 🙏

Let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

JSWORLD 2025

NDC London 2025

GOTO Chicago 2024

AI Engineer 2025

"Rethinking how we Scaffold AI Agents - Rahul Sengottuvelu, Ramp" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 19 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 32s

Data Science Conference 2024

"The Art of Telling Stories with Data | Gulrez Khan | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 43s

DDD Europe 2024

"Advanced Software Teaming [Mob Programming] - Woody Zuill - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 17 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 06s

PapersWeLove NYC 2024

"Alex Weisberger on Perfomal [PWL NYC]" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 12s

PyData 2025

"Soheyla Mirshahi, Jan Kryštůfek - Beyond Accuracy: Engineering EU-Compliant LLM Systems" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 15 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 01s

Meeting C++ 2024

ACCU 2025

The Linux Foundation Member Summit 2025

"Linux Foundation Member Summit 2025 - Keynote Sessions" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 55m 22s

Code BEAM America 2025

"Keynote: Designing LLM Native systems - Sean Moriarity | Code BEAM America 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 43s

Lambda Days 2024

CppCon 2024

InfoQ Dev Summit 2024

"Open Source LLMs: Costly Myths & Real-World Scaling" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 14 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 16s

QCon San Francisco 2024

"Stop Coding? Prompt Engineering's Future for Developers" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 17 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 43s

YOW! 2024

DjangoCon US 2024

FOSS Backstage 2025

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!