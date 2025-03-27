💥 Tech Talks Weekly #52: 🆕 NDC Security 2025, 🆕 AI Engineer 2025, 🆕 PyData 2025, CppCon, GopherCon, Build Stuff and many more!
Featured talks: Next decade of software development, Interview with Alan Kay, Advice for building glorious monoliths, Local-first Software, and many more!
This time, we have tons of fantastic talks published across »19 conferences« since the last issue:
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
QCon San Francisco 2024
GOTO Chicago 2024
GOTO Copenhagen 2024
YOW! 2024
🆕 NDC Security 2025
🆕 AI Engineer Summit 2025
GopherCon 2024
Meeting C++ 2024
🆕 PyData Chicago March 2025 Meetup
PyData Prague 2024 Meetup
DDD Europe 2024
🆕 ACCU 2025
🆕 Code BEAM America 2025
Lambda Days 2024
DjangoCon US 2024
CppCon 2024
Build Stuff 2024
🆕 Conf42 DevOps 2025
🏆 Featured talks of the week
"The Next Decade of Software Development | Richard Campbell" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 06s
"Practical advice for building glorious monoliths | Glenn F Henriksen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 02h 29m 27s
“A Decision Maker’s Guide to Typed Functional Languages • Evan Czaplicki • GOTO 2024” ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 21s
"Using GenAI on your code, what could possibly go wrong? -" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 06s
“The Jump to Hyperspace: Local-first Software • Brooklyn Zelenka • GOTO 2024” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 31s
”[REBASE24] Interview with Alan Kay” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 49s
“Five things every developer should know about software architecture | Simon Brown” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 38s
“Security Champion Worst Practices - Tanya Janca - NDC Security 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 04s
“Adventures in Spacetime | Kevlin Henney” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 57s
"How to Communicate Technical Ideas to Non Technical Audiences | Amber Vanderburg" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 05s
📆 New talks
QCon San Francisco 2024
"High-Performing Teams: It's NOT Just About Code" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 06s
GOTO Chicago 2024
"The Jump to Hyperspace: Local-first Software • Brooklyn Zelenka • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 31s
GOTO Copenhagen 2024
"A Decision Maker's Guide to Typed Functional Languages • Evan Czaplicki • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 21s
YOW! 2024
"Bootiful Spring Boot: A DOGumentary • Josh Long • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 50s
NDC Security 2025
"Using GenAI on your code, what could possibly go wrong? -" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 06s
"Breaking and securing OAuth 2.0 in frontends at NDC Security - Philippe De Ryck - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 09s
"Linux containers in (less than) 100 lines of shell - Michael Kerrisk - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 15m 10s
"GitHub Actions: A Cloudy Day for Security - Sofia Lindqvist - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 55s
"Hacking History: The first computer worm - Håvard Opheim - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 19s
"Tales of OAuth2/OIDC in the wild - Anders Abel - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 35s
"Security Champion Worst Practices - Tanya Janca - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 04s
"Cybersecurity in the Era of AI and Quantum Computing - Tudor Damian - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 33s
"Secure System Integrations - Tobias Ahnoff - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 45s
"Building a lightning fast Firewall with Java & eBPF - Johannes Bechberger - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 21s
"Building antifragile systems using Secure by Design - Anders Kofoed & Eivind Jahr Kirkeby" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 59s
"Flipping Bits: Your Credentials Are Certainly Mine - Stök & Joohoi - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 50s
"Hack the Planet! What Movies can Teach Us about InfoSec - Simon Painter - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 00s
"Content Security Policy: From newbie to advanced - Halvor Sakshaug - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 57s
"RCE via legacy dependency in Python - Andrea Brambilla - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 04s
"Keynote: Maturing Your Application Security Program - Tanya Janca - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 25s
"From DevSecOops to Security Success: The Bug Bounty Effect at FINN.no - Emil Vaagland" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 35s
"Using developer-centric data to predict, prioritize, and improve App Security Outcomes - Laura Bell" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 08s
"Crypto Heist: The Aftermath of a Government Website Cryptojacking Attack - Scott Helme" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 36s
"Plants vs thieves: Automated Tests in the World of Web Security - Ramona Schwering" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 22s
"Spoofing Commands - Can You Trust Process Creation Logs? - Tristan Bennett - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 40s
"Challenges and Opportunities from Quantum-Safe Cryptography - Tjerand Silde - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 43s
AI Engineer Summit 2025
"How Deep Research Works - Mukund Sridhar & Aarush Selvan, Google DeepMind" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 15s
"Why Agent Engineering — swyx" ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 24 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 45s
GopherCon 2024
"GopherCon 2024: Go Back to the Future - Ron Evans" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 23 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 54s
"GopherCon 2024: Embracing the Replace: Our Journey to Fixing the Plugin System in HashiCorp Packer" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 23 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 48s
Meeting C++ 2024
"Not getting lost in translation - Daniela Engert - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 55s
"Meeting C++ recruiting update" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 16s
PyData Chicago March 2025 Meetup
"PyData Chicago March 2025 Meetup | Heatstroke Prediction Using Explainable Machine Learning" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 43s
PyData Prague 2024 Meetup
"Adam Hruška - Processing Problematic Plants with Python (PyData Prague #24)" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 24 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 18s
DDD Europe 2024
"Untangling Consequences - Cyrille Martraire - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 24 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 32s
ACCU 2025
"Keynote Preview: Teaching an Old Dog New Tricks: A Tale of Two Emulators - Matt Godbolt - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 30s
"Keynote Preview: C++ Exceptions are Code Compression - Khalil Estell - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 18s
"Workshop Preview: Understanding C++20 Coroutines - Phil Nash Interview ACCU 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 52s
Code BEAM America 2025
"Elixir Update - Eric Meadows-Jonsson | Code BEAM America 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 33s
"Keynote: Fault Tolerant Machine Learning Operations - Chelsea Troy | Code BEAM America 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 24 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 47s
Lambda Days 2024
"The Y Combinator: developing intuition around abstract recursion - Dave Kimber | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 24 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 10s
"Media streaming in the functional world - Mateusz Front | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 38s
DjangoCon US 2024
"DjangoCon US 2024: Operations: The Missing Django Piece with Micah Lyle" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 14s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Lessons from E2E Testing Web Applications with Avindra Fernando" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 22s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Only reliable Data: Protecting Database Integrity with Eva Nanyonga" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 04s
"DjangoCon US 2024: Deploying Django migrations at Kraken scale with Tim Bell" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 38s
CppCon 2024
"Back to Basics: Lifetime Management in Cpp - Phil Nash - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 48s
"How to Quickly Convert Floating-Point Numbers in C++ - Cassio Neri - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 24 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 29s
"How to Hide C++ Implementation Details - Amir Kirsh - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 42s
"Code Generation from Unified Robot Description Format (URDF) for Accelerated Robotics - Paul Gesel" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 26s
Build Stuff 2024
"Building a Browser Based Code Editor | Jo Franchetti" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 21s
"GenAI for clients No pain, no gain | Daria Lashkevich" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 49s
"Building and running an AI powered product | Valentina Halasi" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 30s
"Building Highly Scalable Microservices with Serverless | Patrick Meiler" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 21s
"Adventures in Spacetime | Kevlin Henney" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 57s
"Team Temperature How to Control High Engagement, Prevent Burnout and Navigat | Tomas Lekavičius" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 34s
"Five things every developer should know about software architecture | Simon Brown" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 38s
"Building Better Components — A Journey to a More Resilient Frontend | Daniel Yuschick" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 50s
"Retrieval Augmented Generation Beyond Toy Demos | Francesco Esposito" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 11s
"Soft Skills for Technical Teams The Active Listening Super Power | Russ Miles" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 43s
"Practical advice for building glorious monoliths | Glenn F Henriksen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 02h 29m 27s
"Unlocking Productivity with GitHub Copilot Best Practices and Tips | Guy Yom Tov" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 08s
"The Next Decade of Software Development | Richard Campbell" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 06s
"Microservices At Your Own Pace with NET Aspire and Azure Container Apps | Jiachen Jiang" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 42s
"Unlock the Power of JavaScript’s Hidden Gems | Gil Fink" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 33s
"Streamline and Automate Low Code Solutions for Process Improvement Using Power | Cla-Petra Omaku" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 52s
"Demonolith the Monolith Think Again! | Scott Sosna" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 53s
"Reading code | Marit van Dijk" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 39s
"Code First LLMOps With Azure AI & Prompty | Matthijs van der Veer" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 32s
"Build Your Own Game Engine in the Browser No experience necessary, all experience | David Whitney" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 45s
"Don’t Feed the Pigeons Some Principles from Real World Internal Developer Platform | Russ Miles" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 23s
"Software is a meal best served with different architectural spices | Jan Bols" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 20s
"Blazingly Fast GenAI App Development Java and Spring AI | Juarez Junior" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 42s
"How to Communicate Technical Ideas to Non Technical Audiences | Amber Vanderburg" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 05s
"Unlocking the Power of AI for Business and Innovation | Nikky Kho" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 16s
"Mobile App Architecture How to Conquer the Giant! | Heather Downing" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 41s
"Adding Generative AI to Real Time Streaming Pipelines | Timothy Spann" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 32s
"Embracing Microservices | Grzegorz Piwowarek" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 49s
"Your developer’s intelligence isn’t artificial | Hannes Lowette" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 13s
"A Developer's Guide to Managing Attention | Jiachen Jiang" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 22s
"Developer Joy – How great teams get s% t done | Sven Peters" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 29s
"How To Build Future Proofed Applications | Peter van Vliet" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 17s
"Demystifying Privacy Preserving Computing | Tejas Chopra" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 59s
"Email vs Capitalism, or, Why We Can't Have Nice Things | Dylan Beattie" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 00s
"Fine Grained Authorisation with Relationship Based Access Control | Ben Dechrai" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 51s
"Analytics for not so big data with DuckDB | David Ostrovsky" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 04s
"The Epic Battle of Kotlin and C# | Max Arshinov & Rendle" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 45s
"A Brief History of Data Storage | Eli Holderness" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 03s
"Science, Code and Sustainability Leveraging Technology to Build a Better Future | Timothy Johnson" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 41s
"AI vs Humans Rewriting the Rules of Success | Michelle Frost" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 16s
"Domain Driven Transformation—How to Bring Back Sustainable Architecture to | Henning Schwentner" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 12s
"The Power of Visualizing Constraints in Software Architecture | Francesco Strazzullo" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 49s
Conf42 DevOps 2025
"Journey to Cost-Effective Cloud Monitoring and Logging | Pradeep Gaddamidi | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 36s
"Bring your DataOps to the Data Lakehouse | Jorge Loaiciga-Rodriguez | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 09s
"Kubernetes Minus the Blind Spots | Amir Krayden | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 57s
"Building Trust in Generative AI: Accuracy and Automation | Nirhoshan Sivaroopan | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 20s
"Money-saving tips for the frugal serverless developer | Yan Cui | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 14s
"Leveraging LLMs in DevOps | Ajay Krishnan Prabhakaran | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 01s
"Serverless Workflow Orchestration on AWS | Bharat Vishal Tiwary | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 21s
"Advanced Test Harness Infra for Validating ARM & FPGA Systems | Stefan Raus | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 34s
"Securely Unifying Deployments for Increased Governance | Hariharan Ragothaman | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 01s
"The power of quiet engineers | Tomasz Manugiewicz | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 22s
"DevSecOps at Scale | Rajeshwari Ganesan & Chidambaram Ganapathy Sundaram | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 52s
"Lessons from HPC Architecture for Performance and Efficiency | FNU Parshant | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 07s
"Integrating Generative AI into Cloud-Native DevOps | Sai Sandeep Ogety | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 14s
"AskDataAI: Democratizing Data Access Through AI Agents | Praveen Payili | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 51s
"Hack a cloud production environment with Terraform manipulation | Uri Aronovici | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 56s
"Smart Data Pipelines: Revolutionizing Data Engineering with AI | Srinivas Murri | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 56s
"Give Your managed k8s Troubleshooting Skills a Superpower | Kosseila Haddalene | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 42s
"Practical Coding Principles for Sustainable Development | Denis Ermakov | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 03s
"Shaping the Future of System Resilience | Nagarjuna Malladi | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 29s
"The future of Observability - the next 10 years | Shyam Sreevalsan | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 27s
"How to Start a Successful DevSecOps Program | Josh Hankins | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 58s
"Isn't Test Automation a Silver Bullet? The most common pitfalls | Mesut Durukal | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 35s
"15 NGINX Metrics to Monitor | Dave McAllister | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 23s
"Impostor syndrome in Tech | Pawel Zajaczkowski | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 38s
"Business Intelligence with AI-Enhanced Data Quality | Shashank Reddy Beeravelly | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 07s
"Architecting Real-Time Analytics | Amarnath Immadisetty | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 31s
"Refining the Release Strategy of a Custom Linux Distro | Andreea Andrisan | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 37s
"Combatting Antibiotic Resistance in UTI Treatment | Karthik Akinapelli | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 22s
"API-First Development: Supercharging Your Software's Potential | Tiago Barbosa | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 44s
"Transforming IoT Data Management | Gokul Balaguruswamy Naidu | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 43s
"Scaling: from 0 to 25 million users | Josip Stuhli | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 06s
"Threat Modeling: A Practical Guide for Developers | Krishna Chaitanya Rudraraju | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 31s
"Mobile App Security with MobSF and Jenkins pipeline | Sheshananda Reddy Kandula | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 36s
"Modern Data Warehousing in Banking | Bharath Gaddam | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 19s
"AI-Powered Mobile App Performance | Jaspreet Kumar | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 44s
"Sharded Synch in High-Frequency Write-Heavy Systems | Aleksander Iskhakov | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 05s
"AI Tools for the Future of DevOps | Kartheek Medhavi Penagamuri Shriram | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 36s
"Beyond the Perimeter: Next-Generation Cloud Security Strategie | Sandeep Batchu | Conf42 DevOps 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 24s
"Agentic AI: Scalable and Reliable AI Agents for the Future | Srinivasa Rao Bittla | Conf42 LLMs 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 39s
"Practical Evolution of Data Science with GenAI | Omer Ali Omer & Syeda Narmeen | Conf42 LLMs 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 28s
"How to evaluate your Evals? | Hilik Paz | Conf42 LLMs 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 47s
"Harnessing Large Language Models for Enhanced Customer Experience | Ed Fullman | Conf42 LLMs 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 25s
