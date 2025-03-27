Email clients often truncate content, so I always recommend opening this issue in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top.

This time, we have tons of fantastic talks published across »19 conferences« since the last issue:

InfoQ Dev Summit 2024 QCon San Francisco 2024 GOTO Chicago 2024 GOTO Copenhagen 2024 YOW! 2024 🆕 NDC Security 2025 🆕 AI Engineer Summit 2025 GopherCon 2024 Meeting C++ 2024 🆕 PyData Chicago March 2025 Meetup PyData Prague 2024 Meetup DDD Europe 2024 🆕 ACCU 2025 🆕 Code BEAM America 2025 Lambda Days 2024 DjangoCon US 2024 CppCon 2024 Build Stuff 2024 🆕 Conf42 DevOps 2025

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

QCon San Francisco 2024

"High-Performing Teams: It's NOT Just About Code" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 06s

GOTO Chicago 2024

"The Jump to Hyperspace: Local-first Software • Brooklyn Zelenka • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 26 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 31s

GOTO Copenhagen 2024

"A Decision Maker's Guide to Typed Functional Languages • Evan Czaplicki • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 21s

YOW! 2024

"Bootiful Spring Boot: A DOGumentary • Josh Long • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 50s

NDC Security 2025

AI Engineer Summit 2025

GopherCon 2024

"GopherCon 2024: Go Back to the Future - Ron Evans" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 23 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 54s

"GopherCon 2024: Embracing the Replace: Our Journey to Fixing the Plugin System in HashiCorp Packer" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 23 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 48s

Meeting C++ 2024

PyData Chicago March 2025 Meetup

"PyData Chicago March 2025 Meetup | Heatstroke Prediction Using Explainable Machine Learning" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 43s

PyData Prague 2024 Meetup

"Adam Hruška - Processing Problematic Plants with Python (PyData Prague #24)" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 24 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 18s

DDD Europe 2024

"Untangling Consequences - Cyrille Martraire - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 24 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 32s

ACCU 2025

Code BEAM America 2025

Lambda Days 2024

DjangoCon US 2024

CppCon 2024

Build Stuff 2024

Conf42 DevOps 2025

