🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.
"AI Engineering at Jane Street - John Crepezzi" ⸱ +10k views ⸱ 28 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 57s
"Where next, C#? - Mads Torgersen - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 01 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 21s
"Navigating complexity in event-driven architectures: A domain-driven approach - David Boyne" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 27 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 17s
"You Don’t Know Git - Edward Thomson - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +16k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 56s
"Be more productive with IntelliJ IDEA - Marit van Dijk" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 48s
"Onion, Hexagonal, Clean or Fractal Architecture? All of them, and more! - Urs Enzler" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 10s
"OAuth2, OpenID: SSO under the hood - Daniel Garnier-Moiroux" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 19s
"Understanding Distributed Architectures - The Patterns Approach • Unmesh Joshi • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 30 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 12s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
Voxxed Days Zürich 2025
"Be more productive with IntelliJ IDEA - Marit van Dijk" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 48s
"Onion, Hexagonal, Clean or Fractal Architecture? All of them, and more! - Urs Enzler" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 10s
"OAuth2, OpenID: SSO under the hood - Daniel Garnier-Moiroux" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 19s
""I use NixOS btw..." Learnings from 2 years daily driving NixOS - Jakob Beckmann" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 26s
"Authenticate and authorize users “your way” when they access your appl & platf - Alexander Schwartz" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 35s
"Solving algorithms: beyond cramming for job interviews - Nina Torgunakova" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 51s
"AI-infused command-line applications - Martin Stefanko" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 00s
"Handling 400k+ visitors at the world's largest physics lab (CERN) - Cristian Schuszter" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 37s
"How difficult can it be to write efficient code? - Roberto Cortez" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 01s
"The Future of Angular: Faster, Lighter, Stronger - Loïc Magnette" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 00s
"Best Practices for Keeping Architecture Documentation Up to Date - Falk Sippach" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 31s
"Dockerfiles, Buildpacks, Jib and more, best way to run Java code in Containers? Matthias Haeussler" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 34s
"82 Bugs I Collected in a Year You Won’t Believe Made It to Production - François Martin" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 20s
"Long term success of your Angular projects with automated architecture validation! - Tomas Trajan" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 04s
"Let’s use IntelliJ as a game engine, just because we can - Alexander Chatzizacharias" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 21s
"Practical LLM Inference in Modern Java - Alina Yurenko & Alfonso² Peterssen" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 47s
"Observability engineer, the best friend you never knew you had - Rachid Zarouali" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 06s
"Confessions of a Keyboard Addict: Where Ergonomics Meets Efficiency - Guus de Wit" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 42s
"Optimizing React Applications with the New React 19 Compiler - Hammad Hassan" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 10s
"The Horrors That Lurk: Understanding the Linux Compiler Landscape for Developers - Scott Gerring" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 47s
"Agentic AI with Quarkus, LangChain4j and vLLM - Mario Fusco & Daniele Zonca" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 33s
"Self-contained Native Binaries for Java with GraalVM - Thomas Wuerthinger" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 22s
"Hunting with Stream Gatherers - Piotr Przybył" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 00s
"In Loving Memory of Privacy - Sebastian Brunner" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 51s
"Things you never dared to ask about LLMs - Guillaume Laforge" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 11s
"Model Mitosis: Stop making the wrong choice between microservices and monolith - Topçu & Chevalier" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 25s
"Tulips to Turmeric: Lessons Learned from a Global Team - Rijo Sam" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 46s
"Securing LLM-Powered Apps: Overcoming Security and Privacy Challenges - Brian Vermeer & Lize Raes" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 29s
"StructuredTaskScope And ScopedValue - Get The Most Out of Virtual Threads - Christian Wörz" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 20s
"From Chaos to Clarity: Disarming Toxic Behavior A Guide to better Collaboration - Sabine Wojcieszak" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 14s
"Platform Security - Marco Bizzantino" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 52s
"What does it take to deploy to production with confidence? - Ixchel Ruiz" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 14s
"Solving Real-World Data Fetching Challenges with Next.js and TanStack Query: Case Study - Faris Aziz" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 45s
"The Windy Road From Research to Real-World Impact - Thomas Wuerthinger" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 11s
"Let’s build K.I.T.T. with JavaScript - Nico Martin" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 26s
"Welcome to VDZ25 - Federico Yankelevich & Patrick Baumgartner" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 30s
NDC London 2025
"You Don’t Know Git - Edward Thomson - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +16k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 56s
"Where next, C#? - Mads Torgersen - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 01 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 21s
"Getting to 300 million requests a month with a one man AI/Dev-Ops team - Rob Frelow" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 05s
"Modern Observability and Event Driven Architectures - Martin Thwaites & Ian Cooper - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 02 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 49s
"Navigating complexity in event-driven architectures: A domain-driven approach - David Boyne" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 27 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 17s
"Practical advice for building glorious monoliths - Glenn F. Henriksen - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 43s
"Locknote: Confessions of an Imposter - Rendle . - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 01 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 39s
"Advanced Cloud Native Development with .NET Aspire - Scott Hunter & Maddy Montaquila" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 21s
"On Becoming a Space-Faring Civilization -" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 01 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 18s
APICon 2024
"Build Your Own LLM API in Minutes! | API Conference" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 31s
DDD Europe 2024
"Accelerating Essent’s Future with Domain Driven Design - Natalia Szymanska - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 28s
Data Science Conference 2024
"Key lessons from building Data and AI systems over the last 26 years…| Dragan Tomic | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 26s
React Day Berlin 2024
"Building an Emulator in JavaScript??" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 49s
AI Engineer Summit 2025
"AI Engineering at Jane Street - John Crepezzi" ⸱ +10k views ⸱ 28 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 57s
"Scaling Agents for Gen AI Products - Anju Kambadur" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 01 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 38s
PyData Yerevan 2025
"Mark Hamazaspyan - Visual Document Retrieval: Enhancing Accuracy with Text & Visual Embeddings" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 03 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 59s
"How to Hack an Agent – or Not · Thomas Fraunholz" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 03 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 58s
Code BEAM America 2025
"OTP Update - Ingela Anderton Andin | Code BEAM America 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 27 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 47s
Code BEAM Europe 2024
"Latin America and the Elixir of Life - Andres Ruiz | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 06s
Lambda Days 2024
"Declarative UIs in a functional language - Felipe Almeida Lessa | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 53s
"Cellular Automata for video games - Maciej Gorywoda | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 56s
Conf42 Golang 2025
"How Golang Changed My Life | Namkat Cedrick | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 59s
"Resilient Telemedicine Platforms with Military-Grade Protection | Smita Verma | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 38s
"Engineering Golang-Powered Notification Systems | Ankita Kamat | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 51s
"Interservice HTTP Communication in Golang : The GoFr Approach | Divya Darshana | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 06s
"Revolutionizing eLicensing and ePermitting with AI | Sneha Kalagarla | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 34s
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
"Lambda-Lith to Event-Driven: Stop the Pain Now!" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 29s
CppCon 2024
"Why Is My C++ Build So Slow? Compilation Profiling and Visualization - Samuel Privett - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +10k views ⸱ 27 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 36s
"Gazing Beyond Reflection for C++26 - Daveed Vandevoorde - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 28 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 21m 04s
"To Int or to Uint, This is the Question - Alex Dathskovsky - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 02 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 43s
"Security Beyond Memory Safety - Using Modern C++ to Avoid Vulnerabilities by Design - Max Hoffmann" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 01 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 31s
"Lightweight Operator Fusion Using Data-Centric Function Interfaces in C++ - Manya Bansal - CppCon" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 19s
"Leveraging C++ for Efficient Motion Planning: RRT Algorithm for Robotic Arms - Aditi Pawaskar - 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 03 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 05s
GOTO Chicago 2024
"Organisational Sustainability with Platform Engineering • Lesley Cordero • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 02 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 58s
GOTO Copenhagen 2024
"The C4 Model – Misconceptions, Misuses & Mistakes • Simon Brown • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 28 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 11s
"Writing Greener Software Even When You Are Stuck On-Prem • Charles Humble • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 01 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 15s
YOW! 2024
"Understanding Distributed Architectures - The Patterns Approach • Unmesh Joshi • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 30 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 12s
"Concerto for Java & AI - Building Production-Ready LLM Apps • Thomas Vitale • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 29 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 09s
