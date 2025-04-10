Email clients often truncate content, so I always recommend opening this issue in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top.

Happy Thursday! ☀️

Welcome to the 54th issue of Tech Talks Weekly!

This time, we have tons of fantastic talks published across »19 conferences« since the last issue: 🆕 Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2025, 🆕 Devnexus 2025, 🆕 dotJS 2025, 🆕 Conf42 Python 2025, Wasm I/O 2025, AI Engineer Summit 2025, Code BEAM America 2025, PyData Global 2024 (December 3-5, 2024), NDC Porto 2024, QCon San Francisco 2024, Big Data LDN, CppCon 2024, DDD Europe 2024, React Day Berlin 2024, Meeting Cpp 2024, Code BEAM Europe 2024, Lambda Days 2024, GOTO Chicago 2024, YOW! 2024

I’ve shared this issue across different platforms, and I’d really appreciate your support there:

Just before we start:

👉 Most readers discover Tech Talks Weekly through word of mouth. You can support my work by telling your friends/coworkers about Tech Talks Weekly or sharing a short testimonial on social media (see example). Every share/mention greatly helps me continue this mission. Thank you 🙏

👉 To help me improve Tech Talks Weekly, I’d highly appreciate it if you could 📨 fill out a less-than-30s survey. This will help me get to know you and prepare better content every week.

Now, let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2025

Devnexus 2025

dotJS 2025

Conf42 Python 2025

Wasm I/O 2025

AI Engineer Summit 2025

Code BEAM America 2025

PyData Global 2024 (December 3-5, 2024)

NDC Porto 2024

QCon San Francisco 2024

"GitHub Copilot's Latency Secrets: How They Built Sub-200ms Autocomplete" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 25s

Big Data LDN

"Enabling Business Success: Practical Data Strategy Session" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 45s

CppCon 2024

"Guide to Linear Algebra With the Eigen C++ Library - Daniel Hanson - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 40s

DDD Europe 2024

"Leveraging a good domain model to create a quality assurance program - Brian Loomis - DDD Europe" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 17s

React Day Berlin 2024

"The React Compiler Is OP and No One’s Talking About It" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 06s

Meeting Cpp 2024

Code BEAM Europe 2024

"Talking Alchemist: Implementing Azure Speech in Elixir - Ygor Castor | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 02s

Lambda Days 2024

"Types and other techniques as an accessibility tool for the ADHD brain - M.Newton | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 26s

GOTO Chicago 2024

"Efficient Reliable Database Migration: A Legacy Innovation Story • Dave Thomas • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 56s

YOW! 2024

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!