Tech Talks Weekly #54: Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2025, dotJS 2025, Devnexus 2025, PyData Global and many more!
+100 talks published across »19 conferences« in the past 7 days.
Happy Thursday! ☀️
Welcome to the 54th issue of Tech Talks Weekly!
This time, we have tons of fantastic talks published across »19 conferences« since the last issue: 🆕 Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2025, 🆕 Devnexus 2025, 🆕 dotJS 2025, 🆕 Conf42 Python 2025, Wasm I/O 2025, AI Engineer Summit 2025, Code BEAM America 2025, PyData Global 2024 (December 3-5, 2024), NDC Porto 2024, QCon San Francisco 2024, Big Data LDN, CppCon 2024, DDD Europe 2024, React Day Berlin 2024, Meeting Cpp 2024, Code BEAM Europe 2024, Lambda Days 2024, GOTO Chicago 2024, YOW! 2024
Now, let’s jump right in!
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week.
"How to survive as a developer in the exponential age of AI by Sander Hoogendoorn" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 02s
"CQRS, DDD and GraphQL, a perfect fit? - Michael Staib - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 29s
"Ryan Varley - Let's get you started with asynchronous programming | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 09s
"GitHub Copilot's Latency Secrets: How They Built Sub-200ms Autocomplete" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 25s
"Building Operable Software with TDD (but not the way you think) - Martin Thwaites - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 58s
"Kiraly, Risi, & Tveten - sktime: time series anomaly detection, changepoint detection, segmentation" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 08 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 22s
"Love/Hate: Upgrading to Web2.5 with Local-First - Kyle Simpson - dotJS 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 36s
"Devnexus 2025 - Refactoring to Modernize Java Applications - Venkat Subramaniam" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 10s
"Hexagonal Architecture in Practice, Live Coding That Will Make Your Applications More Sustainable" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 24s
"15 Years of Redis: Introducing Redis 8 by Raphael De Lio" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 14s
"YOLO - moving straight to production by Adam Michalik" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 29s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2025
"Debugging with IntelliJ IDEA by Anton Arhipov" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 42s
"Bootiful Spring Boot in 2025 by Josh Long" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 11s
"Clean Architecture for Serverless: Business Logic You Can Take Anywhere by Elena van Engelen Maslova" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 48s
"Fail more, learn more! by Sander Mak" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 48s
"Breaching LLM Powered Applications: Overcoming Security and Privacy Challenges by Brian Vermeer" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 07s
"Speed Up Your Maven Build x10… Before You Move to Gradle by Sergei Chernov" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 19s
"Quiet on Set: Building an On Air Sign with Open Source Technologies by Danica Fine" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 40s
"Developer Experience: Building an Environment for Engineering Success by Bas de Groot" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 10s
"Programming's Greatest Mistakes by Mark Rendle" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 50s
"Hexagonal Architecture in Practice, Live Coding That Will Make Your Applications More Sustainable" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 24s
"RAG: from dumb implementation to serious results by Guillaume Laforge" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 31s
"Cracking the Code Review by Paco van Beckhoven" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 58s
"Building AI Agents with Model Context Protocol: From Specification to Implementation" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 17s
"How to survive as a developer in the exponential age of AI by Sander Hoogendoorn" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 02s
"Java's Concurrency Journey Continues! Exploring Structured Concurrency and Scoped Values" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 13s
"Identity crisis: bending Spring Security to your advanced use cases by Cristian Schuszter" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 00s
"Effective software design: The role of men in debugging patriarchy in IT by Kenny Baas Schwegler" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 29s
"Streamtoxication: How a Fluent API turns into a Tangled Mess by Victor Rentea" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 58s
"Words as weapons: The dark arts of Prompt Engineering.... by Jeroen Egelmeers" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 23s
"Have you gone MADR? by Johan Hutting" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 32s
"Are We Ready For The Next Cyber Security Crisis Like Log4Shell? by Soroosh Khodami" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 38s
"One chart to rule them all: Simple environment config with Spring Boot and Helm by Sander Verbruggen" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 10s
"Reaching Operational Excellence using OpenTelemetry by Alexander Chatzizacharias, Riccardo Lippolis" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 21s
"15 Years of Redis: Introducing Redis 8 by Raphael De Lio" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 14s
"GreenOps and Green Coding - are you optimising the right things? by Oliver Cronk" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 52s
"Who Instruments the Instrumenters? by Johannes Bechberger" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 14s
"Quantum 2 0 is here and it's ready to change the world! by Petra Wevers" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 44s
"Mayday Mark 2! More Software Lessons From Aviation Disasters by Adele Carpenter" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 35s
"YOLO - moving straight to production by Adam Michalik" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 29s
"Dockerfiles, Buildpacks, Jib and more ... what's the best way to run your Java code in Containers?" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 08s
"GraalVM in action: Building a Polyglot Rule Engine for Dynamic Business Logic" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 25s
"Supercharging Gradle with Nx by Jason Jean" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 34s
"Fantastic languages and what to learn from them by Jan Ouwens" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 46s
"Java 24: A story about code, conflicts and conquer by Lutske de Leeuw" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 48s
"From Zero to AI: Building Smart Java or Kotlin Applications with Spring AI by Christian Tzolov" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 46m 18s
"I wish my manager was a game designer by Sara Larsson" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 43s
"From 0 to H AI ro: Unlock the power of generative AI with Kotlin, LangChain4j and Spring AI" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 28s
"Building AI Agents with Model Context Protocol: From Specification to Implementation" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 17s
"LLMs can't optimize schedules, but AI can! by Tom Cools" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 27s
"Observability for developers by Melvin Visch" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 30s
"Continuations: The magic behind virtual threads in Java by Balkrishna Rawool" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 51s
"From Data to Insights: Implementing Generative AI at scale by Thomas Natschläger" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 56s
Devnexus 2025
"Devnexus 2025 - The Influential Software Engineer - Nathaniel Schutta" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 18s
"Devnexus 2025 - Refactoring to Modernize Java Applications - Venkat Subramaniam" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 10s
"Devnexus 2025 - Functional Spring Boot - John Burns" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 34s
"Devnexus 2025 - Migrating a Mission Critical Monolith to a Cloud Native Architecture - Julian Ortiz" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 04s
"Devnexus 2025 - Building Resilient Systems - Ram Machiraju" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 10s
"Devnexus 2025 - The Overwhelmed Spring Developer's Guide To AI - Glenn Renfro" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 53s
"Devnexus 2025 - Foundations of Modern Java Server Apps - Kito Mann" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 15s
"Devnexus 2025 - Spring AI - Dr. Mark Pollack, Josh Long" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 01s
"Devnexus 2025 - Concurrency Redefined - Harry Hoots III, Chuck Bridgham" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 55s
"Devnexus 2025 - Migrating from Java EE: to Spring Boot or Something Else - Ondro Mihályi" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 34s
"Devnexus 2025 - Unveiling the Magical Power of Java Virtual Threads - Tobi Ajila" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 02s
"Devnexus 2025 - Containers All the Way Down! - Mark Heckler" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 22s
"Devnexus 2025 - A Developer's Guide to Jakarta EE 11 - Michael Redlich" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 46s
"Devnexus 2025 - Testing Legacy Code & Refactoring Patterns - Daniel Hinojosa" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 48s
"Devnexus 2025 - AI for Busy Java Developers - Frank Greco" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 47s
"Devnexus 2025 - Commonly Uncommon Diverse Paths that Lead to Winning Outcomes - Jennifer Reif" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 48s
"Devnexus 2025 - Spring Batch 5.2 and Beyond: What’s New and What’s Coming Next - Mahmoud Ben Hassine" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 48s
"Devnexus 2025 - Java + LLMs (Build LLM Apps in Java with JakartaEE) - Bazlur Rahman, Syed Shaaf" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 31s
"Devnexus 2025 - Unveiling the Hidden Layers of Java Class Files Beyond Bytecode - Koichi Sakata" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 59s
"Devnexus 2025 - Duke on CRaC with Jakarta EE - Rustam Mehmandarov, Ivar Grimstad" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 09s
"Devnexus 2025 - AI Tools for Jakarta EE - Gaurav Gupta" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 37s
"Devnexus 2025 - Polyglot Pipelines with Apache Nifi - Bob Paulin" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 42s
"Devnexus 2025 - Jakarta EE Meets AI Beyond the Chatbot With LangChain4j - Jorge Cajas" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 07s
"Devnexus 2025 - Runtime Efficiencies and Spring Boot - DaShaun Carter" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 48s
"Devnexus 2025 - API Toolbox with Spring - Spencer Gibb" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 47s
"Devnexus 2025 - We Hate Code: The !Joy of Maintaining Dead Code - Gerrit Grunwald" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 47s
"Devnexus 2025 - Mastering Logging in Java - Jeanne Boyarsky, Victor Grazi" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 43s
"Devnexus 2025 - Testing Your Way to Production Confidence with Native Images - DaShaun Carter" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 12s
"Devnexus 2025 - Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions - Guy Royse" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 21s
"Devnexus 2025 - Craft your own Generative AI Chatbot with Amazon Bedrock - Theo Lebrun" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 15s
"Devnexus 2025 - AI’s Big Leap - Justine Gehring" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 13s
"Devnexus 2025 - BoxLang: The Future is Dynamic - Luis F. Majano" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 48s
"Devnexus 2025 - Unlock the Power of Generative AI - Nikhil Nanivadekar" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 16s
"Devnexus 2025 - Jakarta EE: Connected Industries with an Edge - Petr Aubrecht" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 22s
"Devnexus 2025 - Generative DevOps - Cecelia Martinez" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 01s
"Devnexus 2025 - Enhancing LLMs with Graph Technology - Stephen Chin" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 20s
"Devnexus 2025 - TDD & Generative AI: A Perfect Pairing - Bouke Nijhuis" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s
dotJS 2025
"Love/Hate: Upgrading to Web2.5 with Local-First - Kyle Simpson - dotJS 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 36s
"Using AI with JavaScript: good idea? - Wes Bos - dotJS 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 45s
"Modern Day Mashups: How AI Agents are Reviving the Programmable Web - Angie Jones - dotJS 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 41s
"Node.js will use all the memory available, and that's OK! - Matteo Collina - dotJS 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 52s
"Live coding with Ryan Dahl: Deno and OpenTelemetry - dotJS 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 34s
"Prompting is the New Scripting: Meet GenAIScript - Yohan Lasorsa - dotJS 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 37s
"From terrible to terrific frontend routers - Eduardo San Martin Morote - dotJS 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 28s
"The Wind & Waves: The formation of Framework Waves from the Epicenter - Sarah Drasner - dotJS 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 57s
"Clarke's third law in action: having fun ES proxies - Christophe Porteneuve - dotJS 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 48s
Conf42 Python 2025
"Distributed File Systems Made Easy with Python's fsspec | Guy Hardonag | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 35s
"Building AI Applications with LLMs | Sourabh Gawande | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 27s
"Unlocking Your Data's Potential with Python | Tim Spann | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 27s
"FireDucks: A Multithreaded DataFrame Library with JIT Compilation | Sourav Saha | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 45s
"AI-Powered Development | Kartheek Medhavi Penagamuri Shriram | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 41s
"Not Just Syntax: How AI is Changing Code Review | Shubham Singh | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 56s
"Driving Scalability and Accuracy in QA | Srinivasa Rao Bittla | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 17s
"High-Performance ML Systems with NumPy, PyTorch, and Ray | Vinod Upputuri | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 48s
"Boosting Accuracy and Speed with Python | Shashank Reddy Beeravelly | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 03s
"Enterprise Data Warehouses for Nonprofits | Rao Marapatla | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 07s
"Innovations in Neural Ranking Architectures | Vedant Agarwal | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 12s
"Hybrid Image Search in Python with Motor, MongoDB, and OpenAI | Shannon Lal | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 46s
"Revolutionizing Clinical Drug Development with Python | Vamsi Upputuri | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 59s
"Test Automation and Security for Quality-Driven DevSecOps | Srimaan Yarram | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 13s
Wasm I/O 2025
"The Browser is the Computer! by Daniel Lopez & Angel De Miguel @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 49s
"MoonBit & WebAssembly: Unlocking the True Efficiency of Wasm BY Hongbo Zhang @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 08 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 27s
"Are We Enterprise-Ready Yet? By Edoardo Vacchi & Andrea Peruffo @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 10s
"A Compiler Author’s Guide to WebAssembly GC by Oscar Spencer @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 51s
"Supervising your WebAssembly Components with Wasmex by Chris Nelson @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 17s
"Giving Low Code to Web with WebAssembly: Velneo's Success Story by Fernando Félix Gutiérrez Blanco" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 41s
"Privacy-Preservation with Smarter Automotive Experiences by P J Laszkowicz @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 03s
AI Engineer Summit 2025
"How We Build Effective Agents: Barry Zhang, Anthropic" ⸱ +65k views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 09s
"Personal, Local, Private AI Agents: Soumith Chintala" ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 06 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 32s
"Trust, but Verify: Knowledge Agents for Finance Workflows - Mike Conover" ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 10s
"Anchoring Enterprise GenAI with Knowledge Graphs: Jonathan Lowe (Pfizer), Stephen Chin (Neo4j)" ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 59s
"Building AI Agents with Real ROI in the Enterprise SDLC: Bruno (Booking.com) & Beyang (Sourcegraph)" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 08 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 56s
Code BEAM America 2025
"Keynote: AI for worker collective action - Saiph Savage | Code BEAM America 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 17s
"Keynote: The Socio-technical Elements that Make Good Platforms - Charity Majors & Fred Hebert |CBA25" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 28s
PyData Global 2024 (December 3-5, 2024)
"Kiraly, Risi, & Tveten - sktime: time series anomaly detection, changepoint detection, segmentation" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 08 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 22s
"Ryan Varley - Let's get you started with asynchronous programming | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 09s
"Sara Zanzottera - Building LLM Voice Bots with Open Source Tools | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 06s
"Quan Nguyen - Cost-effective data annotation with Bayesian experimental design | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s
"KEYNOTE: Dr. Jeroen Janssens - Embrace the Unix Command Line and Supercharge Your PyData Workflow" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 27s
"Shivay Lamba - Streamlining AI development and Deployment with KitOps | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 08 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 22s
"Martin Durant- akimbo: vectorized processing of nested/ragged dataframe columns | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 47s
"Francesc Alted - Mastering Large NDArray Handling with Blosc2 and Caterva2 | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 27m 01s
"Aditi Juneja - Understanding API Dispatching in NetworkX | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 06s
"Adriana Stan - Off-the-shelf HuggingFace models for audio deepfake detection | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 57s
"Francesco Conti - Deep Learning in Energy Management: Non-Intrusive Load Monitoring for IoT Devices" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 57s
"Evan Wimpey - Python is a Joke! | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 19s
"Zhen (Tony) Zhao - Training Language Models to Identify Urgent Messages in Real-Time" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 09s
"Daphné Grasselly - Enabling Multi-Language Programming in Data Engineering Workflows" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 53s
"Atin Sanyal- Effective GenAI Evaluations: Mitigate Hallucinations and Ship Fast | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 57s
NDC Porto 2024
"CQRS, DDD and GraphQL, a perfect fit? - Michael Staib - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 29s
"Building Operable Software with TDD (but not the way you think) - Martin Thwaites - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 58s
"SQL Server vs Azure Cosmos DB - Hasan Savran - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 55s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"GitHub Copilot's Latency Secrets: How They Built Sub-200ms Autocomplete" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 25s
Big Data LDN
"Enabling Business Success: Practical Data Strategy Session" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 45s
CppCon 2024
"Guide to Linear Algebra With the Eigen C++ Library - Daniel Hanson - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 40s
DDD Europe 2024
"Leveraging a good domain model to create a quality assurance program - Brian Loomis - DDD Europe" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 17s
React Day Berlin 2024
"The React Compiler Is OP and No One’s Talking About It" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 06s
Meeting Cpp 2024
"Interview with C++ Memory Management Author Patrice Roy" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 48s
"Asynchronous Programming with C++ - Interview with the authors" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 14m 05s
Code BEAM Europe 2024
"Talking Alchemist: Implementing Azure Speech in Elixir - Ygor Castor | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 02s
Lambda Days 2024
"Types and other techniques as an accessibility tool for the ADHD brain - M.Newton | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 26s
GOTO Chicago 2024
"Efficient Reliable Database Migration: A Legacy Innovation Story • Dave Thomas • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 56s
YOW! 2024
"The Beauty of Simplicity - Making Your Own Technology • Yan Chernikov • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 05 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 21s
"Thinking About Systems with Bytesize Architecture Sessions • Andrea Magnorsky • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 06 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 18s
