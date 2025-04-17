💥 Tech Talks Weekly #55: Java, Python, React, TS, Swift, k8s, DDD, CQRS, ML, RAG, Ruby, C#, Unison and many more!
+150 talks published across »18 conferences« in the past 7 days.
Welcome to the 55th issue of Tech Talks Weekly!
‼️ Conference season is in full swing now, and this issue is packed with so many fantastic talks that I really struggled to keep the featured list size manageable. Expect your watchlist to grow!
This time, we’ve got talks published across »19 conferences« since the last issue. These include: GOTO Chicago 2024, GOTO Copenhagen 2024, DevOpsCon 2024, Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2025, 🆕 Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025 (27 March 2025), 🆕 wroc_love.rb 2025, NDC Porto 2024, 🆕 try! Swift Tokyo 2025, 🆕 Future Frontend meetup 2025, React Day Berlin 2024, Code BEAM Europe 2024, Lambda Days 2024, RabbitMQ Summit 2024, QCon San Francisco 2024, YOW! 2024, AI Engineer Summit 2025, 🆕 Devnexus 2025, PyData Global 2024.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week.
"VDBUH2025 Venkat Subramaniam - Keynote: It AI-n't What You Think!" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 31s
“… Is AI going to take over the world, our jobs, our way of life…and more are questions that are asked frequently these days. Come to this keynote to learn how to ride the new wave instead of being swept under.”
"What Every Programmer Should Know about How CPUs Work • Matt Godbolt • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 28s
"VDBUH2025 - Benjamin Degerbaix & Diana Cibu - How We Handle Over 1 Trillion HTTP Requests ..." ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 01s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - What's new in iOS 17, 16, 15, etc." ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 21s
"The Past, Present & Future of Programming Languages • Kevlin Henney • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 57s
"DevOps Today: Progress or Plateau? | DevOpsCon" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 13s
A discussion panel covering: 15-year retrospective of devops, state of CI/CD in 2025, devops culture vs. tooling, common challenges, ...
"Scaling Sustainability: IKEA’s Transformation through Domain-Driven Design and Microservices" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 55s
"VDBUH2025 Simon Martinelli - Goodbye Microservices, Hello Self-Contained Systems" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 29s
"VDBUH2025 Liran Tal - Friend or Foe? TypeScript Security Fallacies" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 59s
"DevNexus 2025 - Apache Maven 4 is Awesome - Chandra Guntur" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 09s
"Real World RabbitMQ: Exploring Practical Applications - Lajos Gerecs | RabbitMQ Summit 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 39s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
GOTO Chicago 2024
"What Every Programmer Should Know about How CPUs Work • Matt Godbolt • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 28s
GOTO Copenhagen 2024
"The Past, Present & Future of Programming Languages • Kevlin Henney • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 57s
DevOpsCon 2024
"DevOps Today: Progress or Plateau? | DevOpsCon" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 13s
Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2025
"Scaling Sustainability: IKEA’s Transformation through Domain-Driven Design and Microservices" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 55s
Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025 (27 March 2025)
"[VDBUH2025] Simon Martinelli - Goodbye Microservices, Hello Self-Contained Systems" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 29s
"[VDBUH2025] Venkat Subramaniam - Keynote: It AI-n't What You Think!" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 31s
"[VDBUH2025] - PANEL: Local Tech Ecosystem" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 08s
"[VDBUH2025] Simone De Gijt - wAIred! Learn with(out) AI" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 39s
"[VDBUH2025] Victor Rentea - Keynote: The Psychology of Code" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 53s
"[VDBUH2025] Gerrit Grunwald - Trash Talk - Exploring the JVM memory system" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 15s
"[VDBUH2025] Ibrahim Gharbi & Yassine Benabbas - Kotlin for the JVM and beyond" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 38s
"[VDBUH2025] Stephan Janssen - The Era of AAP: Ai Augmented Programming using only Java" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 21s
"[VDBUH2025] Laurențiu Spilcă & Ionuț Baloșin - Unlocking the unknowns: Cryptography Essentials" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 09s
"[VDBUH2025] Liran Tal - Friend or Foe? TypeScript Security Fallacies" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 59s
"[VDBUH2025] Alex Shershebnev - AI Coding Agents and how to code them" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 22s
"[VDBUH2025] - Benjamin Degerbaix & Diana Cibu - How We Handle Over 1 Trillion HTTP Requests ..." ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 01s
"[VDBUH2025] Alexander Chatzizacharias - What is multimodal RAG, and can we build a village with it?" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 35s
"[VDBUH2025] Jonathan Vila - Code Quality in the AI era, needed more than ever" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 03s
"[VDBUH2025] Ana-Maria Mihălceanu - From native code gems to Java treasures with jextract" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 12s
"[VDBUH2025] Magda Miu - From Debt to Wealth: Transforming Observability at Adobe" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 11s
"[VDBUH2025] Piet Van Dongen - Creating effective and objective architectural decision records (ADRs)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 26s
"[VDBUH2025] Alin Pandichi & Andreea Țugui - Effortless event filtering: from Java to Flink queries" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 08s
"[VDBU2025] Future of Romania Tech Panel" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 03s
wroc_love.rb 2025
"12. Wojtek Wrona - From PostgreSQL to SQLite in Rails - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 54s
"1. Joel Drapper - Ruby has literally always had types - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 46s
"13. Adam Piotrowski - It is not so bad, after all - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 37s
"11. Seth Horsley - Building Beautiful UIs with Ruby: A Rails-Native Approach - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 19s
"6. Szymon Fiedler - Rewrite with confidence - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 31s
"7. Mateusz Nowak - Might & Magic of Domain-Driven Design - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 58s
"9. Lightning Talks - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 55s
"5. Yatish Mehta - No 'Pundit' Intended - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 19s
"10. Chikahiro Tokoro - Is the monolith a problem? - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 39s
"2. Chris Hasiński - Next Token! - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 06s
"3. John Gallagher - Fix Production Bugs 20x Faster - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 26s
"8. Norbert Wójtowicz - Gregorian Calendar - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 34s
"4. Stephen Margheim - On the tasteful journey to Yippee - wroc_love.rb 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 31s
NDC Porto 2024
"Turbocharged: Writing High-Performance C# and .NET Code - Steve Gordon - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 45s
"Writing (in)efficient C# - Callum Whyte - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 47s
"Building Operable Software with TDD (but not the way you think) - Martin Thwaites - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 58s
"Less is more—a build pipeline for the modern age - Adam Ralph - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 33s
"CQRS, DDD and GraphQL, a perfect fit? - Michael Staib - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 29s
"Build RAG from Scratch - Phil Nash - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 18s
"SQL Server vs Azure Cosmos DB - Hasan Savran - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 55s
"Test-Driven Leadership: Crafting Testable Strategies - Andrew Murphy - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 06s
"Hearing and Being Heard - Getting the Entire Team to Speak - Daniel Ward - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 09s
try! Swift Tokyo 2025
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - What's new in iOS 17, 16, 15, etc." ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 21s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Introduction to security research and bounty hunting on Apple's platforms" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 36s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Swift Programming in Japanese" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 31s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Understanding Render Loop to optimise SwiftUI" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 55s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Designing Modular Data Pipeline" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 10s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Special effects with SwiftUI Text" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 18s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - App Art: Great App Design Done Quick" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 23s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - SwiftSyntax: for good and evil" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 10s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Unlock the Potential of Swift Code Generation" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 22s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - I Built an App for NeXTSTEP or:" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 11s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - SwiftUI API Design Lessons:Bridging Procedural APIs with theDeclarativeWorld" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 28s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Understanding HDR" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 41s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Swift WTF: Weirdness, traps, and fixes" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 27s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Foreign Function and Memory APIs and Swift/Java interoperability" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 41s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Searching for Aliens" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 11s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Raymarching Shaders with SwiftUI" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 52s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Capturing Immersive Videos of J1 Pro Soccer Team FC Machida Zelvia" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 33s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Build your own Swift Regex: A Gentle Introduction to Swift Regex" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 14s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - AI-Assisted Swift in Gamifying an iOS App" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 48s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Live coding a streaming ChatGPT proxy with Swift OpenAPI—from scratch!" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 17s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Apple Vision Pro new interface based on hand tracking" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 31s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Bring life to your iOS Application with 3D content using RealityKit" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 41s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - VisionPro × Text to 3D Model" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 41s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Let's Table That: Creating Games with TabletopKit for visionOS" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 50s
"try! Swift Tokyo 2025 - Rendering beautiful text using MSDFs and Metal." ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 08s
Future Frontend meetup 2025
"FF meetup #8 - Code-first design" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 12m 50s
React Day Berlin 2024
"The React Compiler Is OP and No One’s Talking About It" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 06s
"Is Your Website Slower Than It Should Be? Here’s the Fix!" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 19s
Code BEAM Europe 2024
"Supercharge your Tests with Snapshot Testing - Giacomo Cavalieri | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 18s
Lambda Days 2024
"Code in Unison - Daan van Berkel | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 30s
"The design and (...) of embedded Domain Specific Languages - P.Koopman & M.Lubbers | LambdaDays24" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 45s
RabbitMQ Summit 2024
"Real World RabbitMQ: Exploring Practical Applications - Lajos Gerecs | RabbitMQ Summit 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 39s
"Change Data Capture: A RabbitMQ and Debezium Approach - Nyior Clement | RabbitMQ Summit 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 14s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Self-Hosting LLMs: Architect's Guide to When & How" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 49s
YOW! 2024
"Practical GenAI: Building a Chatbot Using Spring AI • Rod Johnson • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 33s
"What the Tech World Can Learn from Video Game UX • Theodora Bock • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 08s
AI Engineer Summit 2025
"RAG Agents in Prod: 10 Lessons We Learned — Douwe Kiela, creator of RAG" ⸱ +28k views ⸱ 10 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 56s
"AI Engineers: The Next Generation — Stefania Druga, Google Gemini" ⸱ +24k views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 47s
"Finetuning: 500m AI agents in production with 2 engineers — Mustafa Ali & Kyle Corbitt" ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 44s
"The Agent Development Life Cycle — Zack Reneau-Wedeen, Sierra" ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 40s
"Anthropic in the Enterprise — Alexander Bricken & Joe Bayley" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 55s
"Insights on Building AI Teams — Heath Black, SignalFire" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 30s
"How to Fail at AI Strategy: Hamel Husain & Greg Ceccarelli" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 03s
"Building LinkedIn's GenAI Platform — Xiaofeng Wang" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 53s
Devnexus 2025
"Devnexus 2025 - Commonly Uncommon Diverse Paths that Lead to Winning Outcomes - Jennifer Reif" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 48s
"Devnexus 2025 - Micrometer Mastery Unleash Advanced Observability in your JVM Apps - Jonatan Ivanov" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 07m 45s
"DevNexus 2025 - Apache Maven 4 is Awesome - Chandra Guntur" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 09s
"Devnexus 2025 - How to Debug Lessons Learnt From 10 Years of Spring Boot - Phil Webb" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 29s
"Devnexus 2025 - Optimizing Containerized Java Apps with Jib, GraalVM, CDS and CRaC - Elder Moraes" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 17s
"DevNexus 2025 - To Java 24 and Beyond - Billy Korando" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 02s
"Devnexus 2025 - OOP vs Data Oriented Programming Which One to Choose - Venkat Subramaniam" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 46s
"DevNexus 2025 - Create AI Infused Java Apps with LangChain4j - Kevin Dubois Daniel Oh" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 52s
"Devnexus 2025 - Frustration Free K8S For Spring Developers - Ryan Baxter" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 46s
"Devnexus 2025 - Setting up Data Driven Tests with Java Tools - Andres Almiray" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 28s
"Devnexus 2025 - ML Ops for Java Developers A Hands On Guide with Kubeflow and Quarkus" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 04s
"Devnexus 2025 - Test Driven Development It’s Easier Than You Think - Eric Deandrea" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 18s
"DevNexus 2025 - Keeping Your Java Hot by Solving the JVM Warmup Problem - Simon Ritter" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 57s
"Devnexus 2025 - Containers and Kubernetes Made Easy Deep Five into Podman Desktop - Cedric Clyburn" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 33s
"Devnexus 2025 - Taking Off With JDK Flight Recorder - Billy Korando" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 24s
"Devnexus 2025 - 30 Years of Java How Did We Get Here - Simon Ritter" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 35s
"Devnexus 2025 - Debugging Java - Scott Wierschem" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 25s
"Devnexus 2025 - Platform Engineering 101 Building Internal Developer Platforms - Grace Jansen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 38s
"Devnexus 2025 - Project Panama Unleashing Native Libraries - Tobi Ajila" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 12s
"Devnexus 2025 - Building APIs in the AI Era - Kevin Duboi" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 14s
"Devnexus 2025 - Shield your Java Code Practical Guides for Trusted Software - Daniel Oh" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 19s
"Devnexus 2025 - Supercharge Agentic AI Projects A DevEx Driven Approach to Cloud Native Scaffolding" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 14s
"Devnexus 2025 - Connecting Applications Across the Hybrid Cloud - Alex Soto" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 39s
PyData Global 2024
"Liam Brannigan - Build simple & scalable data pipelines with Polars & DeltaLake | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 30s
"PyData Boston March 2025 Meetup | Best practices for hiring data scientists" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 39s
"Ahad Shoaib - Foundational Time Series Models in Practice: The Future of Forecasting, or Just Hype?" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 06s
"KEYNOTE: Peter Wang - Do Python and Data Science Matter in Our AI Future? | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 07s
"Wes McKinney - Retooling for a Smaller Data Era | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 04s
"Nicola Rennie - Practical Techniques for Polished Visuals with Plotnine | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 23s
"Jon Nordby - Microcontrollers + Machine Learning with MicroPython in 1-2-3 | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 37s
"Eyal Kazin - 🧠🧹 Causality - Mental Hygiene for Data Science | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 16s
"Koseoglu & Kraev - Fast, intuitive feature selection via regression on Shapley values" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 05s
"Cordier, Jawad, & Laurent - Boosting AI Reliability: Uncertainty Quantification with MAPIE" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 24m 16s
"Hansila Sudasinghe - PYDATA Bloom Framework: An Approach to Data Science in University Education" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 17s
"Son The Nguyen- Improve LLMs Alignment with Complete and Robust Preference Data | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 02s
"Rodrigo Girão Serrão - Understanding Polars data types | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 30s
"Zain Hasan - ColPali’s Vision-Powered RAG for Enterprise Documents | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 52s
"Toby Dylan Hocking- Using and contributing to the data.table package for efficient big data analysis" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 18s
"Prashanth Rao - Graph RAG: Bringing together graph and vector search to empower retrieval" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 47s
"Brunelle & Kornacker - Hands-on Multimodal AI Development with Pixeltable | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 13s
"Jacob Tomlinson & Melody Wang- The art of wrangling your GPU Python environments |PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 13 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 26s
"Bing Wang - An Evaluation of Open-Source OCR Models for Japanese Medical Documents" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 38s
"Ian Ozsvald - Valuable LLM lessons learnt on Kaggle's ARC AGI Challenge | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 02s
"Borar, Liu, & Shrivastava - Build Your Own Transformer | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 28m 57s
"Jhaveri & Joshi - Holistic Evaluation of Large Language Models: From References to Human Judgment" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 13s
"Lu Qiu & Allison Wang - Empowering PySpark with Lance Format for Multi-Modal AI Data Pipelines" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 57s
"Michael Sarahan - Going Plaid: Striving for Speed of Light in CI pipelines | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 45s
"Kalyan Prasad - The Hidden Costs of Data Quality - Tackling Common Data Challenges in ML" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 01s
"Maggie Wolff - Measuring the User Experience and the Impact of Effort on Business Outcomes" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 08s
"Nompumelelo Mtsweni- 3D geospatial data visualization using Python and Cesiumjs | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 49s
"Kristal Joi Wise - Harnessing Machine Learning to Improve Agricultural Resilience in Africa" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 56s
"Tun Shwe - Moving from Offline to Online Machine Learning with River | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 16s
"Saranjeet Kaur Bhogal - Empowering New Contributors: The Evolving Role of the R Development Guide" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 53s
"John Sandall - Fairness Tales: How To Measure And Mitigate Unfair Bias in Machine Learning Models" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 15s
"Shreya Khurana - Realtime Time Series Anomaly Detection in Production | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 07s
"Chris Rackauckas - Open Source Component-Based Modeling with ModelingToolkit | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 24s
"Robin Linacre - Rapid deduplication and fuzzy matching of large datasets using Splink" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 24s
"Jeff Bezanson - Statically-Compiled Julia for Library Development | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 43s
"Marysia Winkels - The Data That Shapes Foundational LLMs | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 51s
