This time, we've got talks published across »19 conferences« since the last issue. These include: GOTO Chicago 2024, GOTO Copenhagen 2024, DevOpsCon 2024, Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2025, Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025 (27 March 2025), wroc_love.rb 2025, NDC Porto 2024, try! Swift Tokyo 2025, Future Frontend meetup 2025, React Day Berlin 2024, Code BEAM Europe 2024, Lambda Days 2024, RabbitMQ Summit 2024, QCon San Francisco 2024, YOW! 2024, AI Engineer Summit 2025, Devnexus 2025, PyData Global 2024.

🏆 Featured talks of the week

📆 New talks

GOTO Chicago 2024

"What Every Programmer Should Know about How CPUs Work • Matt Godbolt • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 28s

GOTO Copenhagen 2024

"The Past, Present & Future of Programming Languages • Kevlin Henney • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 57s

DevOpsCon 2024

"DevOps Today: Progress or Plateau? | DevOpsCon" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 13s

Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2025

"Scaling Sustainability: IKEA’s Transformation through Domain-Driven Design and Microservices" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 55s

Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025 (27 March 2025)

wroc_love.rb 2025

NDC Porto 2024

try! Swift Tokyo 2025

Future Frontend meetup 2025

"FF meetup #8 - Code-first design" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 12m 50s

React Day Berlin 2024

Code BEAM Europe 2024

"Supercharge your Tests with Snapshot Testing - Giacomo Cavalieri | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 16 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 18s

Lambda Days 2024

RabbitMQ Summit 2024

QCon San Francisco 2024

"Self-Hosting LLMs: Architect's Guide to When & How" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 14 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 49s

YOW! 2024

AI Engineer Summit 2025

Devnexus 2025

PyData Global 2024

