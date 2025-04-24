💥 Tech Talks Weekly #56: 🆕 Devoxx Greece 2025, 🆕 AI Engineer 2025, GOTO, DevOpsCon, QCon, Conf42 SRE many more!
+130 talks published across »16 conferences« in the past 7 days.
This time, we’ve got talks published across »16 conferences« since the last issue. These include: 🆕 Devoxx Greece 2025, 🆕 AI Engineer Summit NY 2025, DevOpsCon 2024, GOTO Chicago 2024, GOTO Copenhagen 2024, YOW! 2024, PyData Global 2024, Seattle Rust User Group (April 2025), GeeCON 2024, Code BEAM Europe 2024, Lambda Days 2024, RabbitMQ Summit 2024, InfoQ Dev Summit 2024, QCon San Francisco 2024, 🆕 Wasm I/O 2025, 🆕 Conf42 SRE 2025.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week.
"AI Powered Bug Hunting • Ben Sadeghipour @NahamSec • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 19 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 46s
"Reducing Network Latency: Innovations for a Faster Internet • Dave Taht • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 35s
"Matthew Powers - New Features in Apache Spark 4.0 | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 20 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 55s
"Nathan Colbert - From Inference to Features: Build a Core ML Platform from Scratch" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 19s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Kotlin DSL in under an hour by Anton Arhipov" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 03s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Data Modeling for Software Engineers by Scott Sosna" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 16s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - 82 Bugs I Collected in a Year You Won’t Believe Made It to Production" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 21s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
Devoxx Greece 2025
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Top REST API Design Pitfalls by Victor Rentea" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 05s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Spring Cloud Gateway MVC: Built for Java 21 and Virtual Threads by Spencer GIbb" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 05s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Well-Architected Kubernetes by Julio Faerman" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 48s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Beyond code assist: Driving impact as a next-gen developer by Mark Techson" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 26s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 -A Developer's Tale: Migrating an Angular app from version 10 to 19 Loic Magnette" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 19s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Async Excellence: Unlocking Scalability with Kafka by Natan Silnitsky" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 55s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Breaking conversational barriers through multi-modal distributed AI agents" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 57s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Data Modeling for Software Engineers by Scott Sosna" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 16s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Lord of Vulnerabilities: Fellowship of Secure Software Development" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 17s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 -Building the Next Generation of Supercharged Web Applications Today Mark Techson" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 58s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Fun for Now ( opening keynote by Kevlin Henney )" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 04s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Unsung Heroes of Software Development – Tools That Make Life Easier" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 01s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Quarkus Back to Basics | Ioannis Canellos & Georgios Andrianakis" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 58s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Elasticsearch Serverless: the Transition from Stateful to Stateless" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 12s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Mastering OpenTelemetry Collector Configuration by Steve Flanders" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 49s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Principles-Based Programming by Kent C.Dodds" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 38s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - How to Think Like a Performance Engineer by Harry Roberts" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 15s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - CI/CD Automation journey: Transitioning from Manual Deployments to ..." ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 48s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Investing for geeks by Georgios Andrianakis & Dimitris Kateros" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 19s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Engineering Management in the AI Era by Dennis Nerush" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 13s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Bring the Action: Using GraalVM in Production by Alina Yrenko" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 13s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Speed Up Your Maven Build x10… Before You Move to Gradle by Segei Chernov" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 50s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - We hate code - The !joy of maintaining dead code by Gerrit Grunwald" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 40s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Demonolith the Monolith? Forget It! by Scott Sosna" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 25s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Learning from Failure by Kevlin Henney" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 27s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 : The Magic of Small Things: Microservices 10 years on - Keynote by James Lewis" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 40s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - AI-Driven Automation for High-Intensity Development by Stefanos Giorkas" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 46s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Processing 1 Million Emails per Hour: A Re-Platforming Case Study" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 15s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 : Orchestration vs. Choreography: The good, the bad, and the trade-offs" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 36s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Digital Analytics and ML Pipelines for Online Gaming Data Monetization" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 24s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Bug-Free, Stress-Free: Mastering Development Practices by Giorgos Panagopoulos" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 09s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Scaling up Product & Engineering Ops at Yodeck by Vassilis Manolas" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 58s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - An Autonomous Mom: Revolutionizing Wind Farm Management with AI, Sensor..." ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 28s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Digitalization of Retail on Lottery industry by Serafeim Vlastos" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 13s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Navigating the Impact of AI, Developer Experience & Communities on Software Sec" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 52s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Fine Grained Authorisation with Relationship-Based Access Control : Ben Dechrai" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 30s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - 82 Bugs I Collected in a Year You Won’t Believe Made It to Production" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 21s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Kotlin DSL in under an hour by Anton Arhipov" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 03s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Next-Gen RAG: Advanced Techniques for Smarter AI Retrieval" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 16s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Optimized Kubernetes scaling with Karpenter by Alex König" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 28s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Nx for Gradle: Faster Builds, Improved DX by Katerina Skroumpelou" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 49s
"Devoxx Greece 2025 - Value by Design: How Business KPIs Shape Architecture by Alex König" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 50s
AI Engineer Summit NY 2025
"Self Coding Agents — Colin Flaherty, Augment Code" ⸱ +24k views ⸱ 21 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 23s
"Evaluating Domain Specific LLMs for Real World Finance — Waseem Alshikh, Writer" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 01s
"Vercel AI SDK Masterclass: From Fundamentals to Deep Research" ⸱** +7k views** ⸱ 20 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 52s
"Function Calling is All You Need — Full Workshop, with Ilan Bigio of OpenAI" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 23 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 42m 54s
"Stateful Agents — Full Workshop with Charles Packer of Letta and MemGPT" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 19 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 19m 34s
"Building and evaluating AI Agents — Sayash Kapoor, AI Snake Oil" ⸱ +43k views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 00s
"Voice Agent Engineering — Nik Caryotakis, SuperDial" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 18 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 07s
DevOpsCon 2024
"Generative AI in Serverless Explained | DevOpsCon" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 29s
GOTO Chicago 2024
"Reducing Network Latency: Innovations for a Faster Internet • Dave Taht • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 35s
GOTO Copenhagen 2024
"Architecture & Responsible Technology • Rebecca Parsons • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 18 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 42s
YOW! 2024
"AI Powered Bug Hunting • Ben Sadeghipour @NahamSec • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 19 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 46s
"A Path to Inclusive Innovation & Prosperity • Nilesh Makwana • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 20 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 40s
PyData Global 2024
"Nathan Colbert - From Inference to Features: Build a Core ML Platform from Scratch" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 19s
"Allen Downey - Time Series Analysis with StatsModels | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 21 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 36s
"Matthew Powers - New Features in Apache Spark 4.0 | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 20 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 55s
"Hannes Mühleisen - Changing Data With Confidence using DuckDB | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 21 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 23s
"Luca Baggi - Foundational Models for Time Series Forecasting: are we there yet? | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 19 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 51s
"Maarten Breddels - Python Apps in the Browser made simple by PyCafe | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 19 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 33s
"PyConDE & PyData 2025 - Opening Session & Reasonable AI Keynote" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 23 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 41s
"Art Anderson - A Deep Dive into Python-Powered Precision and Scalability | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 49s
"Alonso Silva - Building Knowledge Graph-Based Agents with Structured Text Generation" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 23 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 16s
"Katrina Riehl & Jacob Tomlinson - GPU development with Python 101 | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 20 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 02s
"Tony Ojeda - Generative AI + Python: Unlocking Efficiency, Personalization, and Insight" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 59s
"Cainã Max Couto da Silva - PyTorch Workflow Mastery: A Guide to Track and Optimize Model Performance" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 20 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 44s
"Daniel Chen - Tips to Level-Up Your Shiny for Python Applications | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 21 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 41s
"Bowne-Anderson, Nichol, & Petraitytė - Building an AI Travel Agent That Never Hallucinates" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 21 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 22m 34s
"Paco Nathan - Catching Bad Guys using open data and open models for graphs | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 10s
"Chris Laffra - PyScript - Writing a Python application in the browser | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 38m 45s
"Sayantika Banik - The LEGO Approach to designing PyData Workflows | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 29s
"Avik Basu - Reproducible Python projects using Nix | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 59s
"Joseph Oladokun-Bridging the Gap: Real-Time Predictive Analytics with Faustream | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 43s
"Saurabh Garg - Navigating Cloud Expenses in Data & AI: Strategies for Scientists and Engineers" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 13s
"Hendrik Makait - Dask ❤️ Xarray: Geoscience at Massive Scale | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 23 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 32s
"Maniyam & Nielsen - Preparing Data for LLM Applications Using Data Prep Kit | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 17m 28s
"PyConDE & PyData 2025 - Lightning Talks (1/2)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 24 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 19m 11s
"Guillaume Dalle - Automatic differentiation, a tale of two languages | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 47s
"Daniel Molina - Discover the Julia Machine Learning Ecosystem | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 52s
"El Mawass & Neeman - Evaluating RAGs: On the correctness and coherence of Open Source eval metrics" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 08s
"Benjamin Vincent - Climbing the causal ladder for fun and profit | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 24 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 58s
"Sergey Maydanov - Bringing NVIDIA math libraries to Python scientific community | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 27s
"Brookes & Horne - Dashboards to Aid British Government Decisions (using R) | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 40s
"PyConDE & PyData 2025 - Machine Learning Models in a Dynamic Environment" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 29s
"Vyoma Gajjar- LLMs in Regulated Industries: Challenges and Governance Solutions | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 16s
"John Mount - Solving Forecasting Problems in R and Python | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 00s
"PyConDE & PyData 2025 - Keynote: Chasing the Dark Universe" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 35s
"Hsia, Swena & Williams- Python + BigQuery + DataFrames: Hands on with scalable "serverless" analysis" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 28m 45s
"Andrew Weeks - Taking Data Science in industry from zero to production | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 26s
"Irina Vidal Migallón - Trustworthy LLMs: Vibe checks are not all you need | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 41s
"PyCon DE & PyData 2025 - Test" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 41s
"Eyal Gruss - Let our optima combine! | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 01s
"Shrikanth Singh - Automating SEA Retargeting for Smarter Audience Engagement and Higher Conversions" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 06s
Seattle Rust User Group (April 2025)
"Shipping Rust to Python, Typescript, and Ruby — by Sam Lijin — Seattle Rust User Group, April 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 24 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 03s
GeeCON 2024
"GeeCON 2024: Natan Silnitsky - Scaling Horizons Effective Strategies for Wix's Scaling challenges" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 07s
"GeeCON 2024: Ties van de Ven, Tiffany Jernigan - Bootiful Kubernetes Operators" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 46s
Code BEAM Europe 2024
"Developing a UoM Library in Erlang and Overcoming Personal Challenges - Barbara Chassoul | Code BEAM" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 18s
Lambda Days 2024
"My First Year in FP - Monica McGuigan | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 30s
"Functional Platform Engineering with Scala and Pulumi - Łukasz Biały | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 18 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 47s
RabbitMQ Summit 2024
"Advanced RabbitMQ Strategies: A case study from Zendesk - Paweł Bereza | RabbitMQ Summit 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 25s
"Managing Quorum Queues at Scale - Vy Hong | RabbitMQ Summit 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 46s
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
"Stop Slow Builds! How Celonis Scaled Frontend with Nx" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 01s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"The Senior Software Engineer's Guide to Calculated RISCs" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 21 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 17s
Wasm I/O 2025
"Moving Beyond Containers - Introducing Boxer by Daniel Phillips @Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 15s
"The Future of Write Once, Run Anywhere: From Java to WebAssembly by Patrick Ziegler & Fabio Niephaus" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 40s
"GPUs Unleashed! Make Your Games More Powerful With wasi-gfx by Sean Isom & Mendy Berger" ⸱ +1000 views ⸱ 20 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 44s
"Privacy First: Building LLM-Powered Web Apps with client side WASM by Shivay Lamba & Saiyam Pathak" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 23 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 48s
"WASM in Production: Building the Missing Infrastructure Layer with Bacalhau by David Aronchick" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 57s
"Real World WASI Components by Colin Murphy @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 18 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 32s
"Unlocking Observability in WebAssembly with OpenTelemetry by Caleb Schoepp @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 18 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 15s
"From Cloud to Edge computing - Unleashing the power of WebAssembly at the edge by Alex Casalboni" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 20 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 58s
"Seeing Eye To Eye: Computer Vision using wasmVision by Ron Evans @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 20 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s
Conf42 SRE 2025
"AI-Driven Self-Healing Infrastructure | Vijaybhasker Pagidoju | Conf42 SRE 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 11s
"What Real Housewives Taught Me About Postmortem Meetings | Paige Cruz | Conf42 SRE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 26s
"Zero Downtime ML Deployments | Payal Godhani | Conf42 SRE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 56s
"SRE Principles for High-Speed Infrastructure Monitoring | Jena Abraham | Conf42 SRE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 20s
"Navigating SRE/Incident Management | Shaalmali Raychaudhury | Conf42 SRE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 08s
"Application Resilience - Whose Job Is It Anyway? | Veliswa Boya | Conf42 SRE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 26s
"Applying SRE Principles to SDOH: Resilient Healthcare Systems | Roja Perumandla | Conf42 SRE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 48s
