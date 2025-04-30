💥 Tech Talks Weekly #57 👉 Vibe Coding, Cost-Saving Autoscaling, Communicating in Types, Future of Frontend Tooling, Scaling Haskell Apps, Web Apps with Signals at Grammarly, Async Communication, ...
+90 talks published across »15 conferences« in the past 7 days.
Happy Wednesday! ☀️
Welcome to the 57th issue of Tech Talks Weekly! I’ve shared this issue across different platforms, and I’d really appreciate your support there:
Just before we start:
👉 Most readers discover Tech Talks Weekly through word of mouth. You can support my work by giving Tech Talks Weekly a shoutout on social media (example) or sharing it with your friends/coworkers. Every share/mention greatly helps me continue this mission. Thank you 🙏
👉 To help me improve Tech Talks Weekly, I’d highly appreciate it if you could 📨 fill out a less-than-30s survey. This will help me get to know you and prepare better content every week.
👉 Email clients often truncate content, so I always recommend opening this issue in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top.
Now, let’s jump right in!
Tech Talks Weekly is a free weekly e-mail with all the recently uploaded talks from +100 conferences. Join thousands of readers who stopped scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and reduced FOMO. Easy to unsubscribe. No spam, ever.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week.
"Evan You // Vite and the future of Frontend Tooling" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 00s
"Communicating in Types • Kris Jenkins • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 00s
"From 1 to 100k users: Lessons learned from scaling a Haskell app - Felix Miño | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 28 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 43s
"Team Temperature: How to Control High Engagement, Prevent Burnout and ... - Tomas Lekavičius" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 31s
"Skills for the Age of AI • Michelle "MishManners" Duke • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 27 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 41s
"Pillars of Async Communication • Anton Ball • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 26 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 30s
"Building Web Applications with Signals at Grammarly" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s
"Cost-Saving Autoscaling in OpenSearch: Architect's Guide" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 28 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 01s
"Vibe Coding C++ - Jens Weller - Meeting C++ online" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 15s
"From Rust to C and Back Again — by Jack O'Connor — Seattle Rust User Group, April 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 27 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 38s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
NDC Porto 2024
"Mobile App Architecture: How to Conquer the Giant! - Heather Downing - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 51s
"The Power of Dev Containers and GitHub Codespaces - Chris Ayers - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 13m 47s
"The Blazor Multiverse: get to know the different Blazor frameworks - Anjuli Jhakry - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 28s
"Your developer’s intelligence isn’t artificial - Hannes Lowette - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 34s
"A Developer Goes to the Movies - Simon Painter - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 44s
"Team Temperature: How to Control High Engagement, Prevent Burnout and ... - Tomas Lekavičius" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 31s
"Navigating the GitOps ecosystem: The principles and in-depth look at Argo and Flux - Stas Lebedenko" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 48s
"From Code to Customer - Tobias Mende - NDC Porto 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 36s
GOTO Copenhagen 2024
"Communicating in Types • Kris Jenkins • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 00s
YOW! 2024
"Skills for the Age of AI • Michelle "MishManners" Duke • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 27 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 41s
"Pillars of Async Communication • Anton Ball • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 26 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 30s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Cost-Saving Autoscaling in OpenSearch: Architect's Guide" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 28 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 01s
React Day Berlin 2024
"Building Web Applications with Signals at Grammarly" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s
CITYJS CONFERENCE 2024
"Evan You // Vite and the future of Frontend Tooling" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 00s
"Ioana Chiorean // Pay the Web Forward" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 38s
Lambda Days 2024
"From 1 to 100k users: Lessons learned from scaling a Haskell app - Felix Miño | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 28 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 43s
"The Power of Mentoring: Nurturing Growth in the IT Industry -hosted by Anna Miler | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 48s
AI Engineer Summit NY 2025
"How to Build Your Own AI Data Center in 2025 — Paul Gilbert, Arista Networks" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 27 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 00s
Meeting Cpp 2024
"Vibe Coding C++ - Jens Weller - Meeting C++ online" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 15s
Seattle Rust User Group 2025
"From Rust to C and Back Again — by Jack O'Connor — Seattle Rust User Group, April 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 27 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 38s
"Internals of SlateDB — by Vignesh Chandramohan — Seattle Rust User Group, March 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 41s
Code BEAM Europe 2024
"Native Code Coverage - Björn Gustavsson | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 02s
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
"Beyond GenAI: Scalable AI for a Sustainable Future" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 55s
PyData Global 2024
"Anton Antonov - Quantile Regression Workflows | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 26 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 13s
"Bill Engels & Chris Fonnesbeck - Making Gaussian Processes Useful | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 46s
"Adarsh Namala - Scaling Outside the Warehouse Using DuckDB and Python | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 27 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 33s
"Duarte Carmo - Panel: The Dashboard That Grew - A Scaling Saga | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 17s
"Mark Moyou, PhD - Understanding the end-to-end LLM training and inference pipeline" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 34s
"Timothy Spann - It's in the Air Tonight. Sensor Data in RAG | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 46s
"Elijah ben Izzy - Build Production Ready AI Agents with Burr | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 29s
"Patrick Deziel - Putting the data science back into LLM evaluation | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 24s
"Leonie Hodel - Using AI to Spot Deforestation-related Cows on Satellite Images | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 27 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 50s
"Pascal Tomecek - Leveraging CSP for Live Inference | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 42s
"Akshay Ballal & Sonam Pankaj-The Memory Efficient Indexing for Vector Databases | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 26 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 00s
"NumHack 2024: Winners Announcements & Demo Showcase | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 22s
"Nicolò Giso - Image Recognition for safety on the factory floor | PyData Global 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 02s
"Noor Aftab - The Missing 78%: How Women in AI & Data Can Complete the Future of Innovation" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 50s
"PyConDE & PyData 2025 - Keynote: The Future of AI" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 57s
"PyConDE & PyData 2025 - Machine Learning Models in a Dynamic Environment" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 33s
"PyConDE & PyData 2025 - Keynote: Chasing the Dark Universe" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 24 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 41s
"PyConDE & PyData 2025 - Lightning Talks (2/2)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 00s
Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025
"Testing Network Resilience in Amazon ECS | Sunil Govindankutty | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 22s
"Development and Maintenance of White-Label Android Apps | Dmitrii Nikitin | Conf42 Chaos Engr 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 49s
"Cloud-Driven Reconciliation for Financial Accuracy | Jaya Krishna Vemuri | Conf42 Chaos Engr 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 24s
"Hosting Applications on VPS vs Docker | Vivek Kumar | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 46s
"Transforming Multi-Cloud Security | Vamsi Anumolu | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 14s
"Transforming Financial Workflows | Naveen Gowda | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 11s
"Chaos Engineering for Resilient Microservices | Muhammad Ahmad Saeed | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 07s
"Chaos Engineering Meets AI | Chirag Gajiwala | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 10s
"Building Reliable Alert Systems | Muddassar Sharif | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 01s
"Transforming Enterprise Operations | Lurduma Reddy Thirumala Reddy | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 39s
"Mastering Event-Driven Architecture | Muhammad Rizwan | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 47s
"Why You Don’t Need That New Library | Denis Ermakov | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 18s
"Automating Testing with Predictive Insights | Srimaan Yarram | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 29s
"Predicting and Preventing System Outages | Srinivasa Rao Bittla | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 58s
"Building Defense Systems Through Controlled Failure | Sandeep Batchu | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 37s
"Marketing Analytics with a Unified API Ecosystem | Rao Marapatla | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 34s
"Harnessing AI for Chaos-Resilient Data Quality | Shashank Reddy Beeravelly | Conf42 Chaos Engr 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 30s
"Mastering Cloud Cost Efficiency | Hari Yerramsetty | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 43s
"The QA Ownership Mindset: Driving Startup Success | Vitali Shchur | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 46s
"Chaos Engineering in Mobile Apps | Jaspreet Kumar | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 38s
"Enhancing Resilience with Azure Site Recovery | Somaning Turwale | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 13s
Wasm I/O 2025
"Smarter Operating Systems Will Use Wasm - The Coming OS Revolution by Jonas Kruckenberg @ Wasm I/O" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 28 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 43s
"Code Anywhere, Share Everywhere: Wasm-Powered Dev Environments by Danny Macovei @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 26 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 39s
"Making PHP apps in Wasm incredibly fast by Syrus Akbary & Edoardo Marangoni @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 20s
"Empowering the Future of WebAssembly: The Bytecode Alliance Mission" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 26 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 39s
"Bringing honest computing to the WASM world by Etienne Bossé @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 50s
"Do You Want to Play Doom in Your Browser? By Bruce Gain @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 49s
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!