Happy Wednesday! ☀️

Welcome to the 57th issue of Tech Talks Weekly! I’ve shared this issue across different platforms, and I’d really appreciate your support there:

Just before we start:

👉 Most readers discover Tech Talks Weekly through word of mouth. You can support my work by giving Tech Talks Weekly a shoutout on social media (example) or sharing it with your friends/coworkers. Every share/mention greatly helps me continue this mission. Thank you 🙏

👉 To help me improve Tech Talks Weekly, I’d highly appreciate it if you could 📨 fill out a less-than-30s survey. This will help me get to know you and prepare better content every week.

👉 Email clients often truncate content, so I always recommend opening this issue in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top.

Now, let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

NDC Porto 2024

GOTO Copenhagen 2024

"Communicating in Types • Kris Jenkins • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 00s

YOW! 2024

QCon San Francisco 2024

"Cost-Saving Autoscaling in OpenSearch: Architect's Guide" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 28 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 01s

React Day Berlin 2024

"Building Web Applications with Signals at Grammarly" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s

CITYJS CONFERENCE 2024

Lambda Days 2024

AI Engineer Summit NY 2025

"How to Build Your Own AI Data Center in 2025 — Paul Gilbert, Arista Networks" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 27 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 00s

Meeting Cpp 2024

"Vibe Coding C++ - Jens Weller - Meeting C++ online" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 15s

Seattle Rust User Group 2025

Code BEAM Europe 2024

"Native Code Coverage - Björn Gustavsson | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 02s

InfoQ Dev Summit 2024

"Beyond GenAI: Scalable AI for a Sustainable Future" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 55s

PyData Global 2024

Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025

Wasm I/O 2025

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!