Happy Wednesday ☀️!
Welcome to the 58th issue of Tech Talks Weekly which features all the Software Engineering talk recordings published since the last one on the April 30th. There’s tons of fantastic content to watch, so I highly recommend opening it in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top and scrolling all the way to the bottom.
As always, I’ve shared this issue across different platforms, and I’d really appreciate your support there:
Just before we start:
👉 Most readers discover Tech Talks Weekly through word of mouth. You can support my work by giving Tech Talks Weekly a shoutout on social media (example) or sharing it with your friends/coworkers. Every share/mention greatly helps me continue this mission.
👉 Like and/or restack this post to help me get better visibility here in Substack.
Thank you 🙏
Now, let’s jump right into the talks!
Tech Talks Weekly is a free weekly e-mail with all the recently uploaded talks from +100 conferences. Join thousands of readers who stopped scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and reduced FOMO. Easy to unsubscribe. No spam, ever.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week.
"Startup Dev Productivity: Forget Big Tech Best Practices!" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 05 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 31s
"Creating Agents that Co-Create — Karina Nguyen, OpenAI" ⸱ +22k views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 22s
"Legacy Code Survival Guide: From Dread to Done Right" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 02 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 42s
"GeeCON 2024: Ted Neward - Why the Next Five Years Will Be About Languages" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 36s
"GeeCON 2024: Sebastian Gebski - Java on AWS - all the details that matter" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 36s
"The Power of Function Composition - Conor Hoekstra | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 50s
"Vector Databases (for GenAI & beyond) - Stefano Lottini | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 46m 03s
"Testing Without Mocks - James Shore | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 28s
"Building Performant RAG Applications for Production • David Carlos Zachariae • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 01 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 54s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
AI Engineer Summit 2025
"Creating Agents that Co-Create — Karina Nguyen, OpenAI" ⸱ +22k views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 22s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Startup Dev Productivity: Forget Big Tech Best Practices!" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 05 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 31s
"Legacy Code Survival Guide: From Dread to Done Right" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 02 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 42s
GeeCON 2024
"GeeCON 2024: Ted Neward - Why the Next Five Years Will Be About Languages" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 36s
"GeeCON 2024: Sebastian Gebski - Java on AWS - all the details that matter" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 36s
Craft Conference 2024
"A FaST Way to Scale - James Shore | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 51s
"The Zen of Programming. A personal journey toward writing beautiful code | Craft Conf 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 08s
"Getting Unstuck. Strategies for Surviving in a Rapidly Changing Post-Agile World | Craft 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 41s
"The Universe, Unfolded: NASA James Webb Space Telescope - Kenneth Harris | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 23s
"Copilot Workspace - A reimagined developer inner loop with AI assistance at every step | Craft 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 11s
"The Power of Function Composition - Conor Hoekstra | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 50s
"Escape Hatch Pitfalls - Richard Feldman | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 04s
"Vector Databases (for GenAI & beyond) - Stefano Lottini | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 46m 03s
"Technical Neglect - Kevlin Henney | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 42s
"Testing Without Mocks - James Shore | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 28s
"Improving Software Architecture Through Murder - Marianne Bellotti | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 06s
CITYJS Singapore 2024
"Tai Shi Ling // UNTestable : Google Logins and 2FA (2 Factor Authentication)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 38s
"PANKAJ PARKAR // Mastering Angular Directives using illustrative patterns" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 18s
Wasm I/O 2025
"I Wasm’t Expecting This Many Apps: Scaling Without Losing Your Bytes by Liam Randall & Bailey Hayes" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 05 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 19s
"Translate tech talks using open-source models and cloud-native Wasm by Vivian Hu & Michael Yuan" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 43s
Code BEAM Europe 2024
"Native Code Coverage - Björn Gustavsson | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 02s
"Mailboxer:Early Detection of Erlang Communication Errors- Phil Trinder & Duncan P. Attard |Code BEAM" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 20s
"Utilizing LLMs in OTP Applications - Sebastian Göttschkes | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 40s
Lambda Days 2024
"Well-typed Programs Can Go Wrong:(...)Type Checkers in Compilers-Thodoris Sotiropoulos |LambdaDays24" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 12s
"Detecting Noninterference Violations with Property-Based Testing - Fernanda Andrade | Lambda Days 24" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 53s
RabbitMQ Summit 2024
"Revolutionizing RabbitMQ: Comprehensive Observability and Management with meshIQ - Scott Corrigan" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 02 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 47s
"Leveling up your Grafana Skills - Syed Usman Ahmad | RabbitMQ Summit 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 35s
GOTO Chicago 2024
"Using Serverless & ARM64 for Real-Time Observability • Liz Fong-Jones • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 27s
GOTO Copenhagen 2024
"Building Performant RAG Applications for Production • David Carlos Zachariae • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 01 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 54s
"TDD Is A Broken Practice • Dave Farley • GOTO 2025" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 02 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 53s
"Beyond the Cloud: The Local-First Software Revolution • Brooklyn Zelenka & Julian Wood • GOTO 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 06 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 57s
"Facilitating Software Architecture • Andrew Harmel-Law & Sonya Natanzon" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 02 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 58s
YOW! 2024
"Side-Effects Are The Complexity Iceberg • Kris Jenkins • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 04 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 55s
"Understanding Rust – Or How to Stop Worrying & Love the Borrow-Checker • Steve Smith • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 03 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 51s
Data Science Conference 2024
"How to successfully scale GenAI in big organizations | A. A. & J. H. | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 13s
"AI Humans & Cross-Chain Metaverse: The Future of Data & Community Growth | Suren M. | DSC Europe 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 22s
"Journey to AI driven company | Azfar Shah | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 24s
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!