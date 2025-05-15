Happy Thursday ☀️!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

Devoxx UK 2025

YOW! 2024

CITYJS Singapore 2024

"Daniel Ostrovsky // AI-Powered E2E UI Testing: Faster Creation, Easier Maintenance" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 49s

QCon San Francisco 2024

DevOpsCon 2024

"Integrating ChatGPT into CI/CD Pipelines | DevOpsCon" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 26s

Future Frontend Meetup 2025

"FF meetup #9 - Design systems" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 16m 10s

PyData Yerevan 2025

"Alexan Hayrapetyan, Ara Yeroyan -Methods to Increase the Amount of Data for Speech Recognition" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 07 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 04s

Swift Craft 2025

"On Progressive Disclosure in Swift - Doug Gregor - Swift Craft 2025 Keynote Preview" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 51s

Wasm I/O 2025

Data Science Conference 2024

Code BEAM Europe 2024 | Lambda Days 2024 | RabbitMQ Summit 2024

Rust Week 2025

ACCU Cambridge 2025

"Rust Vs C++ Beyond Safety - Joseph Cordell - ACCU Cambridge" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 45s

NDC Melbourne 2025

CppNorth 2024

"The 1 Thing - Tony Van Eerd" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 07 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 25m 07s

Conf42

