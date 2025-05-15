💥 Tech Talks Weekly #59: 🆕 Devoxx UK 2025 and many more!
+100 talk recordings published across »19 conferences«
Welcome to the 59th issue of Tech Talks Weekly which features all the Software Engineering talk recordings published since the last one on the May 7th. There’s tons of fantastic content to watch, so I highly recommend opening it in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top and scrolling all the way to the bottom.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week.
"Integrating ChatGPT into CI/CD Pipelines | DevOpsCon" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 26s
"NDC Melbourne 2025 Keynote: The past, present, and future of AI for application developers - Steve Sanderson" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 12s
"Passkeys in practice: implementing passwordless apps by Daniel Garnier-Moiroux" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 52s
"What's next for JS: Upcoming features in 2025 and beyond by Alvaro Berruga" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 45s
"Catch the hacker among 70 billion events per day by Kai Cao" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 54s
"The Hidden Art of Thread-Safe Programming: Exploring java.util.concurrent" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 38s
"The record: migrate to immutability by Johan Hutting" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 45s
"30 minutes to understand MCP (Model Context Protocol) by Sébastien Blanc" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 00s
"Hexagonal Architecture in Practice, Live Coding That Will Make Your Applications More Sustainable" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 06s
"Kotlin - the new and noteworthy by Anton Arhipov" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 51s
"Daniel Ostrovsky // AI-Powered E2E UI Testing: Faster Creation, Easier Maintenance" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 49s
"Generative AI Productivity: Architect's Wins & Pitfalls" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 12 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 10s
"Level Up: Choosing The Technical Leadership Path • Patrick Kua • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 10 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 58s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
Devoxx UK 2025
"Concerto for Java and AI - Building Production-Ready LLM Applications by Thomas Vitale" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 56s
"🎮 Mastering Prompt Engineering for Immersive Text-Based Adventures by Charles-Philippe Bernard" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 46s
"Top REST API Design Pitfalls by Victor Rentea" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 53s
"Disney Driven Development by Melinda Seckington" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 34s
"Passkeys in practice: implementing passwordless apps by Daniel Garnier-Moiroux" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 52s
"Cracking the Code Review by Paco van Beckhoven" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 16s
"What's next for JS: Upcoming features in 2025 and beyond by Alvaro Berruga" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 45s
"Demoscene: The Golden Years by ANDERS NORÅS" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 24s
"Agile and Architecture: a meeting of the undead by Einar Høst" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 46s
"The Hidden Art of Thread-Safe Programming: Exploring java.util.concurrent" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 38s
"The record: migrate to immutability by Johan Hutting" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 45s
"Spring Boot testing: Zero to Hero by Daniel Garnier-Moiroux" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 49m 05s
"Application security - Consistency is everything! by Matt York" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 11s
"Beyond Inspiration: Turning Learning into Action by Trisha Gee" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 37s
"Software Excellence in Large Orgs through Technical Coaching by Emily Bache" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 34s
"How to Ask Questions in 2025 by Carly Richmond" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 48s
"Leveraging JavaFX for the UK Energy Market by Dirk Lemmermann" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 20s
"30 minutes to understand MCP (Model Context Protocol) by Sébastien Blanc" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 00s
"Hexagonal Architecture in Practice, Live Coding That Will Make Your Applications More Sustainable" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 06s
"The Gatherer API: the tool that was missing in the Stream API by José Paumard" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 45s
"Memory API: Patterns, Uses Cases, and Performance by José Paumard" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 58s
"Platform Engineering: Evolution, Trends, and Future Impact on Software Delivery by Paula Kennedy" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 59s
"Balancing Cognitive Load in Modern Software Development by Bas de Groot" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 51s
"What is multimodal RAG, and can we build a village with it? by Alexander Chatzizacharias" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 09s
"50,000 Hours: A Developer Experience Story by Tom Clifford-Clarke & Serge Harjau" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 16s
"Picocli: put some Java in your terminal 💻! by Stéphane Philippart" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 50s
"Java 21: The revolution of virtual threads by Christian Worz" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 26s
"Creative Live Coding with OpenRNDR by Anton Arhipov" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 24s
"Scaling Engineering teams across Continents by Ludovic Toison" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 42s
"Happy Birthday, Java by Sharat Chander" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 13s
"Combining tracing with profiling: inferred spans by Jack Shirazi" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 21s
"Build and Evaluate Trustworthy Data Agents by Josh Reini" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 28s
"Enterprise Integration Is Dead! Long Live AI-Driven Integration with Apache Camel" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 20s
"Java Developer's guide to shift-left security as part of the build process by Ian Lawson" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 20s
"Patterns of Legacy Displacement by Rob Horn" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 07s
"Design It, Describe It, Deploy It: Bridge the Design-Dev Gap by Francesco Leardini" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 08s
"Count-Min Sketch: An efficient probabilistic Data Structure by Raphael De Lio" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 22s
"Kotlin - the new and noteworthy by Anton Arhipov" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 51s
"Java meets AI: Build LLM-Powered Apps with LangChain4j by Kevin Dubois & Holly Cummins" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 45s
"Open Source, Open Mind: The Cost Of Free Software by Dylan Beattie" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 49s
"Catch the hacker among 70 billion events per day by Kai Cao" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 54s
"From Java to Installable Web App in 15 Minutes by Stephan Wald" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 07s
YOW! 2024
"Level Up: Choosing The Technical Leadership Path • Patrick Kua • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 10 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 58s
"Microservices on Unison Cloud: Statically Typed, Dynamically Deployed • Runar Bjarnason • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 11 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 03s
CITYJS Singapore 2024
"Daniel Ostrovsky // AI-Powered E2E UI Testing: Faster Creation, Easier Maintenance" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 49s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Is Your Architecture a Geocentric Mess? Slack's Journey to Simplicity" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 55s
"Generative AI Productivity: Architect's Wins & Pitfalls" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 12 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 10s
DevOpsCon 2024
"Integrating ChatGPT into CI/CD Pipelines | DevOpsCon" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 26s
Future Frontend Meetup 2025
"FF meetup #9 - Design systems" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 16m 10s
PyData Yerevan 2025
"Alexan Hayrapetyan, Ara Yeroyan -Methods to Increase the Amount of Data for Speech Recognition" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 07 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 04s
Swift Craft 2025
"On Progressive Disclosure in Swift - Doug Gregor - Swift Craft 2025 Keynote Preview" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 51s
Wasm I/O 2025
"No More Printf: Interactive Debugging Wasm for web and server by Ralph Squillace & Till Schneidereit" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 11 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 56s
"Running AI workloads with WASM - is it production ready? [Panel] @ Wasm I/O 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 21s
Data Science Conference 2024
"Journey to AI driven company | Azfar Shah | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 24s
"Scalable and Sustainable AI Infrastructure (On The Seabed) | Peter Stensgaard Hansen | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 32s
"Overcoming Loneliness with LLM Dating Assistant | Dani El-Ayyass | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 03s
"Transforming Automotive Infotainment with Data | Nemanja Tiosavljevic | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 09s
Code BEAM Europe 2024 | Lambda Days 2024 | RabbitMQ Summit 2024
"Utilizing LLMs in OTP Applications - Sebastian Göttschkes | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 07 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 40s
"A Scientific Document Management System (Elm + Lamdera) - James Carlson | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 09 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 17s
"Sometimes, just being there is enough - Zachary Dean | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 59s
"Migrating to Quorum Queues with Minimal Code Changes - Stefan Moser | RabbitMQ Summit 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 35s
"RabbitMQ’s Common Issues & Misconceptions: A Support Perspective - Johan Rhodin | RabbitMQ Summit" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 27s
Rust Week 2025
"Rust Week 2025 - Main Track - Tuesday 13 May" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 09h 52m 22s
"Rust Week 2025 - Ecosystem Track - Tuesday 13 May" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 09h 51m 01s
"Rust Week 2025 - Main Track - Wednesday 14 May" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 09h 05m 21s
"Rust Week 2025 - Deep Dive Track - Wednesday 14 May" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 08h 51m 25s
"Rust Week 2025 - Project Track - Wednesday 14 May" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 14 May 2025 ⸱ 09h 00m 17s
ACCU Cambridge 2025
"Rust Vs C++ Beyond Safety - Joseph Cordell - ACCU Cambridge" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 45s
NDC Melbourne 2025
"Correcting Common Async/Await Mistakes in .NET 9 - Brandon Minnick - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 19s
"Keynote: The past, present, and future of AI for application developers - Steve Sanderson" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 12s
"What's new in .NET 9 & C# 13 - Filip Ekberg - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 32s
"Design Engineering: The next era of Software Design - Diana Mounter - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 06s
"Mirror, mirror: LLMs and the illusion of humanity - Jodie Burchell - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 09s
"How Rome2Rio split up their monolith and moved to the cloud - Lachlan Barclay - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 13 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 03s
CppNorth 2024
"The 1 Thing - Tony Van Eerd" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 07 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 25m 07s
Conf42
"Transforming Financial Decision Intelligence Through Advanced NNs | Swapna Anugu | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 34s
"Speaking the Same Language: Let AI (Finally) Understand You | Laly Bar-Ilan | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 13s
"The Limits of Imagination : An Open Source journey | Aroma Rodrigues | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 34s
"AI’s Hidden History: Bias, Power, and the Builders Who Shaped It | Lianne Potter | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 06s
"Harnessing the Power of Generative AI for Intelligent Applications | Shivali Naik | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 52s
"Fighting Harmful Content with AI: Real-World Safety | Georgina Tryfou | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 28s
"Transition from Manual Management to Self-Optimizing Systems | Madhuri Koripalli | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 04s
"Innovations in Hardware Verification for High-Speed Protocol Testing | Jena Abraham | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 09s
"Revolutionizing Healthcare Population Management | Roja Perumandla | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 05s
"Leveraging Global HCM Systems for HR Digital Transformation | Swetha Priya Sathiyam | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 38s
