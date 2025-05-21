Happy Wednesday ☀️!
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week.
"Beyond Coding: IC Leadership Is Here To Stay -| Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 11s
"Uber Eats Scaling Nightmare: How They Fixed Infinite Merchant Growth" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 19 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 30s
"OOP vs. Data Oriented Programming: Which One to Choose? by Venkat Subramaniam" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 35s
"Identifying and fixing Issues in Code using AI based tools by Venkat Subramaniam" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 13s
"Effective AI pair-programming - Henrik Kniberg | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 25s
"Architect Your Influence: Career Growth for Tech Leaders" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 36s
"AI Engineering Anti-patterns - Chip Huyen" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 57s
"Chrome Engineering Leader Addy Osmani on AI’s Impact on Web Dev, Leading Teams & Writing Bestsellers" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 16 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 12s
"Henri Binsztok // Simplified reactive & functional programming" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 41s
"Five Dysfunctions of an Engineering Team by Anand Raman" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 00s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
Craft Conference 2024
"Effective AI pair-programming - Henrik Kniberg | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 25s
"Story Points considered Harmful- a psychologist's thoughts on estimation - Joseph Pelrine |Craft2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 20s
"Program with GUTS - Kevlin Henney | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 30s
"Code Mending in the AI age - Ray Myers | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 09s
"Agile and Architecture: a meeting of the undead - Einar Høst | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 42s
"Structures of Hope: When Grand Designs Meet Grim Realities - Gábor Imre Kovács | Craft Conf 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 45s
"TDD Revisited - Ian Cooper | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 58s
"Model Mitosis: a dynamic pattern to deal with model tensions Josian Chevalier & Julien Topcu | Craft" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 07s
"Bounded Contexts: Team Topologies and Architecture boundaries aligned - Marco Heimeshoff | Craft2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 31s
"Beyond Coding: IC Leadership Is Here To Stay - Irina Stanescu | Craft Conference 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 11s
"AI engineering with open access LLMs that lie, curse, and steal - Daniel Whitenack | Craft 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 48m 43s
Productivity Conf 2025
"How Devs Can Maximize Their Productivity with AI Agents in 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 53s
"Chrome Engineering Leader Addy Osmani on AI’s Impact on Web Dev, Leading Teams & Writing Bestsellers" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 16 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 12s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Uber Eats Scaling Nightmare: How They Fixed Infinite Merchant Growth" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 19 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 30s
"Architect Your Influence: Career Growth for Tech Leaders" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 36s
"How developer platforms, Wasm and sovereign cloud can help build a more effective organisation" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 55s
CITYJS Singapore 2024
"Henri Binsztok // Simplified reactive & functional programming" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 41s
"Elian Van Cutsem // The web can be weird" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 16s
NDC Melbourne 2025
"Inside the Breach: Secrets Exposed - Troy Hunt - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 07s
"Who tests their cloud code anyway? - Lars Klint - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 27s
PyCon US 2025
"High-Performance Python: Faster Type Checking and Free Threaded Execution (Sponsor: Meta)" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 26s
"Building AI Applications the Pydantic Way (Sponsor: Pydantic)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 17s
"🐍 Python meets the crab 🦀 - Friendship at first sight? (Sponsor: Bloomberg)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 58s
"Accelerated Python: The Community and Ecosystem (Sponsor: NVIDIA)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 14s
"Building Scalable AI Tool Servers with Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Heroku (Sponsor: Heroku)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 53s
"Enterprise-Ready Python for High-Performance Data Teams (Sponsor: Snowflake)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 24s
"Build modern Python apps on Azure (Sponsor: Microsoft)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 19s
"Evolving Django: What We Learned by Integrating MongoDB (Sponsor: MongoDB)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 53s
"DataComPy - Dataframe Comparisons made Explicit (Sponsor: Capital One)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 30s
"Real-World Problems Blockchain Actually Solves (and How to Code Them in Python) (Sponsor: Algorand)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 34s
"Reviewing another year of security partnership between the PSF & Alpha-Omega (Sponsor: Alpha-Omega)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 34s
Devoxx UK 2025
"Identifying and fixing Issues in Code using AI based tools by Venkat Subramaniam" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 13s
"Advanced performance analysis with async-profiler by Andrei Pangin" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 48s
"Functional Programming Code Smells by Victor Rentea" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 05s
"Five Dysfunctions of an Engineering Team by Anand Raman" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 00s
"Luckily, You Don’t Have to Rewrite Everything in Rust by Vitaly Bragilevsky" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 47s
"Building Resilient Systems: The Power of Architecture “-ilities” in Cloud-Native and Hybrid" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 23s
"Bootiful Spring Boot: A DOGumentary by Josh Long" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 47s
"Could Virtual Threads cast away the usage of Kotlin Coroutines? What experience can tell us..." ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 03s
"Efficient Software: A Developer’s Manual for Saving The World by Holly Cummins" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 13s
"OOP vs. Data Oriented Programming: Which One to Choose? by Venkat Subramaniam" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 35s
"Learning modern Java the playful way by Marit van Dijk & Piotr Przybył" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 54s
"Unlocking Generative AI in your Web App by Maximiliano Firtman" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 04s
"Quiet on Set: Building an On-Air Sign with Open Source Technologies by Danica Fine" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 43s
"Bring the Action: Using GraalVM in Production by Alina Yurenko" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 23s
"Falling in Love with Platform Engineering: The CUPID Way by Makan Sepehrifar" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 13s
"Vanilla Web: You Don't Need that Library by Maximiliano Firtman" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 04s
"LLMs can't optimize schedules, but AI can! by Tom Cools" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 17s
"Hello, Quantum World! by Jules May" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 56s
"Scooby RAM, where are you? by Andrzej Grzesik" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 14s
"Code coverage MythBusters by Marharyta Nedzelska & Evgeny Mandrikov" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 53s
"Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions: Finding Your Meme Twin with Embeddings & Vector Databases" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 48s
"The Worst Programming Language Ever by Rendle" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 27s
"From Data Movement to Data Insights: Evolving Data Mesh at Netflix with Streaming SQL by Sujay Jain" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 23s
"SELECT happiness FROM life; by Samantha Basak & Dan Hardiker" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 09s
"How the World's biggest robbery changes the way we look at Stores of Value, Cyber Security..." ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 42s
"The cash value of technical debt - How to scare your boss into doing the right thing by Jules May" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 52s
"How to Destroy a Software Engineer by Carly Richmond" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 07s
"AI Developer Tools Are Focused on the Wrong Problem by Peter Werry" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 40s
"Mastering real-time anomaly detection with open source tools by Olena Kutsenko" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 40s
"Exploring large graphs at the heart of the French National Audiovisual Institute" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 17s
"Writing Greener Software Even When You Are Stuck On-Prem by Charles Humble" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 55s
"Agentic AI-driven unit test generation you can trust by Paul Crane" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 35s
"GraalVM in action: Building a Polyglot Rule Engine for Dynamic Business Logic by Rick Ossendrijver" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 35s
"Ouvroir de Code Potentiel by Anders Norås" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 47s
"Meet the New Kid in the Sandbox - Integrating Visualization with Prometheus by Eric D. Schabell" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 38s
"Building the Jira celebration train with Forge & Lego Pybricks by Melissa Paisley" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 32s
"Fight the Big Ball of Mud with Business Capability Mapping by Jen Wallace" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 35s
"Every Event, Everywhere, All at Once by Jacqui Read" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 45s
"Observability for All! by Carly Richmond" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 52s
"Work experiments - A test-driven approach to modern teamwork by Sven Peters" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 21s
"Chromosomes in the Cloud: Building a scalable genomic matching algorithm by Ben Below" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 29s
"The Enemy Within: How AI is Weaponizing Your Code by Steve Poole" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 32s
Code BEAM America 2025
"Microcontrollers with Gleam - Ray De Los Santos | Code BEAM America 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 19 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 25s
"La Machine: The Useless Box reloaded with Erlang and AtomVM - Paul Guyot | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 20 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 21s
"Lua on the BEAM - Dave Lucia & Robert Virding | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 59s
Optimized AI Conference 2025
"AI Engineering Anti-patterns - Chip Huyen" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 57s
"How to Make Useful AI Agents {Arcade.Dev} - Sam Partee" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 30s
"Building at the Speed of Thought - Paige Bailey" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 07s
"The Bucket Brigade: Why S3 is the Missing Piece in your AI Architecture - Jacopo Tagliabue" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 23s
"Making Deep Learning Easier - Updates on Keras - Monica Song" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 10s
"Large-scale Enterprise Co-pilots - Making AI Useful for Business - Dona Sarkar" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 39s
YOW! 2024
"Stop Drawing Pointless Arrows: Taming Complexity with Diagrams • David Khourshid • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 17 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 37s
"How to Lead Your Organisation’s AI-Transformation • Rasmus Lystrøm • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 18 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 14s
