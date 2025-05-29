Happy Thursday ☀️

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

KotlinConf 25

"KotlinConf'25 - Keynote" ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 23 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 12s

Devoxx UK 2025

Spring I/O 2025

PyCon US 2025

J On The Beach 25

"Holistic Engineering:organic problem solving for complex evolving systems - Vanessa Formicola JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 13s

Future Frontend 2025

NDC Melbourne 2025

Productivity Conf 2025

ElixirConf EU 2025

QCon San Francisco 2024

Data Science Conference 2024

PyData Prague #26

"Ivona Krchová - AI-Generated Tabular Synthetic Data (PyData Prague #26)" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 57s

