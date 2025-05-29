Happy Thursday ☀️
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
KotlinConf 25
"KotlinConf'25 - Keynote" ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 23 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 12s
Devoxx UK 2025
"Are Your Test Slowing You Down? by Trisha Gee" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 11s
"Optional - What is it good for? by Chris Davis" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 08s
"The Enemy Within: How AI is Weaponizing Your Code by Steve Poole" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s
Spring I/O 2025
"Spring I/O 2025 Keynote" ⸱ +12k views ⸱ 25 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 14m 25s
"Demystifying Spring Boot Magic by Patrick Baumgartner @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 26 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 40s
"Spring for Apache Kafka the advanced features by Tim van Baarsen & Kosta Chuturkov @ Spring I/O 25" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 56s
"Code Smarter, Not Harder: AI-Powered Dev Hacks for All by Dan Vega @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 01s
"Bring back the joy in web development with HTMX and Hypermedia-Driven Applications by Frederik Hahne" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 21s
PyCon US 2025
"Keynote Speaker - Cory Doctorow" ⸱ +15k views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 49s
"Design Pressure: The Invisible Hand That Shapes Your Code - Hynek Schlawack" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 43s
"GPU Programming in Pure Python - Bryce Adelstein Lelbach" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 22s
"The Zen of Polymorphism: Choosing between isinstance(), methods, and @singledispatch - Brett Slatkin" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 42s
"Lightning Talks - Sunday, May 18th, 2025 AM" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 10s
"What they don't tell you about building a JIT compiler for CPython - Brandt Bucher" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 03s
"Lightning Talks - Friday, May 16th, 2025 PM" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 16s
"Why
len('😶🌫️') == 4and other weird things you should know about strings in Python" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 30s
"Or Else! An Exploration of Obscure Control Flow - Amethyst Reese 🌸" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 22s
"Keynote Speaker - Lynn Root" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 40s
"Intuition vs. Reality: Surprising Truths in Python Performance - Arthur Pastel & Adrien Cacciaguerra" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 44s
"How to learn Japanese with Python - Takanori Suzuki" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 52s
"Unlearning SQL - Steven Lott" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 37s
"Metaprogramming with Decorators, Metaclasses, and Dynamic Code Generation - Aditya Mehra" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 07s
"Phantom Dependencies: is your requirements.txt haunted? - Seth Michael Larson" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 26s
"Welcome to PyCon US 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 51s
"The PyArrow revolution in Pandas - Reuven M. Lerner" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 45s
"Programming for Yourself - Paul Ganssle" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 19s
"Marimo: A Notebook that "Compiles" Python for Reproducibility and Reusability - Akshay Agrawal" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 28s
"Zoom, Enhance: Asyncio's New Introspection Powers - Pablo Galindo Salgado & Yury Selivanov" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 49s
"503 days working full-time on FOSS: lessons learned - Rodrigo Girão Serrão" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 34s
"Python: The Architect's Secret Weapon - Tadeh Hakopian" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 35s
"Beautiful and Balanced: Using Color Theory in Data Visualization - Laura Fisher" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 50s
"Going From Notebooks to Scalable Systems - Catherine Nelson" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 45s
"Notes, Groups and Stars: exceptional new features of Python 3.11! - Zac Hatfield-Dodds" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 04s
"When GPUs Make Python Slower: Patterns and Pitfalls - Kaashif Hymabaccus" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 54s
"The Most Bizarre Software Bugs in History - Mia Bajić" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 56s
"Cython in Practice: A Deep Dive into Legacy C Integration and Debugging - Maryanne Wachter" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 17s
"Elastic Generics: Flexible Static Typing with TypeVarTuple and Unpack - Christopher Ariza" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 48s
"Bridging Python and Apache Iceberg™: The Power of PyIceberg - Rushan Jiang" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 52s
"Scaling the Mountain: A Framework for Tackling Large-Scale Tech Debt - Jimmy Lai" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 18s
"Working with Audio in Python (feat. Pedalboard) - Peter Sobot" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 44s
"Inclusive Data for 1.3 Billion: Designing Accessible Visualizations" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 51s
"Make Python Talk, Make Python Listen - Al Sweigart" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 56s
"Painting with Python - Caleb Madrigal" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 36s
"Reinventing the Wheel: A Community-Driven Roadmap for Python Packaging" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 30s
"Selenium with Python using Robot Framework - Monica Oyugi" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 23s
"This Talk Has Been Disabled - Dawn Cooper" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 32s
"Who Tests the Testers? Making and Testing Pipelines - Evan Kohilas" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 11s
"Lightning Talks - Saturday, May 17, 2025 PM" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 12s
"Lightning Talks - Saturday, May 17, 2025 AM" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 23s
"PyCon US 2025 - PSF Welcome" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 11s
J On The Beach 25
"Holistic Engineering:organic problem solving for complex evolving systems - Vanessa Formicola JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 13s
Future Frontend 2025
"Future Frontend 2025 conference - Day 1" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 27 May 2025 ⸱ 07h 52m 24s
"Future Frontend 2025 conference - Day 2" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 09h 02m 56s
NDC Melbourne 2025
"Cloud-Native Platform Engineering on Azure - Will Velida - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 00s
"Secure your Modular Monolith by pretending it's a cat - William Brander - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 53s
"How to win friends and influence your security team - Sarah Young" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 48s
"Shaving the Yak with AI - Devs want specs, Product Owners want speed - Adam Cogan" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 50s
Productivity Conf 2025
"Here’s What Next-Gen AI Dev Tools Look Like" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 02s
"How Windsurf Breaks Through the Celling for Retrieval" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 23 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 18s
"The Next Chapter of Dev Productivity: Aligning Experience with Excellence" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 03s
"AI and the Modern Developer" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 33s
ElixirConf EU 2025
"Keynote: Code Generators are Dead. Long Live Code Generators - Chris McCord | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 23s
"Introducing Phoenix Sync - James Arthur | ElixirConf EU 2025 | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 24 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 43s
"Keynoyte: Type System and Elixir Updates + Extended Q&A - José Valim | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 31s
"Reproducible BEAM Deployments with nix - Norbert Melzer | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 00s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Are Runtime Bugs Costing You Millions? The Shift-Left Solution" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 26 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 06s
"Kubernetes Edge Resiliency: Recovering from Ransomware Attacks in Minutes" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 12s
"Technical Leadership: Building Powerful Solutions with Simplicity and Inclusion" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 34s
Data Science Conference 2024
"Rivian: Scaling Data & ML Platforms | Aleksandar Cvejic | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 55s
"Intelligent Interfaces and operating systems | Igor Sevo | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 14s
"The Fast and the Curious: Harnessing AI in Financial Data Extraction at Scale | Nikola Popov" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 20s
"Solutions prototyping using Azure AI Studio | Pawel Ekk-Cierniakowski | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 10m 05s
"Manufacturing in 21st century: AI supported manual assembly | Krste Pangovski | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 15s
"Maximizing Data Usability for Impact | Filip Petrovski | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 51s
"Future of work with google workspace, be ready to start the journey now | Suzana D. | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 48s
"Unlocking Personalization: A Deep Dive into Modern Recommendation Algorithms | Sarang Gupta" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 21m 04s
"Building Damage Detection from Satellite Imagery | Andrei Nita | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 01s
"Business Decision-Making in the Era of AI | Benjamin Dzubur | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 26s
"AI-Powered Insights Mining:CBS BrandPulse Solves AI Hallucinations | Milan Bjeloglav | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 58s
"Data & Analytics Strategy: 5 Overlooked Components | Alex Barakov | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 18s
"The State of Data Engineering | Jesse Anderson | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 15s
"Revolutionizing Access to Global Knowledge | Miodrag Vladic | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 51s
"How to fail AI implementations | Matevz Cerne | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 16s
"Yandex Alice: music control with gestures | Darya Vinogradova | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 38s
"How to train a large diffusion model | Eugene Lyapustin | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 53s
"DSPy: The End of Prompt Engineering as We Know It | Boris Cergol | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 39s
"Building next-gen speech synthesis for Bookmate audiobook service |Vladimir Platonov | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 21s
"From Walruses to Code: A Guide to Tackling Unique ML Problems | Dmitrii Solomonov | DSC Europe 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 11s
"AI Agents: Transforming Autonomous Decision-Making | Lana Malic | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 31s
"Future of the future: creating an AI product beyond hype | Radovan Bacovic | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 44s
"Neuromorphic Linguistics: Advancing Emotional Intelligence in Neuro-AI | Irina K. | DSC Europe 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 04s
"Optimizing Context Tuning for RAG Systems | Sofia Konchakova | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 58s
"Encouraging Kids to Read: LLMs for Education & Fun | Ewelina Kucal & Maciej Dziezyc | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 48s
"Fighting AI with AI | Rana Gujral | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 15s
"AI Solutions for Enhancing Customer Loyalty and Engagement | I.B. & D.P. & M.B. | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 26s
"How Alice, intelligent assistant, learned to understand people with speech impairments | A Shapedko" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 51s
"The Genius of LLMs as Classifiers | Katherine Munro | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 52s
"Data Driven Supply Chain Network Design | Mila Stankovic | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 50s
"Mastering RAG Evaluation with MLflow & Open Source LLMs | Cyril Kondratenko & Mikhail Rozhkov" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 27m 48s
"Top Fraud Trends in Crypto for 2024 and How to Stay Ahead in 2025 | Ana Maria Anic | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 46s
"VerifAI: Biomedical QA with Verifiable Answers | Nikola Milosevic | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 44s
"AI Innovation for a Smarter Financial Ecosystem| Danka Jokic, Matija Ratkovic, Hans Kleinsman" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 32s
"All About Biases in Artificial Intelligence | Karen de Sousa Pesse | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 44s
"Demand Forecasting: Accuracy, Stability, Automation | Irena Bojarovska | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 36s
"Memristive Devices In Neuromorphic Systems | Victor Erokhin | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 59s
"CI/CD Delays: Losing Time, Money & Sanity | Darija Strmecki & Lamia Cero | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 26s
"Forget everything you think you know about NPCs and world-building | Constantin B. | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 14s
"Recap and Closing Remarks: Neuropunk revolution and energy consumption | Max Talanov | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 21s
"Introduction to orchestration ETL processes with Apache Airflow | Miroslav Tomic | DSC Europe 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 17m 41s
"The Future of Global Taxation in the era of Gen AI | Vidak Rajovic | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 26s
PyData Prague #26
"Ivona Krchová - AI-Generated Tabular Synthetic Data (PyData Prague #26)" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 57s
