Tech Talks Weekly #62: Celebrating 6000 subscribers
+150 new recordings from 18 conferences
Before we begin, I have some great news to share:
Tech Talks Weekly has just reached 6K subscribers! 🎉 🎉 🎉
I’d like to thank you all for reading, sharing, and supporting this journey. Whether you’ve been here from day one or just joined last week, I’m genuinely glad you’re here and your support is what keeps this going.
Tech Talks Weekly #62. This issue features all the Software Engineering talk recordings published since the last one back on May 29th.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week.
"Cellular Architecture in Action: The Slack Story" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 35s
"State of Vite and Vue 2025 by Creator Evan You" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 18s
"Building effective engineering teams; lessons from 10 years at Google | Addy Osmani" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 25s
"A Look At Modern Web APIs You Might Not Know - Julian Burr - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 58s
"Run LLMs Locally with React Native & MLC" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 26m 11s
"Is Java 24 a Functional Programming Language? by Ben Evans" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 28s
"The Magic of Small Things - 10 Years of Microservices • James Lewis • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 30s
"Microservices, Where Did It All Go Wrong? - Ian Cooper - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 02s
"Say Goodbye to Microservices, Say Hello to Self-Contained Systems by Simon Martinelli @ Spring I/O" ⸱ +16k views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s
"Money-saving tips for the frugal serverless developer by Yan Cui - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 16s
"Hexagonal Architecture in Practice, Live Coding That Will Make Your Applications More Sustainable" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 14s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
JSWORLD 2025
"State of Vite and Vue 2025 by Creator Evan You" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 18s
JNation 2025
"Java Nostalgia and Fun Facts: 30 Years of Innovation by Mihaela Gheorghe Roman - JNation 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 29s
"Kotlin Mysteries found from years working with Kotlin by João Esperancinha - JNation 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 41s
"From CLIs to LLMs: 5 cool applications to build with GraalVM by Alina Yurenko - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 52s
"Agentic AI with Quarkus, LangChain4j and vLLM by Mario Fusco - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 32s
"Let’s use IntelliJ as a game engine, just because we can by Alexander Chatzizacharias" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 09s
"On an adventure into the depths of Maven by Kaya Weers - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 54s
"Tame your Llama, run AI in Java by Lutske De Leeuw - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 18s
"The AI PC and the era of the modern web by Kenneth Christiansen - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 05s
"Bringing stories to life with AI, Data Streaming and Generative Agents by Olena Kutsenko" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 21s
"Durable Exec. in Serverless Arch.: Cloudflare, SpringBoot & Dapr by Nele Uhlemann, Mauricio Salatino" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 48s
"From Space to Code: Using NASA's Open Data APIs with Kepler by Ko Turk - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 48s
"The Michael Jordan Approach to Software Engineering by Erik Pronk - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 53s
"Why Use Redux Today? by Mark Erikson - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 34s
"Reaching Operational Excellence using OpenTelemetry, Riccardo Lippolis and Alexander Chatzizacharias" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 39s
"How Unit Testing Saved My Career by Annelore Egger - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 06s
"Money-saving tips for the frugal serverless developer by Yan Cui - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 16s
"Accessible CI/CD by Maya Shavin - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 54s
"Unlock the Power of Generative AI: Simplifying Multimedia Creation by Nikhil Nanivadekar" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 30s
"The Universe, The (Hello) World ad Uranus by Edoardo Carlesi - JNation 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 29s
NDC Melbourne 2025
"Building Event Driven User Interfaces - Sam Ferree - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 13s
"TDD & DDD from the Ground Up - Chris Simon - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 06s
"What's Inside: A .NET assembly! (and how does Hot Reload change it?) - David Wengier" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 03s
"DIY Usability Testing When You Have No Time and No Budget - Bekah Rice - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 33s
"A Look At Modern Web APIs You Might Not Know - Julian Burr - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 58s
"Front End Testing with GitHub Actions - Amy Kapernick - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 28s
"Microservices, Where Did It All Go Wrong? - Ian Cooper - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 02s
"A C# Nokia Composer Emulator From First Principles - Liam McLennan - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 29s
"AI War Stories: Real world learnings delivering enterprise AI solutions - Adam Stephenson" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 29s
"Scaling Telemetry Systems with Streaming & Serverless - Liz Fong Jones - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 22s
"How To Make Your Website A Progressive Web App (And Why You Might Want To) - Lemon 🍋" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 12s
"How to work with generative AI in JavaScript - Phil Nash - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 36s
"Preventing Emu Wars with Domain-Driven Design - Lee Dunkley - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 46s
"Serverless or Containers? Who Cares Pick Both! - James Eastham - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 38s
"Fairytale vs. Narrative: Telling stories and making decisions with data - Kaitlyn Concilio" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 55s
"Service Oriented Architecture - Slice and Dice - Garima Singh - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 17s
"On Becoming a Space-Faring Civilization - Richard Campbell - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 41s
"Flying a drone with twitter, bananas & Web APIs - Nhlanhla Lucky Nkosi - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 24s
"Why Landing Zones Matter (What are they and How to Build One) - Simone Bennett" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 16s
"The Evolution and Impact of Generative AI: Transforming Creativity and Operations- Vannessa Van Beek" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 10s
"Migrating from a monolith to a new service - Connell Sharp - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 28s
"Choosing the Right Messaging Solution for Your Architecture - Poornima Nayar - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 14s
Devoxx UK 2025
"Is Java 24 a Functional Programming Language? by Ben Evans" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 28s
"Evolution of Java Code Execution by Ben Evans" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 17s
"Your docs are a program by Zainab Ali" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 11s
Spring I/O 2025
"Say Goodbye to Microservices, Say Hello to Self-Contained Systems by Simon Martinelli @ Spring I/O" ⸱ +16k views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s
"Cause of Death: Spring Data JPA by Thorben Janssen @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 53s
"Hexagonal Architecture in Practice, Live Coding That Will Make Your Applications More Sustainable" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 14s
"The Ultimate Showdown of Database Migration Tools by Pasha Finkelshteyn / Anton Arhipov @ Spring I/O" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 28s
"Exposing the Interview Process by Taylor Desseyn @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 23s
Node Congress 2025
"The Path to Native TypeScript" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 01s
"Deno Might Have the Exact Tools You’re Missing…" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 53s
"Your Fave Dev YouTuber Theo Browne on Getting into TypeScript, Building Dev Tools & Career Growth" ⸱ +11k views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 45s
CITYJS CONFERENCE 2024
"Sajeetharan Sinnathurai // Using Copilot with Node.js and Azure Cosmos DB" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 57s
ElixirConf EU 2025
"Keynote: The AtomVM and New Horizons for Elixir - Davide Bettio & Mateusz Front | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 14s
"EGG: Evolve your Game with Gleam - Kero van Gelder | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 44s
React Universe Meetup May 2025
"Native Apps Without a Build Step by Michal Pierzchala | React Universe Meetup, April 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 15s
"User-Focused Performance Tracking by Tim Golen | React Universe Meetup, April 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 02s
"Adding React Native to iOS and Android Apps Has Never Been Easier" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 12s
"Run LLMs Locally with React Native & MLC" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 26m 11s
LeadDev SF 2022
"Building effective engineering teams; lessons from 10 years at Google | Addy Osmani" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 25s
"Influencing organizational change without hurting your day job: a playbook | Matt Newkirk" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 11s
"Organizational change through the power of why - DevSecOps enablement | Nanzeen Rupawalla" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 23s
"Towards global and human centered explanations for machine learning models | Carla Vieira" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 11s
Beam College 2025
"Stateful processing In Apache Beam - Beam College 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 17s
"YAML - a new SDK to author your pipelines - Beam College 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 52s
"Introducing Managed IO, the New Era of Beam Connectors - Beam College 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 29s
"Building Scalable Semantic Search and RAG Pipelines with Apache Beam - Beam College 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 53s
"Real-Time Streaming with Kafka - Beam College 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 12s
"Real-Time Anomaly Detection with Apache Beam - Beam College 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 30s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Cellular Architecture in Action: The Slack Story" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 35s
GOTO 2024 / 2025
"How AI Will Bring Computing to Everyone • Matt Welsh • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 06s
"Communicating In Types • Kris Jenkins • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 31 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 55s
"The Magic of Small Things - 10 Years of Microservices • James Lewis • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 30s
"How Scale Makes Distributed Systems Slower • Jonathan Magen • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 28s
YOW! 2024
"Developer Productivity With IntelliJ IDEA • Trisha Gee • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 01 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 46s
J On The Beach 2025
"Reverse-engineering Architecture Diagrams - Simon Brown at JOTB25" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 10s
"Building reliable applications / What we can learn from the Three Little Pigs - Sergey Bykov -JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 13s
"Accelerating Query Performance in Distributed Databases with Column Statistics - Jinal Parikh JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 02s
"User Agency in Other People's Websites - Orion Reed at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 51s
"Dodgy Data Engineering - Shelley Gill & Carlos Rivas at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 40s
"How we built an AI-powered code reviewer in 80 hours - Yan Cui at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 06s
PyData Virginia 2025
"Will Ayd & Matt Topol - Practical Applications of Apache Arrow | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 59s
"Will Angel - Data Wrangling with DuckDB | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 27s
"Sihang Jiang - Bayesian Risk Analysis For Large Multi-Modal Data | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s
"MacKenzye Leroy - Building a Robust Evaluation Framework for GenAI Productivity Tools" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 00s
"Greg Michaelson- How data science shortened the COVID-19 pandemic by 2 months | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s
"KEYNOTE: Rajkumar Venkatesan- Building AI-First Organizations & Opening Notes | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 01s
"Suhas Pai - Making the most of test-time compute in LLMs" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 42s
"Ralph Liu - Zero Code Change GPU-Powered Graph Analytics with NetworkX and cuGraph" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 56s
"Siwen Liao - Celebrating Neurodiversity Through Aesthetic Data Visualization | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 33s
"Nathan Day - Maximizing Multimodal: Exploring the search frontier of text-to-image models" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 49s
PyCon US 2025
"How to build a cross-platform graphical user interface with Python - Russell Keith-Magee" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 23s
"The past, present, and future of virtual environments - Zanie Blue" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 30s
"Processing large JSON files without running out of memory - Itamar Turner-Trauring" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 15s
"Finding 2.0 - Marc Gibbons" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 15s
"Looking At Audio - Łukasz Langa" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 12s
"You can and Should Build XKCD's "Sky Alarm" for Cool Space Things - Keith Murray" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 19s
"Missing the Apex: Predicting F1 Races with Python - Josh Weissbock" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 19s
"Attestations: a new generation of signatures on PyPI - William Woodruff" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 23s
"Detecting Honeybee Swarms Using the Integration of OpenCV, Pandas, AI, & PyTorch - Michael Dahlberg" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 16s
"Adventures in Account Recovery, PEP 541 & More As Inaugural PyPI Support Specialist - Maria Ashna" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 11s
"Schemas: The Key To Data Happiness - Sev Leonard" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 01s
"Building a NoGIL Load Balancer in 30 minutes - Alvaro Duran" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 12s
"Using Rust in Free-Threaded vs Regular Python 3.13 - David Hewitt" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 37s
"Unraveling Community Support For Free-Threaded Python - Lysandros Nikolaou & Nathan Goldbaum" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 32s
"How two teams are working together to make Python better for all - Michael Droettboom, Dino Viehland" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 46s
"Safeguard your precious API endpoints built on FastAPI using OAuth 2.0 - Semona Igama" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 30s
"From Desktop to Browser: Crafting Browser-Native Game Engine with Webassembly - Neeraj Pandey" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 53s
"Building Resilient Data Pipelines: The Power of Idempotency - Mihir Kavatkar" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 27s
"Tips and Tricks for JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) - Emin Martinian" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 52s
"One Year In: Insights and Inspiration from my PSF Journey - Jacob Coffee" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 04s
"Taming file zoos: Data science with DuckDB database files - Alex Monahan" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 32s
