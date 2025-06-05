Happy Thursday ☀️

Before we begin, I have some great news to share:

Tech Talks Weekly has just reached 6K subscribers! 🎉 🎉 🎉

I’d like to thank you all for reading, sharing, and supporting this journey. Whether you’ve been here from day one or just joined last week, I’m genuinely glad you’re here and your support is what keeps this going.

That said, warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #62! This issue features all the Software Engineering talk recordings published since the last one back on May 29th. There’s tons of fantastic content to watch, so I highly recommend opening it in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top.

I’ve posted this issue across different platforms would love your support there:

Before we start:

👉 You can support Tech Talks Weekly by giving it a shoutout on social media (example) or sharing it with your friends/coworkers as this greatly helps me continue this mission.

👉 Like and/or restack this post to help me get better visibility here in Substack.



Thank you 🙏

Now, let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

JSWORLD 2025

"State of Vite and Vue 2025 by Creator Evan You" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 18s

JNation 2025

NDC Melbourne 2025

Devoxx UK 2025

Spring I/O 2025

Node Congress 2025

CITYJS CONFERENCE 2024

"Sajeetharan Sinnathurai // Using Copilot with Node.js and Azure Cosmos DB" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 57s

ElixirConf EU 2025

React Universe Meetup May 2025

LeadDev SF 2022

Beam College 2025

QCon San Francisco 2024

"Cellular Architecture in Action: The Slack Story" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 35s

GOTO 2024 / 2025

YOW! 2024

"Developer Productivity With IntelliJ IDEA • Trisha Gee • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 01 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 46s

J On The Beach 2025

PyData Virginia 2025

PyCon US 2025

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!