Tech Talks Weekly #63! This issue features all the Software Engineering talk recordings published since the last one back on June 5th.
Featured talks of the week
📆 New talks
Here's the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
Future Frontend 2025
"FF25 - Supercharge your debugging with the new features in Chrome’s DevTools" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 07m 20s
"FF25 - Next.js, React Server Components, and TanStack Start: Building Fast, Modern Web Apps" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 17m 48s
"FF25 - Building Future-Proof Design Systems: A Practical Guide to Framework Independence" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 58s
"FF25 - You weren’t ready for Design systems" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 30s
"FF25 - In ten years, Internet browsers may be nostalgic memories" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 10s
"FF25 - GrayWall Strategy: Securing Your Frontend from Pentesters and Reverse Engineers" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 03s
"FF25 - Versatility for Work Well-Being: Balancing Physical and Mental Work" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 53s
"FF25 - Clicks, Taps, and Swipes: How Accessibility Varies Across Digital Platforms" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 10s
"FF25 - Motion control with multimodal LLMs" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 15s
"FF25 - The Joy of Finally Finishing Something: Rebooting Myself by Restarting a Discarded Project" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 03s
"FF25 - Listening to Imaginary Places: How to Explore AI-Generated Soundscapes In Your Browser" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 49s
"FF25 - Shifting the trajectory: Undoing the damage of working in front of a computer screen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 38s
"FF25 - Cyber Hygiene 101: Simple Steps for Safer Software Development" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 32s
"FF25 - The Standards Behind Accessibility - Everything You Need to Know As a Developer" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 34s
"FF25 - Cybersecurity QA" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 24s
"FF25 - Design Systems - QA" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 11s
"FF25 - Demonstrations QA" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 19s
"FF25 - Accessibility QA" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 37s
PyCon US 2025
"Program Your Own Computer in Python - Glyph" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 03s
"Supercharge your Python library using AST parsing - Adam Glustein" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 08s
"Metaclasses Demystified - Jason C. McDonald" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 06s
"What's New in the Linux Kernel... from Python - Geoffrey Thomas" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 11 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 19s
"The chaotic locals() and how we fixed it - Tian Gao" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 03s
"Keeping up with Python: what makes upgrades hard, and what can we do about it - Jason Fried" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 11 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 22s
"Python Steering Council - Barry Warsaw, Donghee Na, Gregory P Smith & Pablo Galindo Salgado" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 31s
"Keynote - The Marshall Project" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 19s
"A new safe external debugger interface for CPython - Pablo Galindo Salgado & Ivona Stojanovic" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 02s
"Bridging IoT and Machine Learning with Python for Sustainable Agriculture" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 08s
"Python Software Foundation Update & Awards" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 41s
"PyCon US 2025 Closing" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 47s
"PyXL: A Chip That Runs Python at Turbo Speeds - Ron Livne" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 45s
"Type Hints in Real-World Projects: Practical Steps for Continuous Maintenance and Improvement" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 41s
PyData Virginia 2025
"Chris Fonnesbeck - A Beginner's Guide to Variational Inference | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 07 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 17s
"Krishnan, Liu, Puri, & Rojas - Build Your Own Data Science AI Agents | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 07 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 28m 57s
"John Berryman - Mastering LLMs: From Prompt Engineering to Agentic AI | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 06 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 39m 00s
"Cynthia Ukawu - From Pandas to PySpark | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 07 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 13m 20s
"Andrea Hobby - Responsible AI with SciPy | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 06 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 33s
"Matt Litz - Tutorial on Image Classification using Scikit-Image, Scikit-learn, and PyTorch" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 06 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 15m 01s
"Naty Clementi & Mike McCarty - RAPIDS: GPU-Accelerated Data Science for PyData Users" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 35m 30s
"Robert Shelton - Blazing the AI Trail: Using LangGraph to Conquer the Oregon Trail" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 26m 35s
"Robin Isadora Brown & Lane Rasberry - Introduction to Wikidata | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 13m 24s
"Krishna Rekapalli - Unlock Information from Tables, Images and Complex Docs | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 06 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 14s
"Dr. Kimberly Deas-Data Viz in Pyton as a Tool to Study HIV Health Disparities | PyData Virginia 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 48s
JCON EUROPE 2025
"Rethinking Microservice Persistence: Beyond the Database Monolith | Markus Kett & Mark Stoodley (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 12s
"Java's Ignored Potential: Supercharge Database Apps with Java In-Memory Process | Markus Kett EN" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 35s
"Happy Birthday, Java! | Sharat Chander (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 11s
J On The Beach 2025
"Chasing Engineering Greatness - Vytautas Dagilis at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 37s
"Detecting the undeclared open source software at scale with osskb.org -Agustín B. Bethencourt JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 10s
"Beyond LLM: AI Agents controlling Multiple RAG Databases - Alex Magalhães at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 02s
"Tame your Llama, run AI in Java - Lutske de Leeuw at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 48s
"Interaction-Oriented Programming: Meaning-Based Multiagent Abstractions for Engineering Software Sys" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 11 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 16s
"Hybrid Index: One of the CrateDB's secrets to blazingly fast queries on big volumes of data - Iván S" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 16s
AI Engineer 2025
"MCPs are Boring (or: Why we are losing the Sparkle of LLMs) - Manuel Odendahl" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 32s
"Exposing Agents as MCP servers with mcp-agent: Sarmad Qadri" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 11 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 05s
"The Many Ends of Programming - Ray Myers" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 12s
"Break It 'Til You Make It: Building the Self-Improving Stack for AI Agents - Aparna Dhinakaran" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 25s
"Supercharging developer workflow with Amazon Q Developer - Vikash Agrawal" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 22s
"Surfacing Semantic Orthogonality Across Model Safety Benchmarks: A Multi-Dimensional Analysis" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 38s
"AI Engineer World’s Fair 2025 - Day 2 Keynotes & SWE Agents track" ⸱ +15k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2025 ⸱ 09h 08m 07s
"AI Engineer World's Fair 2025 - Evals" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2025 ⸱ 03h 59m 12s
"AI Engineer World’s Fair 2025 - Reasoning + RL" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2025 ⸱ 03h 54m 58s
"AI Engineer World’s Fair 2025 - Tiny Teams" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 03h 37m 25s
"AI Engineer World’s Fair 2025 - Retrieval + Search" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 04h 00m 34s
NDC Melbourne 2025
"Levelling up your dev workflow with .NET Aspire - Aaron Powell - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 26s
"Old to Gold: How to Modernize Your Legacy ASP.NET Apps Gradually - Jonathan J Tower - NDC Melbourne" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 23s
"The year of the AI Agent: Beyond Automation - Ulysses Maclaren - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 16m 47s
"I locked 1000 architects in a room until they all agreed on the best solution - Bronwen Zande" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 21s
"Programming like a neanderthal: Atari 2600 development - Cristian Prieto - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 25s
"Strategic Decision-Making for Tech Leaders and Developers - Stephen Sennett - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 11s
"Building Rock-Solid Encrypted Applications - Ben Dechrai - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 55s
"The Future of Energy - Richard Campbell - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 19s
RustWeek 2025 (by RustNL)
"Faster, easier 2D vector rendering - Raph Levien" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 49s
"The State of Const Generics - Boxy UwU" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 51s
"Rust at Volvo Cars - Julius Gustavsson" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 48s
"Corrosive C - Compiling Rust to C to target new platforms - Michał “FractalFir” Kostrubiec" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 42s
"Adding Pattern Types to the Type System - Oli Scherer" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 44s
"MiniRust: A core language for specifying Rust - Ralf Jung" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 16s
"Really Small Rust - Cliff L. Biffle" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 30s
"The Rust Vision Doc and You - Niko Matsakis et al." ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 24s
"10 Years of Rust: Why? - Alex Crichton" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 00s
"Re-inventing trait objects - Waffle" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 56s
"Performance: We're In This Together - Ed Page" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 16s
"Our Vision for Rust - Niko Matsakis" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 48s
"Floating Point Hashing - Rose Peck" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 14s
"(Almost) Everything You Should Know About The Compiler Frontend - Michael Goulet aka compiler-errors" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 01s
"Rewriting Vim in Rust: Lessons Learned - Conrad Irwin" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 04s
"Refactoring in Rust - Stefan Baumgartner" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 52s
"Codegen your problems away - device-driver toolkit - Dion Dokter" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 14s
"What it'll take to eradicate unintended breakage from Rust - Predrag Gruevski" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 19s
"POLDERS: The Bevy Engine in Action - Jos Feenstra" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 14s
"Building High Performance Search Indexes in Rust with SIMD - Jack Pertschuk" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 59s
"Bevy's immutable components: managing side effects in a parallel world - Alice Ivy Cecile" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s
"Writing a Multi-platform GUI App in Rust with Makepad + Robius - Kevin Boos" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 35s
"Ariel OS - An Open Source Embedded Rust OS - Emmanuel Baccelli & Koen Zandberg" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 56s
"Rust for Linux - Miguel Ojeda" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 23s
"Atomic break down: understanding ordering - Ciara" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 55s
"An Incrementally Spicier rust-analyzer - David Barsky & Lukas Wirth" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 45s
"Shipping uv's binaries to millions of machines - Aria Desires" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 00s
"Wild linker: status and plans - David Lattimore" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 59s
"Beyond ICU4X 2.0 - Shane F. Carr" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 32s
"Transitioning to memory safety: lessons from the Android project - Jeffrey Vander Stoep" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 18s
"SAT for Rustaceans - Tim de Jager" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 11s
"It's Embedded Rust Time - Bart Massey" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 59s
"Creative coding or serious engineering: why not both? - Stephen Buchanan" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 57s
"We deserve helpful tools - Pietro Albini" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 59s
"Healthy Data, Rusty Code: Epidemiology Meets Modern Systems Programming - Caroline Morton" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 30s
"Duck-Tape Chronicles: Rust/C++ Interop - Victor Ciura" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 34s
"AccessKit: reusable UI accessibility - Matt Campbell" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 29s
"Garfield's worst nightmare (or how a API difference caused a bad bug) - Valdemar Erk" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 04s
"Graviola: fast, high-assurance cryptography for Rust - Joe Birr Pixton" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 40s
"Gigabytes per second of DNA: using Rust for matching genomic motifs - Martin Larralde" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 54s
"Contributing to the Rust compiler with little to no code - Antonio Piraino" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 26s
"Rust at the Dutch Electoral Council - Mark Janssen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 04s
Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025
"Keynote: My BEAM history - Bjorn Gustavsson | Code BEAM Lite STO 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 07 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 20s
"Ash AI Launch - Zach Daniel | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 42s
"Exciting ExDoc: save time & reduce risk by enhancing your documentation- Flora Petterson | Code BEAM" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 30s
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
"Java's Data Blindspot EXPOSED: 1000x Faster In-Memory Processing?" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 36s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Data Streaming: The Hard Truths Senior Engineers Miss (Patterns & AI)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 26s
GOTO 2024
"Moldable Development: Programming Through Custom Tools • Tudor Girba • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 11 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 57s
YOW! 2024
"The Efficiency Paradox & How to Save Yourself & the World • Holly Cummins • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 07 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 07s
"All The World Is A Staging Server • Edith Harbaugh • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 08 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 22s
Conf42 O11y
"Detecting Anomalies in Logs with Time Series Analysis | Yury Nino | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 50s
"O11y Starts Before the Outage: Monitoring for Modern Systems | Palak Bhawsar | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 14s
"Access is the New Breach: Observability Must Start with Identity | Cynthia Akiotu | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 44s
"Measuring Serverless Apps in Amazon Bedrock | Hazel Andrea Saenz Giron | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 05s
"Making Open Source Profitable | Anastasiia Zvenigorodskaia | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 59s
"Navigating Digital Landscape with Intelligent Full Stack O11y | Manik Kashikar | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 38s
"Bringing Clarity to gRPC through GoFr: The Role of Observability | Divya Darshana | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 24s
"From Blind Spots to Insights | Shikha Gurjar | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 13s
Meeting Cpp
"What makes a C++ talk stand out in the review process - Sandor Dargo - Speaking about C++ 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 52s
Spring I/O 2025
"Bootiful GraalVM by Thomas Wuerthinger / Josh Long @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 44s
London Java Community
"LJC Meet-up at LMAX - May 22, 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 09s
Node Congress 2025
"The Creator of Hono on Bringing It to Node.js" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 17s
