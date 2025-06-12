Happy Thursday ☀️

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

Future Frontend 2025

PyCon US 2025

PyData Virginia 2025

JCON EUROPE 2025

J On The Beach 2025

AI Engineer 2025

NDC Melbourne 2025

RustWeek 2025 (by RustNL)

Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025

InfoQ Dev Summit 2024

"Java's Data Blindspot EXPOSED: 1000x Faster In-Memory Processing?" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 36s

QCon San Francisco 2024

"Data Streaming: The Hard Truths Senior Engineers Miss (Patterns & AI)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 26s

GOTO 2024

"Moldable Development: Programming Through Custom Tools • Tudor Girba • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 11 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 57s

YOW! 2024

Conf42 O11y

Meeting Cpp

"What makes a C++ talk stand out in the review process - Sandor Dargo - Speaking about C++ 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 52s

Spring I/O 2025

"Bootiful GraalVM by Thomas Wuerthinger / Josh Long @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 44s

London Java Community

"LJC Meet-up at LMAX - May 22, 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 09s

Node Congress 2025

"The Creator of Hono on Bringing It to Node.js" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 05 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 17s

