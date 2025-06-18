Happy Thursday ☀️
Warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #64! This issue features all the Software Engineering talk recordings published since the last one back on June 12th. There’s tons of fantastic content to watch, so I highly recommend opening it in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top.
I’ve posted this issue across different platforms would love your support there:
Before we start:
👉 You can support Tech Talks Weekly by giving it a shoutout on social media (example) or sharing it with your friends/coworkers as this greatly helps me continue this mission.
👉 Like and/or restack this post to help me get better visibility here in Substack.
Thank you 🙏
Now, let’s jump right in!
Tech Talks Weekly is a free weekly e-mail with all the recently uploaded talks from 100+ conferences. Join 6,300+ of readers who stopped scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and reduced FOMO. Easy to unsubscribe. No spam, ever.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week.
"Being An Awful Leader In A Few Easy Steps - Raphaël Beamonte at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 10s
tldw: This talk explains how to create engineering team chaos through micromanagement, endless meetings, cryptic communication, and blame-shifting. You will learn how to push people to burnout, increase disorganization, and master indecisiveness to ensure project failure. And remember: without alignment, there's no misalignment.
"Brain States: The Missing Skill in Senior Dev Influence" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 16 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 08s
tldw: The speaker discusses the "Brain Languages" (rational, emotional, and survival),and how recognizing these states can help leaders effectively communicate. When emotions surge, regulation techniques like paraphrasing can steer discussions back to rationality.
"Getting excited about maintaining legacy systems - Blanca Garcia Gil at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 56s
tldw: In this talk, you'll learn how maintaining legacy systems can be a fantastic learning experience for engineers. The speaker discuss developing a learning mindset, mapping software systems, and understanding tech debt's impact.
"Mohamed Rashad - Taking AI Agents from Prototype to Production" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 16 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 58s
tldw: In this talk, you'll learn strategies for deploying AI agents in corporate environments with infrastructure constraints, while ensuring security.
"Advanced Rust Programming Techniques • Florian Gilcher • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 40s
tldw: The speaker explains Rust's core concepts of ownership and borrowing, and their importance in building APIs. He also touches on encapsulation and immutable references, using a mutex example.
"Building Scalable Mobile Projects: Fast Builds, High Reusability and Clear Ownership" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 16 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 56s
tldw: In this talk, you'll see how to sustainably grow yourmobile project. The speaker shares strategies to handle a booming codebase and team, focusing on fast builds, reusability, and clear ownership. You’ll see different aspects like modularization, maintaining a big-picture view of dependencies, and optimizing build times.
Hey! Can I get your attention for a sec?
I’ve added talk summaries above and I’d appreciate it if you could let me know what you think!
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
PyData Yerevan 2025
"Mohamed Rashad - Taking AI Agents from Prototype to Production" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 16 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 58s
JCON EUROPE 2025
"History of Java UI Development: Live. Die. Repeat. | Lofi Dewanto & Ingo Düppe (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 16 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 19s
"The Record: Migrate to Immutability | Johan Hutting (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 06s
Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025
"Keynote: Benchee: 9 Years of Benchmarking on the BEAM -Tobias Pfeiffer | Code BEAM Lite Sto 2024" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 13 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 43s
"It’s time to start paying attention to WebAssembly (again) - Chris Nelson | Code BEAM America 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 32s
"Node to Elixir: A newcomers' perspective after 2 years in production- Barnabas Jovanovics |Code BEAM" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 24s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Brain States: The Missing Skill in Senior Dev Influence" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 16 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 08s
"Do microservices' benefits supersede their caveats? A conversation with Sam Newman" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 16 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 28s
"Technology Radar and the Reality of AI in Software Development" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 13 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 18s
Spring I/O 2025
"Null Safety in Java with JSpecify and NullAway by Sébastien Deleuze @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 12 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 20s
"Life with Spring Boot inside a Monorepo by Fabio Mangione / Peter Laird @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 12 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 16s
"Unlocking the unknowns: Cryptography Essentials for Spring Developers by Laurentiu Spilca @ Spring" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 12 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 01s
GOTO 2024
"Advanced Rust Programming Techniques • Florian Gilcher • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 40s
Android Makers 2025 (by droidcon)
"Building Scalable Mobile Projects: Fast Builds, High Reusability and Clear Ownership" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 16 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 56s
"Building dynamic forms with JSONForms and Kotlin Multiplatform" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 25s
"Building a macOS screen saver with Kotlin" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 44s
"Dinner for two with Gemini: takeaway or restaurant?" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 46s
"Securing Android: Tackling Advanced Threats and Enhancing App Security" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 49s
J On The Beach 2025
"A tale of scaling an event streaming platform - César Luis Alvargonzález at JOT25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 13 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 31s
"The Power of Small Habits in Agile Teams - Maroš Kutschy at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 16s
"Rust Is Not as Safe as You Think It Is: Improving Safety and Reliability in Rust -Colin Breck JOTB25" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 16 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 56s
"Being An Awful Leader In A Few Easy Steps - Raphaël Beamonte at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 10s
"Getting excited about maintaining legacy systems - Blanca Garcia Gil at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 56s
"Hybrid Query Processing in MotherDuck - Peter Boncz at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 39s
"Chat with your codebase with Candle and Tree-sitter - Pratim Bhosale at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 17s
"The Art of Sustainable Software: Futureproofing Your Platform - Sheila Naujoks at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 58s
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!