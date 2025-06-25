💥 Tech Talks Weekly #65: Andrej Karpathy - Software Is Changing (Again)
110+ new recordings across 14 conferences
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week.
Andrej Karpathy: Software Is Changing (Again) ⸱ +1M views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 31s
tldw: This is an excellent talk that explores what AI means for developers, users, and the design of software itself. Definitely a must-watch this week.
"The Frugal Architect in a Chaotic World - Guillermo Ruiz at JOTB25" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 46s
tldw: You’ll learn to apply intelligent autoscaling, migrate workloads to efficient architectures like AWS Graviton, and optimize code to handle more requests with less expense using Werner Vogels’ principles.
"GeeCON 2025: Baruch Sadogursky, Leonid Igolnik - Back to the Future of Software" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 10m 10s
tldw: The speakers offer a survival guide for future software development amidst the growth of AI. You’ll learn how to bridge the intent-to-prompt gap and manage AI’s unpredictable tendencies using structured prompts adn guardrails.
"Add Useful AI to Your Web App (Not Just Chatbots) • Steve Sanderson • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 20 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 27s
tldw: This talk shows how AI can make web UIs smarter and more helpful. You will learn how it can automate data filling, provide smart suggestions, and improve searches. The speaker demos real world examples.
"Algebraic Data Types + Pattern Matching = Elegant and readable Java code | Balkrishna Rawool (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 13s
tldw: This talk shows how to use Java records, sealed types, and pattern matching to solve coding puzzles in an elegant and readable way. You’ll learn about algebraic data types and how they help in creating APIs that are hard to misuse and programs that are easy to read.
"On Being A Senior Engineer – Am I Already There? | Konstantin Diener (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 13s
tldw: The talk discusses why "Mature Engineer" is a better term than "Senior Engineer." The speaker argues that mature engineers know their limits, avoid toxic behavior, and focus on collaboration and teaching. You’ll learn about the importance of reducing complexity, making assumptions clear, and valuing people over titles. The aim is not to be a "rockstar" but to be someone others enjoy working with.
"Legacy Code: Why Success Creates Your Biggest Tech Debt" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 23 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 03s
tldw: Rashmi, who is a senior SWE at Netflix, redefines legacy systems as signs of success. You’ll learn how legacy systems, although burdensome, represent growth. Also, the speaker shares strategies to transform them into assets, focusing on technical renovation instead of refactoring.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
Y Combinator AI Startup School 2025
Andrej Karpathy: Software Is Changing (Again) ⸱ +1M views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 31s
PyData London 2025
"Chris Fonnesbeck - Bayesian Time Series | PyData London 25" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 24 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 27m 15s
"Anders Bogsnes - Hands-on with Apache Iceberg | PyData London 25" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 24 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 11m 58s
"Suyash Joshi - Predicting Weather Patterns using Time Series ML | PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 24 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 15m 35s
"Jeroen Janssens - Package Your Python Code as a CLI | PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 24 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 26m 08s
"PyData Chicago June 2025 Meetup | Leveraging Federated Learning to Build More Robust AI Models" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 13s
"Jacob Tomlinson - GPU Accelerated Python w: CUDA | PyData London 25" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 24 Jun 2025 ⸱ 02h 55m 22s
"Sam Joseph, Ph.D - Transformers Inside Out (Parts 1 & 2) | PyData London 25" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 25m 40s
"Ade Idowu - Workshop on developing Reinforcement Learning | PyData London 25" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 49s
"Andrea Melloncelli - Quantum Computing with Python - PyData London 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 27m 10s
"Chi Wang + Tim Santos - Building Vertical Agent with AG2 AgentOS | PyData London 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 27m 28s
"John Sandall - How To Measure And Mitigate Unfair Bias in Machine Learning Models | PyData London 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 47s
JSNation 2025
"Oli Legat – a11y & Interactive Canvases" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 56s
"Svelte’s Creator Rich Harris on Rethinking Web Dev, Building Svelte & the Power of Tech Conferences" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 20 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 05s
React Summit 2025
"Ido Moshe - Efficient Data Visualisation with React and SVG" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 57s
JCON EUROPE 2025
"All you need to know about Maven 4! | Matthias Bünger (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 49s
"Algebraic Data Types + Pattern Matching = Elegant and readable Java code | Balkrishna Rawool (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 13s
"Building AI Powered Applications with Java | Andres Almiray (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 56s
"On Being A Senior Engineer – Am I Already There? | Konstantin Diener (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 13s
"Platform Engineering 101: Building Developer Platforms | Grace Jansen & Maarten Vandeperre (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 30s
"Infrastructure as Code Done Right: Discovering and Fixing Common Missteps | Jonathan Vila (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 19s
"Duke on CRaC with Jakarta EE | Ivar Grimstad & Rustam Mehmandarov (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 08s
GOTO 2024
"Advanced Rust Programming Techniques • Florian Gilcher • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 40s
"Add Useful AI to Your Web App (Not Just Chatbots) • Steve Sanderson • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 20 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 27s
AI Engineer 2025
"Building AI Agents that actually automate Knowledge Work - Jerry Liu, LlamaIndex" ⸱ +32k views ⸱ 24 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 57s
"The Web Browser Is All You Need - Paul Klein IV" ⸱ +10k views ⸱ 20 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 31s
"MCP: Origins and Requests For Startups — Theodora Chu, Model Context Protocol PM, Anthropic" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 45s
"The Geopolitics of AI Infrastructure - Dylan Patel, SemiAnalysis" ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 29s
"Remote MCPs: What we learned from shipping — John Welsh, Anthropic" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 12s
"RFT, DPO, SFT: Fine-tuning with OpenAI — Ilan Bigio, OpenAI" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 23 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 46m 15s
"Case Study + Deep Dive: Telemedicine Support Agents with LangGraph/MCP - Dan Mason" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 22 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 56m 13s
"Windsurf everywhere, doing everything, all at once - Kevin Hou, Windsurf" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 23 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 03s
"Large Scale AI on Apple Silicon (as mentioned by @AndrejKarpathy ) — Alex Cheema, EXO Labs" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 20 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 29s
"The State of MCP observability: Observable.tools — Alex Volkov and Benjamin Eckel, W&B and Dylibso" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 20 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 56s
"Building Agents with Amazon Nova Act and MCP - Du'An Lightfoot, Amazon (Full Workshop)" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 21 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 26m 20s
Android Makers by droidcon 2025
"Debug Better in Android Studio" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 14s
"Kotlin and Compose Multiplatform patterns for iOS interop" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 58s
"Skipping Compose performance problems in one commit" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 16s
"Multimodal Gemini in Android Studio: AI-powered UI development" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 01s
"Securing Android: Tackling Advanced Threats and Enhancing App Security" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 49s
"Kotlin Multiplatform Alchemy: Making Gold out of Your Swift Interop" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 57s
"Partager des fonctionnalités entre applications : retour d'expérience" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 51s
"Hello from the other side: effective collaboration with backend engineers" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 28s
"Changer les bugs en or : le guide du développeur vers l'amélioration continue" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 13s
"From Source Code to APK: A Manual Deep Dive into the Android Build Process" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 07s
"Get Ready for Android 16" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 28s
Spring I/O 2025
"Spring Debugger: A New Way To Demystify Spring Boot's Magic by Marco Behler @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 49s
GeeCON 2025
"GeeCON 2025: Baruch Sadogursky, Leonid Igolnik - Back to the Future of Software" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 10m 10s
Shift Conference 2025
"Edwin Gnichtel (CEO at CodeLogic): Technical Debt and AI Transformation" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 33s
"Carla Urrea ( Auth0 by Okta): Securing AI: A Journey Through Access Control Systems" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 00s
J On The Beach 2025
"Da Vinci: Pumping Streams into RocksDB and DuckDB - Felix GV at JOTB25" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 00s
"The Frugal Architect in a Chaotic World - Guillermo Ruiz at JOTB25" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 46s
"Content addressed storage and verified streaming for iroh - Rüdiger Klahen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 37s
"Async IO with Java and C - David Vlijmincx at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 29s
"Decoding the Cosmos: Voyager's 1970s Algorithms Meet Today's Cutting-Edge Tech - Pieter van der Meer" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 50s
"Deep Dive into Apache Pinot's Multi-Stage Query Engine: Architecture and Performance - Gonzalo Ortiz" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 00s
"Designing Scalable and Trustworthy Analytics Models for Hospitality Fintech -Ingrid Fernández JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 08s
"Deploying scalable batch solutions in the GenAI era - Antonio Zarauz Moreno at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 20s
"TypeScript meets IoT: safe programming for embedded devices - Soumaya Erradi at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 31s
"The Invisible Architect - Moisés Macero at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 32s
"Empowering AI with MLOps - Beyond the DevOps Horizon - Kuba Jażdżyk" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 20s
"AI Security Demystified: Navigating Prompt Injection and Beyond - Mohammed Danish & Abhijeet Singh" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 23s
Lambda Days 2025
"Keynote: Rethinking our Adoption Strategy - Evan Czaplicki | Lambda Days 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 23 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 55s
"Keynote: AI for Mathematical Discovery: (...) Neuro-Symbolic Methods - Moa Johansson |Lambda Days 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 10s
"From Concept to Hardware: Cross-Continental IoT Development on the BEAM - R. Lanziano, O. Kilic" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 37s
"Zenohex: scalable and fast communication library for Elixir - S. Hosoai, H. Takase, M. Osaki" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 11s
"Using Elixir in Erlang Projects - Benedikt Reinartz | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 15s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Legacy Code: Why Success Creates Your Biggest Tech Debt" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 23 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 03s
