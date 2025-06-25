Happy Wednesday ☀️

🏆 Featured talks of the week

📆 New talks

Y Combinator AI Startup School 2025

Andrej Karpathy: Software Is Changing (Again) ⸱ +1M views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 31s

PyData London 2025

JSNation 2025

React Summit 2025

"Ido Moshe - Efficient Data Visualisation with React and SVG" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 57s

JCON EUROPE 2025

GOTO 2024

AI Engineer 2025

Android Makers by droidcon 2025

Spring I/O 2025

"Spring Debugger: A New Way To Demystify Spring Boot's Magic by Marco Behler @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 49s

GeeCON 2025

"GeeCON 2025: Baruch Sadogursky, Leonid Igolnik - Back to the Future of Software" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 10m 10s

Shift Conference 2025

J On The Beach 2025

Lambda Days 2025

QCon San Francisco 2024

"Legacy Code: Why Success Creates Your Biggest Tech Debt" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 23 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 03s

