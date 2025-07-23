💥 Tech Talks Weekly #68: 12 (‼️) featured talks of the week
120+ new recordings across 14 conferences
Happy Wednesday 👋
Warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #68! This issue features all the Software Engineering talk recordings published since the last one on July 16th.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!
tldw: Tanner explores React's evolution from Single Page Applications (SPA) to Server-Side Rendering (SSR) and beyond. He discusses the development of server components, their benefits, and challenges. You'll learn about React Fiber, Hooks, and server components, including their complexity and trade-offs.
tldw: The speaker looks at why most developer productivity metrics are useless or even harmful. He breaks down common indicators like lines of code or tickets closed and shows how they often ignore teamwork and actual impact. Instead, he suggests more balanced, human approaches based on context and collaboration. If your manager thinks more commits mean better work, maybe send them this talk.
tldw: The speaker discusses the ups and downs of building AI applications using prompt engineering, sharing insights from his work. You'll learn about practical strategies, common problems, and the evolution of prompt engineering since 2020. One takeaway from this talk is the importance of using diverse examples in prompts over simple instructions to get better responses.
tldw: This panel discussion shares some effective strategies for gaining support for your ideas, particularly in cross-team/department environments. You'll learn how to identify key stakeholders, present your vision, align goals across functions, and handle pushbacks.
tldw: The speakers share a real-world example from Norway, where train conductors need to sell tickets even in tunnels where connectivity drops. They explain key concepts like caching and queuing to handle offline reads and writes, and discuss technical challenges like validation and conflict resolution. My takeaway is that when you think about building an offline-first system, first question to ask is whether this is really necessary.
tldw: Eli dives into the complexities of asymmetric encryption, focusing on RSA and ECDSA. The talk explores mathematical foundations and practical applications of these encryption methods. Quantum computers pose a threat to current systems, but post-quantum cryptography offers hope with new algorithms.
tldw: Description not required ;)
tldw: Callum provides insights on establishing effective processes, coding standards, and collaboration tools to ensure seamless team operations despite geographical distances. He emphasizes the importance of supporting mental health, team wellbeing, and adjusting work to accommodate neurodiversity, such as ADHD. You'll learn tips on maintaining supportive team culture and smoothly onboarding new team members remotely.
tldw: The speaker talks about bringing DevOps practices to frontend engineering. Traditionally linked with backend, DevOps can also enhance frontend projects. He discusses the importance of CI/CD, monitoring, small contributions, …
tldw: The speaker shares an approach to deal with tech debt that is used in their company by visualizing and prioritizing debt using existing tools like SonarQube and Metabase.
tldw: Rod explores the shift from Java to Kotlin for server-side apps using Spring. He shares his journey through different programming languages and how Kotlin offers modernity with JVM maturity, great Java interoperability, and a fantastic community. The talk shows how Kotlin and Spring together provide a powerful stack for building complex applications efficiently.
tldw: The speaker explains how user authentication is shifting to keep up with growing security threats, without annoying users too much. She covers things like Risk-Based Authentication and Verifiable Credentials, showing how developers can tighten security while keeping logins simple. The talk includes practical examples and live demos. Highly recommended!
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
NDC Oslo 2025
"Pattern-based C#: if it quacks like a duck… - Eva Ditzelmüller & Stefan Pölz - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 22s
"Choosing the Right Framework for Your Cross-Platform Development - Dominik Titl - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 10s
"GPT-4 vs Starcraft II – Strategic Decision Making using Large Language Models - Alan Smith" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 25s
"Thinking Functionally with C# - Simon Painter - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 10s
"Speedrun Into Massive Data: Using SIMD in C# - Steven Giesel - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 10s
"An Intro to Kubernetes Hardening - Ayesha Kaleem - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 18 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 28s
"Digging into the Matrix: Practicing Code Archaeology - Arthur Doler - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 03s
"Kotlin Multiplatform's Cross-Platform Brilliance at Norway's National Postal Service - Anshika Koul" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 51s
"From Ok-ish to Outstanding: How any team can become a high-performing one -" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 11s
"The Tech Lead Elevator: Real Stories and Hard Lessons - Marek Dominiak - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 18s
"Responsibility Driven Design Revisited - Ian Cooper - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 22 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 26s
"Adapting to Adversity – How Chaos Creates Resilience - Christina Aldan - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 42s
"Anatomy of an Incident (featuring CrowdStrike) - Liam Westley - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 33s
"Coder, Coach, Catalyst - using questions to make people grow - Martin Mazur - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 01s
"Sustainable Azure - Tools & Patterns for Carbon Aware Cloud Applications - Aydin Mir Mohammadi" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 30s
Codemotion Madrid 2025
"Mihaela Gheorghe Roman - Unlocking Java's Code Maze" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 02s
"Javi Velasco - React Reinvented" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 58s
"Michela Bertaina - Goal setting: a practical approach to grow" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 01s
"Tommaso Allevi - How to build a database-like application" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 29s
"Hexagonal Architecture in Practice That Will Make Your Applications More Sustainable - Julien Topçu" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 08s
"Horacio Gonzalez - MCP: bridging LLMs with your applications and data - Java/Quarkus version" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 44s
"Yan Cui - Patterns for efficient serverless development" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 23s
"Frank Lyaruu - Using server side Web Assembly components to build next-gen architectures" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 35s
"Renato Guerra Cavalcanti - Multi-Cloud Replication: From Chaos to Control" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 18s
"Susanna Wong - WWWAI: Constructing a truly open GenAI app with WebAssembly, WebGPU, and WebAI" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 27s
"Grace Adamson - Building End to End Gen AI Powered Analytics: From Data to Production" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 15s
"Pawel Skiba - World has gone Edge – the future of IoT and Smart Devices" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 37s
"Álvaro Sánchez Mariscal - Revealing the magic behind Java annotations" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 24s
"Chloé Caron - Dantotsu: The Radical Path to Bug-Free Code" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 30s
"Alex Soto - AI Agents Graph: Your following tool in your Java AI journey" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 32s
"Fran Gomez Juan Manuel Cristóbal - LLM-Driven Attack Flow Generation from Security Publications" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 19s
"Aurélie Vache - Understanding Kubernetes in a visual way" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 31s
"S. Campisi & A. Weichandt - Flip the Script: Mastering Dependency Inversion in JS/TS Mobile Apps" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 29s
"Milana Cap - WordPress through the terminal" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 50s
KotlinConf 2025
"State of Kotlin Wasm and Compose Multiplatform for Web on Modern Browsers | Pamela Hill" ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 18 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 45s
"Collect Like a Pro: a deep dive on the Android lifecycle-aware coroutines APIs | Manuel Vivo" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 11s
"Leveraging KMP for navigation in the McDonalds App | Cas van Luijtelaar and Anthony Bassey" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 39s
"Don't forget your values! | Leonid Startsev" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 22 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 55s
"Designing Kotlin Beyond Type Inference | Ross Tate" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 17 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 13s
"Building Inclusive Jetpack Compose Apps: Leveraging Kotlin and the Accessibility Scanner | Vanessa J" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 20 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 49s
React Summit 2025
"Ex-Slack & PayPal Staff Engineer Shruti Kapoor on React 19, AI for Devs & the Power of Tech Confs" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 03s
AI Engineer 2025
"Full Workshop: Reinforcement Learning, Kernels, Reasoning, Quantization & Agents — Daniel Han" ⸱ +24k views ⸱ 19 Jul 2025 ⸱ 02h 42m 28s
"tldraw.computer - Steve Ruiz, tldraw" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 45s
"Teaching Gemini to Speak YouTube: Adapting LLMs for Video Recommendations to 2B+DAU - Devansh Tandon" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 51s
"Recsys Keynote: Improving Recommendation Systems & Search in the Age of LLMs - Eugene Yan, Amazon" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 54s
"The rise of the agentic economy on the shoulders of MCP — Jan Curn, Apify" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 18 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 08s
"RL for Autonomous Coding — Aakanksha Chowdhery, Reflection.ai" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 27s
"Design like Karpathy is watching — Zeke Sikelianos, Replicate" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 19 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 26s
"Building Effective Voice Agents — Toki Sherbakov + Anoop Kotha, OpenAI" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 20 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 17s
"When Vectors Break Down: Graph-Based RAG for Dense Enterprise Knowledge - Sam Julien, Writer" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 22 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 47s
"Netflix's Big Bet: One model to rule recommendations: Yesu Feng, Netflix" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 28s
"Real world MCPs in GitHub Copilot Agent Mode — Jon Peck, Microsoft" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 19 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 27s
"Full Spec MCP: Hidden Capabilities of the MCP spec — Harald Kirschner, Microsoft/VSCode" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 18 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 53s
"Transforming search and discovery using LLMs — Tejaswi & Vinesh, Instacart" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 10s
"ComfyUI Full Workshop — first workshop from ComfyAnonymous himself!" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 19 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 25s
"Good design hasn’t changed with AI — John Pham, SF Compute" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 25s
"Shipping an Enterprise Voice AI Agent in 100 Days - Peter Bar, Intercom Fin" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 18 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 10s
GOTO 2025
LDX3 London 2025
"Becoming AI engineers | Lawrence Jones | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 08s
"Are you ready for the next generation of incidents?" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 37s
Android Makers by droidcon 2025
"Efficient Android app monitoring" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 43s
"Don’t let attackers exploit your app via Intents" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 18 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 33s
"Extending Android XR’s Reality" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 43s
"Les pièges courants dans les équipes techniques et comment les éviter" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 32s
JCON EUROPE 2025
"The Simplest Way to Build Resilient Applications | Giselle van Dongen (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 25s
"Eating Lettuce with a spoon of Redis: Java apps with Spring at in-memory speed | David Maier (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 16s
"Setting Up Data Driven Tests with Java Tools | Andres Almiray (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 18 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 45s
"Java in the Green Cloud: Eco-Friendly Development with Kubernetes | Aicha Laafia (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 24s
"Familiar Tools in Unknown Territory: GenAI with SpringAI & Testcontainers | Kevin Wittek (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 15s
"Kotlin Multiplatform's Cross-Platform at Norway's 377-Year-Old Postal Service | Anshika Koul (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 09s
"From Bugs to Brilliance: Testing Toolbox in Action | François Martin (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s
JSNation 2025
"What's New in Vite Explained by Its Creator" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 22 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 00s
ACCU Conference 2025
"Easy Senders/Receivers - Lucian Radu Teodorescu - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 18 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 24m 02s
"The Case for Graphics Programming Using the D Language - Mike Shah - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 22m 23s
"Agile - The Road Towards Organizational Agility - Progress & Challenges Examined - Giovanni Asproni" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 21m 33s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Platform Engineering: Past, Present, Future (Lessons for Leaders)" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 17 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 23s
"Rust for Web Apps? What Amazon's Carl Lerche Knows" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 21 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 25s
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!