Happy Wednesday 👋

Warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #69! This issue features all the Software Engineering talk recordings published since the last one on July 23rd.

There’s tons of fantastic content to watch, so I highly recommend opening it in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top. Additionally, some of my readers prefer to use Youtube “Watch later” playlist or Raindrop.io to bookmark the talks.

I’ve posted this issue across different platforms would highly appreciate your support there:

Before we start:

👉 You can support Tech Talks Weekly by giving it a shoutout (see example) or by sharing it with your friends/coworkers. This greatly helps me continue this mission.

👉 Like and/or restack this post to help me get better visibility here in Substack.



Thank you 🙏

Now, let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

DevBcn 2025

JSHeroes 2025

KotlinConf 2025

JCON EUROPE 2025

PyData Yerevan 2025

"Arsine Sarikyan, Levon Chukhajyan - NLP for Product Categorization from Unstructured Data" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 25 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 24s

CITYJS 2024

Optimized AI 2025

AI Engineer 2025

QCon San Francisco 2024

"Netflix ML Infra: Stop Bottlenecks! Scale Python Like Never Before" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 24 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 00s

GOTO 2024

"Inside GPT – The Maths Behind the Magic • Alan Smith • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 24 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 21s

ACCU 2025

ElixirConf EU 2025

"Streamlining Development with Ash A Real World Adoption Story Adebisi Adeyeye | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 29 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 48s

Code BEAM Europe 2024

"SeqEx: Building a MIDI Sequencer with Elixir - Dino Costa | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 53s

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!