Tech Talks Weekly #70! This issue features all the Software Engineering talk recordings published since the last one on July 30th.

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

AI Engineer 2025

NDC Oslo 2025

QCon San Francisco 2024

PyData Prague 2025

"Jan Pipek - Data wrangling in a modern terminal (PyData Prague #28)" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 27s

ACCU 2025

CITYJS LONDON 2025

JCON EUROPE 2025

KotlinConf 2025

GOTO 2024

"Building Secure ReactJS Apps: Mastering Advanced Security Techniques • Jim Manico • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 53s

RailsConf 2025

LDX3 London 2025 by LeadDev

