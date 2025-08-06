Happy Wednesday 👋
Warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #70! This issue features all the Software Engineering talk recordings published since the last one on July 30th.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!
"How to defend your sites from AI bots — David Mytton, Arcjet" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 12s
tldw: AI bot traffic causes costly bandwidth issues. You'll learn about techniques like analyzing user agents, HTTP fingerprints, and IP data to distinguish between human and bots. On top of that: using robots.txt, proof of work challenges, rate limiting, …
"The irresistible UX: the psychology of brainwaves and clickbait - Dora Makszy - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 46s
tldw: This is a great talk that explains the psychology behind today’s broken internet. The speaker explains how leveraging brain patterns and cognitive biases, like dopamine addiction and FOMO, creates engagement.
"Vibes won't cut it — Chris Kelly, Augment Code" ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 34s
tldw: You'll learn why vibe coding isn't enough for serious software engineering. The speaker draws parallels between misconceptions about AI’s impact on jobs and past shifts like the rise of DevOps. I must say this talk resonated with me, so I highly recommend it to watch.
"Full Workshop: Realtime Voice AI — Mark Backman, Daily" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 41s
tldw: In this workshop, you’ll learn how to create voice bots with real-time responsiveness and integration with backend systems using Pipecat (OSS).
"82 Bugs I Collected in a Year You Won’t Believe Made It to Production - François Martin" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 09s
tldw: no summary needed :)
"Building an Application with TDD, DDD and Hexagonal Architecture... - Mufrid Krilic - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 20s
tldw: Same here! I can only add that code examples are in Java.
"The fundamental misunderstanding in Team Topologies - Patricia Aas - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 02s
tldw: The speaker argues that "Team Topologies" suggests counterproductive organizational strategies based on flawed principles. She questions the reliance on Conway’s Law, cognitive load theory, and Dunbar’s number, and makes a point that these concepts are misapplied / misunderstood.
"Jan Pipek - Data wrangling in a modern terminal (PyData Prague #28)" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 27s
tldw: You’ll see 'bat' and 'xsv' for data viz and manipulation, along with 'pandas' and 'rich' libraries for formatting data. You’ll learn about tools like 'plotext' for creating simple graphs right from the terminal.
"Building Secure ReactJS Apps: Mastering Advanced Security Techniques • Jim Manico • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 53s
tldw: The speaker explains how to propertly secure ReactJS apps by tackling threats like XSS, content injection, and data leaks. The talk covers defensive coding tactics. Key points are: 1. understand React's protections, 2. use props carefully, 3. URL validation, 4. be aware of
dangerouslySetInnerHTML, 5. avoid client-side control for security tasks.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
AI Engineer 2025
"State of Startups and AI 2025 - Sarah Guo, Conviction" ⸱ +25k views ⸱ 02 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 52s
"Vibes won't cut it — Chris Kelly, Augment Code" ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 34s
"Agents vs Workflows: Why Not Both? — Sam Bhagwat, Mastra.ai" ⸱ +11k views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 37s
"Full Workshop: Realtime Voice AI — Mark Backman, Daily" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 41s
"Useful General Intelligence — Danielle Perszyk, Amazon AGI" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 02 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 58s
"Vision AI in 2025 — Peter Robicheaux, Roboflow" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 24s
"The 2025 AI Engineering Report — Barr Yaron, Amplify" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 33s
"How to Secure Agents using OAuth — Jared Hanson (Keycard, Passport.js)" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 59s
"Real World Development with GitHub Copilot and VS Code — Harald Kirschner, Christopher Harrison" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 19m 33s
"Serving Voice AI at $1/hr: Open-source, LoRAs, Latency, Load Balancing - Neil Dwyer, Gabber" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 09s
"Practical tactics to build reliable AI apps — Dmitry Kuchin, Multinear" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 55s
"Building Agents at Cloud Scale — Antje Barth, AWS" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 02 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 00s
"Why We Don’t Need More Data Centers - Dr. Jasper Zhang, Hyperbolic" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 18s
"OpenAI on Securing Code-Executing AI Agents — Fouad Matin (Codex, Agent Robustness)" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 00s
"[Full Workshop] Building Conversational AI Agents - Thor Schaeff, ElevenLabs" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 42s
"Pipecat Cloud: Enterprise Voice Agents Built On Open Source - Kwindla Hultman Kramer, Daily" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 46s
"How we hacked YC Spring 2025 batch’s AI agents — Rene Brandel, Casco" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 33s
"Why ChatGPT Keeps Interrupting You — Dr. Tom Shapland, LiveKit" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 03s
"How to defend your sites from AI bots — David Mytton, Arcjet" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 12s
NDC Oslo 2025
"82 Bugs I Collected in a Year You Won’t Believe Made It to Production - François Martin" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 09s
"Building an Application with TDD, DDD and Hexagonal Architecture... - Mufrid Krilic - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 20s
"Are you writing valuable tests (2025 edition)? - Egil Hansen - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 05s
"Pipeline Patterns and Antipatterns - Things your Pipeline Should (Not) Do - Daniel Raniz Raneland" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 34s
"Design Engineering: The next era of Software Design - Diana Mounter - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 57s
"OpenID Connect Architectural Patterns - Anders Abel - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 47s
"The fundamental misunderstanding in Team Topologies - Patricia Aas - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 02s
"Weird NuGet Packages: A Playground for Creativity in .NET - Małgorzata Janeczek - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 05 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 17s
""Run Query Run" - A Fresh Look at SQL Wait Stats - Pinal Dave - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 22s
"Tech debt nomads and slash-and-burn development - Einar Høst - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 05 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 39s
"There Are Mutants Living in Your Unit Tests - Michaël Hompus - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 35s
"Exploring the World of Remix: A Guide to Building Resilient and Performant Web Apps - Aurora Scharff" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 16s
"Supercharging OAuth 2.0 security - Philippe De Ryck - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 40s
"Mayday Mark 2! More Software Lessons From Aviation Disasters. - Adele Carpenter - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 03s
"Let's Fight a Dragon with Godot - Kristian Hiim - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 24s
"Beyond the Prompt: Evaluating, Testing, and Securing LLM Applications - Mete Atamel - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 26s
"The irresistible UX: the psychology of brainwaves and clickbait - Dora Makszy - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 46s
"Protect Your Data: Azure Networking Essentials for Developers - Cecilia Wirén - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 36s
"More than 70 years of AI history in 15 minutes! - Tomas Hensrud Gulla - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 05 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 01s
"Building apps for rural Africa - Rutger Roffel - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 40s
"Performance improvements: exposing hidden security fixes in Open Source - Mackenzie Jackson" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 04s
"LIVE DEMO: Supply Chain Attack in the Terraform Registry - Kyle Kotowick - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 24s
"Accessibility by Everyone (and for Everyone) - Amy Kapernick - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 21s
"Securing AI RAG Pipelines with Fine Grained Authorization - Sohan Maheshwar - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 24s
"Supercharge your data with Azure AI Search and OpenAI - Peter Gallagher - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 30s
"Computer vision on edge devices - Tom Daniel Sivertsen - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 33s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"LLM Metrics: The Hard Truths Nobody Tells You About Production AI" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 11s
"Amazon's 3000% Growth: The Hard Truths of Engineering at Scale" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 24s
"The Financial Architecture of Software with Ian Miell" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 41s
"Team Building in the Brave New World: Transforming Software Engineering Culture and Leadership" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 12s
PyData Prague 2025
"Jan Pipek - Data wrangling in a modern terminal (PyData Prague #28)" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 27s
ACCU 2025
"Safe and Readable C++ Code: Monadic Operations in C++23 - Robert Schimkowitsch - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 18m 16s
"Optimizing for Value - Fight Failure Demand With Bottlenecks - Willem van Den Ende - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 49s
"Regain Benefits from Agile Software Development - Jutta Eckstein - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 27s
CITYJS LONDON 2025
"Matthew Cox - Event Driven Frontends. What, why and how." ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 24s
"Alistair Shepherd - Bill and Ted’s accessibility adventure: Accessibility testing for developers" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 38s
"Shweta Ingle Designer's workflow improvement with Figma - Notion integration" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 13s
JCON EUROPE 2025
"Value Objects - The Next Big Thing in Java | Falk Sippach (EN)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 19s
"Project Valhalla: Flat Value Types in Java | Cay Horstmann (EN)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 49s
"Designing Great Java In-Memory Object Models | Florian Habermann (EN)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 19s
"Breaking AI: Live Coding and Hacking Applications with Generative AI | Micah Silverman (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 08s
"Gold-Filling Gaps: How to Create a Thriving Team Through Kintsugi Principles | Polina Patsulda (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 07s
"wAIred! Learn With(out) AI | Simone de Gijt (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 20s
"hello-ebpf: Writing eBPF Programs Directly in Java | Johannes Bechberger (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 04s
KotlinConf 2025
"Exposed 1.0: Stable, Scalable, and Looking Forward | Chantal Loncle" ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 55s
"Compose Prototyping in Kotlin Notebooks | Christian Melchior" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 23s
"The Easing Symphony: AnimationSpec in detail! | Nicole Terc" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 39s
"Swift Export - A Peek Under the Hood | Artem Olkov" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 12s
"Building an Agentic Platform with Kotlin: Powering one of Europe's Largest LLM Bot | Patrick Whelan" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 13s
"Qualities of a Well Functioning System | Diana Montalion" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 25s
"How to Build Scalable AI Agents with Kotlin, Ktor & Koog" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 07s
GOTO 2024
"Building Secure ReactJS Apps: Mastering Advanced Security Techniques • Jim Manico • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 53s
RailsConf 2025
"RailsConf 2025 Startups on Rails in Past, Present and Future by Irina Nazarova" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 38s
"RailsConf 2025 Ruby Internals: A Guide For Rails Developers by Matheus Richard" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 19s
"RailsConf 2025 New and Improved Features in Rails 8.1 by Andrew Novoselac" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 43s
"RailsConf 2025 Rails Frontend Evolution: It Was a Setup All Along by Svyatoslav Kryukov" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 15s
"RailsConf 2025 Development Speed Optimizations in Rails 8 by Gannon McGibbon" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 04s
"RailsConf 2025 365 Days Later: Moving from Java to RoR and how it changed everything by John Dewsnap" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 42s
"RailsConf 2025 Rails Then, Now, and Next: A Conversation with our Community" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 29s
"RailsConf 2025 10 Costly Database Performance Mistakes (and How to Fix Them) by Andrew Atkinson" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 34s
"RailsConf 2025 Cache = Cash! 2.0 by Stefan Wintermeyer" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 31s
"RailsConf 2025 Fireside Chat with David Heinemeier Hansson with Elise Shaffer" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 11s
"RailsConf 2025 Derailing Our Application: How and Why We... by Fito von Zastrow, Alan Ridlehoover" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 07s
"RailsConf 2025 Yes, You Can Work on Rails & any other Gem by Kasper Timm Hansen" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 19s
"RailsConf 2025 Understanding Ruby Web Server Internals: Puma, Falcon, and... by Manu Janardhanan" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 05s
"RailsConf 2025 Evolution of Rails within RubyGems.org by Samuel Giddins, Nick Quaranto" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 50s
"RailsConf 2025 The Rails Features we Loved, Lost, and Laughed at by Robby Russell" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 24s
"RailsConf 2025 Lightning Talks" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 12m 29s
"RailsConf 2025 The Ghosts of Action View Cache by Hartley McGuire" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 31s
"RailsConf 2025 Master the Rails Asset Pipeline: Best Practices for Apps & Gems by Adrian Marin 🥑" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 07s
"RailsConf 2025 Opening Ceremony with Shan Cureton" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 40s
"RailsConf 2025 Chime Presents: Getting More Out of LLMs for... Justin Wienckowski, Jake Gribschaw" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 15s
"RailsConf 2025 Ruby Podcast Panel with David Hill, Drew Bragg, Chris Oliver, & Stephanie Minn" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 08s
LDX3 London 2025 by LeadDev
"Theory to action: Architecting and implementing your team operating system | Meg Adams | LDX3 London" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 30s
"FORTRAN’s AI Playbook: Leadership lessons from history | Anjuan Simmons | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 40s
"Escaping the observability maturity trap" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 14s
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!